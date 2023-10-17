Insight
The art of letter writing
In today’s piece we focus on letter writing. There are various types or forms of letter writing but we will dwell much on the business letter, precisely the application letter.
Mastering the art of letter writing is one of the most important skills that will come quite handy throughout your student and professional life.
Effective letter writing skills enable you to talk and interact with people who are far afield.
And usually the letter is the first contact and impression you create with people especially within the business context since our main focus here will be on business letter writing. With this in mind, we will focus on the form, style and presentation of the letter. We will also focus on the context in which we write the application letter.
Generally, when writing to apply for a job, college opening or writing any other application, we will be responding to an advertisement and we want to put our best foot forward, as it were. We want to strike the right code in the mind and heart of the recipient of the message. We want him or her to see us in the best light.
However, although intending to impress, the application letter remains courteous, formal and warm but avoids flowery language and over-familiarity with the person to whom you are writing even if, in some instances, you may know the person to whom you are writing to. To illustrate the format and style of the application letter, let’s put what we have learnt to practice. We will assume that we are responding to the following advertisement:
The National University of Lesotho intends to admit 10 students who will be offered scholarships to study for a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Media Studies.
The students must have excelled in their high school studies and have a high degree of competence in the English language.
The successful candidates must be persons who are industrious and studious.
Apply to the Registrar.
Now we begin. We begin by writing our address. After which we write the date. We skip a line and then write the second address, that is, the address of the recipient of the letter. We begin the second address by addressing a certain person or office, in this case, the Registrar. We skip a line and focus on the salutation, Dear Sir or Madam. If we know the name of the particular person we write it as such. If we say “Dear Sir or Madam” our letter would end with “ Yours faithfully” and if we have addressed the person using his or her name the letter would end with “Yours sincerely.” After the salutation, we write the reference. The reference is very important in the sense that it acts as a subject line; it gives the person to whom we are writing to a picture of the reason why we are writing at the first glance. The reference must be modest, clear and precise.
The first paragraph of the letter is the shortest. It explains the reason for writing the letter and, in most cases, the source of the information to which we are responding to.
The second paragraph is usually the motivation behind our letter, why we feel and think that we are the best candidate. In this paragraph we usually furnish the particulars of our education and other qualifications.
Finally, we include a paragraph about people who may back or support our applications and those people are of good professional stead whose opinion and views hold sway. After that we end the letter with “ Yours sincerely” or “Yours faithfully”; we sign the letter and write our full names beneath the signature.
Letsie Flats
Maseru
Lesotho
October 5, 2023
The Registrar
National University of Lesotho
P.O Roma 180,
Lesotho
Dear Sir/ Madam
RE: APPLICATION FOR A SCHOLARSHIP TO STUDY FOR A BA DEGREE
I am writing to apply for the Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Media Studies 2024 scholarship as advertised on your website.
I am very keen on pursuing studies in the liberal arts, especially the combination of English and Media Studies. I have successfully completed my Advanced Level studies as you can see from my profile attached here.
I am confident that my diverse skills, qualities, competencies and experience put me in good stead for the scholarship I am applying for. I am very analytical, observant and studious. I also possess the skill of being a life-long learner, which attribute enables me to adapt to any environment.
For more about me kindly get in touch with the referees mentioned in my resume attached hereto.
Yours faithfully,
Lerato Mokoena
As we have demonstrated, writing formal letters in the form of application letters requires mastery of the content, format and general presentation which include using the right tone.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Insight
Writing and the art of observation
IN today’s piece, we focus on how we can write effectively by mastering the art of observation. In order to write well, one must be a keen observer.
He or she must have a sharp eye for detail. A good writer is one who has the ability of taking in all the details of their environment. Writing is a deeply immersive activity that requires one to paint all the details and particulars and colours of a particular event, person and place.
I think you have already seen that fine writing creates a mood or atmosphere. A beautiful piece of writing engages the senses. The reader must be able to hear, feel, touch, taste and smell the details of anything written about. Here is an extract which demonstrates the essence and skill of good observation:
“Lowering the fence poles at the entrance of a plot where an ox skull for a scarecrow blanched on a pole, they measured their job at a glance – a tangle of wild weeds entwined with creepers. But the soil was good and they would make it as clean as a table top. This year Beaubrun wanted to try eggplant.
“Line up!” the squadron chiefs would yell.
Then Simidor Antoine would throw the strap of his drum over his shoulder. Bienaime would take his commanding position in front of his men. Simidor would beat a brief prelude, and the rhythm would crackle under his fingers. In a single movement, they would lift their hoes high in the air. A beam of light would strike each table. For a second they would be holding a table.
Simidor’s voice rose, husky and strong: “Stroke it in!”
The hoes fell with a single dull thud, attacking the rough hide of the earth.”
What a fine read! Have you seen how moving and colourful the extract is? There is no doubt that you have sympathised with a group of people who are driven to work under compulsion. They are made to work in an agricultural enterprise as slaves. We have seen how the weeds have been described, the rhythm of their hoes, the dingy environment where they worked interspersed with an intermittent ray of light which created a rainbow-like effect.
We have also heard the “yell” of the squadron chief which made us shiver with fear; his voice is full of sheer cold command. So, as we have demonstrated, good writing is captivating because of its attention to detail.
Learning to observe is the hallmark of effective and colourful writing. But for one to observe, he or she must be a person who is keen, deliberate and alive to his or her environment. This means that if you are to observe and develop good writing skills, you have to take things at a ponderous pace, slowly and almost imperceptibly taking in all the details. Let’s look at another excellent extract which aptly demonstrates keen observation:
“Manuel skirted the thicket. The old clearing had eaten away its edges, but now a stubborn growth of arborescent cactus bristling with needles, their broad, hairy leaves thick and shiny like the skin of the crocodiles, was reclaiming its rights.
When he got home, the sky, turned iron-gray, was pressing down like a hot kettle top on the clearing in the trees. Their hut, leaning against the arbor, seemed as though abandoned for a long time. Bienaime was nodding under the calabash tree. Life had been thrown off stride, congealed in its course. Squalls of dust swept the fields. Beyond the savanna, the horizon cut off the sight of hope.
Mending a dress that had been worn out a thousand times, worried Old Delira went on the same everyday thoughts: food was getting low; they were already reduced to a few handfuls of millet and Congo beans; oh! Virgin Mary! It wasn’t her fault, she had done her duty and taken precautions in keeping with the wisdom of her ancestral gods. Before sowing the corn at dawn in the vigilant red eye of the sun, she had said to the Lord Jesus Christ, turning to the east, and to the angels of Guinea, turning to the south, to the spirits of the dead, turning to the west, to the saints, turning to the north, she had said to them, as she scattered the grain in the four sacred directions:
“Jesus Christ, angels, spirits of the dead, saints, here’s the corn that I give you. Give me in return the strength to work and the pleasure of reaping. Protect me from disease, and all my family, too – Bienaime, my husband, and my boy in foreign lands. Protect this field against drought and voracious beasts. It’s a favor that I ask you, if you please, through the Virgin Miracles.
Amen! And thank you!”
What an evocative extract this is! The extract, through careful and eyeful observation, has allowed us to immerse ourselves in the growing pains of a community battered by drought and hopelessness. The sun is scorching, the fields are dry and there is no respite on the horizon.
So here we go! It’s not easy but if we work to develop the art of close observation, we will be able to capture all the five senses in our beautiful writing.
- Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Insight
Do we really need hydrogen power?
The hydrogen industry is currently valued about US$243 billion annually and is set to grow to $410 billion by 2030. With more nations coming into the industry we shall see greater returns. The hydrogen battery industry is expected to grow from $2.7 billion industry to $5.7 billion by 2030. Plus other applications that will grow.
Benefits of hydrogen power for Lesotho include most importantly reduced reliance on the oil industry. We cry every month as prices go up in the oil market because we know it means reduced profits for all businesses and reduced spending power in our pockets.
If we produce an energy that is free from other nations’ influence that would be of great benefit in the long term. We can take farming for example because farming equipment running on hydrogen power would greatly reduce the cost of food production and giving way for farmers to reduce the cost of food. We are already having problems feeding ourselves. The school feeding programme which was put in place to assist poor families is already failing.
Many families are not able to feed their children and some children only get food in schools but that doesn’t always happen. The problem is the high cost of food and the little tax collected by government. We need our government to teach a man how to catch fish and not hand out fish. Many farmers buy two bags of fertilizer and mix it with manure on a two acre plot of land and their yield is poor.
The fertilizer is too expensive. We have inflation eating away at everywhere and the money cannot go to the fields because many farmers need food now. Besides, the weather is not always friendly and irrigation systems are needed for farming so as to ensure better harvests but farmers cannot afford such systems.
This problem is one that forces us to deal with bringing the price of fertilizer down and that is possible for us if we have hydrogen power which will make this a possibility that will be in our control. We will then be able to generate cheap electricity to be used to drive irrigation projects. With hydrogen in this space we will be able to create the means to feed our people, for example.
We will be in a position to generate excess energy because in the first few years we will focus on reducing the cost of living for Basotho and that will lead to reducing the cost of doing business. The cheap energy will trigger investments in Lesotho.
In business the two major challenges to profit are energy and labour costs. If we cut the energy costs then we can improve the pay to the lowest earners and our standard of living will improve quickly for the better. We then can end the idea of government employment as the destination for all citizens looking for jobs.
With excess energy we can for once be energy exporters and change the direction of our country. Within 10 years of implementation we will be free from all these handouts we get yearly because our government doesn’t collect enough tax so as to pay for its responsibilities but then we will be in a strong position. We can create a path to independence with hydrogen power in the long run.
With hydrogen power we will also reduce our dependence on oil products. We are unhappy that the price of oil goes up meaning petrol prices go up too. The oil nations use what they have to build their industries to make life for their people better. We have plenty of water and sunlight to generate power from the sun and store it in batteries. The energy we call electricity from the batteries is then used in a process called electrolysis. That process will separate the water (H2O) into hydrogen gas and oxygen gas. All that is required for the process is access to a dam because the process separates the molecules and thereafter combine into water again.
With hydrogen gas we could have access to creating an industry with a value chain to create many jobs. We can start using our higher learning institutions to build our human capital to ensure we have people that will be employed in that industry. We could create products that will use the hydrogen we create. We could export tractors for farming and mining equipment plus car batteries. We could target bringing companies into Lesotho to benefit from cheap energy to create high paying jobs with the government collecting better tax revenues to manage its responsibilities to the nation.
We could also produce ammonia from hydrogen gas. Russia is a leading world supplier of fertilizer because of its hydrogen production industry. We are told that the government has gotten a cheaper price and bought fertilizer and used about M40 million. That is money that could be better used elsewhere. We are spending about M164 million to buy electricity because hydro power is not generating enough.
We have recently been told that some hydro power generators are not working. This means we need to have an alternative. We cannot grow our economy with the current status quo. We are heavily dependent on other nations for our survival. The geopolitical consequences of such dependency are too high for us to throw away what can propel our nation into energy independence meaning prosperity for all.
The last time such poor decisions were made led to a collapse of the largest economy in Africa. During President Jacob Zuma’s presidency a plan for building a nuclear power plant was introduced but then rejected. The so-called intellectuals rubbished the idea so much and said it was because of corruption that Zuma wanted such a project that would cost the nation billions. They said the South African economy was in a good shape and energy needs will need little improvements by the year 2025 and only then should they start planning to spend huge amounts of money.
The South African economy has collapsed and is now sliding down towards a failed state and we are not in 2025 yet. The South African economy is currently not able to pay its bills. It is paying about R100 billion per quarter in interest on its debts. There is load-shedding that has cost billions to the economy and has forced many companies to close their doors and move out. Over 4 500 people who were the wealthiest class in South Africa have left the country.
The multitude of problems have created a snowball effect chipping away at the economy that has no end in sight. The citizens did not participate in the process which was led by mostly scholars who are expected to use logical, evidence-based thinking to help inform the public on what really mattered. We too have a problem with our scholars who choose not to do their civic duty for the betterment of Basotho’s future and give light to the complexities we face.
We are now having people called scholars from other nations leading the debate because our home-grown scholars feel keeping quiet is the best option but then complain loudly around their close friends and families. We can also look at the past and not repeat the same mistakes over and over and expect to get different results. Our late leader and Prime Minister (Morena Leabua) had his faults like many others.
The problem once again was with the scholars who kept quiet when all the good which he had brought was thrown away with the bad. We have to separate politicians from our national interests. Politicians have their role to play but our institutions have academics who are specialists who need to play their part so that citizens can have a voice outside political interests.
The academics must play their part on the hydrogen project so that we can create something special for our nation. Lesotho needs energy independence for its growth. If we allow history to repeat itself like what happened to Morena Leabua and President Zuma’s nuclear power project we will be doomed as a nation.
With energy independence we will be in a position to build the battery industry. We will manufacture the batteries which could power all machines. Our hydrogen power will be limitless because we have endless supply of water to feed the process. We will be an attractive investment location in the southern Africa region. Our universities will drive the latest technological advancements to build our human capital.
We can see how Saudi Arabia has managed to have about a US$3 trillion balance sheet because of the cheap oil available to its citizens while exporting the excess. Hydrogen equipment is expensive but so is buying energy that keeps going up at a pace faster than our ability to cover our current needs and no possibility of building an industry that can give us the means to get out from underneath the cloud of poverty.
We spend about M166 million per year on electricity imports because hydro power is only giving us about 44 percent of the energy we currently need. The LHDA project of Polihali dam is expected to transfer 480 million cubic metres of water per year. If we were paid fairly at least at a rate of M15.00 per cubic metres (480 million x M15.00 = M7.2 billion) we would be able to reduce the need for government to seek so much from aid. The cost of doing business in Lesotho is too high right now so we are not able to attract much capital investment. We do not have tax free locations to attract high paying jobs that can enjoy reduced tax areas to increase our export capabilities.
We need to accept the fact that life is about to become even more difficult. We can all see how the South African economy is in trouble and that will affect our way of life here in Lesotho. Prices will be going up in South Africa because of shortages and we are dependent on South Africa for almost everything for survival. The SACU revenue share will be getting smaller year after year because of the BRICS and Western conflict.
The many privileges South Africa has enjoyed will be cut or greatly reduced. As of 2026, the EU will be adding tariffs on all non-EU imports of fossil fuel products. These tariffs will be targeted at the steel and coal industry and heavily hitting South African profits. That will affect the SACU revenue. The SA wine industry will get hit as the citrus industry (oranges, lemon, lime) has recently been stopped from entering the EU market. The conflict will run for years to come and we shall be the casualties of war.
We need to make the changes while we still have an opportunity or we shall disappear into oblivion. The task is to see if those elected into positions of leadership are truly looking to build our nation and economy or are looking to bring us down so that Lesotho becomes part of South Africa. We need to see who the real patriots are. If there is something wrong then we must fix it but not trash the idea that can drag us out.
We need to clean house and end the corruption stopping our growth because time is running out fast. Our electricity capacity is expected to grow by 200 percent to support our population by 2050. Our electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure is old and needs to be updated before we find ourselves in a position similar to that of South Africa and many other nations.
There are 15 nations working to expand hydrogen power to their national grid. Countries like Australia, Germany, Russia, China, United States, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom and others. We do not have much of anything so why not start here and now and at least leave a legacy for our children? Our current economy and direction shows we need to make huge investments and change direction if we are to survive as a nation.
Teboho Matsinyane
Insight
How to best prepare for an exam
The exams are fast approaching. Today we focus on the best approaches to exams and the emotional and mental aptitudes we should acquire and develop. Although you write an exam once, an exam, in essence, is written way before you sit for it, thus, you need to thoroughly prepare for it. We will have an English language exam in mind but the tips we will explore here are applicable to any exam.
Before the examinations, you must have your timetable handy. It helps to know the date, time and venue of your exam. This will reduce a lot of panic and confusion on the day of the exam. A fine learner will also know the content and structure of each paper he or she is going to sit for. You must also anticipate the exam. Past question papers are a marker of the content and nature of the next exam. Practise past exam questions. From your classes, advice from your teachers, and your own experience in English language, for instance, you have to know whether your best composition is a narrative, descriptive or argumentative.
As we have already observed, an exam is not a once-off thing. So now is the best time to prepare for the exam. Set time for yourself in a relaxed time and time yourself as you respond to questions. This will help you see whether you are able to complete questions in time or not. This will also activate your working memory and bring the material closer to your finger tips as it were.
As you prepare for the exam you also have to be in the best mindset and emotional stability. Work hard but do not stress or fret. Usually, students who take time to prepare before the exam do not fret or panic; they are relaxed. Create time to listen to music or time to walk at a leisurely pace. This will clear your mind and soothe your nerves. Make sure that you are also eating and sleeping well.
This reminds me of a story my English language teacher used to tell us. It is a story of a young learner who was preparing for an exam. When his parents inquired about his exam preparation and whether he was getting enough sleep and eating well, he responded, “I am in the most magnificent health and spirits eating like a bull and sleeping like a tree.” The point here is that it is important to take time to take care of your physical, mental and emotional health as you prepare for an exam.
One of the most helpful things, when preparing for an exam is to form an alliance with friends; connect with like-minded fellow learners. Create a vibrant community of fellow learners. Fellow learners will become a steady source of encouragement and emotional support. As you discuss with your fellow learners, your mind will form useful connections, which connections will be impressed in your mind.
It also helps to take time to reflect in your mind before an examination. It’s very useful to chew, as it were, in your mind the material you have been reading and the one you have learnt over time. Reflection and meditation impress the information into the recesses of your mind. You are unlikely to forget the material you have taken time to think about over a very long period of time.
After taking a very long time preparing before the set exam date, there are also very important aspects you have to keep in mind on the day of the exam. It helps to wake up early on the day of the exam. Make sure to pack all the stationery you will need for the exam. Be in a relaxed mood. Reflect. Take a brisk walk or listen to music if you can. In the examination room, know where your candidate number is.
Cooperate with the invigilator. When you are handed a question paper, take time to reflect before you even view its contents. Make sure that you have correctly written your name, candidate number and centre number. Read the instructions of the exam carefully. As you open the question paper, quickly scan through immersing yourself into its every aspect. Again, be slow and deliberate.
Don’t panic. Now, carefully choose the questions you want to respond to. Ensure that you correctly understand what each question requires from you. Plan your answer. Usually space is provided for a draft of an answer. In my teaching experience I have noticed that students who plan their responses perform very well. A good plan also has a positive mental impression on the examiner – it reflects that the student is ready, meticulous and conscientious.
Always keep track of time as you read. Write legibly and with grace and economy. Keep in mind the demands of the question. An exam is not a session to write everything you know about a subject. Rather, in an exam, you write that which is required, focused and this will help you to score the best marks. At the end of the exam, you have to ensure that all your particulars are carefully entered. And that you have recorded each number of the question you have responded to. You also have to budget time to proofread your work. It helps to check that your responses accurately capture what is in your mind.
Thus preparing for an exam is an elaborate and careful exercise requiring careful planning and preparation. Ensure that you are physically, mentally and emotionally geared for the exam and you will be good to go.
- Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Cheers to clowns
The art of letter writing
Pastor demands M400k for assault
Nephew, aunt fight over inheritance
IDM trains school principals
M13m lost to ‘ghost’ patients
Voting for chief mourners
Talking with your hands
Former minister implicated in Covid-19 rot
Give more power to local councils
Parliamentary committee probes water company
Mehalalitoe seek to build on progress
Mahali says it’s game on!
Man gunned down in revenge attack
RFP takes slight lead in local government elections
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Weekly Police Report
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
News2 months ago
RFP rocked by death threats
-
Business2 months ago
LEC lights the way
-
News2 months ago
Lerotholi students want charges dropped
-
Business2 months ago
Nedbank posts strong growth
-
Business2 months ago
Iconics Clothing bags big prize
-
News2 months ago
The ‘ear doctor’ driving change
-
News2 months ago
Police boss hit in pocket
-
News2 months ago
Child neglect cases on the rise