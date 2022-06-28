Insight
Satire: Part Two
I am turning now to Juvenalian satire—dark, angry, bitter humour—and with examples that have to do with world politics. I’ll start with the British satirical fortnightly magazine, Private Eye, which was edited for many years by the brilliant humourist Peter Cook. This carries plenty of examples of Horatian satire (tolerant and gently amused), such as a regular item titled “Great Sporting Insights”, which picks up idiotic remarks made by sports commentators.
I’ve written on this before in a piece I called “Football and me”, but here are two recent clangers, on the Winter Olympics.
“After yesterday’s drama, today is the turn of the men in the women’s snowboard event.” And (and this one leaves one puzzling, what on earth did the commentator mean to say?) “I think athletes are like people.” But a lot of Private Eye is much darker.
For example, as we come out of Covid (more-or-less) but with the ghastly, the brutal invasion of Ukraine then in its early stages, there was a cartoon showing the four horsemen of the apocalypse—skeletal figures on skeleton horses—peering down at Planet Earth.
One of them is slumped forward in his saddle and the team leader is saying: “Look, Pestilence is exhausted. War, why don’t you pop down there and have a go?” That’s a fine example of Juvenalian satire—dark, bitter and angry. It made me laugh and then shiver.
Private Eye is famous for its covers. There is even a book reproducing over a hundred of these. The cover of each issue features a real-life photo depicting some topical event, with a made-up headline and/or thought or speech balloons.
My all-time favourite appeared during the apartheid era in South Africa. The photo showed two Zulu warriors, dressed in leopard skins and carrying spears and shields, leaping high in the air in absolute joy. The headline read: “President Verwoerd assassinated. A nation mourns.”
These covers work through the juxtaposition of the headline and/or speech balloons with the photo. In the above example there is a disjunction between the photo and the words. Turning to the present and the atrocious attacks carried out by Russia on Ukraine, Private Eye devoted the bulk of a whole issue to that event, and here the cover works in a different way, with the words giving a twist to the image in the photo.
Here was the monstrous Putin consulting with two of his generals. As always, Putin is sitting at the head of a gigantic desk (I’d estimate around six metres long) and the generals are just visible sitting at the other end.
There are speech balloons: from one general “Victory is as near as he is” and from the other “Oh no! It’s Vlad the Insaner” (Putin’s first name is Vladimir and the comment refers to Vlad the Impaler, ruler of Wallachia, Roumania, in the fifteenth century, who was the inspiration for the fictional character Dracula).
Putin’s speech bubble reads: “If anyone calls me a mad mass-murderer, I’ll blow up the world.” The headline reads: “Ukraine War: Is Putin losing it?” which works on a double meaning, losing the war and/or losing his mind. The cover as a whole brilliantly sums up the insanity and brutality of what Russia has been doing.
Before I return (next week) to the subject of satire, I’d like to pick up on my reference to Vlad the Impaler and to say something about the novel Dracula and the various films made of this. The novel, published in 1897, is by the Irish author Bram Stoker, who was a theatre manager as well as a writer, and it’s a kind of hybrid between serious fiction and a popular horror story.
There have been numerous film versions from the USA and the UK, as well as a German film loosely based on it and titled Nosferatu, which is one of the masterpieces of early (silent) cinema.
The American and British films are more-or-less enjoyable as horror flicks, but pretty silly. One of them includes one of my favourite ludicrous film moments. At a point, when the community is being terrorised by a vampire, the police enter Dracula’s house and interrogate his servant, who lives in a state of constant dread of his master.
They ask him “Does the name Dracula mean anything to you?” and he practically jumps in the air, shudders, covers his face and moans pitifully and then says “No, never heard the name before.” They don’t make them like that anymore.
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
South Africa: How did Ramaphosa get so rich?
Once upon a time (about four years ago) Cyril Ramaphosa was seen as South Africa’s last, best hope. Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the leadership of the country’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) had passed from the wise and heroic Nelson Mandela to the intellectual but ineffectual Thabo Mbeki and then to the corrupt and ignorant Jacob Zuma.
But in 2018 the fractured and demoralised ANC pulled itself together, remembered its purpose, and replaced Zuma as president with Ramaphosa. Hope soared: Ramaphosa had a long record of activism in the struggle against apartheid, he was a former trade union leader, and he was so rich that he didn’t need to be corrupt.
He was the ideal candidate. For a while it went well. The economy didn’t grow much and unemployment stayed very high, but Zuma’s chief cronies fled abroad, others were charged with various crimes, and even Zuma wound up in jail.
Ramaphosa was at least trying to clean up the mess — but then, two years ago, there was a burglary at his wildlife game farm in the Limpopo province. Nobody heard about it at the time, because Ramaphosa didn’t mention it publicly.
That’s understandable, because the burglars allegedly found US$4 million (M64 million) in cash hidden in cushions on his sofa. That’s not a good look for a president whose USP (unique selling point) is fighting corruption, so no report was made to the police. Ramaphosa just swallowed the loss.
That’s not as crazy as it sounds: Ramaphosa is one of the richest men in South Africa, and US$4 million is less than one percent of his wealth. He could just be trying not to draw attention to it — but then, early this month, Arthur Fraser, former head of South Africa’s intelligence agency, lodged a criminal complaint with the police about the affair.
Fraser said that Ramaphosa’s “presidential protection unit” (bodyguards) had tracked down the burglars, kidnapped and interrogated them, and then bribed them to keep quiet about the cash. Maybe Ramaphosa was just trying to protect his reputation as a man of the people, but even so he would have been breaking the law. And then Fraser outed him.
The news is now out all over town, and by this week Ramaphosa was under attack from all sides.
“Criminals do not report crimes when the proceeds of their crimes are stolen,” as Julius Malema, leader of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, put it, and a great many other people in Parliament and in the street took the same view.
This comes at just the wrong time for Ramaphosa, who faces a leadership challenge in the ANC in December. His anti-corruption campaign within the party has not prospered, and Zuma’s supporters staged riots that killed hundreds when he was jailed.
Now Zuma’s out of jail, and Ramaphosa is tarred with the same corruption brush himself. There’s a lot that’s wrong with this story. Arthur Fraser, the former spy chief who brought the complaint against Ramaphosa, is a close ally of Zuma’s.
The South African president does hold regular cash auctions of his prized Ankole cattle and various game animals at his farm, but why would he hide the cash in pillows? Tax avoidance? This is a man who has sat on literally dozens of boards and is allegedly worth US$450 million (M7.2 billion).
If he wants to avoid taxes, he has lawyers aplenty; he doesn’t need sofa cushions. The whole “burglary” operation, and especially the source and the timing of the “complaint”, smells like a political sting.
Nevertheless, Ramaphosa is in deep trouble. The real object of the sting would have been to highlight Ramaphosa’s great and unexplained wealth.
He probably didn’t break the law to get it, like Zuma did, but he didn’t inherit it and he didn’t earn it by hard work. He just got paid huge sums to sit on boards, and invested the proceeds wisely.
Ramaphosa got on those boards as part of the ANC-sponsored “Black Economic Empowerment (BEE)” programme, one of whose purposes was to provide a reliable, low-profile income stream for its political work. Most of its supporters were very poor, but the chosen “BEE” appointees were expected to donate much of their large incomes to the ANC.
It’s less lurid than Zuma’s route to great wealth via partnership with Indian “entrepreneurs” in a project of “state capture”, but both men’s riches come from their ties to the ANC. To the average voter in Alexandra township, the two men will look exactly the same.
That is why the ANC will probably lose its majority in Parliament in the 2024 election, after 30 years in power. High time, really, even though nobody knows what’s coming out of the box next.
• Gwynne Dyer is a historian and independent journalist, has published several books and has had his articles widely syndicated for many years. He is also available for university and corporate speaking engagements.
Gwynne Dyer
Send LMPS to Ukraine
Lesotho is currently experiencing an increase in the cases of police brutality. More than 80 cases of police criminal offences have been reported in the past four years. Unfortunately, the police bosses are not doing enough to address these challenges or this has given the public an impression that they are not doing anything about these cases.
I understand we come from background of military rule. But after 29 years of democratic rule, we are still struggling to ensure that we have a police service that upholds democratic tenets. We have been forced to accept that what we have is not a police service but an army that should be sent to Mozambique or Ukraine to fight.
Soldiers kill each other in war and that is normal. In war people count dead bodies. Our parliament must resolve to send the police to Ukraine since they are very good at killing people. We have been counting dead bodies in police custody for the past five years. It appears to me that the police are simply above the law.
Lesotho has been very inconsistent on matters that affect citizens. We have a police service that does not hesitate to pull the trigger and mow down citizens. The police were ruthless when they were called to intervene in the students protest at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) on June 16, 2022. Their barbaric behaviour saw one student killed in cold blood.
The students were protesting over a decision to slash their stipends. What I cannot understand, though, is why matters were allowed to get to that level by the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS).
There is something clearly wrong with that institution.
There was absolutely no need for the NMDS to breach their contract with students. Moreover, there was no need for police to resort to brutal force to put down the students’ demonstration.
I still cannot understand how our blood-thirsty police operate. I cannot understand what could possess them to use so much force against unarmed students. In all this, I stand with students. The police should stop shooting our children. The NMDS must give students their full package.
Last Friday, a day after their callous murder of a student, the thugs reported for duty as if nothing had happened. Under the leadership of Holomo Molibeli chances are these rogue police officers will get away with murder! But that should not be allowed to happen. These rogue police officers must be held responsible.
Before Molibeli became the Commissioner of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), the police already had certain powers over civilians. They could arrest civilians, stop them in the streets and search them. They are still allowed to retain some of our personal information on their own computer databases – and they can still access details held by other organisations on request.
They can access details of our phone records and our phone calls and emails may be intercepted. Sometimes, the police are permitted to detain us in custody – for up to 48 hours. They can determine the length and conditions of bail while they carry out an investigation; and in some cases, they can caution or charge us with a criminal offence.
In addition to all that, officers have equipment – handcuffs, batons, CS spray, Tasers, firearms – that can be deployed with deadly effect, when they deem it necessary to do so. I therefore do not understand why Commissioner Molibeli allowed these police officers to carry live ammunition to a students’ protest. That is why I am saying they should be taken to war.
It would be surprising, despite the numerous safeguards that are in place to prevent abuse, if, on occasion at Roma, the police officers did not overstep their powers. In my opinion the police are employed to stop crime and make citizens feel safe but when police officers become perpetrators of the same crimes they are supposed to prevent, they become no better than rapists, robbers, murderers and other miscreants that society has ejected and locked away.
Suspects often experience extreme violence and cruelty, including being suffocated, when under police investigations. A plastic bag might be put over his or her head, restricting his or her breathing, and a tube down the throat or a strangulation may also be used.
Suspects are brutally beaten even when they were not resisting arrest and the level of force used by the police appears to be disproportional to the circumstances in which suspects have to be restrained.
The use of violence by the police has implications not just in terms of an individuals’ pain and suffering or the workings of the criminal justice system, but it also causes a social problem that ripples throughout society. The other day we witnessed two men being burned alive on a video at Ha Matala.
The use of force has become a ritual within the police because it is accepted as an effective strategy to solve problems and the victim’s suffering and pain run the risk of becoming irrelevant to the law, as the victim becomes isolated at a time when he/she is in need of the law’s protection.
It appears that there is something wrong with the police training programme. I was shocked when the training recruits at the PTC who came out a few months ago during the festive season were caught on camera beating poor civilians.
I strongly feel that the perpetuation of police brutality is rooted in the lack of comprehensive training to equip members of the LMPS with skills and strategies in dealing with challenges such as suspects’ lack of compliance and dealing with riots.
Police training is lacking in two areas, namely interviewing skills and a legal approach to restraining a suspect. I am convinced that the trainings that the police get do not speak to the challenges that they encounter when executing their duties on the street.
In conclusion, the scourge of police brutality that still plagues our communities is clearly not an old or new phenomenon, as it appears to be firmly embedded in a police culture that persists in embracing force and violence as its operational tools.
We must do away with the current police service and send them to a war situation, where they can practice force and violence. If we fail to send them to Ukraine then the Commissioner must be fired together with most senior officers in management and we must restructure and professionalise the LMPS.
Ramahooana Matlosa
Fatherhood in literature
A few days ago on the 19th of June was Father’s Day. I am told that Father’s Day is a holiday of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. They say it would take until 1972 for the holiday to get its full due, when President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation establishing Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June.
Fatherhood and manhood are exciting terms amongst literary scholars because literature has spoken a lot about fatherhood and manhood for ages. According to African wisdom, fatherhood is the condition of being a natural male parent to a child and, including the character, authority and responsibilities of bringing up a child with the use of food and values.
Manhood is the state of being an adult male, usually distinguished from childhood. In African wisdom, a family is seen as the most basic and appropriate institution for the socio-economic survival, prosperity and security of human beings. And this necessitates fatherhood.
I have noted with pleasure that the late Chinua Achebe is often called “the father of African literature.” Wring in The New Yorker once, Philip Gourevitch actually says “the fact that Achebe must be remembered as not only the father but the godfather of modern African literature, owed at least as much to the decades he spent as the editor of Heinemann’s African Writers Series.
In that capacity, Achebe served as the discoverer, mentor, patron, and presenter-to-the-world of so many of the now-classic African authors of the latter half of the 20th century. The series’ orange-spined, generously inexpensive paperbacks carried a stamp of excellence that drew readers everywhere to essential works by writers as varied as Kenneth Kaunda, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Dennis Brutus, Tayeb Salih, Leopold Sedar Senghor, Ousmane Sembene, Wole Soyinka, and Nadine Gordimer, to name but a few: it is an extraordinary legacy.”
On the other hand the Wylie Agency, considered the most powerful and influential literary agency in the world, reported that their client, Professor Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart, which celebrated its 64th year of continuous publication in 2012, “has sold between 15 million and 20 million copies worldwide in 60 languages.”
In Things Fall Apart itself, Achebe writes about a father who has become very well known in African literature. He is one Okwonkwo of Umuofia. Okonkwo is a wealthy and respected warrior of the Umuofia clan, a lower Nigerian tribe that is part of a consortium of nine connected villages.
It is said in the novel that he is haunted by the actions of Unoka, his cowardly and spendthrift father, who died in disrepute, leaving behind many village debts unsettled. In response, Okonkwo becomes a father, clansman, warrior, farmer, and family provider extraordinaire.
He has a 12-year-old son named Nwoye whom he finds lazy. Okonkwo worries that Nwoye will end up a failure like Unoka. This troubles Okwonkwo a great deal.
Okonkwo’s fear of weakness and failure, which stemmed from his father, leads to the horrid and unmerited treatment he gives to those around him and eventually prompts his downfall. The fear of being anything like his father has been within Okonkwo since he was a young child.
The novel says “Okonkwo ruled his household with a heavy hand. His wives, especially the youngest, lived in perpetual fear of his fiery temper, and so did his little children.”
During the Week of Peace, Okonkwo notices that his youngest wife, Ojiugo, has left her hut to have her hair braided without having cooked dinner. He beats her for her negligence, shamefully breaking the peace of the sacred week in a transgression known as nso-ani.
When his second wife, Ekwefi, admits to taking the leaves, Okonkwo beats her severely to release his pent-up anger. Then he sends for his rusty gun to go hunting — Okonkwo is not a hunter nor is he skilled with a gun. When Ekwefi mumbles about “guns that never shot,” he grabs his gun, aims it at her, and pulls the trigger. Although it goes off, she is not injured. Okonkwo sighs and walks away with the gun.
In a settlement with a neighbouring tribe, Umuofia wins a virgin and a 15-year-old boy. Okonkwo takes charge of the boy, Ikemefuna, and finds an ideal son in him. Nwoye likewise forms a strong attachment to the newcomer. Despite his fondness for Ikemefuna and despite the fact that the boy begins to call him “father,” Okonkwo does not let himself show any affection for him.
Ogbuefi Ezeudu, a respected village elder, informs Okonkwo in private that the Oracle has said that Ikemefuna must be killed. He tells Okonkwo that because Ikemefuna calls him “father,” Okonkwo should not take part in the boy’s death. Okonkwo lies to Ikemefuna, telling him that they must return him to his home village. Nwoye bursts into tears.
As he walks with the men of Umuofia, Ikemefuna thinks about seeing his mother. After several hours of walking, some of Okonkwo’s clansmen attack the boy with machetes. Ikemefuna runs to Okonkwo for help. But Okonkwo, who doesn’t wish to look weak in front of his fellow tribesmen, cuts the boy down despite the Oracle’s admonishment. When Okonkwo returns home, Nwoye deduces that his friend is dead.
Okwonkwo is a strong and uncompromising father who exudes manhood all over the place. He does not like Nwoye apparently for being weak and effeminate. Nwoye does not like his father. He also does not like the violence and heavy handedness that he sees around him and he receives constant beatings from his father. Eventually Nwoye converts to Christianity and plunges Okonkwo into deep misery.
However, in the case of the Nama Award winning novel Bones, by Chenjerai Hove, the black fathers who are workers on the white man’s farms in Africa actually lose their proper sense of fatherhood and manhood.
We have the case of a man called Marume and his wife Marita, working on a white man’s farm called Manyepo. While Marita and her husband Marume are poor and oppressed workers on a white man’s farm, Marume’s tragedy is constructed in such a way that it becomes graver than Marita’s. Marita is at the mercy of the whiteman, Manyepo because the white man historically defeats Marume and all that an African husband and man stands for.
Manyepo the white man can beat up Marume at will and in front of his wife and children. Manyepo can tell Marume what to do or not do with his family. Manyepo rearranges Marume’s life. That is why one of the ironies in Bones is that Manyepo pretends to want to control Marita through Marume, the husband, thereby demonstrating the whiteman’s guilt.
For Manyepo, it is not important to control Marita. It has been done already through dominating Marume by pushing them off his ancestral lands and setting farms on them. The Rhodesian land tenure system has pushed the likes of Marume off their land.
It is also clear that part of Marita’s frustration is due to the fact that all the black men around her have been made powerless by one man. She refers to the men on the farm as ‘castrated’. The irony of Marita’s case is that her husband is called Marume (a corruption of murume, a Shona word for man) when colonialism has actually brought him down to a thing that is neither man nor woman.
In the end, Marita comes across as a woman with no real husband. It is becoming true that society is threatened when masculinity is lost. Society can only be saved if men reclaim their authority and reassert their masculinity.
Marume is only an appendage to Marita. Marita regards Marume with pity. When she eventually leaves the farm to go and look for her son in the city, Marita does not discuss the matter with Marume. She just goes. Implied is that Marita blames Marume for being a victim and men in oppressed societies are usually viewed this way by the wives and women.
Marume himself says of Marita: “She looks me in the face like a policeman arresting a thief…She stares at me and asks me to take it as it is because she has already packed her belongings.’ In some moments she talks to him the way a mother would talk to her inadequate son. The narrative seems to suggest that Marita takes an aggressive stance and fights alone solely from realising that her man has been turned woman.
It will be argued here that both slavery and colonialism take a lot from the black men folk more than meets the eye. However that can be more difficult to read especially if the observer remains narrowly rooted on the fact that slavery and colonialism are more devastating to women than men – the notion of double burden. In line with that, one should read Orlando Patterson’s thesis on this matter with both curiosity and a sense of reawakening:
“I think that it is not a myth that African-American women have been more burdened (by slavery) than African-American men, but it is perhaps time to think again more carefully about the nature of the burdens that each gender has had to bear. Being burdened, having to work harder that the others, is not, in itself, necessarily a bad thing… those burdens of women (in slavery) have always been, at least partly generative, empowering and humanizing… (because) while slavery viciously undermined the two most important male gender roles, that of father and husband, it simply could not destroy the role of mother…”
Suggested above by Patterson is the fact that under most oppressive conditions, manhood/fatherhood tends to fall away faster than womanhood/fatherhood. The reason is that the invader tends to displace original fatherhood and feminize it as a sole signal of conquest.
It follows that the process of turning man into slave is, to a great extent, akin to the process of turning man into woman! In traditional societies the beheading of the chief of a conquered group by the invaders, seemed a logical thing to do. Even the taking over, or sometimes the open raping of the conquered man’s wife is a symbol of the rude ascension of the new fathers.
The issue of effeminate men in Bones is in sharp contrast to what happens in Nadine Gordimer’s novel of 1981, July’s People, which restores the manhood of a black man at the expense of white folk. July’s People is a futurist novel inspired by the guerilla-Marxist-Leninist kind of Independence in neighbouring Zimbabwe in 1980.
Gordimer imagines a sudden South African future of more active urban black uprising that sees the whites flee in all directions. The novel is set during a fictional civil war in which black South Africans have violently overturned the system of apartheid.
Bam Smales, a successful white Johannesburg architect, his wife Maureen and their three children, are rescued by their servant of 15 years, a black man called July who takes them to his rural home 600 km away in their small car.
In this novel, there is an outstanding relationship between Maureen the white madam and her black houseboy, July. The novel takes the colonials from the infrastructural and racial comfort of urban to a distant African village.
Here is a reverse case where the Smales actually find themselves in an unfamiliar territory.
There is a way in which the major supposition is that July and the Smales switch positions and that the Smales are at the mercy of both July and July’s village. Within weeks of settling in the African village, Maureen’s naked body becomes, “ungroomed and ungroomable” that her husband cries, Oh my God!” when he looks at it during their now fast dwindling intimacy.
Without a regular bath, the privacy of the urban bedroom and the toiletry of civilization, Bam, Maureen’s husband actually looks like a “primate.” The whites are now at an equal level with the usually haggard African villagers.
With the help of the moment, July gradually stands up to his former employers.
He is now more of their father! This involves July ceasing to be a houseboy. He now asks his own wife to wash the clothes for the whites instead of washing them himself as he used to do back in Johannesburg.
July can also be seen taking over the white people’s car without their permission. July can now dispossess Bam of his gun and helping Daniel the Sowetan to rev it and drive it around the village. July also pleads for mercy with the Chief on behalf of Bam. He is now able to stand up to Maureen until she becomes his potential sex partner.
In such an unfamiliar territory and circumstances filled with distress, Maureen is preoccupied with July’s presence. She sometimes wonders about July’s town women whom they have left behind. She wonders whether July craves her too in the manner of a jealousy lover! Maureen and July do not share a sexual experience but their private interactions are laced with conscious eroticism.
Removed from the public sphere of the racial city, Maureen imagines that she is in a love triangle involving Bam and July, whom she silently calls her “frog Prince and saviour.”
In their third meeting, Maureen feels that it is natural that she is meeting July out in the bush. They talk about ordinary matters of the past and as July brings his right fist onto his chest, the thud sounds as realistic as the fear in her chest. This is the first time Maureen ever feels the aura of a natural man. Her husband, the text claims, is only “a presence in circumstances outside those the marriage was contracted for.”
