Reviving Lesotho’s economy through mechanical engineering

…A response to misconceptions in high office

AT a recent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing, a comment was made suggesting that a mechanical engineer—assumed to be merely a motor mechanic—was unqualified to lead a renewable energy enterprise.

Though perhaps made in passing, such a statement is deeply problematic. It reflects a widespread misunderstanding of the profession, risks discouraging youth from pursuing engineering careers and does a disservice to Lesotho’s development ambitions.

This article is a considered response – not to defend or malign any individual but to uphold a profession vital to industrialisation. It is also personal: A story of a father’s guidance, a young man’s curiosity, the journey from fixing bicycles to a leading energy and industry player.

The misconception that hurts us all

Mechanical engineering is not motor mechanics. While the two intersect, they are not equivalent. Mechanical engineers are trained in:

• Thermodynamics and energy systems

• Structural and fluid mechanics

• Design and manufacturing

• Robotics, mechatronics, and automation

• Renewable energy technologies (including solar, hydro, wind and biogas)

To suggest that such a professional cannot oversee a renewable energy facility is to fundamentally misunderstand both the discipline and the complexity of clean energy systems.

Such comments, especially from high offices, can have unintended consequences:

• They discourage learners who might otherwise pursue technical careers

• They erode the profession’s dignity, undermining its contribution to development

• They reinforce policy blind spots, reducing investment in local capacity

Lesotho already suffers from a shallow industrial base. We cannot afford to belittle the very professions that could help change that.

A father’s advice and the seeds of a calling

I grew up fascinated by machines—bicycles, scotch carts, seed planters—anything mechanical that I could take apart and try to fix. My curiosity often led me to my father’s toolbox. Instead of scolding me for misplacing tools, my father offered something greater: direction.

He said, “Why don’t you go and study Mechanical Engineering at Lerotholi Polytechnic?” My high school teachers were encouraging me to pursue academic studies at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), but my father saw something else. He understood, without formal training himself, that mechanical engineers build the physical world.

I took his advice and enrolled for the four-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering—the only programme with that length at the time, due to the scope and intensity of what we had to learn. When I told people back home what I was studying, most assumed I would one day fix their cars. That didn’t sit well with me, but I understood where the assumption came from.

Later, I did work in the motor sector—proudly, and well. But I also went on to study further, and to work as an Agricultural Engineer, a Utilities Engineer, a Brewing Engineer, and eventually, a lecturer and business owner applying mechanical engineering to solve local industrial challenges.

That journey began not in a lab or classroom, but in a conversation with a father who saw value where others saw tools.

Mechanical Engineering: A pillar of industrialisation

Mechanical engineering is central to:

• Agricultural mechanisation – designing and maintaining tools, planters, irrigation systems

• Energy innovation – building and operating systems for solar, hydro, and hybrid renewables

• Manufacturing and industry – ensuring plant performance, maintaining production, and optimising efficiency

• Public infrastructure – water supply systems, transport solutions, industrial machinery

Lesotho is not short of challenges. But it is not short of talent either. What it needs is the will to trust and invest in its technical professionals.

A respectful appeal to public leaders

Parliament and oversight committees play an important role in keeping institutions accountable. But their words also shape public perception. When they diminish professional fields, even unintentionally, they discourage the very change-makers we desperately need.

Mechanical engineers are not simply mechanics. They are system designers, problem-solvers, and—in the case of renewable energy—some of the most qualified individuals to lead complex technical enterprises.

Let us uplift, not reduce, our professions. Let us encourage youth to see mechanical engineering as a pathway to innovation, leadership, and nation-building.

Let the next generation build

I owe my career to a father’s intuition and to a profession that opened doors I didn’t even know existed. Today, I worry that such paths may be closing—not because of lack of opportunity, but because of misunderstanding.

Mechanical engineering is not a fallback. It is a foundation. Lesotho must nurture, respect, and invest in it—if we hope to industrialise, electrify, and grow.

Let’s not discourage the next generation from picking up the tools. They may yet build the nation.

Moremi Sojane is a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur. He writes in his personal capacity