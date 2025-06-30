When the seasons shifts, so can your mood-so let’s talk about it

Many people experience what is commonly known as winter blues. It’s mainly the results of our bodies’ failure to adjust to the new clock. Research says that clinicians report more numbers of people presenting to health care facilities with signs & symptoms of depression during winter days.

However, for this to be diagnosed as mental disorder (Seasonal Affective disorder-SAD), according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders –DSM-5 TR, at-least 5 signs & symptoms should be present; must be there for at-least two weeks and disrupt your normal daily functioning in a noticeable way by yourself or others and it should have a seasonal pattern.

Clinically, SAD falls under Major Depressive Disorder. The signs could be mild, moderate or severe- either way, seasonal depression is real, and it can be prevented and treated.

Why Seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)?

Doctor Dawn-Elise Snipes, the Clinical Psychotherapist from Florida and Tennessee in the US… frames it as a subset of depression that recurs annually & reliably during certain seasons, usually winter and often lasting for about 4-5 months each year.

Its cause is attributed to both biological and environmental factors. Neuroscientists have proven the relationship between environmental & biological factors and our bodily responses which eventually determine our moods.

The circadian rhythm is our body’s natural 24-hour clock that controls many biological processes including the sleep-wake cycle, hormone release, body temperature and mood. Its referred to body’s timekeeper that helps regulate when we feel alert and when we feel tired.

In the morning the sunlight signals the body to wake-up and become alert, while at night, darkness tells the body to release melatonin-the hormone that regulates sleep and help us get sleepy.

During winter, circadian rhythm gets disrupted- less sunlight confuses internal clock. Since we experience shorter days and longer nights in this season, our bodies do not get enough light to keep the rhythm in-sync; we end up depending more on artificial watches.

Additionally, as darkness stimulates the sleep hormone, the body produces and keeps it for too long making us feeling sleepy and sluggish during the day. As a results of this out-of-sync circadian rhythm, people experience oversleeping and/or trouble falling asleep.

Some patients reported waking up tired even with enough hours of sleep, mood swings & irritability, difficulty concentration, and even exaggerated cravings for carbohydrates & sugar or junk food. As if that’s not enough, lack of sunlight affects production levels of feel good hormones in the brain, among others, serotonin which is tied to controlling mood.

Low levels of serotonin lead to symptoms of depression. On the other hand, out-of-sync circadian rhythm also motivates the release of the stress hormone, cortisol, further disrupting mood levels.

Signs & Symptoms of Seasonal Depression or SAD

• Loss of interest or pleasure in things that normally excites you

• Loss of interest in almost all activities

• Lack of sleep or oversleeping

• Fatigue or low energy

• Getting notably slow or feeling restless-psychomotor agitation

• Significant weight loss or gain

• Poor concentration

• Hopelessness and excessive sleep

• Recurrent thoughts of death or even suicidal thoughts

Who can be affected by seasonal depression?

Everyone is at risk of seasonal depression.

Some research findings revealed that women however are at more risk than men; even worse, women who already experience pre-menstrual mood swing as they already struggle with hormonal imbalance.

Also people who are already exposed to excessive stress, have other mental health condition or physical condition are even more prone to developing SAD.

More importantly, research also says that people at even more risk are those living in areas with high latitude, those situated far from the equator.

Dr. Paul Desan, Psychiatrist from Yale School of Medicine Depression Research Clinic (has specialized in psycho-somatic medicine) further articulated that the higher you are, the lesser UV rays you get during winter and fall/autumn, therefore the lesser your body produces Vitamin D and affecting its usage.

Vitamin D is directly linked with mood and sleep regulation.

Findings from neuroscience further point out its function related to brain development and function, protection from mental disorder caused by neurological damage or disruption, among others.

Therefor Dr. Desan further emphasized that, exposure to sunlight is crucial for well-being especially mental well-being even for people who are not suffering from SAD, especially early mornings during winter season.

Unfortunately, Lesotho is located in higher latitude, experiencing extreme winter season, during which the vegetation is brownish with less green colours all over the country, another condition that is also naturally depressive for many people.

Generally, some mental health disorders still remain a myth in Lesotho, especially if they are not severe. Our health system is still too weak to manage and treat mental health at primary health care level, while expertise is still also very minimal with fewer expert even at our only Mental Health Psychiatric Hospital, Mohlomi Hospital.

Then common sense says this makes it even harder for people to be informed about such disorders as SAD and to even get it treated.

Preventing and treating Seasonal Depression

Different therapists agree on set of things that could help manage the condition whether mild, moderate or severe.

Findings from the study carried out in South Africa in 2024 by Diane Thembekile Levine from University of Leicester (also visiting Assistant Professor and Research Associate from Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg) and her associates, highlighted relational, community and cultural supports as key for managing depression generally.

Despite what many other studies have suggested, the advice is to be intentional to implement the measures highlighted below to get yourself active and mood uplifted.

The advice is to;

Maximizing the natural light; get exposed at-least 20-30 minutes of sunlight daily, especially morning hours. Get outside even if it’s cold or rather sit next to the window, keep curtains open throughout the day and keep light bulbs on.

Increase your Vitamin D level-sunlight exposure works best. Consult your doctor before using Vitamin D supplements as its overdose can trigger other conditions, for instance, for people with bipolar the symptoms may get worse.

Engage in emotionally pleasurable activities- activities that brings mild joy even the smallest positive experiences help manage withdrawal.

Move your body- taking short walks, indoor exercise, listen to music and dance, etc.-its good for getting you active increasing feel good hormonal levels (serotonin and endorphins) and avoid sitting in darker places and on the couch for extended periods

Keep daily routine for meals and sleep

Stay connected with friends and family- spending time with people you care about offers sense of belonging and emotional support. Apart from that, it is vital boosting mood, reduce isolation and low motivation.

With mild and moderate Seasonal depression, some people are able to snap out of it on their own.

However, other cases with still moderate and severe SAD, it is highly advised that they seek medical attention and therapy to get rid of signs and symptoms and some techniques for self-management and prevention of future episodes. Psychological counselling is very effective for treating any depression.

Food for Thought: Seasonal Depression in Lesotho.

In our Mountain Kingdom, winter is not only a time of cold weather, it can also pose a thread for emotional heaviness. The shortened days, daily struggles with other resources & warmth for many, as well as isolation can quietly wear on our minds and hearts.

A walk in the morning sun; shared conversation over tea, house chores and the sound of laughter in our small and big houses- these small gestures are very powerful towards healing.

At Mind Body Wellness Counselling Services, we say, psychological healing doesn’t always need hospitals. Sometimes it begins with light, love and being seen.

Winter doesn’t just bring cold-it can bring sadness too. So you are not alone.

Matsebo Mosoeu is a therapist with an Honours Degree in Psychology. She provides counselling services to adolescents, couples, adults, trauma survivors, and employees facing workplace-related stress and mental health challenges. Through her practice, Mind Body Wellness in Maseru, she supports emotional healing, resilience, and overall wellbeing. She is passionate about helping individuals and organisations thrive through mental wellness.