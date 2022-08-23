Insight
Pushing a community-based economy
This article proposes an approach of governance that could lift Lesotho out of the dungeons of hunger, poverty and unemployment. I draw from an African-American activist and scholar, Claud Anderson. As Anderson asserts, the solution to any marginalised economy is community empowerment.
One must first understand the socio-economic dynamics at play in any constituency. Historically, Lesotho adopted its system of governance from its former colonial power. The colonial government treated Basotho as their enemies.
The system pushed Basotho into the dungeons of poverty, misery and diseases. Unfortunately, this system led to a vicious cycle of the triple tragedy of hunger, poverty, and unemployment for ordinary Basotho.
First, there is a need to understand the founding blocks that the proposal builds on. Anderson argues that a community is the starting point of economic and political emancipation of the marginalised. I seek to derive the meaning of the concept of ‘community’ in the context of a constituency in Lesotho.
A constituency is a primary structure that citizens may hold politicians accountable for. A community must desire to economically and politically liberate its members. Also, I will demonstrate that this structure will emancipate communities from the triple tragedy of hunger, poverty and unemployment. The workers in a community must earn a decent living.
A constituency community must seek to build collective thinking, bargaining and behaving as ‘we’. ‘We’ here denotes community members as a collective. To achieve ‘oneness’, they must hold regular meetings and campaigns. A constituency must connect individual members into an entity.
The starting point of all achievement is a collective desire. Thus, ‘desire’ is key to our community-building enterprise. Desire is the starting point of action. According to Wallace Wattles, desire is opportunity in a person seeking expression outwards. ‘Desire’ is the awareness of what each community lacks that would improve the lives of its members.
The term ‘community’ here is synonymous with Napoleon Hill’s ‘Mastermind Alliance’.
A Mastermind Alliance is a cooperation of people pursuing a definite purpose. The group complements each other to accomplish this purpose. Although all Mastermind members think the same way, they have different knowledge and skills. But, the members work together in perfect harmony to ensure success.
Any successful organisation has a Mastermind group. We must equip members to live and compete successfully in the domestic and global society of the 21st century, the period of the 4th industrial revolution.
In 2015 the Central Bank of Lesotho and the government said there were over 4 000 unemployed graduates in Lesotho. The national headcount poverty rate was 57.1% in 2011. Lesotho’s highest unemployment rate was 28.2% in 2010. In 2019 it was 23.5%.
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated the youth unemployment rate at 32.8% in 2020. These national data suggest inferences at a constituency’s economic endeavours.
Although the Lesotho Bureau of Statistics regularly reports census, the reports do not disaggregate these data to understand the available constituencies.
For example, it would be essential to unpack the population regarding skills available for advancing a community at constituency or district levels.
Basotho are familiar with the concept of community ‘letsema’.
Many Basotho farmers practise subsistence farming. Traditional Basotho used matsema (plural for letsema) to increase agricultural production and to support bereaved widows in their times of need.
Scholars Lebeloane and Quan-Baffour describe the concept ‘letsema’ as a process of voluntary working together to increase productivity. Letsema premises itself on ‘Botho’, meaning caring, loving and supporting one another. These days local communities have an organisation called ‘mokhatlo’ or ‘societies’.
People come together as a society during funerals and other traditional ceremonies such as weddings and assist each other financially or in other forms of contribution.
Building on our traditional values and Anderson’s powernomics, I propose a comprehensive model. In doing so, the proposal adopts the Anderson definition of a community. Anderson distinguishes between a neighbourhood and a community. He points out that in a neighbourhood, people live in the same area.
These people merely live near one another.
In contrast to Anderson’s neighbourhood, a community is the ability to pull resources and power to produce and distribute consumption in a way that creates goods and wealth under its control.
With this in mind, a community has a commitment and potential ‘power’. Napoleon Hill defines the term ‘power’ as organised and intelligently directed knowledge. The article envisions a community that is economically and politically self-sufficient and competitive.
Maintaining the present status quo is detrimental to constituency communities. As a result, constituencies need an entirely different approach. This proposal seeks to define a community with an identity beyond its boundaries. It needs to create a self-contained community with collective thinking. A community is a unit with one goal.
In line with the aim above, the objectives of this proposal are to:
- define the concept ‘community’ in the context of a constituency in Lesotho. It proposes to build a community with characteristic attributes that emancipate its members. The characters are the economy, apolitical engagements with politicians, communication, and the education system;
- build an independent, self-sufficient and sustainable economy that provides for the domestic needs of its community;
- overcome the triple tragedy of hunger, poverty and unemployment by generating job opportunities leading to decent wages;
providing education and training opportunities for youth and ‘abled’ community members. Also, identify retired, unemployed people with skills that the community could use in the interest of its development.
This proposal advocates a community-based model. So, a constituency must build a competitive community and a community must be economically and politically independent. Constituencies must empower their communities.
A true community of the mind and physical structure lives in a designated space called boundaries. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftainship Affairs drew the constituencies’ boundaries nationwide.
An aspect that follows establishing a community is developing an independent sustainable economy. In this economy, money must bounce eight or more times before leaving the constituency community.
A constituency must develop a self-sufficient and sustainable retail market and other primary services systems. So, its economy must safeguard the basic family domestic requirements.
The local supplies must include groceries, fresh produce, meat products and services. Moreover, the products must be competitive in terms of prices and quality. A community must build its economy based on its needs.
There must be an Economic Committee. This Committee will provide strategic leadership in the business and economic aspects of the community. Their responsibilities will include coordinating business in the community and negotiating deals with relevant stakeholders that would benefit local businesses. For example, the Committee must negotiate favourable conditions that would favour our local butcheries with abattoirs.
These conditions would be such that these butcheries provide quality products at competitive prices.
Many communities have local cafes and vendors selling fruits and vegetables.
Many have informal spaza shops, several liquor outlets, hair salons and barber shops. So, communities need to structure and plan the businesses. A structured economy will minimise unnecessary and unhealthy competition.
However, a constituency must not control services and products. But the proposal proposes a structured approach to business and services for the constituency community.
At the same time, communities must audit business sites that are idle to understand what could be the cause of their plight. They must devise a resuscitation and redirecting plan for the business in line with its vision.
In the meantime, constituency communities must assist their informal businesses to become competitive. These businesses may only achieve competitiveness by working as one team. The team will buy quality supplies as a collective. Buying in bulk will help local shops to generate competitive prices. The bargain prices would benefit the local customers and the retail business.
Moreover, these shops must engage professionals who will assist them run professionally. For example, businesses must follow proper bookkeeping protocols. The Economic Committee must negotiate ‘loan’ services to help informal businesses with the banking industry in Lesotho.
The loan terms should facilitate the growth of such businesses.
Similarly, the local service providers must run their businesses professionally. They must follow proper business procedures. These shops must engage professionals to function efficiently. In this way, local businesses must follow proper bookkeeping protocols.
Bookkeeping will enable these shops to measure their business performance in terms of profit and loss. There must be structured capacity buildings for business owners.
Moreover, the economic committees must engage local industries to fund local entrepreneur incubation training programmes. These industries must partner with Basotho Enterprises Development Corporation (BEDCO) in developing this incubation programmes.
Also, big retail businesses sell indigenous products such as ‘motoho’ and ‘mageu’ that Basotho brew and sell on the streets. So, the industry must train Basotho on quality packaging. The government must enforce local production for these products.
Selling local products is not new in Lesotho. For instance, the government has outlawed the importation of bottled water.
This proposal suggests ways for capacitating members to attain independent economic sustainability. Using people with bookkeeping skills will enable the constituency’s economy ‘to kill two birds with one stone.
It will help small business clean their books while at the same time reducing unemployment. The people with basic bookkeeping skills provide ‘mobile’ bookkeeping services to local businesses.
The Committee could explore possibilities of creating local cooperatives (the Coop). Basotho are familiar with the concept of cooperatives. Also, the Coops must benefit the local farmers, businesses and consumers.
For instance, the Coop could audit families with fields that may be lying fallow. There may be families that engage in farming elsewhere. The Committee must negotiate farming contracts with these families.
The Coop would then establish a Food Coop that will sell fresh produce at competitive prices. The Committee in constituencies must the electronically link the Food Coop with the local business.
The link with local businesses will be in a way that encourages community members to buy locally.
Also, a community must encourage interested families to engage in commercial agricultural projects such as piggery, poultry, and horticultural and dairy farming. The Coop will identify interested families and arrange developmental workshops that they could use to induct these families into the farming they opt for.
The Coop must consult with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to create these business prospects.
The World Bank report (2016) and Guardian (IRIN, 2011) describe Lesotho’s public health system as ailing.
Healthcare crises plague the public health system. Affordable healthcare is scarce. Access to the general public to medical healthcare services is a challenge. The economic committee must link healthcare to the Coop. The strategy would enable members to have access to quality healthcare.
The Coop must explore ways its members may benefit in both public and private medical systems.
Constituency communities need a coordinated communication system.
The system would be necessary to build and empower members. However, there will be a need to communicate beyond town halls and formal gatherings. There must be regular local newsletters and other print media bulletins.
Each constituency community must have a communication radio station. The communication station is where ideas are developed and shared. This station must be interactive, allowing community members to air their views and developmental initiatives.
Its sole purpose will be to provide publicity. The communication radio station is a platform for sharing community programmes and projects with members and the general public. Moreover, the communication radio station will facilitate non-formal, informal education and information sharing.
The platform enables constituency communities to communicate with all stakeholders, politicians and other interested parties.
Initially, constituencies may not be able to own a radio station. An alternative would be to identify that radio station that resonates with them and may provide their services in the best condition and work with them. A constituency will then work out a contract that will suit them.
Moreover, the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic shutdown underlined the need for WiFi and internet connectivity. The youths are consumers of internet connectivity and its products. Constituency communities must lead in the initiative to harness this desire in young people and exploit it beneficially.
They must endeavour to provide free WiFi connectivity to their members. A constituency must use WiFi connectivity to enhance communication.
A constituency community must be apolitical. Presently, politicians, both at local and national levels, sell their political party manifestos to communities. People vote for parties based on personal sentiments.
A constituency must not vote on a party basis. It must bargain with politicians on a quid pro quo policy. Thus, a constituency must vote for a candidate who promises to meet all its demands. In this way, the electorate forces their MP to make him accountable to them.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, quid pro quo means that one gives something or receives it for something else. In other words, as Anderson puts it: ‘I scratch your back, you scratch mine.’
As a result, quid pro quo is the best strategy a constituency could use to make politicians account for because the deal enables the voters to attach conditions to their votes. The politicians must promise to meet the community’s demands.
The last and critical feature of a community is education. Education is the apex of community development. Education provides the best means that a community may break the vicious cycle of the triple tragedy of hunger, poverty, and unemployment. A constituency must develop education strategies for their children.
Unfortunately, Lesotho offers an education that fails to meet the country’s needs. Only the general public sends their children to public schools. Those who have, e.g., the moguls, send their children elsewhere. But education is a mandate of the national government.
Although the Bureau of Statistics shows the population at different levels, it does not disaggregate the data by age, profession, skills or employment status. The statistical report unpacks these population data at district and national levels.
The omission is serious.
Government documents reveal that Lesotho’s biggest asset is human resources. As a result, Lesotho Government sponsors thousands of students in higher education institutions. Yet reports show that in 2015 there were over 4 000 unemployed university graduates who never worked.
In the meantime, the population census reports do not reveal data on retired skilled but not incapacitated pensioners lying idle. Constituencies waste these resources. We may juxtapose this information with the unskilled and unemployed youth and all ‘abled’ persons in a Constituency.
I use the word ‘abled’ to mean a person capable of working. Communities must exploit the skills of their members.
A constituency must engage in a fundraising campaign for the capacity development of the youth.
Constituency must build technoparks. A technopark is an initiative managed by professionals to support innovation and competitiveness. The technoparks will house skilled personnel, who include hairdressers, dressmakers, motor mechanics, plumbers, engineers, etc.
Technoparks will serve three purposes. (a) They would create jobs for the unemployed skilled labour force. (b) They will enable these owners to employ unskilled youths as apprentices. (c) They will produce quality products and services.
However, many will argue that young people need breakthroughs. Breakthroughs are also called luck. Education and training provide opportunities for these breakthroughs. Luck, in this case, the breakthrough happens when the preparedness in young people meets with opportunity.
Meanwhile, a Constituency must encourage its graduates to provide youth services by first working locally before exploring greener pastures. So constituencies must invite education scholarships for youth development.
Also, a community must work closely with the Ministry of Social Development to ensure deserving youth obtain the educational support they may require. Its education initiatives must make provision for inclusive education.
Lesotho, especially now in the age of digitalisation and social media, is reading and faces a challenge in knowledge acquisition, general information and recreation. Reports show that Lesotho is not a reading nation.
The country’s literacy rate is declining at an alarming rate. Consequently, we propose an erection of a modern public library. The library would also serve as a resource centre that provides digital services.
Community building is not an event but a process. As a result, the process requires time. It is best to match our building time interval constitutional elections period. Therefore, we envisage a fully-fleshed autonomous community by the year 2027.
In summary, this document suggests a strategy for building a constituency community. It highlights that communal farming and matsema are already inherent to Basotho. Also, Basotho have societies that cover customary ceremonies. As a result, constituencies must exploit this custom in their community-building endeavours. It highlights the aim and objectives of a constituency community.
Here, a community must work on the principles of collective decision-making. It aims to build a self-sufficient independent economy. I combine the objectives of a constituency community into one, namely, to overcome the challenges of hunger, poverty and unemployment. The constituency community is responsible for the emancipation of its members and advancement.
This proposal highlights the different features of a community arranged in hierarchical layers of an emancipatory community. It shows how a constituency community could utilise the features to its advantage. These features are:
• the constituency must build a self-sufficient economy. It must create an Economic Committee. The Committee will, in turn, institute a Community Cooperative. The Committee will structure the local business to the community’s needs;
• A community must encourage small business commercial farming. Where possible, the Economic Committee must encourage contract farming;
• A Constituency must initiate an entrepreneur incubation training programme in partnership with industry and BEDCO. Furthermore, a big retail business must sell local cultural products produced by indigenous Basotho;
• the constituency must form its communication station and other forms of communication, like bulletin newsletters, etc. Also, the constituency must provide WiFi connectivity;
• A Constituency must be apolitical. It must vote for candidates on merit. Politicians must commit to meeting their developmental demands. In this way, the community will have the power to hold politicians accountable through quid pro quo practice; and,
• Constituencies must structure their education and training initiatives. Also, they must develop their human resources based on their needs. A constituency must initiate and communicate their training endeavours with the stakeholders.
• A Constituency must erect technoparks. As such, the technoparks would serve multiple functions. They would provide training and employment opportunities while providing services and products.
• Each constituency must erect at least one public library.
Finally, this proposal can apply at any level in Lesotho or any part of the world. We envisage a constituency community project will be fully functional and autonomous in five years. This way, a constituency will break the vicious circle of the triple challenge of hunger, poverty and unemployment and lead their country to prosperity by serving, not receiving.
Dr Tholang Maqutu
Very high and unrealistic expectations
Before we start, I would like to dedicate a special song to all politicians in Lesotho as a theme song for the current election campaign season.
This song is titled ‘Promises’ and is sung by the legendary Brenda Fassie. Please search it on Youtube and play it on full-blast whilst reading this piece. I like the part that goes; I’m tired of promises, promises. Cause they turn, turn to lies, turn to lies!
Before we delve deeper into this week’s piece, I would also like to congratulate Maseru City Council (MCC) for winning a Diamond and Golden Arrow award from PMR Africa.
The award was in recognition of the following: A clean environment in Maseru City, job creation in the city, crime fighting in the city, social empowerment and development, attraction of local and foreign investment as well as tourism development. Re’a ba lebohisa. Re re, pele-ea-pele! (Job well done. Forward you go).
I seem to have touched a raw nerve last week when I said Basotho men are dishonest and untrustworthy. For some, it was the same feeling one gets when they are at a dentist and the lignocaine (local anaesthetic) hasn’t quite settled in and the dentist touches a nerve. ‘Ouch!’ No, I stand by I what I said. Basotho ke litsotsi (Basotho are unethical people).
I was prompted to write this piece sometime in June 2022 due to a worrying trend I’ve observed concerning the newly established, Revolution For Prosperity (RFP) political party and allow me to explain why.
At this stage, all we can do is speculate. However, by analysing the latest trends leading to the October general elections, the RFP stands a chance to gain a lot of Proportional Representation (PR) seats in parliament, of which could place it in a favourable position to be part of a coalition government.
Well, I’m not so sure about winning most constituencies but my analysis is that the RFP may secure ten constituencies at the most. This is my analysis. The 60 +1 goal by the RFP is completely out.
Let’s build a hypothesis and say: assuming the RFP has enough PR seats + ten Constituency seats that could allow it to lead the coalition government, this may come with a set of very tough variables.
It will not be a smooth ride in power for the first two years and allow me to demonstrate how and why.
The first reason is that expectations towards Sam Matekane are just too high. The electorate is extremely desperate and expects Matekane to perform miracles and to perform them instantly.
However, rampant inflation has turned the global economy up-side-down. As a result, there are certain variables that will be beyond Matekane’s reach and direct influence. These variables could make his tenure in government very uncomfortable.
I am referring to variables such as the rampant fuel price inflation, sky-rocketing cost of food (food price inflation), shortages of food from global markets and unaffordable electricity prices. These are variables that could be outside Matekane’s direct influence.
But the most worrying thing about the RFP is the infiltration of desperate and unscrupulous business people that are out there to make a quick buck, assuming it gains power. Why do I bring this up?
When the ANC got into government in 1994, Nelson Mandela asked to govern for one term. Do you know why? Because expectations were just too high.
People were expecting miracles from Mandela but he had grown too old to lead. So to avoid making fundamental mistakes that could tarnish his reputation, he opted to go for one term.
But one thing that Mandela highlighted to former president Thabo Mbeki, was that, the ANC was infiltrated by criminal elements and not legitimate ‘comrades’.
He was referring to people that were absent in the struggle and had no sympathy to the plight and emancipation of the black people. These were people that entered the African National Congress (ANC) as opportunists to ‘eat’ and pillage the movement.
Guess what? The ANC government failed to ‘vet’ the comrades. It was a situation of, ‘come one, come all’, and the results were devastating. These corrupt people infiltrated the ANC and introduced the rot in the ANC-led government.
This is exactly what happened to the All Basotho Convention (ABC). Because of desperation of gaining party funding, it ended up taking money from very unscrupulous people.
And what happened? Those unscrupulous people expected a lot from the ABC. They demanded ministerial posts and government tenders. As things stand, the ABC government could go in the history books as one of the most corrupt governments Lesotho has ever seen. I guess, only history will be the ultimate judge.
But the biggest threat to the RFP is that all these scavengers that hop from one political party to the next one are usually highly mobile. They move from one party to the next one in search of the biggest chunk of bread.
Not everyone that has joined the RFP has joined it for good and noble intentions. By observation, they are there as a way of positioning themselves to be in prime positions after elections.
I’m telling you, these are going to be the most problematic set of people should Matekane be elected Prime Minister and this will be the demise of the RFP.
On the other hand, the electorate is very desperate. Desperate for jobs, healthcare, education, housing public safety (policing) and food security. On top of that, the rising cost of living (food, electricity and fuel costs) have added to the burden.
However, the most challenging aspect will be a corrupt, bloated and incompetent civil service. It will undermine all efforts to steer the ship in the right direction. Civil servants will not make it easy at all because they are now accustomed to very bad habits like showing up at work and doing nothing (purposeless motions).
Last but not least, how will Matekane handle a bankrupt state? What will happen to the debt in excess of M2 billion towards suppliers (SMME’S)? Will the debt be written off? It surely won’t be an easy ride for Matekane. It’s going to be very tough!
In closing, I was told of a funny story of a 4+1 driver, that vowed to dump his 4+1 cab in the road the minute Matekane wins the elections. Mainly because Matekane will surely give them jobs at the diamond mines.
I mean, this is the kind of desperation and expectation I am referring to. Very high and unrealistic expectations. And if Matekane fails to deliver promises on time, the electorate will grow impatient and desperate for change.
All in all, the best thing that Matekane needs to do is to contain the promises and expectations towards the electorate.
Having presented all these points, in your observation, is Matekane the right candidate to curb a cancer named corruption? I leave that question to your imagination.
‘Mako Bohloa
Power to the women!
Women of colour are women who are of a race other than white or of a mixed race. Back in the days black women who contributed and broke their backs to sustain different fields would go without recognition.
This is still the case in some parts of the world. I know we are three weeks into the women’s month but I wish to take this chance to celebrate and honour our own black females who managed to break records and never conformed to societal pressures that have for years set certain places for women.
Lesotho, during the colonial period, was graced with its very first and only female ruler. ‘M’e ‘Mantšebo Amelia Matšaba, famously known as the Paramount Chieftainess ‘Mantšebo was the first of the three wives of Chief Simon Seeiso Griffith of the Basutoland, present-day Lesotho.
Her regency however did not come at a cheap price as patriarchy still played a bigger role among Basotho back then.
After being voted and recognised as regent when her husband died, Bereng Griffith, her late husband’s half-brother whom she beat in the elections sued in the High Court and his strong argument was that traditional law and custom prevented women from functioning as chiefs.
He and a couple of his patriarchal fellows after losing the case still failed to recognise a whole woman as their leader.
But besides the challenges she faced, the Paramount Chieftainess during her 19 plus years of regency managed to lay a foundation for the current monarchy of Lesotho.
She was also made officer of the order of the British Empire in the 1946 Birthday Honours in recognition of the war effort of the Basuto nation.
Because of the likes of this strong woman who knew her stand in life and pushed boundaries to change certain norms that defined Basotho as Basotho back then, today we have more female chiefs and some are representing their people in the Senate.
My research on this legend was inspired by Machobane and Karschay who were introduced to me in my second year of studies at the National University of Lesotho by the first ever woman to pose a threat to my BA Degree of Arts in Humanities.
Talking of a Bachelor’s Degree, we have ‘M’e Masechele Caroline Khaketla who is the first recorded Mosotho to ever gain a junior certificate, the first to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, the first to be appointed an assessor of the High Court and the first to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the National University of Lesotho.
Talk about paving the way for generations that would come after you.
Off topic a little. How would you like to be remembered as a woman? What do you aspire to achieve that will make you legendary, worth celebrating? What name are you creating for yourself?
What are you doing with your life that will make people want to read and know more about you?
‘M’e Masechele was not only the first recorded Mosotho female to ever reach this milestone but she was also a writer. Among her list of works are ‘Mantsopa le Molamu oa kotjane, Mosiuoa Masilo, Ka u lotha, Maoelana a hlompho and seven other published works.
I dare you not to even claim you have got a great taste of books if you’ve never indulged in Mosiuoa Masilo because this legend cooked magic in that book.
Her hard work and determination awarded her the Iketsetseng Primary School, present-day Iketsetseng Community English Medium School which she unfortunately lost control over after being able to accommodate over 1000 students in 1988.
How many of you would have achieved everything she achieved if you tried walking in her shoes? This woman opened the way for many women and not enough words can honour her for breaking records women her age back then were able to.
These women rose to the top and accomplished great things. They overcame gender biases to create a name for themselves, and contributed to great causes. They have also been of great influence to many.
A couple of years ago ‘M’e Delakazi Mokebe, but I think Ausi suits her better because she’s just so young yet she’s accomplished so much at an early age. Well ‘M’e Mokebe was recorded as the first Mosotho female to lead a commercial bank in Lesotho.
I hope you see how possible it is to break records if you show some sense of dedication and put enough effort in what you do. ‘M’e Mokebe, the seasoned banker, was born and bred in Lesotho. She acquired her first degree in Bcom from Wits University and when she joined FNB in 2017 she had already bagged her Master’s in Business Leadership Degree from the University of South Africa.
Besides achieving the rank of CEO of the First National Bank she has also been able to develop a talented pool of professionals where she unleashed individual talents.
These aren’t the only women worth celebrating this women’s month. There are so many women out there who created a name for themselves but I’d take forever if I dared tried to mention them all or a few that I know.
The likes of ‘M’e Matumelo Ramoqopo (the first female brigadier), ’M’e Malejaka Letooana (the first female commissioner), Advocate Kuena Thabane (the first female prosecutor), ‘M’e Lieketseng Ntakatsane (the first Mosotho woman to ever lead a political party, Kopanang Basotho Party) and a lot others.
They are just so many it would take forever.
The short message I will like to leave for women, myself included, who aspire to be a somebody recognised and worth celebrating in different walks of life is: there’s a ladder and on top of it lies not only a well that never goes dry but powerful seats where big decisions are made.
It’s up to each one of us to decide whether we want to stay at the bottom of the ladder or climb its stairs until we make it to the top.
But only hard work, determination and willingness will take us there. Let not your gender decide where your place is. Let not gender biases make you believe that you do not have a man’s strength to climb the ladder. And let not any traditional norms decide which role better suits your gender. Power to women who are working hard to make a positive impact in this life.
Bokang Masasa
A festival of proverbs
Today I am going to set up what I shall call a festival of proverbs from across the motherland – Africa. I feel very proverbial and wise! I have also heard that the study of proverbs is called paremiology and that a person who studies proverbs is called a paremiologist.
The study of proverbs has been built by a number of notable scholars and contributors. Earlier scholars were more concerned with collecting than analysing proverbs. Desiderius Erasmus was a Latin scholar (1466 – 1536), whose collection of Latin proverbs, known as Adagia, spread Latin proverbs across Europe. Samuel Ajayi Crowther, the Anglican bishop in Nigeria, published a collection of Yoruba proverbs.
But, what is a proverb? It is said that proverbs a the Latin word – proverbium which means a simple and insightful, traditional saying that expresses a perceived truth based on common sense or experience.
In his book of 1659 called Paroimiografa, James Howell writes that chief ingredients which go to make a true proverb are sense, shortness and salt.
Proverbs are also referred to as “the wit of one and the wisdom of many.” This means that although each proverb belongs to a specific community, there must be an individual who may have arranged it in the specific words through which a proverb has been known.
It means that “the author may only have clothed in happier form what others had already felt and uttered.” Proverbs are therefore communal property.
That proverbs are handed down over generations, make them qualify as part of folklore. That is why Wofgang Mieder proposed in 1993 that: “A proverb is a short, generally known sentence of the folk which contains wisdom, truth, morals, and traditional views in a metaphorical, fixed, and memorisable form and which is handed down from generation to generation.”
There are various types of proverbs depending on how they function. There is a synonymous proverb, where both lines of the proverb say the same things only in different ways. Example:
“Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”
There is the antithetical proverb whereby the teaching is presented in the first line, and the negative of the teaching or opposite is presented in the second line. A lot of the antithetical proverbs inform the reader in the first line that if you do this, you will be blessed; but if you don’t, this is what will happen. For example “A tranquil heart gives life to the flesh, but envy makes the bones rot.”
You will usually find the word “but” in an antithetical proverb because two different ideas are being contrasted.
There is the synthetic proverb, which is defined as a composition or combination of parts, elements that form the whole. In a synthetic proverb, both lines seem to express a totally different thought — even opposites — yet they have one common theme. Example: “The one who conceals hatred has lying lips, and whoever utters slander is a fool.”
The first line is concerned with lying or falsehood, and the second line talks about slander or malicious talk. Although the actions are opposites—one conceals while the other expresses true feelings…the results are the same…harm and injury.
There is the integral proverb in which the second line of the proverb completes the first line. The thought often flows so well that it looks like one continuous thought. Example: “Listen to advice and accept instruction, that you may gain wisdom in the future.” The second line emphasizes the result of applying the first line.
There is the parabolic proverb where the first line illustrates the second line. The teaching is found in the second line while the first line is an analogy. The word analogy means similarity. Example:
“A gold ring in a pig’s snout is a beautiful woman without discretion.”
There is the comparative proverb which compares one thing with another to illustrate a common trait or theme. Example: “A continual dripping on a rainy day and a quarrelsome wife are alike.”
In some comparative proverbs, the first line expresses something which is better or more desirable than what is listed in the second line.
Somebody has actually indicated that in Africa, we even have proverbs about proverbs and these are called metaproverbs! The Afar of Ethiopia say: “Proverbs are the cream of language.” This may mean that in the Afar community, a great and entertaining speaker ought to fill up his speech with proverbs.
Another metaproverb is from the Yoruba of Nigeria which goes, “Proverbs are the horses of speech, if communication is lost we use proverbs to find it.” From that you may discern that the horse occupies a position of pride in the Yoruba society.
The Arabic in Cairo actually say, “A proverb does not lie.” This tells you that proverbs are considered to be wise sayings that are coming from a long period of constant observation and experience and that through time, such observation have been proven true.
There are proverbs about virtually every subject in all communities. There are many exciting and insightful Moroccan proverbs about travellers and travelling to new lands. One of them goes: “A country should be entered by the aid of its owners.”
This means that the traveller should respect the customs of the country that he visits and even put up with things that he would not tolerate in his own home country in order to remain safe and tolerable.
In line with the above, another Moroccan proverb of travel goes, “If you find them worshipping a donkey, bring it grass.” It means that you may not survive in foreign countries if you go about loudly attacking the way they worship, the way they live or the way they marry.
Another Moroccan proverb actually says more about the traveller, “When you travel with him, you get to know the traveler.” This means that sometimes people really display fully who they are when they are far away from home.
It is because when one is far away from home, one feels that he is far away from the inhibiting eyes of family. With all that new found freedom, the traveller starts to do what he has always wanted
to do.
The people of Morocco also say that a man who has moved from his village because he disliked the people there, but finds that the inhabitants of the new place are just as bad, may make the following proverbial remark, “The whole sea is salt.”
The Basotho people have very many exciting proverbs based on animals and birds. One of them goes: “Though it is four legged, the horse falls” (Pitsi e oa e le maoto-mane), meaning that errors can be performed by all, including by the seemingly stable and experienced. Such a proverb is clearly used to admonish those who think that they are too comfortable and experienced to err. One way or the other, failure or downfall visits all of us.
One other animal based proverb from the Basotho goes, “A cow which is threshing corn cannot be stopped from eating in the process” (E polang, ha e tlangoe molomo.) This may mean that those who work deserve to be paid or those who work should be expected to have certain obvious privileges within the territories where they work.
It is expected that those who grow a crop should have a more regular supply of it than all the other people.
A rather sad Sotho proverb goes, “The hen will die and the eggs will rot” (E ea shoa mahe a bole). Clearly this means that as soon as the protector dies, those who have been protected all along may actually die too or their fortunes may dwindle to very low levels.
The community, in all its wisdom realises that the individual does not live solely for himself. In all Africa, family comes first. When you see an individual in Africa, you must know that he could be responsible for many other people in his home and in the villages beyond.
I love beef and my favourite Sesotho proverb is “The grave of a cow is the mouth.” (Bitla la khomo ke molomo.) I sit here wondering how many cows got buried in my mouth ever since I started eating meat.
I came across Igbo proverbs that are also attributed to animals. The first one goes, “The female toad said that her husband is so sweet that when she got married, she carried her husband permanently on her back.”
This proverb is particularly attributed to a species of toad that carries the male counterpart on its back during a certain season. This proverb is apparently humorous and is used to push women into loving and providing for their husbands.
Another interesting Igbo proverb is attributed to the tortoise. It goes, “The tortoise who wants people to help it lift the earth unto its head, should show people where they will stand during this task.” This proverb appears to be a retort or a response to a person who makes impossible propositions in the community. There are limits to some of the things that we wish to do.
Another Igbo proverb is attributed to the dog: “The dog said that it barks for the benefit of its owner and the thief too.” This means that there is no single way of understanding somebody’s actions in the community. Some people’s intentions are not very clear whom they are meant to benefit and we need to be careful.
Another animal based Igbo proverb goes: “The sheep said that gazing is a big job.” This means that one should not underrate somebody else’s assignment even if it appears simple. The one undertaking the seemingly easy assignment may actually feel very engrossed in it.
The Ashanti proverbs based on relations are very intriguing. One of them goes; “When the Chief who will kill you has not come onto the throne, can you count how many chiefs you have served under?” This may mean that you may not exactly know your fate until the very end and your duty therefore is to be careful all the time.
Another Ashanti proverb goes: “When your mother dies, you have no kindred left.” This proverb shows that a mother’s love is irreplaceable. A mother is a very important person in the life of a child. This ties up well with a Swahili proverb which goes; “A hen’s kick does not hurt her chick. (Teke Ia kuku halimwumizi mwanawe.)
Another Ashanti proverb: “When you walk behind your father, you learn to walk like him.” It means that a son learns a lot about life through observing and listening to those before him and he is most likely going to behave and talk like his elders before him.
The Ashanti also say; “The enemy of a Chief is he who has grown up with him from childhood.” This may mean that the real threat to the individual comes from people who know him very intimately for a long time. Only they know full well the weaknesses of a man.
The Ashanti also say; “By the time the fool has learned to play the game, the players have dispersed.” This may mean that wisdom and knowledge tend to be a closely guarded secret and one does not become wise when his rivals are unwilling to share with him.
Another Ashanti proverb, “When you go to someone’s town and he kills a fowl for you to eat, it is not his fowl that you have eaten, but your own which is at home.” This may mean that for all the good done by others unto you, you are bound to pay back one day, in equal measure. There is not much gain in receiving good treatment because you are bound to repay it.
As you read Achebe’s novel, arrow of God, you notice that Umuaro (Africa) has beautiful and systematic thought patterns and knowledge systems. This is seen through the Ibgo people’s constant references to events in the past and the wisdom stored in the wide variety of proverbs and idioms like;
“When suffering knocks at your door and you say there is no seat left for him, he tells you not to worry because he has brought his own stool, When a handshake goes beyond the elbow we know it has turned to another thing, The fly that has no one to advise it follows the corpse into the grave, When we see an old woman stop in her dance to point again and again in the same direction we can be sure that somewhere there something happened long ago which touched the roots of her life, He whose name is called again and again by those trying in vain to catch a wild bull has something he alone can do to bulls….”
Memory Chirere
