Shining Like Stars: Part One
Last week, in a piece titled “Hope Springs Eternal”, I wrote about the relative values of (leftist) political commitment and Christian faith in a world that is beset with violence, poverty and oppression. Now I’m offering a review of a book by Lindsay Brown titled Shining Like Stars: The power of the gospel in the world’s universities, which explores the work of evangelical students in propagating the Christian faith in some of the world’s most dangerous countries, such as Columbia, China, Russia, Sudan and the DRC. Countries where despair seems to be a pretty rational response to the lives that huge numbers of people are forced to lead. I shall concentrate on cases where that effort to spread the Christian faith is allied to a commitment to agitate for better political and social conditions.
As an aside, I begin by quoting Will Shoki, editor of the invaluable online opinion journal Africa is a Country. I know I’ve mentioned him at least once in previous weeks, but that is because they are so good. In a piece Shoki wrote for the edition of March 4th this year, he records the Marxist philosopher Slavoj Zizek’s reference to “the courage of hopelessness”, whereby “it is only when we despair and don’t know anymore what to do that change can be enacted.” Shoki adds: “I have never been quite sure what this means — in fact, I have never been quite sure what Zizek means about anything.” Which is to say, Zizek is a pretty difficult read, but his work is a nut it’s well worth cracking.
Be that as it may. Let us turn again to the question how, in a harsh world largely run by greedy, selfish, murderous brutes, a dedication to the message of the gospels and a commitment to political and social transformation can be a joint life-saver.
Lindsay Brown, the author of the book I’m reviewing, was for many years General Secretary of the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES). Towards the end of his book there is an Appendix in which he lists around 150 student organisations worldwide that are affiliated to IFES. Many countries where IFES-allied groups have a strong presence are only nominally Christian, many others (for example, China and the Gulf States) are hostile to the gospel. In Lesotho — where neither of these impediments holds — the relevant body is called the Scripture Union of Lesotho, Tertiary Ministry (SULTM); as Brown’s book doesn’t touch on Lesotho, I’d be very interested to hear from my readers about the activities of SULTM.
The first chapter of Shining Like Stars is titled “Never Underestimate What Students Can Do.” This begins by recounting the story of Daniel and his three fellow captives in Babylon under the tyrant Nebuchadnezzar, the story that ends with three of the young Jews being saved by their faith when they are cast into the burning fiery furnace. Then there are reminders of the long history of evangelism in western Europe, followed by the observation: “world mission is less and less about westerners going elsewhere to serve Christ, but about believers from everywhere going everywhere . . . for example, during the twenty years of civil war in Chad its displaced students, sent by the government to study in other countries, founded IFES movements in Niger, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Burkina Faso.”
One of the first of many testimonies the book contains is, however, from a female British student of Russian, identified simply as Elizabeth, who travelled as an evangelist to one of the -stan countries, former Soviet republics of Central Asia (which of the former -stans this was isn’t specified). It was a perilous but highly successful mission. Elizabeth records: “My birthday was fun. I had five cakes and three parties. They really know how to make cakes here!” Not much peril involved in that, you might say. But then Lindsay Brown notes that many sensitive words in Elizabeth’s testimony have the letter “x” inserted in them and explains that this was to escape electronic surveillance.
And so it seems being an IFES evangelist can be a bit like being James Bond, except more graceful. The second chapter in Brown’s book is titled “Our Sovereign God and Human Courage” and that’s where I’ll pick up the story next week, as well as detailing the activities IFES evangelists organize to attract students to the gospel. And then — after all, the chief focus of this piece — how they strategise evangelical work in relation to the advocacy of political and social transformation.
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
Hope springs eternal
Given the abysmal state of the world today, what is it that keeps one going? I mean, just look at the mess we’re in. The cowardice of world leaders faced with the challenge of climate change —world leaders most of whom are, of course, in thrall to capitalism (for when it comes to our mismanagement, that’s what really rules the roost). The appalling violence in Ukraine and the Middle East. The apparently endless misgovernance of countries as diverse as Lesotho and Nigeria. How does one not give into despair?
Me, I have an interim resource and a vastly more profound one. The former is my commitment to left-wing socialism, a conviction that life on earth can be vastly improved by following the principles of Marxist-Leninism (not — an important qualification — the corrupt form of those principles that moulded dictatorships such as the Soviet Union). The second resource is faith in the message of the Gospels, the embracing of our Lord Jesus Christ. For with this, the ills of the world pale into insignificance. Which is not — I absolutely insist — to refuse the responsibility of political commitment to ease the suffering of millions on earth, a duty we have while we’re still stuck on the bloody place.
Of those two resources, one allows a limited, constrained kind of hope, the other a hope that is boundless.
To expand on the notion of hope, recently in these pages Bishop David Ramela quoted the great Czech author and political leader Vaclav Havel, who became President of his country after resisting Soviet oppression in acts of dissidence for which he was imprisoned. Havel, as quoted by Bishop Ramela, wrote: “I am not an optimist, because I am not sure that everything ends well. Nor am I a pessimist, because I am not sure that everything ends badly. I just carry hope in my heart . . . I am thankful to God for this gift. It is as big as life itself.”
Hope as distinct from optimism? Well, a couple of references here. First, the great Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci (like Havel, imprisoned for his beliefs, in his case by Mussolini’s Fascists) wrote of the need to maintain “pessimism of the intellect, optimism of the will.” In other words, any reasonably intelligent person knows that things are going to screw up, but must act as if this were not the case. And another Marxist, the British critical theorist Terry Eagleton (the mentor of your columnist, incidentally, when he was an undergraduate — and ever since) has written a fine book, Hope Without Optimism. I shan’t go into that here, but shall review it in this column in a few weeks’ time.
Turning to the relationship between political commitment and the Christian faith, the evangelist preacher Robert Sheehan once commented: “Many Christians put more weight on political programmes and economic packages than on the power of the gospel in the nation. Do you?” The answer, I would hope, is “no”, but “quite a lot of weight all the same.” And I’m going to sign off this week with a lengthy quotation from the New Testament—namely, Ephesians 2: 14-22—which has to do with the relationship, in the time of Paul’s evangelism, between Jews and Gentiles. It is a passage — to refer to my piece some weeks ago on the Gaza crisis — that one would like to read to the Hamas leaders in Palestine and to Israeli leader Binyamin Netanyahu before banging their heads together.
“For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation, having abolished in his flesh the enmity, that is, the law of commandments contained in ordnances, so as to create in Himself one new man from the two, thus making peace. And that he might reconcile them both to God in one body, through the cross, thereby putting to death the enmity. And He came and preached peace to you who were afar off and to those who were near. For through Him we both have access by one Spirit to the Father. Now, therefore, you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone, in whom the whole building, being fitted together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord, in whom you are also being built together for a dwelling place in God in the Spirit.”
Joining, harmony, hope.
Chris Dunton
Reading and emotion
What does a good piece of writing do? How does a piece of writing evoke emotions in you? Well, reading is a good art that can stimulate and sharpen our sensibilities. In this instalment we focus on the emotional journey triggered and enabled by good literature. While other books may educate us and sharpen our cognitive abilities, that is the abilities to think and solve problems, reading literature of fiction does more; it stirs our emotions and sharpens our affective capacities.
By affective capabilities, we refer to the abilities to feel and tune in to our emotions and sensibilities. Life, after all, is not only about heart facts and reason. Life is about feeling and experiencing and the ability to put ourselves into other people’s shoes. Reading literature is so liberating and humanistic! Reading art in all its many genres grounds us in the varieties of human experiences and engenders in us tolerance, understanding and empathy.
Stories have a way of taking us on journeys real and imagined which stories transform us from the inside. These stories allow us to visit far-flung places and meet new people and feel their environment. Art has a way of mending bridges because through stories we come to understand people who may seem different from us. And at times we may have felt hatred and dislike for them and their way of doing things. But through reading about them, we hear their stories. We experience that which they are experiencing. We begin to see them from the inside out, and we get to know what lies underneath their skin, so to speak. That’s why they say that we can only begin to make sense of the world once we have reduced the whole world to stories. Let’s write a small story together and ascertain how it would move us. Let’s go.
“He trudged on thinking how he would approach Mwandionesa. Her warm and coy smile flashed before his eye.
Slowly mustering up a morsel of self-belief, Themba trudged along the battered, winding road in the heart of a thicket of musasa trees in the Musirizwi enclaves in Chipinge, south-eastern Zimbabwe. Like a heavy burden, a gnawing sense of failure nibbled at his conscience and a sense of uselessness clung on the air with unrelenting defiance. The stain of failure, the feeling that his people and he were inconsequential had taken lodging in his entire being. That is why he found a sense of solace only from isolating himself in his flimsy cocoon of loneliness like the proverbial ostrich which buried its head in the sand. He would have an occasional home-brewed beer called chikeke and thereafter lock himself within the labyrinth and sordid visceral being.
A gaunt bird flew overhead and he heard its flapping feathers amidst the thickening doom and darkness. “Bird”, he retorted to its presence, “what would you do if you were ever crushed by the label of failure.” A soft, warm tear tricked down the rugged terrain of his face. “Makauyo went to Egoli and returned without a name to himself, Khuyumani, too, lies buried in the bowels of the soil with nothing to show” he said as if he were speaking to the bird.
As he touched the cold handle of the door to his heart clutching a small, whimpering puppy in a cardboard box, he could hear the breathing of Mwandionesa and her stabbing, moist eyes asking him without a word where he has been for the last three days. He stood for a moment which seemed like an eternity. With false bravado, he mustered a not-so-convincing, frail knock. Mwandionesa, heavy with child, slowly made for the door and slid it open. Themba did not know what to do. He loved her but he did not know how to express it, like a person bereft of a language. Mwandionesa rummaged her pots on the dying embers of a hearth and gave him respectfully a plate with sadza and a small portion of chicken. A tear escaped-one, two, and another! She broke down, a downpour of tears streaming down her lips. “Themba, ngendaa yei weidaro mwamuna wangu? Indaa yei ndiripe Dube? Indaa yei weiita mukuba wekunzerereka kungaitei imbudzi irikumakaba isina unousha?” (Themba, why do you treat me in a manner? Why do you behave as if you are a stray goat without a shepherd? If I have wronged you I am prepared to appease you”).
“Look at me, Themba,” she demanded as a visibly pregnant and swollen stomach bulged through her threadbare blouse. The puppy whimpered plaintively. With hesitation Themba went to where Mwandionesa stood. With his furrowed labour-weary hands he touched her waist and led her to their mat of reeds made of “umhlanga” as she was fond of referring to reeds. She did not protest. A glow, a faint glow burnt in her eyes as she eased comfortably on his lanky chest. She fumbled for his hand and shepherded it to the lower regions of her belly and said, “He was kicking all these days you were away.” Themba was engulfed in a flurry of emotions; guilt as well as pride. With deliberateness, Mwandionesa said, “this boy will be called Thando. Yes Thando. He will build this homestead and more should you feel that you don’t have a home.” Themba nodded in agreement.
Themba began to feel the warmth of her presence as her succulent breasts pressed against his lanky chest and slowly closed his eyes…”
What a gripping tapestry which evokes a lot of emotions! It’s a story that stirs a lot of emotions; from empathy, sadness and an inner glow in the heart at the end. As the story begins, we feel Temba’s struggles, fear and hopelessness. He seems to be carrying a huge emotional burden and a crushing sense of defeat. I hope you have also seen Temba’s bid to reassert his sense of being and purpose through his desire of caring for a puppy – we could actually feel it whimpering. And the new hope ignited at the end of the story and affirmations of hope and new beginnings! The birth of a child always brings with it new beginnings – hope springs eternal!
So here we are! Stories are so humanising. Learning to read art in all its genres evokes emotions in us. It sharpens our affective side and warms our hearts.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
A fresh chance to do things differently
“YOU love to look earnest and inform the world that it’s the ‘duty of responsible business men to be strictly moral as an example to the community.’ In fact you’re so earnest about morality, old Georgie, that I hate to think how essentially immoral you must be underneath.” Sinclair Lewis (Babbitt, p. 69, 1922)
Africa is still in a perpetual loop of violence, poverty and ever increasing crime 70 years after its first country attained independence.
Trying to find why, and trying to understand how human beings think, I learnt of one aspect that we often overlook or totally ignore and or maybe consider it as virtue – hypocrisy.
The above quote of Sinclair Lewis made me look at the conduct of our leaders in countries like Zimbabwe and South Africa.
If you want to understand and learn about leaders in these states, look at how Zimbabwean leaders treat their opposition, then listen to them when they tell the world how honest they are.
Look at how South Africa treats tiny Lesotho, then listen to them telling the whole world how honest they are with Lesotho.
Then I followed the Ukraine-Russia war.
February 24, 2022 saw the full invasion of Ukraine by Russia. My man Vladimir Putin nicknamed that invasion of Ukraine a “special operation.”
He paraded a plethora of reasons to invade Ukraine, from insinuating that Ukrainians are killing Russian minorities in Ukraine, to “denazifying” Ukraine and many other senseless reasons to wage a war against a sovereign state.
Russia tried hard to appear sane. The armed forces of Russia made an easy meal out of poorly equipped Ukrainian army at the start of the invasion.
Everyone caught their breath to see how Ukraine would fare against a nuclear armed Russia, equipped with some of the deadliest weapons in the world.
Hypocrites watched as towns and cities were peppered with harvester bombs (cluster type) that killed indiscriminately and as Putin called a maternity ward a legitimate military target.
The famous BRICS stuck their palms between their thighs and perhaps waited to hear their captain (Putin) tell them of the total collapse and capture of Ukraine.
BRICS kept on playing cards and casino when their team member was killing people, just to spite NATO and the Americans. I took a closer look at the BRICS countries, and I am watching them closely.
What kind of order are they dreaming to usher in this world of utmost bloodletting and hypocrisy? My man rained missiles and rockets on Luhansk, Lyiv, Lyman, Mariupol and many other oblasts thereby ruthlessly cutting lives short, and maiming children with utmost bestial brutality.
I strained my ear to listen to how South Africa would act in defence of the old couple who got clobbered with cluster bombs in Luhansk by Putin, what would South Africa say when Ukrainian prisoners of war were mauled without mercy by Russians. Nothing!
I strained to hear South Africa rebuke Russia, and the Foreign Minister with her Model C English was not as harsh as she did later on Israel.
Civilian casualty figures increased. A chilling story of a woman killed while giving birth did not stop Russia howitzers from decapitating old people in their houses, when other women gave birth in the streets in their attempt to flee from Putin’s bombs.
Stories of rapist platoons masquerading as a liberating force did not bring any sense of humanity in Putin or the gracious South Africa to feel pity for a pregnant woman who got smashed by Kinzhal and Kh-22 and all the fancy murderous weapons.
The same rapists who were later copied by Hamas did not get a tongue lashing from South Africa. Ukrainians queuing for bread were butchered in broad daylight, just like Gazans getting medical attention in Gaza being bombed by Israel.
Perhaps to South Africa that was not genocidal.
Scores of Ukrainians, 61 lives to be exact, were snuffed in one second over the Kramatorsk Railway Station where more than 400 people were butchered.
That did not come out as signal of genocide to South Africa’s government.
My man threatened to kill more and even questioned the very existence of Ukraine as a nation state, just like South Africa, albeit tongue in cheek, questions the existence of Lesotho.
Rather South Africa rebuked Russia with its Sunday voice and then stuck its head in the sand as Russian forces committed genocidal massacres in Bucha and other regions.
Ukrainian dogs and cats experienced the wrath of my man, Colonel Vladimir Putin, just like Gazan donkeys and cats suffered at the hands of Israel.
The man I liked and followed closely when I was still in college was slaughtering them.
His concept of denazification of Ukraine is dry balls to me and he should not attempt to come to me with that nonsense.
Maybe South Africa will swallow that.
He lost my confidence when figures of the victims of his relentless missile strikes reached 8 000 dead Ukrainians.
When South Africa hastened to haul Israel before the ICJ for heinous genocidal crimes against the Palestinians, I said: “Oaii!” Russia is literally frying Ukrainians with thermobaric inferno in the broad daylight worse than the Auschwitz ovens.
When will South Africa haul Russia’s scrawny behind before the ICJ too?
Suddenly, I saw the similarity between South Africa and Israel.
South Africa fried Basotho with its banned phosphorous weapons of mass frying in 1998, just what Israel is doing to the Gazans. That’s how hypocrites behave, ask Sinclair Lewis.
The formula is simple, tell the world how good you are and then downplay your cruelty on your neighbour or even threaten anyone who tells the world about your barbarism. Such action made me look thoroughly at the way South Africa treats Basotho.
I saw the mirror reflection of how Israel treats Gaza.
I saw Netanyahu’s extremist desires of exterminating and swallowing Gaza manifest in South Africa. Gaza has fertile land that Netanyahu wants.
Basotho have water in abundance, and other minerals and South Africa is drooling for Basotho’s resources. Gaza is quasi-landlocked with Israel controlling the Gazans sea.
South Africa fully controls what comes into Lesotho and what may come out and even bullies Basotho during important negotiations like the Highlands Water Project.
The same South Africa is today funding sell-out political parties to destabilise Basotho, just like Israel is funding moles to spy on Gazans, just like Russia is steam rolling the Ukrainians.
In Lesotho’s parliament there are turncoat sell-outs, Masehaqheme, sponsored by South Africa, pushing the RSA’s agenda.
The same evil apartheid-inspired treatment of Gazans by Israel is exactly what the hypocritical and hegemonic seeking bully called South Africa is serving Basotho at their borders, much worse than what Malan and Verwoed served Basotho.
What is unnerving is to learn that the existence of Lesotho as a sovereign state is more in peril today than at any time in its stellar history.
It’s at its existential peril much worse than when De Kok and De Klerk were murdering Africans like monkeys and pigs and occupying their lands like Cabinda, Namibia, and Angola.
It came as no surprise when the same monstrous designs of murderous apartheid South Africa were publicly displayed by SANDF in 1998 when they planted the South African flag in Basotho’s holy of holies – The Royal Palace.
Well, even the Satanic apartheid South Africa of Kat Liebenberg and Konstant Viljoen never did that. Israel under Netanyahu has crept into West Bank and nibbled the Palestinians land and is imposing unlawful settlements and the armed settlers planted their Israeli flag in West Bank.
South Africa is doing exactly what Israel is doing by wrenching away part of Basotho’s territory bit-by-bit like part of Tele, Qacha’s Nek and Sani Pass out of Basotho. Yet South Africa has the audacity to tell Israel to stop encroaching on Palestinians land.
Why so?
Because they have the economic muscle and the military muscle as they can snuff Basotho out in less than 30 minutes. To put it mildly, they would do as their apartheid forefathers did, who bred them and left them a thick file of evil they did in 1986 when they simply shut down all the borders with Lesotho.
Besides that, they have shown the world what they are capable of in 1998 when they fired white phosphorus weapons on Basotho killing and roasting many alive. Just like their apartheid bully buddy Israel is roasting Gazans alive with phosphorus chemical weapon of mass extermination.
Gazans are crying for dignity, for food, jobs, medicine, freedom, and for bombs to stop killing babies. Gazans are crying for Israel to lift its blockade, to stop harassing them, and Israel is denying them that.
It is just like Basotho want freedom, their self-determination and their land back from South Africa. They just want to live happily and utilise their resources as they please.
What is intriguingly surprising is to realise that all Islamic and Arab countries did not ponder to take Israel to the ICJ.
Then suddenly, they came to live when a hypocrite called South Africa rushed to the ICJ, yet the same South Africa is strangling the helpless and hapless sovereign state called the Kingdom of Lesotho.
If South Africa is such a country that likes justice, why can’t they just return to Lesotho what rightfully belongs to Basotho?
As recently as 1985, boards with clear inscription that showed which lands were stolen by the Boers and the British that belonged to Moshoeshoe were still visible in South Africa.
Alas! Today the same has been removed by the South Africa of apartheid ANC.
In Lesotho, it serves South Africa right when Basotho elect weak, naive and clueless governments, which they can bully and intimidate with impunity, hence, the recent signing of the water treaty by the current Lesotho government without care of Basotho’s concerns.
Basotho want their land back up to the sea not the paltry 50km wide corridor once mooted by Mandela.
We never ceased to demand our land back, so the UN declaration of 1962 for return of Bechuanaland, Swaziland and Basutoland land came into being late in the struggle for the return of our land.
This includes the OAU 1964 declaration signed by freed subservient slaves that the rest of Africans would not reclaim their lands. Basotho demanded their land back since 1843.
The ANC knows that. Comrade OR Tambo promised us fair discussions.
For Basotho, the 1964 OAU declaration was 125 years late, besides that, Lesotho still lodged their claim with OAU in 1978. OR Tambo respected and understood that.
In 1843, King Moshoeshoe never accepted the stealing of his land. Black southern Africans called agreed in 1912 that the stolen land shall be returned to their rightful owners, yet when they (ANC) came to power in 1994 they threatened Lesotho’s existence. Communist-inspired organisations like the NUM met in 1992, it’s funny and stupid of them to hear miners deceive each other that they could decide the future of a sovereign state.
Lesotho has never at any time been part of a country called Republic of South Africa or a patch work called Union of South Africa.
When South Africa became a conglomerate of stolen lands in 1910, Basotho had already been a nation state since 1829 and were called a nation in 1824 with a successful fusion of various tribes just as America became nation fused of different white European nations that all surrendered their languages, part of their culture and their being to English speaking British bred whites.
Basotho became a nation state 86 years before the slick patches of stolen lands could be sewn together to form a union of hegemonic British and Boer thieves, that is now benefiting the equally hegemonic RSA of ANC.
Today, the liberated souls of black South Africans of uMkhonto we Sizwe have become direct beneficiaries of apartheid thieving machinery that called everyone a kaffiriki. The boss, baas-ANC, is pumping its fist with an air of invincibility and with a mouthful enjoyment of the spoils of evil and satanic apartheid.
Indeed they have no shame in their faces. The Boers’ spirit of brutalising neighbouring states has found a home in the South Africa of ANC as they are now making faces at Botswana for growing their own tomatoes.
The communist-inspired trade unions are spitting at Eswatini for deciding their type of democracy.
Shame on apartheid heirs.
Their behaviour is worse than that of Israel and apartheid of Malan.
Malan and Verwoed did not give a damn how King Sobhuza led his people than the communist-inspired charlatans who claim to be Africans and democrats but are selling-out to their white communist masters.
That’s how a blackman-swartmense thinks and behaves. Oppressed slaves always forget what they fought for once they reach to the top.
Since they have known nothing except a boot on the neck as a method to control dissent, they practice exactly that when they are in power. Now, they have a boot on Lesotho’s neck and yet they have audacity to tell Israel to behave.
Maybe it’s the time for Israel and its friends to tell South Africa to behave.
We as Basotho, with our Lesotho, don’t want to be part of South Africa, full stop!
Respect our self-determination!
What we want is our land back all the way to the sea.
We don’t want even an inch of what doesn’t belong to us.
If anyone wouldn’t want to be part of the greater Lesotho, no problem.
We have enough trucks, tractors and wheelbarrows to help you relocate to your better South Africa. We will do it for free!
Lesiamo Molapo
