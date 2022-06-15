Insight
The rhetoric of belonging
Literature is clattered with many writings by poets, novelists and others who set out to express intense and ultimate sense of belonging to specific places. Through such artistic expressions, people demonstrate that to be is to belong to a place and people whom you love dearly. These pieces are also about belonging to specific causes and struggles.
The great English playwright, William Shakespeare, writes in Macbeth: ‘Bleed! Bleed poor country!”
In that quote from Act 4 Scene 3, Macduff says these words when he thinks that he will not be able to persuade Malcolm to fight against Macbeth and take back the throne. Macduff is in despair, and his main concern is the suffering that Scotland and his people will experience while Macbeth remains on the throne. Macduff shows his patriotism and devotion to his country by lamenting the fate he is afraid Scotland will be left to suffer.
Another English poet, Rupert Brook, who lived from 1888 to 1915, was to write the now famous words:
“If I should die, think only this of me:
That there’s some corner of a foreign field
That is forever England….”
This is taken from a sonnet in which a soldier speculates about his possible death as he goes away to war in foreign countries. The soldier feels that his death should not be mourned, but should be understood as part of a selfless tribute to his much-loved England.
The poem The Soldier was the last of the five poems of Brooke’s War Sonnets about the start of World War I. As Brooke reached the end of his series, he turned his mind to what happened when the soldier died, while abroad, in the middle of the conflict.
When The Soldier was written, the bodies of servicemen were not regularly brought back to their homeland but were buried nearby where they had died. In World War I, this produced vast graveyards of British soldiers in “foreign fields,” and allowed Brooke to portray these graves as representing a piece of the world that will be forever England.
The poem continues:
“There shall be
In that rich earth a richer dust concealed;
A dust whom England bore, shaped, made aware,
Gave, once, her flowers to love, her ways to roam,
A body of England’s, breathing English air,
Washed by the rivers, blest by suns of home…”
It is said Rupert Brooke saw combat action in the fight for Antwerp in 1914, as well as during the retreat. As he awaited a new deployment, he wrote the short set of five 1914 War Sonnets, which concluded with the one called The Soldier.
Soon after he was sent to the Dardanelles, where he refused an offer to be moved away from the front lines—an offer sent because his poetry was so well-loved and good for recruiting—but died on April 23rd, 1915 of blood poisoning from an insect bite that weakened a body already ravaged by dysentery.
From the poetry of the Negritude movement, David Diop’s Africa, my Africa remains key in matters of belonging. Through it, he shows passionate love for Africa under slavery and colonialism. The poem is both emotional and militant and a few poems from the continent could match it. He begins in almost an ecstatic chant:
“Africa my Africa
Africa of proud warriors in ancestral savannahs
Africa of whom my grandmother sings
On the banks of the distant river
I have never known you…”
If you are an African abroad, you pause and breathe, feeling emotionally charged. David Diop lived from 1927 to 1960, was born in Bordeaux, France, to Senegalese father and a Cameroonian mother. From such a distance, he became super nostalgic of Africa which he had visited once in a while, each time falling in love deeper than before.
David Diop was often considered one of the most promising French West African poets. His short life’s work often involved his longing for Africa and his empathy for those fighting against the French colonisation of the mainland. He writes with unmistakable patriotism:
“Africa my Africa
Africa of proud warriors in ancestral savannahs
Africa of whom my grandmother sings
On the banks of the distant river
I have never known you
But your blood flows in my veins
Your beautiful black blood that irrigates the fields
The blood of your sweat
The sweat of your work
The work of your slavery”
Africa, tell me Africa
Is this your back that is unbent
This back that never breaks under the weight of humiliation”
But midway, Diop employs a grave voice of an ancestor or an elder that suddenly begins to challenge Africa’s first “impetuous” voice in the first half of the poem, to stand up and do something about her condition of being colonised and enslaved:
“Is this your back that is unbent
This back that never breaks under the weight of humilation
This back trembling with red scars
And saying no to the whip under the midday sun
But a grave voice answers me
Impetuous child that tree, young and strong
That tree over there
Splendidly alone amidst white and faded flowers
That is your Africa springing up anew
springing up patiently, obstinately
Whose fruit bit by bit acquires
The bitter taste of liberty.”
In 1960, Diop and his wife were killed in a plane crash returning to France from Dakar. Most of his work was unpublished and supposedly destroyed in the crash.
There is one question that is often referred to, as the most pertinent question that a character in African Literature has ever asked about identity and belonging. While on his deathbed, Toundi, the young Cameroonian narrator in Ferdinand Oyono’s novel, Houseboy, asks a poignant question, “Brother…Brother, what are we? What are we blackmen who are called French?”
He wants to know if it is really true that an African could really become French as preached through assimilation. Sadly, Toundi is asking this question rather late, on his death bed, when he has just escaped to a neighbouring country for refuge from his very violent white masters.
Although in becoming the priest’s houseboy, Toundi gave up his tribal identity, he finds that he will never fit in among the colonisers. Tragedy ensues when the commandant and his vain wife seek to “dispose” of Toundi when they think he knows too many of their secrets.
Toundi has fled down the path of assimilation, leaving his village for missionary school, then working for the Commandant, becoming the chief European’s houseboy. His dying question shows that his departure from the village precipitated an identity crisis.
As a black man who has aspired to be French, Toundi, is now neither fully accepted as French, nor is he fully African anymore. He fled home just before he was to be initiated as a man into his own ethnic group, only, ironically, to receive a brutal initiation into colonial life instead.
Charles Mungoshi of Zimbabwe is one of the African writers who grappled a great deal with the issues of home, identity and belonging in the changing times. Through his literature, he is constantly asking key questions: Do we truly belong to this land? Is it possible to belong here and elsewhere? What must we change and what exactly must continue and why? Is there any space for the individual in our quest for collective glory? Are we right? Are we wrong?
Mungoshi captures this quest in a poem called If You Don’t Stay Bitter and Angry For Too Long in which the persona is encouraging a dejected friend to go back home in the countryside and find himself anew:
“If you don’t stay bitter and angry for too long you might finally salvage something useful from the old country. a lazy half sleep summer afternoon for instance, with the whoof-whoof of grazing cattle in your ears tails swishing, flicking flies away or the smell of newly tamed soil with birds hopping about in the wake of the plough in search of worms. or the pained look of your father a look that took you all these years and lots of places to understand the bantering tone you used with your grandmother and their old laugh that said nothing matters but death. if you don’t stay bitter and angry for too long and have the courage to go back you will discover that the autumn smoke writes different more helpful messages in the high skies of the old country.”
It is about going back to the land of one’s origins, of course, but you notice that the poem is also about going back to the country inside both the heart and the soul in order to emerge stronger. It is about returning to the source.
In the same fashion, WEG Louw of South Africa, writes about belonging to the soul of the land and the countryside in his poem To Be A Farmer:
“Oh to be a farmer who works with his hands in the sun the loved, long day; at dusk to come back tired from the land, and sleep until the red dawn breaks through the windows and at the second cock’s crow, over the frost to hold the plough handle fast… Oh to be a farmer and to work in God’s sunshine and rain; and never to doubt that He knows what is best; and still to believe when his heart would break, and to feel that he, farmer alone, can speak with God, and give thanks as the rain pours down.”
This is a poem about having solid faith in the cycle of the seasons and the beauty of belonging and answering to land, the farm and ultimately, to God himself.
You find a sense of belonging extending from the natural to the political even in the writings and rhetoric of politicians. It is possible to accept all the good and bad that have happened to one’s people in history.
History makes us who we are if we embrace it and move on. Such an example is in the speech/poem “I Am an African,” made by Thabo Mbeki on behalf of the African National Congress in Cape Town on May 8th, 1996 on the occasion of the passing of the new Constitution of South Africa. At the time Mbeki was the Deputy President of South Africa under the presidency of Nelson Mandela.
Parts of Mbeki rendition go like this: “On an occasion such as this, we should, perhaps, start from the beginning.
So, let me begin.
I am an African.
I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land.
My body has frozen in our frosts and in our latter day snows. It has thawed in the warmth of our sunshine and melted in the heat of the midday sun. The crack and the rumble of the summer thunders, lashed by startling lightning, have been a cause both of trembling and of hope.
The fragrances of nature have been as pleasant to us as the sight of the wild blooms of the citizens of the veld.
The dramatic shapes of the Drakensberg, the soil-coloured waters of the Lekoa, iGqili noThukela, and the sands of the Kgalagadi, have all been panels of the set on the natural stage on which we act out the foolish deeds of the theatre of our day…
At times, and in fear, I have wondered whether I should concede equal citizenship of our country to the leopard and the lion, the elephant and the springbok, the hyena, the black mamba and the pestilential mosquito…
I am formed of the migrants who left Europe to find a new home on our native land. Whatever their own actions, they remain still, part of me.
In my veins courses the blood of the Malay slaves who came from the East. Their proud dignity informs my bearing, their culture a part of my essence. The stripes they bore on their bodies from the lash of the slave master are a reminder embossed on my consciousness of what should not be done.
I am the grandchild who lays fresh flowers on the Boer graves at St Helena and the Bahamas, who sees in the mind’s eye and suffers the suffering of a simple peasant folk, death, concentration camps, destroyed homesteads, a dream in ruins.
I am the child of Nongqause. I am he who made it possible to trade in the world markets in diamonds, in gold, in the same food for which my stomach yearns….
Being part of all these people, and in the knowledge that none dare contest that assertion, I shall claim that – I am an African.”
So, literature and rhetoric of belonging link people to crucial specific places and causes ever since the dawn of humanity. It is possible for men and women to belong to a place and causes and even die for them.
Memory Chirere
They got it wrong
LAST Friday, High Court judge, Justice Molefi Makara granted a discharge to former Minister of Finance Dr ’Mampono Khaketla who was being charged with corruption and abuse of office.
Khaketla was accused of soliciting a M4 million bribe to award a lucrative fleet management tender to a local company.
She was subsequently charged with corruption by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) in 2016. The case was to drag on in Lesotho’s courts, which are notorious for their slow pace in dispensing justice, for the next five years.
Now after a lengthy and extremely costly court process, Dr Khaketla has now been acquitted. Dr Khaketla should have been celebrating her victory. Instead, she has been left to count the cost of what has been an extremely taxing period in her life. This is a legal victory tinged with sadness.
This is five years of her life that she cannot recover. It is gone. With the threat of prosecution hanging over her head, Dr Khaketla could not pursue other opportunities to advance her career. This was happening at a time when she was at the peak of her intellectual powers.
She could not be there to see her daughter graduate from a foreign university. That must have been extremely painful.
What must have been more painful for her was to see her reputation, painfully built through years of hard work, go up in smoke. The court case inflicted a serious damage on her good name. For the past five years, her name was always associated with the theft of government money on an industrial scale.
Even though she has been cleared by the court, that reputational damage to her name will continue to linger. This is what makes her case really sad.
Here was an individual who was trying to fend off attacks from a state which has extremely deep pockets. Without a job, she could only go so far in her push to put up a fight.
This was clearly a war of attrition that has left her seriously bruised financially.
While we wish to congratulate Dr Khaketla on her acquittal, her case provides yet another vivid illustration of how powerful individuals in Lesotho often weaponise the law to harass political opponents.
There was no whiff of evidence upon which the court could use to convict Dr Khaketla apart from a claim made by an individual who clearly had an interest in the case. This was a clear case of political victimisation.
The matter then dragged on in court, with one witness dying while other witnesses turned hostile towards the prosecution. In pushing this matter, we would like to believe that the DCEO jumped the gun. It should have investigated the matter fully so as to allow a short, sharp, snap trial.
But we are aware that this has been the trend in Lesotho for a number of years. Individuals are often arrested, charged and investigations are then instituted. If the DCEO had done its work properly, this case was going to be one hell of a case for it to shine. But they squandered that opportunity.
As things stand, the DCEO’s reputation is in tatters. With each case that gets dismissed by the courts, the DCEO is losing the little of its credibility that was still remaining. In its post-mortem following Khaketla’s acquittal, the DCEO must humbly admit that they got this case wrong.
The night hides with a knife: Conclusion
The blurb to Nduka Otiono’s short story collection includes Wumi Raji’s comment that the author “Is at his best when exploiting the techniques of oral performance.” Otiono carried out fieldwork on this in Nigeria in the 1980s and his absorption in the craft is still apparent, as evident in his edited collection of essays on the subject, which I mentioned at the end of last week’s column.
Not that this is apparent from the opening cluster of stories in The Night Hides. The first two are vignettes, just a few pages long—verbal snapshots with virtually no narrative development. Like the volume as a whole, these are stories of the dispossessed, of those for whom even marginalisation would be a comfortable condition.
The texture of these pieces is in some places extremely (one could say excessively) literary, with a wide-ranging vocabulary and a piling-up of qualifiers, as in the following ear-stopper: “That day, the cold harmattan wind was a blunt knife cutting benumbed bodies busy hustling for tickets or some other articles at a mass transit terminus in the city.”
Mostly, though, the writing is pared down to something much more lithe and conversational. The account of prison life, including the dialogue of inmates, in the longest piece (“Crossfire”) is so convincing it gives the alarming impression that the author himself has done time in jail.
This story, like the two that precede it, explores the lower depths but it is structurally quite different, much longer and with retroversions or flashbacks that build up a solid plot. Especially convincing, and very engaging, are the prisoners’ and warders’ reflections and comments on their way of talking.
These are people from cultures where the spoken word is still a matter of fascination and concern. And so to orality, or to orature, to employ the invaluable term coined by the Ugandan scholar Pio Zirimu.
In the opening section of the fourth story, “Jubilant Flames”, one can virtually hear the performer and see his gestures as he performs: “Bodies! Everywhere, bodies! This trampling, that crumpling. This elbowing, that cursing.” This is followed by the focalizer giving in to his friend’s plea to tell her the tale, as when a member of a live audience begs for a particular item from the performer’s repertoire.
The next story, and the most remarkable, “Wings of Rebellion”, opens with an epigraph from Zimbabwean poet Chenjerai Hove—“We live here for the most in an oral world whose daily organisation is ruled by the written word.”
The story itself begins “Ah, Nduka, I know those lines . . . I’m sure you’ve chosen them to remind me yet again of the tale that you’ve been bothering me to tell you.” What follows is quite surreal: a debate on the writer’s craft to which Wole Soyinka, Dambudzo Marechera and T.S. Eliot all chip in.
Only then comes the tale, interspersed with further discussion, including a diatribe on “our age of technological wizardry, which has left us with the memory of pigs!” Altogether, this is a challenging and hilarious piece of work that upholds the virtues of orality through a schema that is thoroughly postmodernist.
It is slightly disappointing to turn to the next story, “Escapade”, a conventional tale of erotic entanglements. The final piece, “One Day in the Life of an Applicant” (the title tells it all) is in conventional urban realist mode, in the well-worn Lagos-as-hellhole tradition. (I’m sure that footsore Basotho readers would be able to reimagine it set in the offices of Kingsway, Maseru, and thereabouts).
Finally an excellent Afterword by Frank Uche Mowah provides an account of the work of master performer Nweke Momah from Otiono’s own Delta State, Nigeria, and of the ways in which it impacted on Otiono’s craft, especially in its foregrounding of the role of women.
Writing about recent Nigerian novels, I have previously described Nigeria as the powerhouse of contemporary African literature, going on to say that this has partly to do with the sheer size of the place, and with its dynamism, complexity, and host of unresolved problems, all of which are grist to the writer’s mill. ‘The Night Hides with a Knife’ is an outstanding product from that powerhouse.
Chris Dunton
Reinforcing a harmful stereotype
I have always believed in bodily autonomy. That a consenting adult must and should do whatever they want with the genitals that are theirs is a basic truth. Apart from this belief in bodily autonomy my other firm stance is that I will never get between a black woman and her ways of making money. If the ways are legal then I shall champion black women’s enterprises with my very last breath.
The two firm beliefs have however been largely challenged this week. If you, dear reader, has been anywhere near social media this past week you may have noticed the latest craze sweeping across the country. Vaginal tightening is all the rage in this land of ours and netizens are going crazy!
Now vaginal tightening is nothing new, all the way from high school women have heard and some even attempted all sorts of things to make their vaginas tighter and as close to virginal as possible. Substances ranging from the harmless cinnamon milk combo to the corrosive inserting snuff into your vagina method have long been lauded as the solution to a loose nuna.
What has never been mentioned however, is what is exactly used to measure the tightness of a vagina and what dimensions are generally considered acceptable? In my experience I have only ever heard a woman being accused of a loose vagina from a disgruntled ex-boyfriend.
A testimony I always found dubious considering these men never complained whilst the relationship was ongoing. As I said, people are at liberty to do with their genitals as they please but the fascination with tight vaginas serves to reinforce a harmful stereotype.
In fact fascination is not the word. The correct term is obsession. The latest offering by a spa is not what is the problem here. If anything it is but a reflection of how obsessed our society is with tight vaginas.
Vaginal tightness has been and is still regarded as a measure of purity and good morality. The test for this has been that if a woman has slept with one man even if it was a hundred times then her vagina must be tight. If she has slept with five different men then her vagina is loose.
I am not particularly well versed in physics or whatever branch of science that is but the maths is not adding up. Woe unto her if one of the men in question happens to be of West African descent because somehow that makes it looser.
As with all things oppressive southern Africans will always find a way to add a little spice of xenophobia for good measure. It seems therefore the standard of vaginal tightness is nothing more than a tool to slut shame women and keep them in check for daring to have consensual sex with the bodies that they own.
While all the above are reasons to worry to be sure, they are a secondary problem. What really grinds my gears on our society’s obsession with tight vaginas is the belief that it is a matter of age and that the tighter and fresher the vagina the better.
“Tighter and fresher” is a term I have actually heard adult men use. If tighter and fresher is the gold standard then the solution has been said to sleep with younger women. So you see, it goes from being a small harmless joke to actually reinforcing the idea that men must sleep with younger women.
In pursuit of a tighter vagina men have sought out women barely out of their teens. There is a saying in Lesotho that “After 12 ke lunch” which in essence means that since 1300 hours is the official lunch time then girls as young as 13 are ripe and ready for sexual intercourse and indeed even for the marital bed.
It is seen as a matter of pride in some parts of Lesotho even to marry a woman as young as one possibly can to ensure that one gets a fresh vagina that has not loosened from over-use.
Now far be it from me to chastise men for their beliefs. I could but it is often a tiring thankless job. What worries me are the scores of women willing to put their health at risk in search of a tighter vagina.
Grown women inserting snuff into their privates! Educated women with the resources to use the internet stuffing beads and herbs despite trained gynecologists warning against the practice!
It is terrifying how far women will go in search of a tighter vagina. The gag always is how can you even tell if you need to tighten anything?
Now I am aware that there are valid medical reasons that necessitate treatment to one’s pelvic floor. I am not by any means a doctor. I am also not against the latest spa offering as it is simply one woman taking advantage of an already existing belief but I do worry and heavily so about the beliefs and consequences behind our need for tighter vaginas.
That being said, grown people will and must do whatever they want with their bodies.
Thakane Rethabile Shale
