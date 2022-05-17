Insight
Save school feeding scheme
THE School Feeding Programme, a noble initiative to provide decent meals to vulnerable children in Lesotho’s primary schools, is on the verge of collapse after the government failed to pay suppliers.
The collapse of the scheme could roll back the massive gains that have been achieved in the education sector over the past two decades.
After its introduction in 2006, the school feeding scheme was hailed as a policy masterstroke. It was feted as one of the best programmes to keep vulnerable children in primary schools while fighting hunger.
Over the last two decades, the feeding programme has therefore become an integral part of the school system in Lesotho. It must therefore not be allowed to collapse.
Reports by aid agencies indicated that most of Lesotho’s children suffered from stunted growth. They were malnourished. Some of the students who are in primary school are coming from child-headed families. Some are orphans.
The school meals were probably their only source of a decent meal in a day. The scheme gave the children, some of whom walked long distances to school, an incentive to attend classes consistently. The food scheme kept these students within the education system.
It also reduced the financial burden on parents who were already struggling to feed their families. Most importantly it also gave the school children an incentive to grow their own food.
And thanks to this excellent initiative, Lesotho saw fewer students dropping out of primary school.
But all this is now under threat of reversal after the government failed to keep the programme running. Delays in paying suppliers have meant they are no longer able to keep providing meals to the children.
This is a disaster in the making. Most of these suppliers are operating on a shoe-string and do not have huge financial resources to keep supplying food in schools when the government has not paid them.
They also do not have the capacity to seek urgent loans from banks to keep their operations going. They cannot even take that risk as long as there is no indication from the government as to when it would pay them.
All this has created a massive conundrum for business people running the school feeding programme who might otherwise have been keen to keep the programme running.
A solution must therefore be found soon or else we run the risk of jeopardising the future of a beautiful project and the future of hundreds of thousands of Basotho children.
If these children pull out of school, the government would have been complicit in perpetuating the cycle of poverty in Lesotho.
To break that cycle it is absolutely imperative that the government does all it can to keep these students in school so that they, like many other children elsewhere, are given a real shot at some of the best opportunities in their lives.
We also note that the funds allocated to the programme by the Ministry of Finance have been dwindling for years. That is because the government itself has struggled to raise more funds through taxes and the Southern Africa Custom Union (SACU) remittances.
For instance, in 2010 M220 million was allocated to the school feeding programme. That amount was cut to M160 million last year. With this reality, it is clear that the government will now need to mobilize resources elsewhere.
Perhaps we must now turn to our international partners such as the World Food Programme, which is already doing a lot to feed our own people, for urgent assistance.
Insight
The call of the wild: Part five
At Sinchicuy Lodge there was also an enormous python. Completely harmless with the most beautiful iridescent skin. It liked to curl around me and would flicker its tongue (very long and slender and black) across my neck and cheek.
Once I rather thoughtlessly took it into the dining room with me at breakfast time and scared the life out of a group of elderly American tourists (unlike a character in Four Weddings and a Funeral I don’t make a habit of tormenting Americans). I was with a British friend from Lima and after the trip we had the following conversation:
(The friend) I’m not going to a place like that again.
(Me) Why ever not?
It’s full of nature.
Isn’t that rather the point of going there?
Well, if I do go to a place like that again, it won’t be with you.
Why not?
Because every meal-time you came into the dining-room with some bloody animal sitting on your shoulder or draped around your neck. The last straw was that snake. I mean—those poor Americans!
I still have more wild animals I wish to introduce you to, but am now moving away from the Amazon to South Africa, then to England, then to Lesotho.
Many years ago I took a holiday in the Eastern Cape with a South African friend. A highlight for me was a place called Stormsriviermond, where the Storms River meets the Indian Ocean. At the mouth of the river, in the ocean, are a string of big rocks over which the waters rage in different directions.
I sat for a couple of hours sketching this and taking notes; my idea was to make a short story using the complexity of the water action as a metaphor for human relationships. Not surprisingly – because the idea was bonkers – nothing has ever come of that (note to budding authors, this is NOT the way to plan a short story).
One morning I walked the otter trail; I didn’t spot any otters, but the scenery and the plants were lovely. Then Jenny and I visited the nearby monkey sanctuary. This is a place where monkeys and apes are cared for, including those that have been rescued from cages in markets in the DRC, where they are sold as food.
The guides were from South Africa and the DRC. We saw a small monkey being kept in an enclosure awaiting medical treatment; the poor animal was so traumatized by its market ordeal it couldn’t bear to make eye contact with a human being.
Though the poem references a bird, not a monkey, I was reminded of William Blake’s lines: “A robin redbreast in a cage / Puts all of heaven in a rage.” At a point we crossed a rope bridge over a ravine. This is the kind of thing I used to enjoy, but I couldn’t see very much.
The guide had advised me to take my glasses off and secure them in my top pocket, as there was a mischievous chimpanzee nearby who liked to collect glasses. Jenny and I had lunch outdoors, in a park café where giant tortoises were roaming around.
One of them had a small monkey riding on its back, rather like the hamster I mentioned some weeks ago, who liked to hitch rides on my cat. After a while I felt something tugging at my trouser-leg, in a friendly sort of way.
I looked down and saw it was a baby sloth (it seems we’re not going to get away from the Amazon entirely). Inch by inch it crawled up my leg. Of course, sloths are incredibly slow; one of the reasons they’re good to keep as pets is that if they decide to run away from home you’ve got five hours before they reach the front door.
Then there it was, with its big, round goggle eyes and its cute little smile (not really a smile; it’s just the way the mouth is formed, as with dolphins). The following conversation then took place between Jenny and myself.
(Jenny) What the dickens is that?
(Me) it’s a sloth. (After a quick inspection) Five-toed. There are also three-toed ones.
What’s it doing?
Making friends with me.
Well, don’t let it poop on you. We’ve got a long drive after this and I don’t want you in the passenger seat smelling of sloth poop.
I don’t think there’s a risk. Sloths have a very, very slow metabolism and I’ve read somewhere they poop on average only once a week.
(Jenny looks at her watch) Thursday. One o’clock. Watch out.
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
Insight
Do the Russians have war in their blood?
The geopolitical views of my grandmother, Florence O’Driscoll, could have been summed up in seven words: ‘The Germans Have War in their Blood’. Even as a child I suspected that the world must be more complicated than that, but I never contradicted her. She came by those views the hard way.
Most Irish Catholics of her time hated England, but she reserved her hatred for Germany because half the young men she had known were killed in the First World War. She had to make sense of why Newfoundlanders were being killed by Germans thousands of kilometres from home, and that was her answer.
During the Second World War she ran a boarding house where naval officers on the North Atlantic convoy run stayed between trips. The only surviving baby picture shows me in the lap of a young Canadian lieutenant who was dead less than a month later, torpedoed by a U-boat right outside the harbour-mouth. Germans again. She never forgave them.
She was wrong, of course, and nobody talks about the Germans like that nowadays. Well, some Russians still do, but a lot of people in the West are in the process of transferring that slander to the Russians themselves. They now believe – largely thanks to the invasion of Ukraine – that it’s the Russians who have war in their blood.
What dragged this growing conviction out into the light was Joe Biden’s unfortunate remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” That was widely interpreted as an incitement to regime change in Moscow, which would be a good idea but is not a permissible comment in terms of international diplomatic discourse.
The White House duly issued denials that Biden was threatening to overthrow Putin, and the news cycle moved on to the next topic. However, public discussion of the possibility that Putin might be toppled has raised a different and more fundamental question: would getting rid of Putin actually make any difference?
There are doubtless another dozen people writing articles about this right now, but the first one to catch my attention was in the ‘i’, the London paper which claims to be for “lapsed readers of quality newspapers.” Its title was ‘Getting rid of Putin is not the answer – this runs deeper’, and it is fairly representative of its kind.
It was written by Mark Wallace, chief executive of the ConservativeHome blog, who asserts that “the uncomfortable truth behind (Putin’s) retention of power, and what he chooses to do with it, is that a large and powerful portion of Russian society actively likes what he does.”
“Putin assessed what would make him a popular leader and set about doing it. The bloody trail of conflict he has drawn from Moscow through Georgia, Syria and Ukraine…is inherent to his pitch to his constituency, both at the top of Russia’s economic, military and political establishments and to the man and woman on the street.”
In other words, the Russians have war in their blood.
Even the polls say so. In a telephone survey two weeks ago by Lord Ashworth Polls, 76% said that they supported the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, 81% said it was necessary to protect Russian security, and 85% had a favourable view of Vladimir Putin.
The numbers are untrustworthy, of course: would you always tell the truth to a stranger ringing up out of the blue and asking dangerous questions? It was also striking that a majority of the youngest age group (18-24-year-olds) actually opposed the war, so there’s some hope there if you want it. But a clear majority of Russians strongly back the invasion of Ukraine.
The Russians are deluded, but it’s a delusion that has struck almost all the former European colonial powers after they lost their empires. You might call it ‘post-imperial muscle memory’, like the phantom sensation that an amputated leg is still there even after it’s gone. It generally involves several foredoomed wars.
The peak period for this was 1950-1975, when the French, the British and the Portuguese each fought several futile wars to hang on to their colonies, or at least to ensure that ‘friendly’ regimes inherited power after independence: Algeria and Vietnam; Kenya and Cyprus; Angola and Mozambique.
The Russian empire died much later (1991), partly because it was a land empire, with lots of Russians settled in all the colonies, and partly because it pretended not to be an empire for its last seventy years, calling itself the Soviet Union instead. So most Russians don’t even grasp the connection with decolonisation elsewhere.
But it is really the same transitory phenomenon, with the same inevitable outcome. The Russians don’t really have war in their blood permanently. No more than everybody else does, anyway.
Insight
Ten fruit-trees per household
I still have a question for my good friend, Mr Ramahooana Matlosa. What does ‘Smart’ in Smart Man really refer to? Is it smart as in looks? “This guy is handsome.” Or smart as in dress-code? “This guy has got style!” Or is it smart as in acumen/intellect? “Hmmm! That guy speaks a lot of sense?” Which is which?
I ask this question because ‘Mr Smart Man’ is now promising the electorate very fantastic things. From free high-school education to roads in the sky (fly-overs). I understand that he also wants to get rid of load shedding in South Africa by generating electricity in Lesotho and selling it to South Africa. Chesa Smarties!
I have one question to him. Have you heard of a thing called SMART GOALS? How are you then planning to finance your ‘wish-list’? With money from where? From which investors? As a matter of fact, Lesotho is completely absent at the Africa Mining Investment Indaba in Cape Town happening this week.
In any case, what I’ve learnt in life is that, most often, we try to look for the most complicated solutions to solve our day-to-day challenges. And most often, the answer lies in the simplest of solutions. And quiet often, the answers are right in front of us. For example, let’s start by fixing the potholes before we build highways in the sky.
Have you ever been in a situation where you have misplaced your car keys and start looking for them all over the house? Only to find that they are tucked right at the back of your pants? It’s more like failing an open book test. Yet the answers are right in front of you.
You know, sometimes I wonder what the purpose of agencies such as the UNDP is? Is it just to look important and useful on Lesotho Television? Because, I feel like they complicate things by bringing complicated solutions to simple problems. Why isn’t Lesotho defeating the scourge of poverty almost 60 years of its independence?
Is this the reason why Elon Musk vowed never to donate even a cent to the United Nations or to any of its agencies? Well, not because of Lesotho’s poverty problems of-course. I don’t think Elon Musk has even heard of a country named Lesotho. I doubt!
During my days in school at the University of Johannesburg, I would marvel at the tall concrete buildings that were mostly built in the 1960’s and a large part in the 1970’s. But what fascinated me the most was how Johannesburg managed to create the largest man-made forest in the world. In the world!
This is a forest that was created by a tiny little policy of ‘two big trees per household’. Can you imagine what the ripple effect of this was? The compounding interest of this effect? It goes, on and on and on, until it becomes a mega forest.
Now, why can’t we copy the same strategy? But with Fruit trees this time around? Now, imagine if we could say, 10 fruit-trees per house-hold. Five trees of winter fruit-trees (oranges) and the other five of summer fruit-trees (peaches and apples).
Now, according to statistics, it is said that Lesotho has about one hundred thousand households. Is this a fact Mr or Ms Statistician General? In fact, who is the Statistician General of the Bureau of Statistics? His/her silence is so loud.
So, if we have one hundred households that would each plant 10 trees per yard/household, this would translate into 1 million fruit-trees, just like that! In a snap of a finger. But why are fruit-trees so valuable?
I was reading a very interesting article in the Business Day that, according to the Citrus Growers association of South Africa, the aggregate value of exports of the Citrus group of fruits (those are your oranges, naartjies, lemons), in 2021, amounted to (wait for it), 36 Billion Rands. 36 Billion Rands! That is the value of exports, in 2021.
Now, the value of exports to Europe alone was 7 Billion Rands. And this was in the year 2021 to Europe only!
I kept this opinion piece as short as possible because of its importance to the economy. And again people are also generally lazy to read. They read the first two paragraphs and turn to the next page.
Fruit-trees can re-ignite the dead economy of Lesotho, only if we do one thing and that is to export. Let’s all remember that you need exports in order to grow an economy.
You don’t grow an economy by closing it like we do and hoping to inter-trade. No, that’s a wrong way of doing it and will result in massive economy inactivity as well as a rampant unemployment rate.
In closing, to quell a few myths that I’ve heard on the radio about Lesotho being a diamond rich country as well as Lesotho has been short-changed for agreeing to take up 30% in the Letšeng Diamond mine. You know what, I think sometimes we don’t allow sanity to prevail in our arguments. We argue with charged emotions.
Look, and listen carefully. Diamond mining is capital intensive. It’s like playing the lottery. Chances of getting diamonds are not always guaranteed. In fact, Ntate Joe Mollo can explain this fact much more comprehensively.
When you excavate the ore (the gravel), there could be ‘zero diamonds’ per ton. Zero! Imagine how many tons of gravel, of soil you need in order to find the next big diamond?
How much diesel and electricity do you need? How many people do you need to employ in order do unearth one diamond? Would the Lesotho government have that kind of capital? The answer is no.
In any case, my point is here. The annual turnover of Letšeng Diamonds, hovers at around 3.5 Billion Maloti. 3.5 Billion Maloti for it to be the largest company in Lesotho. In terms of scale and output on a global level, Letšeng Diamonds is one of the smallest Diamond mines in the world.
Did you know, in terms of ‘profitability’, Vodacom Lesotho is much more profitable than Letšeng Diamonds? Vodacom Lesotho is also the most profitable company in Lesotho. Did you know this fact?
To put it into perspective, there are only three companies with an annual turnover of more that 1 Billion Maloti; Letšeng Diamonds, Vodacom Lesotho and Standard Lesotho Bank. Three! That demonstrates how none-existent this economy is.
Do you realise that, if we plant fruit trees following this strategy that I have just demonstrated, the fruit industry could easily be the biggest industry and subsequently the biggest employer in Lesotho?
This strategy would work perfectly because our people have become lazy to work in the agricultural fields. Moreover, taking care of trees at home would better for focused care than walking all the way to the fields and getting sunburnt.
Maintenance (pruning) and care of the trees would come at much reduced cost. More especially, when it comes to watering and nurturing the trees.
Let’s use a calculator and focus on oranges. If we have 1 million trees of orange-trees and each tree produces 500 oranges each, how many oranges would we have? Use your calculator. Yes, 500 million oranges.
Now if the cost of one orange is $1 Dollar in New York (Google search the cost of an orange in New York) how much would that be?
Now, multiply it with the exchange rate of 1USD to the ZAR (R16.13). How much do you get? There goes your answer. Please send your answers to the editor on the following address: managingeditor@thepost.co.ls . I’m curious to hear your views.
Do you still believe in diamonds after making that calculation? Do you now see the reason why Cecil John Rhodes left the diamond industry for fruit trees?
‘Mako Bohloa
School students starve
Moramotse off the hook
Textile sector in trouble
Sumfing Kaofela video haunts Econet
Business goes to the dogs
Potsane: the ‘dagga president’
The call of the wild: Part five
Save school feeding scheme
Do the Russians have war in their blood?
Ten fruit-trees per household
Women writers in their own words
Confronting xenophobic populism
The best scientist in Lesotho
Khetheng evidence disappeares
Serving authentic Sesotho meals
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Kamoli threatened
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
A maize threshing machine
MP charged with stock-theft
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
A very clever bullet
Alliance for Delusion
DPP wants foreign judge
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Trending
-
Videos2 weeks ago
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
-
News4 weeks ago
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
-
News4 weeks ago
Musician dumps ABC
-
News4 weeks ago
Kamoli threatened
-
Videos1 month ago
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
-
News1 month ago
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
-
Videos1 month ago
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
-
Videos1 month ago
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions