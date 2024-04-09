Insight
Reading, writing and the art of reflection
There is a close thread that runs through what you reflect on, what you read and what sticks in your mind. It’s almost a cyclic process with regards to how all these processes unfold. Today, in this installment we focus on the thread between reading, reflection and writing.
This appears a bit cumbersome to explain. But let’s simplify it. Let’s begin with a beautiful poem which encompasses what we have so far spoken about. Here we are! The poem is penned by “Tachibama Akemi.” It goes:
It is a pleasure
When, rising in the morning,
I go outside and
Find that a flower has blossomed
That was not there yesterday.
Seemingly, the poem is simple. But, on close analysis, it reflects very deep reflection and thoughtfulness.
The persona, in an existential fashion, reflects all about the purpose and meaning of life and his place in the overall matrix of life.
The persona carefully reflects on nature. This is what makes all this poem rustic and romantic.
The persona thinks deeply about the blossoming flowers and how the process of the growth of flowers appears almost inadvertently.
It is a poem about change, healing, the lapse of time and the changes or vissiccitudes in the life of a person are reflected creatively through imagery and poetry. We all go through that, isn’t it? We all react and respond to love, truth and beauty.
So far everything appears very interesting. Let’s just put to the fore some good and appealing thoughts. Let’s enlarge on reading, writing and reflection.
Kindly keep in mind that thoughts must be captured, told, expressed and shared through the magical power of the written word.
As a person, obviously through keeping entries in a journal, there is no doubt that you have toyed about thoughts and ideas and experiences you wish you could put across.
Here is an example you can peek from Anthony. Anthony likes writing. He tells us that in his spare time he likes exploring a lot. And, more often than not he tells us,
“I stop, and think, and then when I find something, I just keep on writing.”
So crisp, but how beautiful. Notice something interesting here; you need to stop, to take life effortlessly and ponderously, as it were; observe, be attentive to your environment; formulate thought patterns and then write.
To some extent, this article builds on our previous experiences when we spoke at length about the reading process.
But how can you do it? It’s not pretty much different. I can help you from my previous life as a teacher of English Languge.
The most important skill you must cultivate is that of listening, close listening. Look at how people and events mingle.
What makes both of you happy; enjoy it. I am sure you still keep that journal in which you enter very beautiful entries. Reflect about Maseru, the so-called affluent city. So majestic!
How can you picture it in writing!
I am glad you learnt to reflect deep and write. Thank you very much. Kindly learn and perfect the craft of observing, reflecting and writing. Learn that connection. Let’s meet for another class.
Vuso Mhlanga
Insight
The Joker Returns: Conclusion
Last week I was talking about how jokes, or humour generally, can help get one through the most desperate situations (although it’s like taking a paracetamol for a headache; a much, much stronger resort is faith). I used the example of how Polish Jews, trapped and dying in the Warsaw ghetto, used humour to get them through day by day.
A similar, though less nightmarish, situation obtains in today’s Nigeria. Conditions there are less hellish than those of the Warsaw ghetto, but still pretty awful. There are massive redundancies, so millions of people are jobless. Inflation is at about 30% and the cost of living is sky-rocketing, with the most basic foodstuffs often unavailable. There is the breakdown of basic social services.
And endemic violence, with widespread armed robbery (to travel by road from one city to another you take your life in your hands) and the frequent kidnapping for ransom of schoolchildren and teachers. In a recent issue of the Punch newspaper (Lagos) Taiwo Obindo, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Jos, writes of the effects of economic hardship and insecurity on his people’s mental health.
He concludes: “We should see the funny side of things. We can use humour to handle some things. Don’t take things to heart; laugh it off.”
Professor Obindo doesn’t, regrettably, give examples of the humour he prescribes, but I remember two from a period when things were less grim. Power-cuts happened all the time — a big problem if you’re trying to work at night and can’t afford a generator.
And so the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) was universally referred to as Never Expect Power Always. And second, for inter-city travel there was a company called Luxurious Buses. Believe me, the average Lesotho kombi is a great deal more luxurious (I can’t remember ever having to sit on the floor of one of those).
And because of the dreadful state of Nigerian roads and the frequent fatal crashes, Luxurious Buses were referred to as Luxurious Hearses.
Lesotho’s newspaper thepost, for which I slave away tirelessly, doesn’t use humour very much. But there is Muckraker. I’ve always wondered whether Muckraker is the pen-name of a single person or a group who alternate writing the column.
Whatever, I’d love to have a drink with him / her/ them and chew things over. I like the ironic pen-name of the author(s). Traditionally speaking, a muckraker is a gossip, someone who scrabbles around for titbits (usually sexual) on the personal life of a celebrity — not exactly a noble thing to do.
But thepost’s Muckraker exposes big problems, deep demerits, conducted by those who should know and do better — problems that the powerful would like to be swept under the carpet, and the intention of Muckraker’s exposure is corrective.
And I always join in the closing exasperated “Ichuuuu!” (as I do this rather loudly, my housemates probably think I’m going bonkers).
Finally I want to mention television satire. The Brits are renowned for this, an achievement dating back to the early 1960s and the weekly satirical programme “TW3” (That Was The Week That Was). More recently we have had “Mock the Week”, though, despite its popularity, the BBC has cancelled this.
The cancellation wasn’t for political reasons. For decades the UK has been encumbered with a foul Conservative government, though this year’s election may be won by Labour (not such very good news, as the Labour leadership is only pseudo-socialist). “Mock the Week” was pretty even-handed in deriding politicians; the BBC’s problem was, I imagine, with the programme’s frequent obscenity.
As an example of their political jokes, I quote a discussion on the less than inspiring leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer. One member of the panel said: “Labour may well have a huge lead in the polls at present, but the day before election day Starmer will destroy it by doing something like accidentally infecting David Attenborough with chicken-pox.”
And a favourite, basically non-political interchange on “Mock the Week” had to do with our former monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Whatever one thinks about the British monarchy as an institution, the Queen was much loved, but the following interchange between two panellists (A and B) was fun:
A: Is the Queen’s nickname really Lilibet?
B: Yes, it is.
A: I thought her nickname was Her Majesty.
B: That’s her gang name.
OK, dear readers, that’s enough humour from me for a while. Next week I’m turning dead serious — and more than a little controversial — responding to a recent Insight piece by Mokhosi Mohapi titled “A reversal of our traditions and culture.” To be forewarned is to be prepared.
Chris Dunton
Insight
The Joker Returns: Part One
Don’t be put off by the title, esteemed readers; what follows has nothing to do with the Batman films. As you will be happily (or unhappily) aware, I am a big fan of jokes. There’s a common understanding that a joke is ruined if you have to explain it, and this is true, but some jokes do need a bit of background explanation. Anyway. I like jokes and I like thinking about how they work.
Many of my favourite jokes have to do with language and the way we use it. For example: “I just bought myself a thesaurus. I similar it very much.”
Other jokes have to do with human behaviour and here it is important, out of respect for others, to avoid jokes that perpetuate stereotypical ideas about gender, race, nationality, and so on. I’m afraid the following joke does depend upon a stereotype (I’ll come back to that), but here goes, after a bit of background information.
In Lesotho you have an insect called a praying mantis — stick-like, bright green, and with great bulging eyes. They are rather lovable, despite the off-putting fact that the female practices insect cannibalism; after mating, she consumes the male. So, now you’ve had your zoological primer, here goes.
Two praying mantises are getting up close and personal. The female says to the male: “before we have sex and I bite your head off, could you help me put up some shelves?”
Apologies to female readers, because, as I said, that joke perpetuates a gender stereotype, namely, that women are good with a vacuum cleaner or a dustpan and brush, but hopeless with a hammer and nails.
There are many jokes that are, as it were, much more serious than that. As I rattled on about in a couple of earlier columns, many of these are satirical — jokes that are designed to point a finger at human folly or even wickedness. In another column, titled “Should we laugh?”, I explored the question “is there any subject that should be kept out of the range of humour?”
Well, apparently not, if we take on board the following account of the Warsaw ghetto.
Historical preface first.
The Warsaw ghetto represents one of the worst atrocities in modern history. In November 1940 the genocidal Nazis rounded up all the Jews in Poland’s capital and herded them into a small sector of the city, which they euphemistically, cynically, dubbed the “Jewish Residential District in Warsaw.”
Here nearly half a million Jews were in effect imprisoned, barely subsisting on tiny food rations. An estimated quarter of a million were sent off to the death camps. An uprising against the Nazi captors was brutally crushed. Around 100 000 died of starvation or disease.
Not much to laugh about there, you might say. But then consider the following, which I’ve taken from the New York Review of Books of February 29th this year:
“In the Warsaw Ghetto in October 1941 Mary Berg, then a teenager, wrote in her diary about the improbable persistence of laughter in that hellish place: ‘Every day at the Art Café on Leszno Street one can hear songs and satire on the police, the ambulance service, the rickshaws, and even the Gestapo, [on the latter] in a veiled fashion. The typhoid epidemic itself is the subject of jokes. It is laughter through tears, but it is laughter. This is not our only weapon in the ghetto — our people laugh at death and at the Nazi decrees. Humour is the only thing the Nazis cannot understand.’”
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
Insight
A reversal of our traditions and culture
This is an open letter to the following:
The Clerk, Speaker and MPs
Parliament of the Kingdom of Lesotho
And
The Clerk, President of Senate and Senators
And
Basotho.
I am a 51-year-old bona-fide male Mosotho. I was educated in this country and I have no intention of taking up any other country’s citizenship. It is for this reason that I will fight for the traditions and cultures of my forefathers.
There is a Sesotho adage that goes ‘leloko ha lea baneng lea timela.’ Sesotho ha se tolokoe, therefore I will not interpret the adage into any foreign language.
I pen this letter under immense confusion and concern that Basotho of the highest social order are prepared to trade the traditions of their forefathers for a loan that will take generations to settle, and that is if the loan will benefit Lesotho and Basotho.
Your Excellencies, you will correct me if I am wrong, MPs and Senators’ primary role is to protect and preserve the traditions and cultures of the Basotho people. It is expected that they will do everything in their power to ensure that our traditions and culture do not go extinct. They are also expected and I say this on correction that without our traditions and cultures we are a lost nation.
Before I dwell deep into the subject of concern, I ask you to go to YouTube and download a song by the late Peter Nthwane where he sings ‘tlohelang lintho Sekhooa, ha re tlohelleng Senyesemane re lateleng meetlo ea rona…’ Another artiste, Sechaba ‘Fatere’ Litaba from Teyateyaneng, sings ‘He bonang manyesemane, ke balotsana ba kene joang nokeng ea Mohokare, hee ba loea ka pampiring, enke le pene, folae machini, sethunya le kanono…’
You may ask why I make reference to the lyrics of these songs. As if the two artistes knew that one day the highest offices of the Kingdom of Lesotho, the representatives of the people of Lesotho, would one day, like Judas sold Jesus, sell Lesotho and her forefathers’ traditions and cultures. Isn’t it ironic that this happens during the Holy Week, as we celebrate and commemorate the fulfilment of the Scriptures relating to the death of Jesus Christ?
Your Excellencies, brothers and sisters, fellow Basotho, this week the two houses of Parliament have invited Basotho to take part in a national dialogue related to the proposed Inheritance Bill. What this dialogue serves to do is to legitimise the selling out of our identity, traditions and cultures as a nation, at this time when we commemorate 200 years of our existence as the Basotho nation.
The proposed Bill sets to sow confusion among the Basotho nation all in the name of appeasing people who do not have traditions and cultures to be proud of, for what, shillings. Are we really prepared to do so?
We have been taught that in Lesotho our legal system is premised on two doctrines; The Laws of Lerotholi and the Roman-Dutch Law. Of the two, I remain unchallenged that our principal law should be the Laws of Lerotholi and where silent we could refer to the Roman-Dutch law. Over the years the Laws of Lerotholi have been silenced in favour of the foreign Roman-Dutch Law.
The Laws of Lerotholi were set to protect social order, traditions and culture of Basotho and it is very concerning that Basotho judges are the very same Basotho of high standing who continuously endeavour to favour the Roman-Dutch Law over our own Lerotholi Laws.
What has the two Houses of Parliament done? Nothing that the MPs past, current and probably those in the future can and will show. There is no Hansard that contains deliberations aimed at preserving our traditions and cultures.
Coming back to the call for national dialogue on the Bill, I wish to present the following concerns:
1. CURRICULUM vs. LAW
Your Excellencies, Brothers and Sisters, fellow Basotho, we all went to school at one stage or another, at primary level we did Sesotho and we were forced to buy a book titled ‘Mekhoa le Meetlo ea Basotho.’ In that book there is a section that explains Sesotho marriages and Sethepu is contained in that book. Even our initiation schools curriculum has issues of marriage in them. Remember education is the foundation of mankind, when we grow into adults of marriage level, when we have to practice the same teaching we received at school, Sethepu, then the churches and the Courts of Lesotho that advocate against it. Their arguments are an antithesis of their Bible teachings. The Bible and the Koran are moral guides and as far as I know in the Bible, the wisest man, Solomon, had wives and concubines, the Koran teaches about polygamy, and so do the Laws of Lerotholi. What about the Roman Dutch Law?
2. Polygamy as a mechanism of prolonged social orderThe Bible teaches us that Solomon married many wives, his wisdom led him to taking wives from the tribes that he defeated in the battles. Similarly, King Moshoeshoe I married wives from the clans and tribes he defeated in wars. By doing so, he strengthened relationships (boamani) with them and as in-laws the probabilities of engaging in warfare against the in-laws would be alleviated.
Sethepu was a solution in the past and continues to stabilise marriages to this day in the same manner it did during the days of our forefathers. The Roman-Dutch Law in as much as it sets to outlaw Sethepu, like the corona virus which mutated, Sethepu has mutated. If it were to be legalised as an institution and not ostracised, it would drastically reduce GBV incidents and other vices.
3. Sexist approach to the Bill
The Bill in its current proposal is not gender sensitive. Sesotho has another adage that ‘Ngoana ke oa khomo.’ This applies to a married woman who sires a child out of wedlock. When a man sires a child out of wedlock, they then say ‘ke ngoana oa nyatsi.’
The Bill based on the above puts the onus of DNA testing on the man, this is how it is being drafted, therefore ‘Ngoana oa Khomo’ can benefit on the premise of double jeopardy, they will access inheritance from the mother and the sperm donor and we as Basotho will be forced to consider this as being in line with our traditions. Women and gender activists will not want to engage on this one but will be up in arms when ‘Ngoana’ nyatsi’ has to be part of the inheritance.
With all due respect to people’s sexual orientations and how they choose to live their sexual lives, now when a woman marries a woman, they are referred to as ‘wives’ similarly when a man marries a man, they are referred to as ‘husbands.’ Won’t this cause confusion regarding inheritance pertaining to this proposed Bill? Imagine another man claiming rights to my parents’ estate if I had a queer male sibling. Fortunately I don’t have this situation prevail in my case but I fear for those who are in this situation.
Re phela mehleng ea bofelo ele nnete.
4. Religion-Cultural existence confusion
I am Catholic. I am proud of this. However, there are truths that we tend to sweep under the carpet for purposes of peace and calm. Our priest and nuns take vows of celibacy and chastity. In spite of the vows, how many children have been sired by the men of the cloth out there? How does this proposed Bill speak to the offspring of the church (pardon me for the language if it is overboard)? Should their priest parent die, will the child claim part of the estate? Which one?
Your Excellencies, Brothers and Sisters, fellow Basotho, does our poverty dictate that we as a nation should discard our traditions and cultures all in the name of appeasing the donor community? Should it be so?
Let me share with you some of my international travel experience. In 2022, in Qatar during the FIFA Congress ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a president of a European Member Association addressed the Congress. The said president called upon the Congress to boycott the Qatar World Cup because in her opinion Qatar was contravening two critical issues: Labour laws and LGBTIQ+ rights.
A right to respond was accorded to the Qatari FA and Organising Committee of the Qatar World Cup.
In his answer, The CEO of Qatar 2022 said:Qatar had no objection to people’s life choices. Qatar has opened its borders to welcome everyone to visit Qatar, however, those who voluntarily visit Qatar should do so cognizant of the laws that govern Qatar. If people have a problem with the Laws of Qatar they have a choice not to travel to Qatar.
Coming to the issue of the Bill, donors should provide donations on the basis of goodwill and solidarity and humanitarian understanding not because the price of donations should be the eradication of our traditions and cultures as a nation.
It is really unpalatable that a sovereign nation’s Deputy Speaker and MPs can openly say that they are hastily drafting the Bill on account of donor pressure. It is a straight no, no!
I hope you will pardon me if I seem harsh. However, the subject remains relevant.
Yours Truly
Mokhosi Mohapi
Doctor tampers with corpse
Villagers whipped as police seize guns
Magistrate saves WILSA boss
LCE strike reaches second week
Bank leads tree planting initiative
Mahao humiliated
The Joker Returns: Conclusion
Reading, writing and the art of reflection
Time to act to avert hunger
Steep price hikes loom
Women rugby stars picked by Free State
Seema speaks on good run
Lioli captain says job not done yet
Jobs galore for Lesotho
Textile worker shot during protest
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Coalition politics are bad for development
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
Insight2 months ago
We need a coordinated approach on youth challenges
-
News2 months ago
Mahao, PS in big fight
-
Business2 months ago
Short courses for ex-mineworkers
-
News2 months ago
Letseng fends off threat to sue
-
News2 months ago
How chicken import ban hit vendors
-
News2 months ago
RFP to welcome back rebel MPs
-
News2 months ago
Duo in court over M1.8m fraud
-
News3 weeks ago
Ex-diplomat in PhD storm