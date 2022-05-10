Insight
The call of the wild: Part four
One of the animals at Sinchicuy Lodge the first time I went there was Bertha (in Spanish pronounced “Bear-te”), a female anteater (readers are invited to search for a photo on the internet to see what they look like: anteaters, that is, not readers).
She was a fully-grown adult but surprisingly small. All the staff loved her and for obvious reasons she took an immediate liking to me (unlike the damned toucan I mentioned last week).
At meal times she would come across the dining-room to greet me, her long claws going clickety-click on the wooden floor. She’d sit by me, raise her head and rest her long, narrow snout against my leg.
When a friend asked me why she did that, I explained that my trousers were old and ragged and she was measuring me for a new pair.
Most afternoons I would take a nap in one of the hammocks strung between the trees in the shade. Or try to.
Bertha would climb in and stretch out on top of me. I could sense her stomach gurgling—continuously. I guess she was having trouble digesting her ants.
Then there were the tumis. Well, possibly tumis. I didn’t keep a notebook when I was on holiday in Amazonia and I seem to remember these animals were called tumis and that I was told they belonged to the anteater family.
I’ve checked that on the internet under “South American mammals” and can’t find the name or anything like it or a photo that fits my memory of what they were like. So I’m using the name “tumi” for convenience.
There were two of these, generally to be found together. About ten inches long, tailless, and with a pointed snout. At meal times they would come hurtling across the dining-room floor and climb up on to me and my friend Fernando and search our hair for insects.
They liked being tickled. They were also extremely naughty and would steal things from the table, notably sugar-cubes.
When we went back to our cabin at night they would climb on to the roof, which was open to the sky but covered with mosquito netting.
Here they would chatter at us and we would shine our torches to catch the reflection in their big eyes. Sometimes I’d be woken from sleep to find a drizzle of tumi pee coming through the netting. There’s nothing like getting close to nature.
One morning a guide organised a trek with crossings over several streams, where canoes were moored waiting for us.
These were attached to long ropes crossing the stream, so the canoes could be pulled back to either bank by whoever needed to use them.
On this trek were me, Fernando, and a family from Lima—husband, wife and son (the latter about eight years old). The wife was pleasant, the boy boisterous but very sweet; the husband, as confirmed when we had dinner with the family in Iquitos some nights later, possibly the most boring man in South America.
On the trek the boy was kitted out in jeans and a thick shirt and solid boots (the sensible clothes to guard against insect and snake bites), the wife was wearing boots and a huge, billowing floral dress; the husband (and I am not making this up) was wearing boots and a formal suit with a bright blue tie.
Maybe he thought he was going to be introduced to some local dignitary. One of the tumis came with us, racing backwards and forwards and complaining that we were going too slow.
When we got to the first stream the tumi leapt in and disappeared under the surface. In fact they are wonderful swimmers and after a moment he appeared on the other bank.
But the little boy didn’t notice this, let out a great cry of “tumeee!” and leapt in to rescue him. The boy disappeared without trace. At this point there was an agonised shriek of “Alfredo!” from the mother, who came pounding down the bank and took a flying leap into the stream to save her son.
Her floral dress went billowing out like a huge balloon and when she hit the water it spread like a giant water-lily.
Then she, too, sank. The guide turned to the husband and said “coraggio, senor” (“take courage, sir”), inviting him to follow. But then the wife emerged, very like a whale (that’s a line from Hamlet, folks) and clutching Alfredo. Meanwhile the tumi chattered hysterically on the far bank.
We all sat down for a rest, the husband glowering with wounded pride, the little boy looking apprehensive, no doubt expecting some form of punishment. I whispered to the mother: “senora, tiene conojes”—“Madam, you’ve got balls.”
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
Women and the right to abort
A good rule of thumb is to never argue with religious people. Logic tends to exit through the window as soon as religion comes strutting in. One matter in particular in which I have clashed with Christians is the issue of bodily autonomy, especially a woman’s choice to fall pregnant or to keep that pregnancy.
Not to err on the side of blasphemy but we are talking about a religion borne out of a woman being subjected to a pregnancy that she did not at all intend to have. It is little wonder then that religious groups, especially Christian groups, are so opposed to abortion being legalised in Lesotho.
The Christian and moralist argument has always been that to legalise abortion is to threaten the sanctity of human life. The belief is that legal abortion will prompt more women to have abortion willy-nilly. That is a non-informed opinion because women do not generally take abortion lightly. It is often the very last resort.
If anyone who opposes abortion actually checked the numbers then the fact that abortion is illegal in Lesotho has not actually deterred anyone from getting an abortion if they need one. The only thing it has achieved is that abortions are unsafe and women often die from backstreet abortions.
If indeed the moral and religious extremists are against the loss of life, then which life do they care about because lives are being lost every day? According to statistics presented by the Ministry of Health at the recent UNFPA Lesotho’s State of The World Population Report Launch 36 percent of women who get admitted to hospitals are children between 10 and 14 years of age.
These are clearly people who did not consent to have sex because no 10-year-old has the capacity for consent in any case. So are we essentially saying that these children who were obviously raped should bear the personal cost of babies they did not want or intend to have or face almost certain death or sepsis at the hands of untrained “abortion doctors”?
In the event that women of sound body and capacity also do fall pregnant and decide that they do not want the baby there is absolutely nothing wrong with deciding that as a woman you do not want to carry a pregnancy to full term in a body that is yours.
The bodily autonomy to say, no, I was not intending to fall pregnant is a right that every woman deserves. We should not have to go through trauma or be subjected to trauma for us to have the right over our own bodies. To say, as the legal system of Lesotho does, that a woman can only access a legal abortion if she has been a victim of rape is to say you can only have autonomy over your own body after someone else has violated that body.
Never mind the fact that to actually access that abortion you must first go through the trouble of reporting that rape to a police service that grows increasingly hostile to rape victims. You are faced with either going through the trauma of reporting the rape or the trauma of having an unsafe abortion so even the “benevolence “ that the legal system grants you when you have been violated is not really as foolproof as one would be led to believe.
The refusal or objection to women accessing safe and legal abortions has never even been about Christian values or morals or the sanctity of life. After all, how many children are alive in deplorable living conditions who will die from hunger while those who champion the same “sanctity of life” watch and do nothing?
No, the only reason the moralists are opposed to safe and legal access to abortion is that women in Lesotho are still being denied autonomy over their own bodies! Yes, you may have an abortion but first you must prove to us that you did not exercise your autonomous right to have consensual sex.
Did you have consensual sex with the body that is yours? Then you must bear the punishment that comes from any unintended consequences because how dare you, a woman, have sex without being forced into it!
Even the belief that women who have consensual sex will have abortions regularly and without qualms is because as a society we demonise women for having consensual sex. After all, if she is as sinful as to willingly have sex, then clearly she is also looking to murder innocent babies!
We demonise and shame women for wanting to terminate pregnancies while also demonising and shaming them for wanting to access family planning services to prevent such unintended pregnancies.
For women in Lesotho sex must always be something that happens to them without their will and with trauma, or if they are willing participants then it should be an activity fraught with anxiety or tension. That is because their thinking is that women’s bodies are for labour, childbirth or anything else but never for something as hedonistic as enjoyment. The case against legal and safe abortion is really just a case against women to have autonomy over their own bodies.
Thakane Rethabile Shale
Investment moves like a high-speed train
The problem with the world today is that intelligent people are full of doubts while stupid ones are full of confidence and courage. Quote taken from @Fact on Twitter.com
This could be an answer to numerous political problems that Lesotho has. Intelligent people are hiding under their beds at home and depend on intellectually challenged people to steer the ship.
In any case, let’s talk investment this week. Let’s talk about capital and allow me to narrate a short story on how capital/investment works.
I’m not the biggest fan of the Gautrain for one reason or the other. I just find it so inconvenient and cumbersome to use. Maybe it’s because I’ve had a few disastrous incidences that have left a sour aftertaste and just made me hate the experience in totality.
I remember a day I flew to Johannesburg from Moshoeshoe I International Airport, now derisively called Mazenod International Airport. Yes, the airport has been downgraded to Mazenod International Airport because it has just become another village airport. Airport ea motseng (village airport).
What kind of international airport lacks running water in the toilets, has a leaking roof and rundown departure lounge? I remember a time when we washed our hands from a bucket on arrivals. Ka baskomong. Awe banna! International airport!
So, on my arrival at OR Tambo ‘international airport’, I boarded the Gautrain to Pretoria. So, you can just imagine the walk from international arrivals to the Gautrain Terminal with three heavy bags. I jumped in and the train departed. A sound came from the speakers above and said, “Next station, Rhodes-field Station”.
The train station stopped at Rhodes-field station for about ten seconds from OR Tambo Airport and departed to the next station. A sound came again, “next station, Marlboro Station. Passengers travelling to Pretoria, please disembark and switch trains.” Man, this is the part I hate the most because it means we have to run.
When the train stopped at the Marlboro Station, passengers travelling to Pretoria had to jump out and run to the next train from Sandton to Pretoria. But it means running to the escalators, ascending up and running across, over rail tracks, and descending down the next escalator to catch the next train to Pretoria.
So the race began. The comedian inside me kept on shouting and saying, “ladies first. Ladies in-front”. The ladies jumped the queue and ran as fast as they could. I was running behind them, with three heavy bags.
As we started to descend on the escalator, the nightmare started. The train was on the verge of leaving and there was a young lady in front of me that didn’t seem to be in a hurry to go anywhere.
This young lady had two huge suitcases that had completely blocked my way. I tried to overtake her but the suitcases just made it impossible to pass through. There was a security guard at the bottom of the escalators that kept shouting on top of his voice and said, “shesha bhuti, shesha! Iyahamba.” (Hurry, hurry. The train is about to leave). Poor security guard.
I tried to muscle my way through and overtake the young lady but I realised that if I do so, I’m going to push her down the escalator and cause and even bigger problem.
Maybe even be charged for gender-based-violence (GBV). As I stood there, slowly descending on the escalator, I watched the train doors close and the security guard kept shouting at me, “Shesha Buti!” I just stood there feeling helpless.
There was simply nothing I could do and the train departed. Opportunity missed. Man! I had to wait for the next and last train of the evening. All that was left was to give the young lady a bad look so that she feels guilty. I don’t think it even worked because she looked nonchalant. Not in a hurry to go anywhere.
This is the exact situation that happens almost every time an investment opportunity is presented to Lesotho. Rea tapa-tapa, rea tsila-tsila, hofihlella menyetla e tsamaea. (We become hesitant until the opportunity passes by). Lesotho and Basotho people are never ready to take full advantage of investment opportunities. Investment opportunities come and go and develop countries like Botswana.
I recently saw a beautiful private jet landing in Mazenod. I had never seen a private jet as unique and as beautiful as that one. Wow! I later learnt that it was full of investors from the UAE. Only God knows what the outcome of that trip was. But I can bet my last R20, that all that effort went to waste.
Look, I miss Donald Trump. I really do and I’m not apologetic about it. I’m even hoping that Elon Musk will lift his ban from Twitter so that we get to see his humorous tweets.
What I loved the most about Donald Trump was his boldness and the fact that he was frank. He didn’t mince his words. He called a spade, a spade and not a gardening tool. And told Africans where to get off.
I really loved what he said to the African leaders when he said he doesn’t have time for ‘sh*t-hole countries’. I agree with him 100%. Americans have 24 hours in a day. Africans have 24 hours in a day. Americans have two hands. Africans have two hands. So, why are Africans always begging from the Americans? What is it that Africans are not doing that Americans do so well?
In my honest opinion, I think grants such as the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact-Two, are an insult to American tax-payers. In fact, grants feed a disease named dependency syndrome.
Why do I say so? In fact, what is a grant? A grant is money derived from the tax-payers money of a nation of hard-working men and women. We need to first understand that. A grant is a sacrifice.
The MCC Compact-Two grant is money from the American tax-payers to a nation of lazy-bums located on the southern tip of Africa. Americans work hard, sometimes juggling two to three jobs per day. They work around the clock, 24 hours in a day, seven days in a week.
America is a nation of hard-working men and women. They make sacrifices in the form of grants for lazy people that are not prepared to work and only want to attend funerals on Saturdays and drink alcohol during working hours.
Most of these so-called ‘poor’ countries are not poor because there’s something wrong with them. They are poor because they are not productive at all. It’s a fact. Why is the GDP of Lesotho the lowest in SADC?
Have you seen a queue of people walking to the bus-top area of Maseru at 16:00 yet government offices close for business at 16:30? At around 18:00, the city turns into a ghost-town. It’s dead.
Now, tell the same people to consider working on Saturdays. Ba ka u roaka hore u tsamae butle. (They’ll tell you where to get off).
So here is my point; Countries such as Lesotho are in a poor state because they miss a lot of investment opportunities. It’s not as if investors never knock on a door labelled Lesotho.
They do so and all the time. However, behind this door labelled Lesotho, is a nation that is not interested to accommodate investment. As things stand, I am in the process of diverting an investment worth 1 Billion Maloti that was meant for a hotel development in Lesotho. I am diverting the investment to Durban (Kwazulu-Natal) in South Africa. But who gives a damn in Lesotho?
In actual fact, a representative from a certain housing corporation showed me the middle figure when I tabled the project. Public servants are just not interested in serving the private sector. So, I’m diverting the investment.
So, look, in my view, Lesotho does not need the M4 billion MCC Compact 2 grant. It can generate M4 billion if it’s serious about business.
Let me ask you a question: Why was Lesotho absent at the recent Africa Investment Forum 2022 that was held at the Sandton Convention centre? Because Lesotho is just fixated on the MCC Compact-two grant. Why bother?
Why is Lesotho not participating in next week’s Africa Mining Indaba 2022? I mean President Masisi from Botswana is one of the guest speakers. Why? The answer is that; Lesotho is not interested in investments but grants.
In closing, there is a lot of investment that bounces in Lesotho because of corrupt and evil public servants. I can name a few if you wish to know them.
There is no one that will knock on a door of people that are simply not interested in developing their country. Investment/capital is volatile and always on the move.
‘Mako Bohloa
Richard Wright’s Black Boy
Black Boy is a memoir by the great African-American author, Richard Wright, detailing his own upbringing. Wright describes his youth in the South: Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, and his eventual move North to Chicago, where he establishes his writing career.
Richard Wright’s Black Boy is important to students of African-American literature and history as it picks the former American slave narratives story from where slave time narratives like that of Frederick Douglas leaves it. That makes Black Boy one of the key novels about black people’s series of predicaments after slavery and emancipation in the US.
Black Boy tends to suggest that after emancipation, slavery does not really end but it actually enters a new and more subtle phase.
Published in 1945, Black Boy has been called an autobiography and Richard Wright is on record confirming that this novel was his own fictionalised history. African American literature has tended to be autobiographical, capturing the lives of specific slaves or former slaves on their rough and tough road to freedom.
Black Boy is supposedly narrated by the author, Richard Wright, and tells the story of his life from early childhood to about age twenty-nine. As the text is written as a stylised memoir, the narrator always speaks in the first person point of view.
Although he occasionally speculates as to what another character thinks or feels, those speculations are always conditioned by the fact that the narrator is a real historical figure with limited knowledge.
Black Boy is easier understood when properly placed in the period that it is set; the post slave American society from 1900 to around 1920 of the South. The emancipation of the first American slave in the 1860’s caused celebration which was however short-lived. The former slaves had no land, no resources, no education and no adequate industrial skills.
The former slaves were excited and they flocked northwards. This became the archetypal journey as the North represented freedom, industry and modernity. For decades, the very few slaves who had managed to escape slavery had gone northwards. But the North was still part of racist American society and was no paradise. In this period the alternatives available to the freed slaves were baffling and for decades, they had to live with them.
There was the issue called share cropping; a situation where the freed slave got a portion of land from his former master to till. At harvest, they would share the proceeds with the master. This could be deeper and more complex exploitation than slavery itself. The image of Richard’s father standing in such a field dramatises the futility of sharecropping.
The passage reads: “I was to see him again, standing alone upon the red clay of a Mississippi plantation, a sharecropper, clad in ragged overalls, holding a mud in his gnarled, veined hands…I stood before him, poised, my mind aching as it embraced the simple nakedness of his life, feeling how completely his soul was imprisoned by the slow flow of the seasons, by wind and rain and sun, how fastened were his memories to a crude and raw past, how chained were his actions and emotions to the direct, animalistic impulses of his withering body.”
There was also the option for the former slave to go North. This was fantastic but the reality as seen through the escapades of Richard’s family, could be an exercise in futility. Either one got exploited in the industrial North or became a criminal or a prostitute.
As shown in Black Boy, there was also the Jim Crow matter to consider if you were black. Emancipation of the slaves in 1863 angered the defeated whites of the South who had benefitted immensely from slave labour. One of the white judges called Jim Crow, drafted laws that pretended to define the rights of the freed slaves and yet these laws limited the freedom of the former slaves.
For example, no blacks were allowed in white places. Blacks were not supposed to vote until further notice. It took up to the Second World War before blacks could vote in America. Blacks could not secure the same seats and carriages with the whites on the buses and trains.
These became normal American practices up to the 1960’s when they were abolished through the civil rights movements led by Correta Scott, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King and others. Jim Crow issue shows that emancipation was only a historic political step which however did not provide permanent legal basis. Abraham Lincoln who had championed emancipation died soon after emancipation.
As shown in Black Boy, there was also the matter of the Ku-Klux clans which terrified former slaves. These were conservative militant armies of whites who used hit and run techniques to harass and eliminate successful black business men and women, educated blacks and the black leadership whom they considered cheeky.
These white on black attacks were called lynching. Lynching involved killing in cold blood, shooting, hangings, mutilations and savage horse-whipping of blacks. The case of Uncle Harrison in Black Boy is a case in point.
As shown through the novel, there were various ways in which blacks responded to these challenges. There was accommodationism, which was thinking amongst some blacks that; if they were to progress at all, they would accommodate the racist circumstances and by all means try to survive.
Richard’s friend, Griggs would neatly fit into this, especially his advice, “Learn how to live in the South.” Richard’s contemporary, Shorty, may also fit into this group as he tended to invite white people to give him a kick in the buttocks, for a fee.
He sometimes intentionally played the fool to amuse white people and get paid. There is also Harrison who would enact and set up fights between black men in search of some money to buy a suit.
Accommodationism ties up with the thinking of Booker T Washington in his book, Up From Slavery, in which he argues that as blacks, they needed “to cast our buckets where we are.” Such blacks were often called Uncle Tom, in reference to the archetypal character Uncle Tom in Stowe’s novel, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.
Another response to the challenge of the times was separatism. This was thinking amongst radical blacks in the US, like, the iconic Du-Bois, that the black community had rather develop quickly and separately. By this theory, the black community could embark on the talented tenth project whereby the best should become professionals such as teachers, lawyers, doctors and politicians, as a way of making effective scores in the black community.
Another method of responding to the times was militarism. This was championed by Marcus Garvey and later, by Rosa Parks and Malcolm X. The black community had such people who felt that they would rather fight back by all means necessary in order to be recognised. It seems that Richard Wright borrowed tenets from this group. He learnt to hit back both in the family and outside.
In Black Boy, he stands up to Auntie Addie, Uncle Tom and the bullies at every new school that he went to.
In his other novel, Native Son, Richard Wright’s character, Bigger Thomas, tries to fight the American system single handed and the system cages him. Wright’s major critic and fellow writer,
James Baldwin, felt that Wright had taken an action that was futile. In one essay he attacks Wright and entitles the essay, “Ah, poor Richard.”
The characters in Richard’s family are also archetypes of black characters after emancipation. The constant migration of members of the black family around the South and sometimes into the
North is typical of the black family at the time. The black family has no anchor. Richard’s father, brother, mother, Auntie Addy, Uncle Tom and Uncle Clark, are in constant quest for a comfortable job and base with little or no success at all.
As shown in the novel, the work place and many other institutions in the South are extremely racist and derive a lot of anti-black attitudes from slavery. The stock statements are as follows:
“Nigger, what in hell are you looking at?” and “If I was a nigger, I’d kill myself.”
When seen from afar, Grandpa is sharp, active fierce and all knowing. But seen from close by, he is pathetic and henpecked. He is the first generation of former slaves. When the civil war breaks out, he escapes from his master in the South to fight on the side of the Northern soldiers who were against slavery.
He is wounded in this war but he never receives his disability pension because his name had been misspelt. In their books, there is the name Richard Vinson instead of Richard Wilson. He keeps a loaded gun by his bed, as he believes that civil war hostilities could resurface at any moment.
Grandmother is permanently angry with the world. This is seen through her savage blows at Richard at the slightest provocation. One day, she misses Richard with a blow and the inertia from it fatally downs her. Richard had childishly requested that she wipes his anus as she is bathing him! He also tells her that when she is done she could kiss him “back there.”
That unfortunate request reminds grandmother of slavery and her own unfortunate conditions. She has a kind of permanent grudge against the system that ranks her amongst the blacks when she is near white. In the American system, anyone with a drop of black blood is considered black.
The dialogue between Richard and her mother about Granny’s colour is both amusing and telling. She is clearly in Frederick Douglas dilemma where one’s white father rapes a slave but does not claim the child into masterhood. In her helplessness, grandmother throws herself into Christianity.
Ironically she thinks that Richard is inherently sinful.
Ella, Richard’s mother is defined by her infirmity which is a symbol of a deprived black woman in the South, who is destined to struggle without success. That her husband leaves her so easily is typical of African-American women who remain behind to raise children in the absence of their father.
Ella is strict and pious but she harbours, like her mother, some frustrated anger. As the novel begins, she comes close to murdering Richard for causing a fire that nearly guts down the house.
Richard’s father, Nathan is physically intimidating and frequently beats Richard. He abandons his family and proves to have no any long standing attachment to anyone. He is constantly wandering across the South.
Ella’s siblings; Auntie Addie, Uncle Tom and Uncle Clark, are best remembered for the phrase “Come here, Richard” and their regular physical assault on Richard. You can see that they do so as a way of venting their fury. They are frustrated by a community that does not offer them equal opportunities.
Richard’s hunger shows that Black Boy is a story about a long life’s struggle with hunger in its various forms. Richard hungers for food, acceptance, love and knowledge. As a boy, there is never enough to eat in the house.
He begins to associate his hunger with his father’s absence. He associates good food with the white people for whom his mother works. When he visits Auntie Maggie, the mere presence of abundant food almost shocks Richard to death. Richard’s hunger is synonymous with the hunger of the black people in the South.
In fact, the title of the novel was originally named American Hunger until it was changed to Black Boy a year later. Richard says about his hunger: “Hunger had always been more or less at my elbow when I played but now I began to wake up at night to find hunger standing at my bedside, staring at me gauntly.”
Richard is deeply individual and he expresses a desire to join the society on his own terms rather than be formed into categories that the white society wishes him to fill in. He struggles against a dorminant white culture both in the South and the North. He is even against the black culture of subservience which is a carryover from slavery. However, neither white nor black culture knows how to handle a strong willed and self respecting man like Richard. He rejects the call to blindly conform.
Through the story in Black Boy, Richard Wright demonstrates that he learns to grow up, violently, from being an ordinary black boy, to being a free man.
Memory Chirere
