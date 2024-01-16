Connect with us

Rekindling the flames of hope

17 hours ago

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful people of Lesotho for the overwhelming feedback and support following my previous article on the remarkable complex life and times of former Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan. Your engagement has been both humbling and inspiring.

As we approach this festive season, it’s crucial to delve deeper into the legacy of leaders like Leabua Jonathan whose unwavering dedication to the advancement of Lesotho serves as a beacon of inspiration. His commitment to propelling Lesotho among the league of progressive nations is a testament to what fervent determination can achieve.

Let us all take a moment to contemplate and emulate Jonathan’s profound commitment. Regardless of our positions or roles within Lesotho, it’s imperative that we roll up our sleeves and actively contribute to the construction of the nation we envision. We must introspect and ask ourselves: what have we individually contributed to transform the lives of our people?
This reflection shouldn’t merely be an abstract notion but a call to action. Each of us bears the responsibility to play our part in the transformation of our beloved country. It’s in our collective efforts, in every corner of Lesotho, that the real change will blossom.
So, as we celebrate the holidays and cherish moments with our families, let’s also pledge our dedication to the betterment of Lesotho. Together, let’s sculpt a nation that stands tall on the values of progress, equality, and unity.
As we delve into this holiday season, it’s imperative that we reflect with pride on the strides our country has taken. Upholding the ideals of our founding fathers, we have traversed a relatively peaceful year, steering clear of major governance crises.
It’s crucial to commend our political leaders for their selfless dedication to Lesotho’s welfare above personal ambitions, reinstating the country on the path of progress.
Yet, our journey towards the Lesotho of our aspirations is an ongoing endeavour. We must strive to cultivate a robust economy capable of uplifting more from the clutches of abject poverty and inequality.
The forthcoming 200th anniversary of Lesotho’s founding presents a golden opportunity to foster a compassionate nation, rooted in the core values of solidarity, peace, love, democracy, and respect. Let this year be dedicated to championing the cause of the less fortunate and empowering our youth, forging a legacy that resonates through generations.
Christmas is not just a time for joyous celebrations; it’s a poignant reminder of the power of sacrifice. As we revel in the warmth of our homes, surrounded by the laughter of our loved ones, let’s remember those who yearn for the simplest joys this season brings. It’s about sacrificing our own comforts to ensure that others experience the Christmas they fervently wish for their families.
The spirit of sacrifice echoes the profound sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for humanity. His selflessness, epitomised by the verse from the Bible in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” serves as an everlasting testament to the ultimate act of giving. Just as Christ sacrificed for the salvation of mankind, let us, too, sacrifice a part of ourselves — be it time, resources, or compassion — to uplift those who need it most during this festive season.
As the Sesotho idiom goes: “Bana ba motho ba khaolelana hloho ea tsie,” urging us to generously share our blessings, aligns perfectly with the essence of Christmas — a time when sharing becomes a bridge that unites communities and fosters a deeper sense of togetherness.
Amidst the joyous festivities, let us not overlook the silent struggle of the elderly, who often find themselves isolated and forgotten during this time. The elderly among us, revered for their wisdom and experience, can sometimes feel an overwhelming sense of loneliness and abandonment.
It’s our duty, as a compassionate society, to extend our warmth and care to these individuals. Let us not only remember them but actively seek to embrace and visit them, offering not just material assistance but the invaluable gift of our time and companionship.
In sharing our love and attention, we can bring immeasurable joy to those who might otherwise feel neglected during this season of togetherness.
Having embarked on the journey as founders of the Makgabo Elderly and Orphanage Home, alongside my beloved wife, Granny Ramela, we have been blessed to witness the transformation of lives first-hand. It fills our hearts with indescribable joy to be able to restore smiles on the faces of orphans and the elderly.
This initiative isn’t merely about providing shelter or sustenance; it’s about offering a chance for these individuals, many of whom have endured traumatic pasts, to experience the warmth and love of society.
Witnessing their spirits rejuvenate, seeing hope rekindle in their eyes, is a profound reminder of the immense power of compassion and community.
As we celebrate, let’s embrace the spirit of togetherness, fostering a Lesotho where each citizen thrives, echoing the exemplary dedication and leadership of our forefathers.
As we step into the forthcoming 200th anniversary celebrations of our beloved Lesotho, let us carry with us the beacon of hope. Let this milestone not just mark the passage of time but serve as a reminder of our collective journey towards a brighter future.
I urge each of us to actively engage in these celebrations, not only as a commemoration but as a recommitment to propelling the dreams of our young people and the children of our nation.
Let us remain hopeful and steadfast in our efforts to build a Lesotho that thrives on unity, prosperity, and compassion. Together, let’s keep kindling the flames of hope and sharing that radiant hope with every corner of our beautiful nation.
Wishing everyone a joyous and meaningful holiday season, filled with love, kindness, and shared blessings.
Bishop David Ramela

Gaza: anirresolvable crisis?

17 hours ago

January 16, 2024

The recent flare-up of violence in the Middle East began with barbaric attacks on Israel by Hamas, who control the territory of Gaza, part of Palestine. Israelis were butchered and taken hostage. Now, Hamas purports to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, who have been deprived of a land to call their own by Israel. But by any criteria, Hamas can best be seen as a terrorist organisation, akin to Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and other vile mobs. The actions of Hamas have prompted Israel to bombard Gaza, leading to thousands of deaths and the obliteration of housing, hospitals and infrastructure.

Palestinians could — indeed, do — assert their rights through any means other than violence. But Israel doesn’t give a toss. Or at least doesn’t do so under the leadership of the thuggish Binyamin Netanyahu.

This doesn’t mean that all Israelis are guilty of the oppression of the Palestinians. Many Israelis understand the vicious paradox of a persecuted people — the Jews — persecuting others. This is an internationally-based recognition; there is, for example, a fine human rights organisation called the British Jewish Women in Support of Palestine. And when I was in Israel for an academic conference years ago I met numerous enlightened left-wing Israelis — Jews, Arabs, Falasha (Ethiopian Jews) – who saw that the denial of Palestinian statehood was wrong, and who wrote and protested to this effect.

So, where to go? Well, for one thing, an understanding of history is a help. Living in the UK, I am appalled at how many Brits are totally unaware of their country’s colonial history and of the moral responsibility we bear towards many of the world’s endangered people. The state of Israel was a British creation — carved after the Second World War and the Holocaust from the British colony of Palestine, with no regard whatsoever for the rights of non-Jewish people. A similar tragedy befell the Kurdish people, who have no homeland in part because of British colonial policy in Mesopotamia (Iraq). And the British colonial policy is at least in part responsible for the on-going sh*t show we call Nigeria. To say nothing of the carve-up of the Indian sub-continent, in which process millions lost their lives.

Having written these paragraphs, I gave the piece a test-run, showing it to a British friend, Nalini, who is partly of Indian parentage. She made the following comment, which seems to me spot-on: “Although Britain did terrible things to Ireland in the past, its response to the violence of the IRA (Irish Republican Army) was at least an attempt to target the perpetrators, who, like in Gaza, often had the support of the people they hid among. We did not bomb Northern Ireland, killing its children and destroying the hospitals and schools. The Israeli government does not see Palestinians as human and does not recognise their right to land.”

I said above that understanding history is a help. But history is not a prison-house. Doors can be broken down. Karl Marx recognised that history repeats itself, but it need not do so indefinitely. For a start there needs to be a universal affirmation of the right of the state of Israel to exist. Second, there needs to be a commitment by the Israeli government to negotiate a settlement with Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), allowing its people’s statehood. Third, Palestinians need to rebel against Hamas, capturing their leaders and handing them over —perhaps not to Israel but to an appropriate international body. Who will be brave enough, humane enough, to begin?

At church every week we pray for peace, in the Ukraine, in the Middle East. This always seems to me somewhat abstract. Rather, I feel, we should pray for the political initiatives that might lead to peace.

I’ll sign off with a quotation from Will Shoki, editor of the online site Africa is a Country (highly recommended, though I can’t go into its paradoxical title here). Discussing the Gaza crisis he says “May we never give in to despair, and struggle as hard as we can for this madness to end.”

Chris Dunton

Teaching education free of knowledge

18 hours ago

January 16, 2024

Napoleon Hill, an American author and high-performance and personal development researcher, proclaims that everything worthwhile in this world has a price. Otherwise, one will get a fake resembling it. In other words, if education is worth its mantle and the effort, it must have a price.

In 2016, in South Africa, higher education pupils started what later became known as the ‘Fees Must Fall Movement’. The movement also demanded universities to offer free decolonised curricula. A Kenyan scholar and political activist, Professor Lumumba, cautioned that ‘free decolonised curricula’ could be translated into ‘education free of knowledge’.

Lumumba describes education as the key to opening the doors to prosperity. Education is supposed to help African nations overcome disease, poverty and ignorance. But a harsh reality for our country is that Lesotho has not eradicated these challenges. Although some still want to argue that education is an equaliser that equalises people from different economic backgrounds, this remains an illusion in Lesotho. Yes, it is a dream, an opium to lure votes!
As I write this article, a friend sends a clip of Obiageli Ezkwesili lambasting African leaders about the urgent need for Africa to change. Ezkwesili couldn’t be more relevant to this article. Ezkwesili is a Nigerian economic policy expert, a humanitarian and an activist. She points out that the African education system should prepare young people for the world of Artificial Intelligence, robotics, internet and blockchain technology ecosystems. Unfortunately, this world is totally off the education system that our country offers young people. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), only 10% of the people entering the labour market worldwide find decent jobs. Politicians must review governance failure to enact policies leading to diversified inclusive growth.
The ‘haves’, the elitists, send their children to private education outside Lesotho. The general public sends their children to poorly maintained public-run schools. The lack of resources and teacher union strikes riddle the public school system. The quality of education in these schools is shambolic. Consequently, the economic divide nullifies the wishful thinking that education is an equaliser. It equalises the poor to the poor and the rich and privileged to themselves. It is discriminatory.
Governments and scholars argue that education opens many doors. It prepares pupils for tomorrow. However, the fact that over 4000 higher education graduates across the fields and disciplines could not find employment in 2014 is worrisome. This figure is increasing all the time. Most new graduates do not find work every year. Those who find jobs are underpaid. They take anything that comes their way.
These statistics confirm the tragedy that higher education graduates face. The days when graduates were guaranteed employment are over. Holding placards in the streets demanding work will not help these graduates. The world is now looking for another kind of product. It is looking for inventors and innovators. Based on this observation and the title I have given this article, I propose a way in which education can equip graduates for the future in line with its initial mission, at least for African nations. I do not suggest loading additional subjects into the school curriculum.
Scholars advocate for incorporating entrepreneurship into the curriculum. The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) yielded to calls for including entrepreneurship in school curricula to reduce unemployment. The calls say entrepreneurship must be core to higher education institutions’ curricula. Lesotho has already incorporated it into the school system. Yet, today, unemployment, including that of graduates, continues to skyrocket. Also, there is no evidence corroborating that adding entrepreneurship to the curriculum reduces the unemployment of graduates.
In the meantime, MOET introduced another innovation. It brought Life Skills Based Sexuality Education (LSBSE) into secondary school education. LSBSE prepares secondary school learners to make decisions and informed choices about their sexual lives as they transition from childhood to adulthood. LSBSE curriculum explores identity and values, human rights, gender-based violence and abuse, sexuality, HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse, and chronologic child development.
The focus of LSBSE is on health and awareness education. It does not address their achievement, development and growth in the 21st century, the 4th Industrial Revolution and beyond. I believe that this is a serious omission.
The MoET introduced Entrepreneurial Skills and LSBSE as examinable subjects. All school subjects are examinable. If not, parents will not pay for them. Hill cautions that the things you give away absolutely free people usually value about as much as they pay for them. At the same time, pupils do not take it seriously. Parents do not realise they have already paid for their children’s minds’ growth. The school system short-changes them. Yet, education and knowledge carry a monetary value in a schooling system. Parents do not receive their money-worth service from the present schooling system.
Education must cease to be about examinations and paper qualifications only. School education must serve its purpose, viz., child development. A Mosotho child must be at the core of school education.
Lesotho’s introduction of LSBSE is fantastic. I support it. But, LSBSE addresses a specific societal problem. It is not enough. For instance, it does not provide for a whole child and personality development and growth. These traits develop outside the formal school curriculum. The school does not teach child development. Child development is the dogma of school education. School and examination systems put too much emphasis on cognitive and conceptual development.
Moreover, a challenge for the subjects LSBSE and Entrepreneurial Skills is that they are school subjects. Like all subjects, they have examinations. Pupils treat these subjects in isolation. As a result, pupils do not apply the knowledge or skills from these subjects in their lives.
My editor warned me to stop using academic jargon, ‘-isms and things’. But now and then, one is forced to do just that. For example, elsewhere, I showed that the word education derives from the Latin educare, meaning to draw out, or to develop from within. The school does not grow the minds of the pupils from within. It fails the pupils and communities. Education must facilitate the realisation of a pupil’s potential or hidden talents.
Mothers are the only people who carry out the task of developing babies from birth. Preschool continues the function of educating children. The problem begins with formal schooling. It is here that schools break knowledge into subjects. School teaches in compartments. Education begins to diminish.
An American Information Technology entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bill Gates, describes pupils as knowledge workers. A knowledge worker works with knowledge. A challenge with the school education is that they ignore child development and knowledge application. This challenge is more visible in countries which use examinations from external examination bodies. They focus on the efficiency of their systems.
I suggest that the MoET and NCDC (National Curriculum Development Centre) introduce compulsory curriculum activities in the school curriculum. For ease of reference, let us call them Fundamentals of Education Activities. I hope compelling schools to carry out these activities would add value. These would be the building blocks on which we will ground our school education. Schools must make these activities thematic. They must present them in a manner that different subject teachers would be able to extend the activities in their subjects. There must be collaboration and team teaching in the schools. Teachers across the subjects must plan together.
However, like any sporting activity, any school can implement these activities without the authorisation of MoET. Schools can decide at a local level. But, it would be critical that they involve parents in the decision.
The starting point for any achievement is a definite purpose. So, the Fundamentals of Education’s activities must help pupils focus on this purpose until they develop a burning desire to learn. When pupils are determined to accomplish this end, they will keep on, regardless of the setbacks. They must see themselves in possession of things they aspire for. In this way, they will cultivate faith. So, stumbling blocks are stepping stones to success. Pupils learn not to quit at the first adversity. Setbacks are tests. Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.
A precious gift available to people and no other living thing is the ability to control one’s mind. Other creatures work by instinct. But people can direct their minds to any end they please. They can choose. They have imagination. Schooling neglects this marvellous gift. Fundamentals of Education activities will guide pupils in optimising this privilege. Pupils will use their minds beyond the regurgitation they have in school examinations.
Our neighbour, South Africa, offers Life Orientation (LO) as a subject. South Africa does not examine the LO formally. However, its assessment is internal by individual schools. I see two challenges here. Firstly, some universities recognise the LO mark as a criterion for admission. But, the majority of pupils do not take it seriously. Secondly, it locates its marks to a subject. Consequently, pupils do not use their LO knowledge across the curriculum.
Scholars recommend adding Life Skills to the school curriculum. South Africa includes it as a credit-bearing subject. The bulk of the Fundamental Education activities would fall under Life Skills. MoET defines Life Skills as: “… those basic personal, psychological and social competencies that allow us to live effectively and constructively with ourselves and others in society.” (sic). On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Life skills as the abilities for adaptive and positive behaviour that enable individuals to deal effectively with the demands and challenges of everyday life. In their study on the Significance of Life Skills Education, a team of scholars led by Prajapat found that life skill education is significant in the overall development of pupils. It is a supportive system for adolescents.
I am deliberately not referring to Fundamentals of Education activities as a subject. I do not want schools to label them as subjects because that might defeat the purpose of spreading knowledge and skills across the curriculum. The activities are for a pupil’s holistic growth and development.
The Fundamentals of Education activities would include entrepreneurial skills. However, the activities will teach high performance, personal achievement, development and growth. I am not advocating for stretching the school curriculum. I am, nevertheless, suggesting a practice that complements the school curriculum. The material must develop a pupil fully.
Presently, school education does not empower pupils. For example, pupils cannot use school knowledge to gain work. The activities must help pupils achieve their success by organising and directing knowledge through practical plans for action as a definite end. Schools must teach pupils to structure knowledge into clear plans. Pupils must direct their targets toward a definite purpose. Thus, knowledge is power only if pupils can organise it into definitive outcomes. Fundamentals of Education activities will help pupils to organise their knowledge for a definite purpose.
The assessment of these activities will be on what the pupils can do after completing their studies. Pupils’ application of their application will be holistic.
All teachers must take part in these activities. Team teaching and collaborative learning must prevail. It involves pupils working together on activities in a group to ensure that everyone participates. Pupils learn as a group.
Entrepreneurial skills include leadership, business management, time management, creative thinking and problem-solving. The knowledge transfer and application apply to any school subject or university. The skills apply to many industries. Entrepreneur skills promote innovation, business growth and competitiveness. Developing these skills requires the development of associated skills as well. For example, to be a successful entrepreneur, one must possess risk-taking skills and sharpen business management skills.
My suggestion is not new to schooling. Extramural activities exist in schools. They are often in sports form. Schools also had debates and some social clubs, as well. Schools must substitute some sporting activities with personal and entrepreneurial skills development activities. Schools would then put the activities in their regular timetables.
In closing, this article uses the South Africa and Lesotho education plight to discuss the education crisis in Lesotho. Education does not prepare pupils for the modern demands of the 4th Industrial Revolution. I suggest that part of the challenge is the schooling system that relies on the efficiency of the external examination system. The subject system compounds the already dire situation. The education system is free of knowledge, disempowering pupils.
Lesotho is seeking solutions to the crisis the wrong way. Each time there is a demand, the government adds a subject. I gave examples of LSBSE and Entrepreneurship Skills. Instead, the government must consider complementing the curriculum by timetabling social life skills activities. These activities must address high performance and personal achievement, development and growth. I listed the advantages of taking this route to school education. Also, I recommend team teaching and cooperative learning. Teachers must co-opt and integrate the concepts and skills into their subjects.
The innovation that the article suggests is not new to schooling. It is an adaptation of practices that already exist in the schooling system. Firstly, it takes some time from extramural activities and formalises into a formal school timetable. Secondly, it promotes structured team planning and teaching on one side and collaborative learning on the other. It encourages teachers to integrate knowledge across school subjects, thus diminishing the artificial subject boundaries and delineations.
In conclusion, adversities continue to haunt the education sector. However, all problems have solutions. Lesotho must learn from its problems. So, they must get on the straight and narrow route. The MoET must work hard to turn the lives of pupils around. Knowledge must transcend the school subjects and examinations. The MoET must not load the already oversubscribed school curriculum.
Paraphrasing Hill: ‘Every adversity, every defeat, every setback, every failure, every heartache, every disagreeable circumstance that one may experience, carries within itself the seed of an equivalent or better benefit’. The Fundamentals of Education activities would enable schools to add knowledge to schooling. Winners never quit, and quitters never win.
Dr Tholang Maqutu

 

Favourite words

18 hours ago

January 16, 2024

Re-launching this column after some months’ silence, I thought at first I should begin with an account of where I’m at—a tale of severe disability and financial hardship. But then I thought, no, not appropriate. Basotho have enough problems pelting down on their heads.

On the subject of how I feel I’ll just quote “Full Moon”, by the prize-winning Nigerian poet Romeo Oriogun: “I have learnt to obey the past. I keep nothing. I own nothing . . . When I leave, I was never here.” Oh, and to add that my reason for re-starting the column is entirely selfish: I want to write about topics (for example, the crisis in Gaza) that I can’t address in my academic writing, which is devoted to African literature.

“I’ll begin with something light-hearted. Namely, favourite words.
One of the finest achievements of BBC television—some umpteen years ago—was Dennis Potter’s difficult, controversial drama series The Singing Detective. At a point the detective is ill and being treated in hospital and asks a bedside visitor “What’s the loveliest word in the English language?” He answers his own question with the word “elbow” and explains it’s not only the word’s mellifluous sound but its visual appearance in small-case letters—the way the verticals and curves relate to each other.

At secondary school my inspirational English teacher John Bristow gave a lesson on denotation. For example, the word “table” denotes a piece of furniture on which, typically, food is served. An alternative term for denotation is signification and there is a whole number of philosophical texts that explore this. As an aside, readers who remember their Shakespeare will recall the use of the word “signifying” in Macbeth’s terrifying, nihilistic “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow” speech.

There are some words that imitate the sound they denote and these words are called onomatopoeic. Examples would be “buzz”, “clatter” and “whisper.” Apart from these, the sound of a word has nothing to do with the thing it denotes. And so a repulsive or horrifying thing can be denoted by a word that sounds quite lovely. Mr Bristow gave the example of “diarrhoea.” The thing denoted is horrible; the word is very pretty. One could imagine in a children’s tale a character called the Good Fairy Diarrhoea.

One of my favourite English words—for the sound and the look of it—is “shampoo.” Another is “cotyledon”, though I can’t for the life of me remember what this denotes or signifies (must get on to Google). And I have at least one favourite in French. There’s a kind of riverine insect called in English a dragon-fly, with a long body and long slender wings. It’s beautiful and harmless (unlike a mosquito—and there’s another example of a nice word for a horrible thing). The French word for dragon-fly is “libellule”— and that’s even better than “elbow.”

So here’s a game readers can play. Gather a few friends or family around and ask them — on the basis of the above – to list their three favourite words in Sesotho (or in isiXhosa or Amharic or whatever). It will be interesting to see if any of them come up with the same choice(s).
Next week, deadly serious — a discussion of the Gaza crisis.

Chris Dunton

