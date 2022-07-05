Insight
The art of love and passion
When I got into my teens years, I was suddenly overwhelmed by a girl in our school. Every time I looked at her, I felt a deep pain from inside of me. Sometimes it was a sweet pain too. I felt that my duty was to serve her and to protect her from any kind of harm. I wanted to keep her. But I didn’t know how.
I think she saw it in my eyes and she appeared to feel the same for me. I wanted to see her all the time and yet I did not want her to see me gawking at her. When she did not come for her meals, I took note. When she had a new dress, I noticed as well…
We were desperately tied to each other. We didn’t talk but we understood that we had something going on between the two of us.
Then just about the same time, I started to write poetry. In those poems that I composed effortlessly, she is being taken away from me by dark forces and other people and I am running behind them, pleading them to put her down.
I was overwhelmed by the fear of losing her or the chance that somebody would declare their love for her and win her ahead of me. I actually believed that she was mine. She also believed the same of me, I think. When she caught me bantering with any other girl, she appeared to swoon.
I noticed all this and in our silence we kept each other in check. I began to think that this feeling would kill both of us, soon. I wanted this little game of ours to stop but it did not.
Then much later in life I read about the Medieval Italian poet, Dante Alighieri’s powerfully infatuated love or deep attraction to Beatrice. It is said that Dante met Beatrice when they were barely in their teens and Dante fell in love with her just at first sight.
He felt fatally pulled towards Beatrice that he felt tied and pulled to her, maybe just as in my case. They say the poet never got to declare his love for Beatrice. Some books on Dante call it courtly love. Something like imagining that you are in love and you fall in love. I beg to differ.
Dante wrote many poems and sketches about Beatrice. In many of his writings, Beatrice is depicted as semi-divine, watching over Dante constantly and providing spiritual instruction, sometimes harshly. When Beatrice died in 1290, Dante sought refuge in Latin literature. Beatrice appears in Dante’s famous poem The Divine Comedy.
During one or two occasions that they actually met, it is said that Beatrice greeted Dante. Immediately he became very overwhelmed by that brief meeting and he ran away to sit somewhere and think about her.
Dante writes: “At that moment I say truly that the vital spirit, that which lives in the most secret chamber of the heart began to tremble so violently that I felt it fiercely in the least pulsation, and, trembling, it uttered these words: ‘Ecce deus fortior me, qui veniens dominabitur michi: Behold a god more powerful than I, who, coming, will rule over me.”
After Beatrice’s death, it is said that Dante withdrew into intense study and began composing poems dedicated to her memory. The collection of these poems, along with others he had previously written in his journal in awe of Beatrice, became La Vita Nuova, a prose work interlaced with lyrics.
Passions tend to consume the carrier. The infatuated love becomes too painful to bear. The lovers become trapped together. They cannot seek help because they don’t know how to reach out to other people outside their relationship.
Leopold Senghor’s poem called I Will Pronounce Your Name reminds me about this kind of love defined by wild passions. Senghor’s poem is about one woman, Naett.
Although many people suggest that this poem is presents Senghor’s love for Africa, which was strong and undisputed, I have always sensed that the poem may definitely have been influenced by a terribly beautiful woman that Senghor had set his sights on and had become overwhelmed!
The affection is high and unquestionable and indeed you see that there is a real life woman mirrored in this intense poem. It operates in superlatives. The poem goes:
“I will pronounce your name, Naett,
I will declaim you, Naett!
Naett, your name is mild like cinnamon,
It is the fragrance in which the lemon grove sleeps
Naett, your name is the sugared clarity of blooming coffee trees
And it resembles the savannah,
that blossoms forth under the masculine ardour of the midday sun
Name of dew, fresher than shadows of tamarind,
Fresher even than the short dusk, when the heat of the day is silenced,
Naett, that is the dry tornado, the hard clap of lightning
Naett, coin of gold, shining coal, you my night, my sun!…
I am your hero, and now I have become your sorcerer,
in order to pronounce your names.
Princess of Elissa, banished from Futa on the fateful day.”
Then suddenly I recalled reading somewhere that, most probably, this poem was about Senghor’s first wife, wife, Ginette Ebou, daughter of Felix Ebou, the Martinican black who became Governor-General of French Equatorial Africa just before the Second World War.
The same Leopold Senghor, a household name in African literature co-founded, with Aimé Césaire, the Négritude movement, which promotes distinctly African cultural values and aesthetics, in opposition to the influence of French colonialism and European exploitation.
Literature of forbidden love as is the case with William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet also has these moments of rich pining for love and unforgettable romantic moments and expressions. That is why Romeo and Juliet is often called a tragic love story and is based on real characters from Verona.
Romeo and Juliet are forbidden to love one another, due to an ancient grudge between their families.
Romeo has an unrequited infatuation for a girl named Rosaline, a niece of Lord Capulet’s. Persuaded by Benvolio, Romeo attends the ball at the Capulet house in the hope of meeting Rosaline. But it is not Rosaline who sweeps him off his feet – it is the fair Juliet.
After the ball, in Act 2 scene 2, Romeo sneaks into the Capulet courtyard and overhears Juliet on her balcony vowing her love to him in spite of her family’s hatred for his family.
Not aware that Romeo is actually in the vicinity, Juliet pours out her wish that Romeo was not in the wrong family and forbidden. She is infatuated by him. It is one rare moment in literature when a woman pines for a man: “O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?”
In that line and the others that follow after it, Juliet is not asking where Romeo is. She is asking why he has to be Romeo, a Montague. Juliet has already discovered Romeo’s identity by talking to the nurse earlier in the play.
She tries to come to terms with the fact that the man she loves is part of her family’s most hated rival clan.
On Romeo’s part, hiding in the Capulet orchard after the feast, he sees Juliet leaning out of a high window. Though it is late at night, Juliet’s surpassing beauty makes Romeo imagine that she is the sun, transforming the darkness into daylight.
Romeo likewise personifies the moon, calling it “sick and pale with grief” at the fact that Juliet, the sun, is far brighter and more beautiful. Romeo then compares Juliet to the stars, claiming that she eclipses the stars as daylight overpowers a lamp—her eyes alone shine so bright that they will convince the birds to sing at night as if it were day. The words are touching and charmed:
“It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.
Arise, fair sun, and kill the envious moon,
Who is already sick and pale with grief,
That thou, her maid, art far more fair than she.
Be not her maid since she is envious.
Her vestal livery is but sick and green,
And none but fools do wear it. Cast it off!
It is my lady. Oh, it is my love….
The brightness of her cheek would shame those stars
As daylight doth a lamp. Her eye in heaven
Would through the airy region stream so bright
That birds would sing and think it were not night.
See how she leans her cheek upon her hand.
Oh, that I were a glove upon that hand
That I might touch that cheek!”
In the end, the two lovers die as they take their own lives because each thinks they will not live without the other. They are overwhelmed by the family feud but more violently by the passions that they have for each other.
The outstanding suggestion towards their intimacy adds on to the wild passions and violence that characterise their relationship.
In Act 3 scene 5, Juliet does not want Romeo to go away after spending the night with him. She is overwhelmed by what happens when they are together. She says that the light outside is not from the sun.
Overcomed by love and passions, Romeo responds that he will stay with Juliet, and that he does not care whether the Prince’s men will kill him:
“Let me be ta’en, let me be put to death;
I am content, so thou wilt have it so.2115
I’ll say yon grey is not the morning’s eye,
‘Tis but the pale reflex of Cynthia’s brow;
Nor that is not the lark, whose notes do beat
The vaulty heaven so high above our heads:
I have more care to stay than will to go:2120
Come, death, and welcome! Juliet wills it so.
How is’t, my soul? let’s talk; it is not day.”
But, eventually, Romeo sees that day time has come and prepares to flee. The story demonstrates the power of passion and the pull that comes from the physical. Romeo and Juliet’s is love at first sight. As soon as they see each other, they turn away from their initial love targets.
‘Malaika’ is one of the most well known love songs in Africa. It has been replayed and remixed by various bands and musical artists. As a result, its authorship is credited to various song writers.
One of them is Adam Salim of Tanzania, who is said to have composed it in 1945 for his girlfriend Halima Ramadhani Maruwa. It is said that their parents disapproved of their relationship, and Halima was forced by her parents to marry an Asian tajir (wealthy man) instead. Fadhili William of Kenya is also associated with the song since he was the first to record it.
However, the Miriam Makeba version of ‘Malaika’ is my favourite. During her rendition, I find Makeba to be deeply soulful that I start to miss the idea of being in love. She rolls her big eyes and wiggles her body on the spot.
When you listen to the song, ‘Malaika’ , you learn that it is about a love-struck man wanting to marry a woman but he does not have the money for the bride-price. Parts of the song are here, as translated by Rupert Moser:
Malaika, nakupenda Malaika
Angel, I love you angel
Malaika, nakupenda Malaika
Angel, I love you angel
Nami nifanyeje, kijana mwenzio
and I, what should I do, your young friend
Nashindwa na mali sina, we,
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
Nashindwa na mali sina, we,
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
He cries on and on, regardless and as you listen, you feel that he is going to harm himself with his plight:
Pesa zasumbua roho yangu
The money (which I do not have) depresses my soul
Pesa zasumbua roho yangu
the money (which I do not have) depresses my soul
Nami nifanyeje, kijana mwenzio
and I, what should I do, your young friend
Nashindwa na mali sina, we
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
Nashindwa na mali sina, we
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
These few cases in literature and art show that out there, there is sometimes intense passion that springs up at first sight between men and women. In some of these cases, love or infatuation expresses itself as a violent, ecstatic, overpowering force that supersedes all other values, loyalties, and emotions.
Memory Chirere
Insight
RFP’s violation of democratic norms
THE decision by the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to reserve certain seats for the party’s 11 founding members so that they stand unopposed in the next elections has left a bitter taste in the mouths of its supporters.
The 11 founding members have been given a pass to run in the following constituencies unopposed: Mantšonyana, Lebakeng, Moyeni, Mohale’s Hoek, Qalabane, Thetsane, Maseru, Lithabaneng, Teyateyaneng, Thaba-Phatšoa and Hololo.
The RFP’s NEC has therefore subverted the party’s internal democratic processes by dictating who should stand in the elections.
The RFP’s process is like watching a soap opera with no script.
However, I would like to argue that the RFP does have a script, which is supposed to be the party’s constitution.
Nobody has seen this constitution. I understand members of the party have in the past few weeks requested a copy of it but all was to no avail.
I wish I had a copy in my hand.
I am also reliably informed that the RFP NEC recently amended the constitution without the approval of the conference.
I have always known that disappointment will strike at the RFP but was not sure when.
In my opinion, there is an urgent need to democratise the newly formed political party.
I had hoped that the RFP would introduce intra-party democracy because political parties are the very heart and soul of a democratic regime.
Before the RFP was born, political parties were often accused of partisan functioning during ticket distribution.
I listened to the RFP leader Sam Ntsokoane Matekane addressing a rally in Qhoali where he accused previous leaders of political parties of nepotism in their cadre deployments.
It is shocking that just a day later he is already practising preferential treatment in the deployment of candidates in the constituencies.
That is a very undemocratic approach to sensitive matters of representation.
Indeed the more things change the more they stay the same.
The rise of this dangerous species has not been progressive.
Being a new party that has learned from political parties that came before it, I thought the RFP would understand that democracy is incomplete without the intra-party democracy.
The RFP is supposed to believe in democracy but it is practising naked dictatorship internally and hoping to be democratic in its functioning outside.
When the Democratic Congress (DC) called a special conference to resolve special issues such as the election of the executive committees, my friends at Ouh La La thought it was undemocratic though the majority of the conference decided on it.
Even if one did not agree with the resolutions of the conference but the DC must be respected for practising intra-party democracy.
But I am shocked that the same friends who are now in the RFP have embraced dictatorship.
The 11 constituencies will be denied a chance to elect party candidates therefore failing to exercise internal democracy within their party.
In my opinion this country’s democracy is incomplete without the intra-party democracy.
As a political activist for many years now, I believe political parties are an essential part of the electoral system in a democratic country.
Therefore, it must be understood that the foundation of a democratic nation and staging of free and fair elections cannot be settled on undemocratic roots.
Many political parties are failing to promote internal democracy.
Either there is a single man stranglehold or a single-family ascendancy in the party.
The RFP changed the first NEC without elections. How does the RFP function?
Will it promote internal elections or not? What are the functioning procedures of the party?
What are the minimum set of rules?
All these questions remain unanswered for the outsiders.
Earlier the RFP rejected MPs who wanted to join the party with their political status.
They said at the RFP everyone is new. But it appears that the Executive Committee wanted to be the only special people in the RFP. Some animals are more equal than others.
This is daylight robbery.
It appears that the RFP does not have any democratic-decision making processes and the revolution is built around a towering leader, Sam Matekane.
It looks like Matekane’s whims and fancies are the party’s policies.
Members of the RFP were supposed to compete for power under a set of mutually agreeable rules.
However the party is rigging the game in favour of the founding members, a process which I think is evil.
Thomas Thabane tried it twice in the All Basotho Convention (ABC), even though his request respected the outcome of constituency conferences.
It is unfortunate that the RFP is dictating terms.
Another issue is that the RFP executive committee will apparently have the final say on who shall become a party candidate for any constituency.
A person who enjoys majority support at the constituency is at risk of losing the party nomination because the executive committee does not approve of him or her.
This will be problematic and could lead the party into a litany of difficulties.
Maseru #33 will always be special to me. My friend and brother These Phooko has been campaigning in that constituency ever since the RFP was formed.
But this announcement will deny him a chance to represent those who believe in him.
This is so unfair.
In my opinion the RFP as a political party should not have owners.
It should be a mass organisation that gives high and low, the rich and the poor, the same opportunities.
Ownership of the RFP by individuals who formed it is directly opposed to democratic principles.
As I conclude it is important to note that, there should be some consideration of intra-party democracy in our country’s constitution.
For example, as stated in the Spanish Constitution, Article 6: “Political parties are the expression of political pluralism; they contribute to the formation and expression of the will of the people and are a fundamental instrument for political participation.
“Their creation and the exercise of their activities are free in so far as they respect the Constitution and the law.
“Their internal structure and operation must be democratic.”
Ramahooana Matlosa
Insight
Satire – Part 3
Last week, before straying into vampire territory, I was talking about Juvenalian satire and, in particular, the way Private Eye magazine has used that in recent weeks to attack Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Not everyone believes that satire works or that it’s a suitable tool with which to criticise stupidity and wickedness.
For example, when I showed the Private Eye cover mocking Putin to a Roumanian friend he grimaced and said “That’s not funny.” Now, my friend is in no way a supporter of Putin or the invasion; Roumania, which has a small economy, has opened its borders to thousands of Ukrainian refugees and is in the front line of attack if mad, bad Putin widens his aggression.
My friend simply thought that Putin should be tackled through serious debate and action, not through a species of humour.
Objections to satire go back a long way. Take Jonathan Swift, author of Gulliver’s Travels and also a Dean in the Anglican Church; when he composed his own epitaph he included the lines “some may have thought the Dean / had too much satire in his veins.”
Then there is the case of George Orwell, author of Animal Farm, one of the most blistering examples of Juvenalian satire ever written.
One of the principles of satire—argued for by those who, like your columnist, admire it—is that it acts as a corrective, that it stings its targets into behaving better or more wisely.
But at least in the early part of his career Orwell didn’t believe this could happen. In one of his essays (and he was a prolific essayist, possibly the greatest the UK has produced) he argued that using satire was like giving an elephant a slap on the bum with a bamboo stick: the elephant enjoys the tickling sensation, but doesn’t move any faster or in the right direction.
Evidently Orwell changed his mind, because in the 1930s he wrote Animal Farm. Now, Orwell was a left-winger, who believed in the principles of communism as outlined in the programme we refer to as Marxist-Leninist. But he argued, correctly, that Stalin, then in power, had abandoned those principles and had turned the Soviet Union into a vicious dictatorship.
Hence Animal Farm, in which the chief pig, Napoleon, represents Stalin. Having written the novel, Orwell sent it to his main publisher at the time, the London-based Victor Gollancz, forgetting that the latter was a Stalinist. Gollancz rejected the novel; Orwell found another publisher and Animal Farm became world-famous. You can’t keep a good satirist down.
Back now to the issue of Private Eye magazine attacking Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. My favourite item in the issue relates to the sanctions applied to Russia after the invasion, which have led the economy to collapse.
The item in question is as Juvenalian as you can get, cruel to the point of being vicious, and it made me roar with laughter. It comprises a photo of an elderly man with a long white beard, looking distressed and holding forward a little metal begging-bowl.
The caption reads: “Head of Russian Central Bank Attempts to Raise Money.” It’s justified, and its’s funny, not because of the suffering of ordinary Russians as a result of the war, but because the Head of the Bank is a Putin supporter.
Signing-off time. It may well be, readers, that this is my last column for thepost. I just wanted to say two things. First, how much fun it has been writing for you.
Second (and here’s a shameless bit of self-advertising), my new book has just come out and some of you might want to get hold of a copy through the internet.
It is a co-authored book called Seeking Meaning—Prayer as Quest and was written by me and Ian Corbett (formerly Head of Lelapa la Jesu, Roma). Part of it is based on pieces I wrote for this column, so what goes around comes around.
Chris Dunton
Insight
Satire: Part Two
I am turning now to Juvenalian satire—dark, angry, bitter humour—and with examples that have to do with world politics. I’ll start with the British satirical fortnightly magazine, Private Eye, which was edited for many years by the brilliant humourist Peter Cook. This carries plenty of examples of Horatian satire (tolerant and gently amused), such as a regular item titled “Great Sporting Insights”, which picks up idiotic remarks made by sports commentators.
I’ve written on this before in a piece I called “Football and me”, but here are two recent clangers, on the Winter Olympics.
“After yesterday’s drama, today is the turn of the men in the women’s snowboard event.” And (and this one leaves one puzzling, what on earth did the commentator mean to say?) “I think athletes are like people.” But a lot of Private Eye is much darker.
For example, as we come out of Covid (more-or-less) but with the ghastly, the brutal invasion of Ukraine then in its early stages, there was a cartoon showing the four horsemen of the apocalypse—skeletal figures on skeleton horses—peering down at Planet Earth.
One of them is slumped forward in his saddle and the team leader is saying: “Look, Pestilence is exhausted. War, why don’t you pop down there and have a go?” That’s a fine example of Juvenalian satire—dark, bitter and angry. It made me laugh and then shiver.
Private Eye is famous for its covers. There is even a book reproducing over a hundred of these. The cover of each issue features a real-life photo depicting some topical event, with a made-up headline and/or thought or speech balloons.
My all-time favourite appeared during the apartheid era in South Africa. The photo showed two Zulu warriors, dressed in leopard skins and carrying spears and shields, leaping high in the air in absolute joy. The headline read: “President Verwoerd assassinated. A nation mourns.”
These covers work through the juxtaposition of the headline and/or speech balloons with the photo. In the above example there is a disjunction between the photo and the words. Turning to the present and the atrocious attacks carried out by Russia on Ukraine, Private Eye devoted the bulk of a whole issue to that event, and here the cover works in a different way, with the words giving a twist to the image in the photo.
Here was the monstrous Putin consulting with two of his generals. As always, Putin is sitting at the head of a gigantic desk (I’d estimate around six metres long) and the generals are just visible sitting at the other end.
There are speech balloons: from one general “Victory is as near as he is” and from the other “Oh no! It’s Vlad the Insaner” (Putin’s first name is Vladimir and the comment refers to Vlad the Impaler, ruler of Wallachia, Roumania, in the fifteenth century, who was the inspiration for the fictional character Dracula).
Putin’s speech bubble reads: “If anyone calls me a mad mass-murderer, I’ll blow up the world.” The headline reads: “Ukraine War: Is Putin losing it?” which works on a double meaning, losing the war and/or losing his mind. The cover as a whole brilliantly sums up the insanity and brutality of what Russia has been doing.
Before I return (next week) to the subject of satire, I’d like to pick up on my reference to Vlad the Impaler and to say something about the novel Dracula and the various films made of this. The novel, published in 1897, is by the Irish author Bram Stoker, who was a theatre manager as well as a writer, and it’s a kind of hybrid between serious fiction and a popular horror story.
There have been numerous film versions from the USA and the UK, as well as a German film loosely based on it and titled Nosferatu, which is one of the masterpieces of early (silent) cinema.
The American and British films are more-or-less enjoyable as horror flicks, but pretty silly. One of them includes one of my favourite ludicrous film moments. At a point, when the community is being terrorised by a vampire, the police enter Dracula’s house and interrogate his servant, who lives in a state of constant dread of his master.
They ask him “Does the name Dracula mean anything to you?” and he practically jumps in the air, shudders, covers his face and moans pitifully and then says “No, never heard the name before.” They don’t make them like that anymore.
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
The DCEO of nonsonso
The RFP’s Super 11
The art of love and passion
Nip undemocratic traits in the bud
RFP’s violation of democratic norms
Satire – Part 3
Relief for motorists
PS defends airport tender
Matekane faces revolt
Former top cop fears for life
Lesotho police to join soldiers in Mozambique
Matekane eyes Mokhothu’s seat
New Bill to regulate medicines
Smaller parties face bleak future
Marriages of inconvenience
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Kamoli threatened
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
End of the road for Letsatsi
A maize threshing machine
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
I will Not Abdicate My Powers, Says Chief Justice
Prof. Alemu-Best scientist in Lesotho
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Row over army secrets
-
News1 month ago
End of the road for Letsatsi
-
Innovation2 months ago
A maize threshing machine
-
News1 month ago
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
-
News1 month ago
Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return
-
News1 month ago
Mofomobe attacks RFP
-
News1 month ago
RFP hit by squabbles
-
News2 weeks ago
Soldiers beat up Terene gang members