Satire: Part One
Over the next few weeks I’m going to be talking about one of the major forms of comic writing and of humorous speech, namely, satire. Because satire can be pretty rough, what I’m saying links in to a piece I wrote for this column about a year ago titled “Should we laugh?” Diligent readers might want to check that out.
A very useful website called “Oxford Language” defines satire as “the use of humour . . . to expose and criticise people’s stupidity and other vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues.” thepost columnist Muckraker would be a good example of a satirist; another would be the South African Fred Khumalo in his collection of satirical sketches Zuptas Must Go.
Before I launch into some technical stuff, here’s an example of satire I recently enjoyed very much. It was sent to me by a colleague at the University of Texas and you have to bear in mind two things: 1) part of the State of Texas (and, of course, New Mexico) used to belong to Mexico, the country to the south, until the Americans invaded and grabbed it; 2) while there are many fine people in Texas, such as my colleague, the State is also a hotbed of the sort of far-rightwingers who believe that Trump is a good thing (and who probably still believe the earth is flat). Here’s the satirical jibe my colleague forwarded to me:
“To those of you living comfortably in Texas who argue that Russia was justified in invading Ukraine because they once owned it, expect a phone call from Mexico.”
Now back to technicalities. At secondary school one of my major subjects was Latin. One of the two Latin masters was overweight, and was therefore nicknamed Slim; the other had the surname Waters and was nicknamed Willy (sorry, but we were schoolboys!). Nicknames are, of course, satirical. I’ll tell you mine in a bit.
In Latin class we were taught that there were two major forms of satire. The first is Horatian, named after the ancient Roman poet Horace, and it is tolerant and gently amused—the sort of satire you might direct at a small child who’s done something silly but not really naughty, such as putting their pants on back-to-front.
The other type of satire is Juvenalian, named after the ancient Roman poet Juvenal, and it is angry, dark and bitter. Bear in mind this distinction, please, for next week’s column. Now, to my nickname, a fine example of Horatian satire.
First, I need to acquaint you with the phrase “squeaky clean”—this refers to a person who appears to be flawless and makes a point of ensuring that everyone knows this, so that they become extremely irritating. Now, years ago when I was at the NUL I was elected Dean of Humanities.
I had to move into the Dean’s office and was warned that the office computer was more-or-less non-functional. Luckily, as we had offices to spare, I could keep my old office, too, where my lecture notes were stored and where the walls were covered in beloved posters. So I decided to shove the Dean’s computer into a dark corner and move in the computer allocated to my other office.
At the time Professor Katt Lissard was with us, on one of her regular visits from New York, and she offered to help me with the move, carrying the cables as I pushed the computer trolley along. Unfortunately the plastic tiles on the corridor floor had recently been polished and I was wearing brand-new trainers (as befits a newly-appointed Dean).
So as we made our way up the corridor my shoes emitted a series of loud squeaks. Katt started to giggle and said “I shall have to call you Squeaky Dean.” And that’s how I got my nickname, Squeak. (In revealing that, I may have inadvertently handed satirical ammunition to my long-suffering editor).
Next week I shall be thoroughly Juvenalian, focussing on satire aimed at the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
To be continued
Broadcasting Code will tame wayward sector
THE Broadcasting Code 2022 which came into force in April this year has been met with howls of protest from players in the broadcasting sector. Some of the radio stations now argue that they are being targeted with the ultimate goal of shutting them down.
But such a hysterical reaction to the Broadcasting Code 2022 will not be helpful to their cause. After reading through the Broadcasting Code 2022, we think this is an elegant piece of legislation that will finally bring order to a sector that has been extremely chaotic for years.
We see nothing that is at cross-purposes with our basic freedoms like the freedom of speech and of the press that are protected by the Constitution of Lesotho. Rather than restrict these basic freedoms, the new code will enhance such freedoms by ensuring that we have competent individuals behind the microphones at our radio stations and that we depoliticise radio stations.
We therefore see no reason to be hysterical about the new requirements. The Code says a broadcaster “shall recruit and retain presenters who have certification confirming journalistic training of no less than six months of continuous training from a registered and recognised institution”.
It also requires that editorial staff must have “certification confirming journalistic training of no less than two years of continuous training from a registered and recognised college or university”. In carrying out their duties a broadcaster must “ensure accuracy, balance, credibility, impartiality and fairness in their news and current affairs”.
These are basic requirements that the regulatory authorities are asking and we see no reason to raise alarm. We fully understand why the government of Lesotho has put in place these requirements. The idea is to tame a sector that has been a jungle for years.
This was a sector where anybody, without any training in journalism, could do as they pleased. The results of such an arrangement have not been pleasant. Without a basic appreciation of journalism, radio broadcasters were a law unto themselves. There were no basic standards upon which broadcasters could rely or be held accountable. They simply did as they pleased.
The results were complaints by aggrieved listeners whose reputations were often dragged in the mud. For those who felt aggrieved their only recourse was to sue in the courts of law, a process that was often costly and time consuming.
The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) would time and again find itself locked in incessant battles with radio stations. The key in ensuring Lesotho moves in the right direction lies in enforcing the new requirements so that we have individuals who have a basic appreciation of how journalism works.
Like any other profession, there must be basic entry requirements before anyone is allowed to hold the mic. These individuals must have an appreciation of the ethical challenges that come with broadcasting. It would be an act of folly for any radio station to argue that they do not need trained journalists with solid academic credentials for them to be presenters. We find that argument to be extremely naïve and self-serving.
Radio stations, which have for years been associated with certain political parties, must see the bigger picture. That bigger picture entails accepting the need for reform or risk doing the same wrong things over and over again.
The days when radio stations would spew vitriol against political opponents are certainly coming to an end. Radio is a powerful tool. It cannot just be left in the hands of political hacks to defame political opponents.
RFP: a big party with a poor communicator
In April 2013, the then President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), Caston Thahanyane, was forced to run for his dear life after striking students turned on him for failing to lead their demonstration. Thahanyane was voted into office to lead students’ demonstrations at NUL, no wonder students threatened him when he did not want to associate himself with that particular protest.
Thahanyane was a tiny student leader with a huge following in student politics at the NUL but never had anything important to say. Here was an undeserving leader who lacked leadership competencies and the ability to communicate. But the students had voted for him altogether.
In this week’s article I wish to draw similarities between Thahanyane and RFP leader Sam Matekane. He is quite the Thahanyane of the RFP, a fellow who people have bestowed a task too heavy for him, a task that he cannot fathom or even express.
Prior to the students attack I admired Thahanyane from a distance, knowing that he commanded respect in NUL student politics. I had heard about him even though I had never met him. Having been a youth activist myself, I was interested in knowing what happens in different tertiary institutions.
Then one day I attended one of his students’ demonstrations and he had to address the students. I was shocked that university students had voted for a person who was such a poor communicator. In my view, Thahanyane did not appear as a leader.
In fact his behaviour was not acceptable; it was unworthy of anyone who wanted to be known as a leader. Nevertheless I introduced myself to him later and found him to be humble and down to earth, maybe that is another factor that contributed to his ascension to the helm of the NUL’s student leadership.
Today I hear there is a revolution in town. My problem with this revolution is that it does not seem to be producing either an ideology, demands, or leaders to the extent that sometimes I wish leadership and communication skills were transferrable, just so I could have a clearer picture of this one playing out.
I wish I could go to Roma and plead with Ntate Pakalitha Mosisili to lend us a few set of skills and transport them to Lower Thetsane, just so we hear what is going on. Indeed RFP is a big party that has seen dramatic growth in its infancy and it deserves to have a leader with ability to communicate its vision.
All these people that have gone on a leap to support this new baby, need to have a clear message of where they are going and why. It is interesting to watch them gather at rallies, and then when the moment for the leader to address the people comes, it’s a big shame. I don’t know, maybe we are in a new age of leaderless revolutions.
In an ideal political world, every leader of a political party is expected to be an effective communicator. Being able to address the masses is something that is mandatory. In my opinion it should be a leadership requirement when party conferences elect leaders, but at time leaders delegate their communication responsibilities to others to handle and they can for a time get away with lacking the ability to translate their vision to the masses.
I listened to Matekane’s speech when he launched the party, and having worked with Tlohang Sekhamane I could tell he had written a wonderful speech for him, but he cannot always delegate that responsibility to Sekhamane. Matekane’s lack of skills were bound to catch up with him.
Leadership is not merely about telling others what to do, but rather maximising the full potential of people by being intently engaged. This requires a leader who can feel comfortable communicating seamlessly with different types and stripes of people, regardless of hierarchy, rank or cultural influence.
With Matekane, when he opens his mouth he is so much removed from the requirements of the politics that it became obvious he feels vulnerable and insecure. He does not seem confident enough to engage and looks like his authority is being undermined as his insight and contribution does not add value to the issues he attempts to relay.
Before coming into politics it did not matter but when he decided to form a political party this weakness became extremely glaring.
No one had to listen to Matekane when he was in business. He would never have to look like he is vulnerable. However, politics are a whole different ball game. It has exposed his vulnerability, and it has been rather apparent through his poor communication skills. Matekane could afford to remain quiet in many situations when he was running his business than say anything that would expose his lack of knowledge, understanding and self-trust.
He could hire the best professionals to do the work of expressing his company’s vision and its programmes for the public. Instead of revealing his vulnerabilities in business he could play it safe and delegate. The downside though was that it would never have given him a chance to work to improve his leadership and communications skills.
He could have perfected these but he didn’t have to and he chose not to. But unfortunately politics is a whole different ball game, you can only go so far in delegating your duties as a leader of the political party and you definitely cannot hire professionals to do the job for you.
Matekane is a very inconsistent communicator. The problem is that when a leader of a big party like the RFP is an inconsistent communicator, it makes it difficult for followers to rely upon his leadership and take action.
But I know his blind followers will connote on his business achievements and say they do not care for being sweet-talked, as I’ve seen them often say on social media in response to critisms of his speeches. Yet I wonder if these people ever take time to listen to his speeches.
Another thing I have noticed is that he seems uninterested in politics. His lack of rigor when addressing the public makes me question whether he even wants to be here. You can see someone that lacks skills but is trying, he on the other hand seem not only overwhelmed but also unmotivated.
Matekane lacks subject matter expertise. He does not know where his points of view fit in the solution-set and how he can communicate those views. It has become clear even to a small child that Matekane has been thrown into the deep end. He is like a fish that has been thrown out of water, he is failing to swim.
In business he could afford to be silent but in politics he must communicate with the people, about where he wants to take the country. The problem is he lacks subject matter expertise, and he that is failing to develop the wisdom to communicate effectively.
I do not blame Matekane though. He never prepared for this game at all. It is evident during the RFP rallies that when he speaks he is failing to provide objective opinions and constructive input. His lack of communication is a major weakness for the RFP. It is clear the RFP’s failure to prepare makes him the weakest link in the party.
We know practice makes the perfect but Maketane lacks preparation, which is leading to the practice of poor communication. Matekane did not give himself time to learn and practice the art of communication. It is a fact that the most successful leaders are the best communicators.
The RFP is a huge party with a poor communicator. In my opinion the ability to communicate clearly and effectively is among the most vital qualities of a strong and successful leader. Lack of clarity from Matekane will kill the RFP message. Somebody close to Matekane please make him understand that failure to communicate could be fatal for the party.
Maketane had leaders in his businesses who were able to communicate what was expected in those organisations, that is why most of his businesses were successful. The irony is that for the leadership of the country he wants to lead yet for his companies he hired the best leaders.
When I go to a political rally I want to listen to my leader to get inspiration and motivation. Strong, effective communication skills are essential to inspiring and motivating followers. The RFP supporters are overlooking this critical ability.
They assume that Basotho who come to their rallies already understand what the RFP and its leader want to do for Lesotho. However, this is of course not the case and as most people likely know first-hand, making assumptions rarely turns out well.
As I conclude allow me to state that the RFP has a lot of potential. However their leader’s poor communication skills will keep the party from reaching its full potential. Matekane is a poor communicator and this has serious long-term consequences that can wreak havoc on the future of this country.
If Matekane knew he would be a leader of a political party in 2017 he should have developed himself as a leader. Unfortunately they planned the party at the last minute. He would have known that then it is vital to cultivate his communication skills.
What kind of a leader fails to communicate his vision for his country? But I cannot blame those who will vote for him, like Thahanyane, for reasons known to Basotho voters, Matekane will also be voted. Such a leader does not deserve my vote.
Ramahooana Matlosa
Terrible women in literature
Over the ages, there has been some terrible women in literature written by male writers. In literary studies, these terrible women are sometimes called female villains. This villain may masquerade as the subservient wife, the selfless mother, or the well-behaved daughter, but she strikes back, too when she has to.
Often, the terrible woman embodies some sort of twisted femininity. Sometimes, she’s a man’s worst nightmare or a freak whose obsessions have simply run away from her. It is not specifically known why especially male writers usually employ these female villains. Asked if there is a difference in which male and female African writers handle female characters, Penina Muhando, a prominent
Tanzanian woman playwright says: “I have a general feeling that men writers are much more careless when it comes to portraying women. I feel that they do reflect their behaviour towards the women in their own lives. I am not saying, however, that all women writers are conscious or that they write about women more positively. But I think that the negative orientation of the male writer comes out much more clearly.”
William Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth from the play Macbeth quickly comes to mind. As the wife of the play’s tragic hero, Macbeth, a Scottish nobleman, Lady Macbeth goads her husband into killing King Duncan after which she becomes queen of Scotland and her husband, King of Scotland.
Just as soon as Macbeth becomes a murderous tyrant, Lady Macbeth is driven to madness by guilt over their crime, and commits suicide offstage. Lady Macbeth encourages Macbeth to murder King Duncan for the throne. Lady Macbeth makes her first appearance late in scene five of the first act, when she learns in a letter from her husband that three witches have prophesied her husband’s future as King.
Lady Macbeth says that she is aware that Macbeth is “too full o’ the milk of human kindness.” Her words are often chilling. Later, goading the hesitant Macbeth, she insists that, if she had sworn to do it, she wouldn’t have hesitated to take her own baby “while it was smiling in my face” and to “Have pluck’d my nipple from his boneless gums,/ And dash’d the brains out.”
In her plans to help propel her husband to the throne, Lady Macbeth even prays to dark forces to help her to go against the natural womanly weaknesses within her: “Come, you spirits/That tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here and fill me from the crown to the toe topful of direst cruelty!”
Lady Macbeth asks the spirits to “unsex” her because she does not want to act or think like a stereotypical woman of Shakespeare’s time.
This is her vivid way of asking to be stripped of feminine weakness and be invested with masculine resolve. She imagines herself as a vessel which may be emptied out and refilled “from the crown to the toe.” She wants to be tough and strong, aggressive and unyielding: qualities associated with men rather than women.
At some point in the play, all her scheming and constant encouragement of her husband to murder the King renders her mad and she ends up walking and talking in her sleep. Lady Macbeth is horrified and wracked with guilt, which drives her to kill herself.
In her last appearance in the play, she sleepwalks in profound torment, and hallucinates that her hands are stained with the blood of Duncan and Macduff’s families, scrubbing furiously in a vain attempt to “clean” them. This lady crosses the line, commits horrible deeds and she cannot contain her sanity. She is a typical terrible woman of literature.
In H. Rider Haggard’s novel, King Solomon’s Mines, there is a terrible old woman called Gagool. She is the wise woman of the Kukuanas, but her present function seems to be more an inciter of terror than a bringer of wisdom. She orchestrates Twala’s usurpation of the throne and maintains his power through the agency of her witch-finders, who locate men and women who show an opposition to Twala and have them executed.
Gagool is described thus: “…the ancient woman, Gagool, rose from her crouching position, and supporting herself with a stick, staggered off into the open space. It was an extraordinary sight to see this frightful vulture-headed old creature, bent nearly double with extreme age, gather strength by degrees, until at last she rushed about almost as actively as her ill-omened pupils.
To and fro she ran, chanting to herself, till suddenly she made a dash at a tall man standing in front of one of the regiments, and touched him. As she did this a sort of groan went up from the regiment which evidently he commanded… She unleashes her witch hunters, crying out “/Begin! begin!/” piped Gagool, in her thin piercing voice; “the hyænas are hungry, they howl for food. /Begin! begin!/”
From the point when the three white men in Umbopa’s company arrive in Kukuanaland, up until the end, Gagool, the African priestess, is aware that the men are up to no good. She is clearly hostile to their presence and more than once, recommends their immediate execution.
When they force her to go and show them the treasures in the cave, she tries to kill the intruders by causing the great rock in the cave to fall on them but the rock crushes her instead. When Gagool finally dies, the reader feels that the powers of evil have been conquered.
In King Solomon’s Mines, three white men; Allan Quatermain, Sir Henry Curtis and Captain Good have to find Henry’s renegade brother, Neville, in the interior of Africa, by all means. Neville is believed to have gone to Kukuanaland in the interior.
He disappeared whilst searching for the legendary King Solomon’s Mines. But, the journey to Kukuanaland is almost impossible because there is a desert to be crossed first and the Kukuanas do not allow strangers in their country.
In Richard Wright’s novel, Black Boy, Richard’s grandmother is a terrible woman all the way. It appears that Grandmother is permanently angry with the world. This is seen through her savage blows at young Richard at the slightest provocation.
One day, for example, Grandmother misses Richard with a blow and the inertia from it, fatally downs her. Richard had childishly requested that she wipes his anus as she is bathing him! He also tells her that when she is done she could kiss him “back there.”
That unfortunate request reminds grandmother of slavery and her own unfortunate conditions during the slavery days. Grandmother has a kind of permanent grudge against the post-slavery American system that ranks her amongst the blacks when she is near white. Granny is the child of slaves. Due to her partially white ancestry, she looks somewhat white.
In the American system, anyone with a drop of black blood is considered black. The dialogue between Richard and her mother about Granny’s colour is both amusing and telling. She is clearly in Frederick Douglas dilemma where one’s white father rapes a slave but does not claim the child into masterhood. In her helplessness, grandmother throws herself into Christianity. Ironically she thinks that Richard is inherently sinful.
Black Boy is a memoir by the great African-American author, Richard Wright, detailing his own upbringing. Wright describes his youth in the South: Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, and his eventual move North to Chicago, where he establishes his writing career.
Richard wright’s Black Boy is important to students of African-American literature and history as it picks the former American slave narratives story from where slave time narratives like that of Frederick Douglas leaves it. That makes Black Boy one of the key novels about black people’s series of predicaments after slavery and emancipation in the US.
The nameless mother in Dambudzo Marechera’s House of Hunger is another terrible woman of literature. When father is away driving long distance lorries, the children watch mother copulating with other various men because they sleep in the same room. These men jump into the house through the window in the dead of the night.
When the more elderly of her sons, Peter tries to intervene, a man hits him with a back hander, without getting off mother. The sounds of their sex fills up the room! When the father returns, mother behaves as if nothing has happened. But the boys just remain quiet.
At some point, the mother who is also very violent, gives the son some sex tutorials on how to take a woman to bed. She is angry that the boy is spoiling the sheets through his wet dreams. She goes on and on, describing to her horrified son how easy it is to take a woman to bed.
The novella, House of Hunger, is about an extremely sensitive young black man growing up in Rhodesia with its racist laws and its oppression that gave black folk very limited space. It is also a story about the fragmentation of the family unit and the individual.
It is about the struggle for physical and spiritual spaces. That is why, maybe, the word ‘house’ is used in various ways. House means the physical home and its troubles. It also stands for the mind of the individual as that space with turmoil. Finally ‘house’ could stand for troubled Rhodesia which is permanently in the background to this story.
Another unusual and terrible female character from literature is Miss Havisham in the Charles Dickens novel Great Expectations (1861). She is a wealthy spinster, once jilted at the altar, who insists on wearing her wedding dress for the rest of her life. She lives in a ruined mansion with her adopted daughter, Estella.
The mad, vengeful Miss Havisham, is defined by a single tragic event: her jilting by Compeyson on what was to have been their wedding day. From that moment forth, Miss Havisham is determined never to move beyond her heartbreak. Miss Havisham is an example of single-minded vengeance pursued destructively:
She stops all the clocks in Satis House at twenty minutes to nine, the moment when she first learned that Compeyson was gone, and she wears only one shoe, because when she learned of his betrayal, she had not yet put on the other shoe. With a kind of manic, obsessive cruelty, Miss Havisham adopts Estella and raises her as a weapon to achieve her own revenge on men.
Miss Havisham is an example of single-minded vengeance pursued destructively: both Miss Havisham and the people in her life suffer greatly because of her quest for revenge. Miss Havisham is completely unable to see that her actions are hurtful to Pip and Estella.
Miss Havisham enjoys training Estella to confuse, charm, and rebuff Pip, viewing him as a representative of men in general. Miss Havisham seeks to have her own heartbreak avenged by Estella’s breaking hearts.
She is redeemed at the end of the novel when she realises that she has caused Pip’s heart to be broken in the same manner as her own; rather than achieving any kind of personal revenge, she has only caused more pain. Miss Havisham immediately begs Pip for forgiveness, reinforcing the novel’s theme that bad behaviour can be redeemed by contrition and sympathy.
Great Expectations is the story of Pip, an orphan boy adopted by a blacksmith’s family, who has good luck and great expectations, and then loses both his luck and expectations. Through this rise and fall, however, Pip learns how to find happiness. He learns the meaning of friendship and the meaning of love and, of course, becomes a better person for it.
The well-known novel opens with the narrator, Pip, who introduces himself and describes a much younger Pip staring at the gravestones of his parents. This tiny, shivering bundle of a boy is suddenly terrified by a man dressed in a prison uniform. The man tells Pip that if he wants to live, he’ll go down to his house and bring him back some food and a file for the shackle on his leg.
The terrible women in male writers’ novels, perhaps, reflect the conscious and unconscious struggles that go on between men and women since creation. These women are charming and frightening. But what is clear is that they have provoked some women writers to set out to write novels with the alternative woman.
Memory Chirere
