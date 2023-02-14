Insight
The story within a story
Fiction often operates with tickling “story within a story” or even more! A story within a story, also referred to as an embedded narrative, is a literary device in which a character within a story becomes the narrator of a second story. Multiple layers of stories within stories are sometimes called nested stories.
The inner stories are told either simply to add entertainment or more usually to act as an example to the other characters. In either case, the inner story often has a symbolic and psychological significance for the characters in the outer story. There is often some parallel between the two stories, and the fiction of the inner story is used to reveal the truth in the outer story.
In Sizwe Bansi is Dead, a play by the great South African dramatist, Athol Fugard, there is “a play inside a play inside a play.” You see it, for instance, when Styles plays himself, his workmates, his boss, his clients at the studio – all by himself on stage.
At some point, Styles becomes director and producer of the play by facilitating Sizwe’s story, beginning with the photograph.
Much later, Buntu helps Sizwe rehearse the different roles of Robert Zwelinzima. This helps us reflect on various meanings of the word acting in this play. Life for black people under apartheid becomes a series of acting. They end up acting even the acting!
At the level of basics, the play sets out to expose the awkwardness of apartheid South Africa’s pass book laws. However, this basic issue opens up finer challenges (physical and spiritual) that Africans face in the system of apartheid.
Brian Crow and Chris Branfield, refer to what they call “a social theatricality” in the play. This refers to a complex play about a society in which people are playing at being what they are not in order to survive.
This means that on stage, we see a play that says life is a play. Sizwe is looking for a job but he has neither a pass nor a job permit. He risks arrest and deportation back to the homeland.
When Sizwe and Buntu pick the late Robert’s pass-book and a valid worker’s permit, Sizwe has to now spend his life acting Robert in order to live. Therefore there is a brute collapse between acting and living:
“All right, I was only trying to help. As Robert Zwelinzima you could have stayed and worked in this town. As Sizwe Bansi …? Start walking, friend. King William’s Town. Hundred and fifty miles. And don’t waste any time!”
Dying and death operate at various and related levels, but with huge ironies. Indeed Sizwe dies physically in as far as no one with the official identity of Sizwe will be seen again.
Sizwe has died and becomes Robert and because this is the only the way to make Sizwe live a more economically convenient life. That suggestion of resurrection is rude, sinister and absurd:
“Are you really worried about your children, friend, or are you just worried about yourself and your bloody name? Wake up, man! Use that book and with your pay on Friday you’ll have a real chance to do something for them…”
Sizwe Bansi is Dead was created and improvised by white dramatist, Athol Fugard and black dramatists; John Kani and Winston Ntshona. It was finally put into written form by Athol Fugard in 1972.
In William Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth, before the three witches meet with Macbeth and Banquo after the battle, there is a witch who tells a story to the other two witches about her escapades.
She says she has met a sailor’s wife who was eating chestnuts and she asked for some. The witch says that the wife of the sailor refuses with the nuts. As a result, the witch sets off to revenge through causing the woman’s husband to have an accident out at sea. She wants to spite the sailor’s wife by haranguing her husband! The witch’s poetic narrative goes:
“A sailor’s wife had chestnuts in her lap,
And munch’d, and munch’d, and munch’d.
“Give me!” quoth I
“Aroint thee, witch!” the rump-fed ronyon cries.
The witch becomes angry at being scolded. She goes out to sea to torment the husband of this woman who is a captain of a ship. The witch speaks proudly about her exploits:
“I myself have all the other,
And the very ports they blow;
All the quarters that they know
I’ th’ shipman’s card.
I’ll drain him dry as hay.
Sleep shall neither night nor day
Hang upon his penthouse lid.
He shall live a man forbid.
Weary sev’nnights, nine times nine,
Shall he dwindle, peak, and pine.
Though his bark cannot be lost,
Yet it shall be tempest-tossed.”
One clear cause of conflict is that the sailor’s wife is a “have” and the witch is a “have-not.” This has always been a source of conflict in society at all times. The sailor’s wife, though she is a “ronyon,” a scabby thing, gets to eat all the good food, so she is “rump-fed” and has a lap full of chestnuts, which she eats right in front of the “have-not,” who can’t stand it, and bursts out with
“Give me!” But that only makes the sailor’s wife call her a “witch” and order her to go away.
This sort of scene was probably played out many times in the real life of Shakespeare’s time, because poor, old women often received little food and less respect. Naturally, the witch wants to get back at the sailor’s wife.
From this section of the play one can see that the witches were seen as supernatural and could control the wind they were able to trap the sailor at sea until he ran out of rations and died. Storms and wind were often thought to be attached to witches during the Elizabethan era.
In addition to the witches’ supernatural abilities to control weather, they also often predicted the future or gave prophecies to specific individuals. This occurred many times during Act One in Macbeth.
Not only did the witches predict that Macbeth would become king and could not be replaced by anyone born of a woman but they also predicted Banquo’s future along with his children’s.
The Witches’ curse of the sailor foreshadows what Fate has in store for Macbeth. The sailor is the captain of a ship, in the same way that Macbeth is to become “captain” of his land; like the sailor, Macbeth will be blown by the tempests of ill-fortune. Sleep will be denied to both.
King James VI of Scotland was deeply concerned about the threat posed by witches. He believed that a group of witches had tried to kill him by drowning him while he was at sea (a curse echoed here by the First Witch). During his reign thousands of people in Scotland were put on trial for witchcraft.
In 1604, under his rule as king of England and Wales, witchcraft was made a capital offence, meaning that anyone who was found guilty of being a witch could be executed. When Shakespeare wrote Macbeth in 1606, then, he knew that his audience would have felt a mixture of fear and fascination for the three ‘weird sisters’, their imaginations captivated by the mysterious meeting on the desolate heath with which the play begins.
In Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things fall Apart, chapter 11, there is a tale within the larger tale. It is the Tortoise Tale which is told by Ekwefi to Ezinma, her daughter.
In summary, the tale is about a tortoise whose greed gets the best of him, thus making greed his tragic flaw. One day, when the tortoise hears that the birds are having a feast in the sky he asks them to make him wings so that he can join. With reluctance the birds do what they are told.
The tortoise then goes to the feast and changes his name to “All of them.” The changing of names shows that the tortoise is very manipulative or, in the text described as “cunning.”
By changing his name, the tortoise convinces the birds that the feast is for himself and that he should get first pick on the food. Tortoise ends up eating all of the food which makes the birds very angry and they each take back the feathers they had lent him. They then betray the tortoise when he asks them to tell his wife to bring all of the soft things he owns to soften his fall from the sky.
Instead, the birds do the opposite and the tortoise lands on a pile of hard objects and breaks his shell.
Maybe Chinua Achebe included the Tortoise Tale in the book as a sense of foreshadowing to what might happen to Okonkwo because he killed Ikemefuna.
In the case of the tortoise and Okonkwo, both of them have a tragic flaw, the tortoise’s being greed and Okonkwo’s being pride. Based on the tale of the tortoise, we can conclude that something bad may happen to Okonkwo or his family in the near future as a result of his actions.
The broken tortoise shell is a very important component to the story because it symbolises the tortoise’s downfall because of his greed. This refers to the tortoise’s tragic flaw in the story.
Scholars of literature and some keen readers in Southern Africa must be aware of a small but very powerful novel by Joseph Conrad entitled The Heart of Darkness. Although it is a novel of 1899, it has sparked debate which could be very useful to both writers and scholars in Africa.
For decades the debate goes: is Conrad of Heart of Darkness a racist writer? Some say, ‘Yes,’ others say, ‘No’ and yet others say, “There are complexities in this matter.” The source of conflict is that the novel “portrays Africans as animals and savages.”
Here is the challenge: Heart of Darkness begins on the deck of the Nellie, a British ship anchored on the coast of the Thames. An anonymous narrator, the Director of companies, the Accountant and Marlow sit in silence.
Marlow begins telling the three men about a time he journeyed in a steam boat up the Congo River. The narrator tells us (the readers) the story as directly and as immediately as it was told to him and others by Marlow.
The novel causes a lot of interpretative questions which are often difficult to answer convincingly and hence the divisions when it comes to answering the fundamental questions that it provokes.
Is Conrad the writer of this novel racist? If Conrad is not racist, what about Marlow, Kurtz and the nameless narrator? Does any one of these three stand for Conrad’s views and experiences? Or, is there a bit of Conrad in each of them? If Heart of Darkness is anti-imperialist, is it necessarily anti-racism also?
The structure and style of the novel Heart of Darkness is the first challenge. We have a narrator reporting Marlow’s narration of Marlow’s experiences in Africa. This is a story inside another story, inside a story! Technically, Heart of Darkness ceases to be Conrad’s story.
It is partially Marlow’s story because only what is remembered or deemed important by him is narrated. It is also partially the narrator’s story because his record of what he heard Marlow say is his sole experience. We are therefore faced by a situation where we have no one to fully ascribe the story to. The story operates from several “subsequent” points of view.
Indeed, the story within a story technique continues to baffle or tickle readers over generations.
Memory Chirere
Export electricity to Southern Africa
Do you realise that 2023 is an important year in so many dimensions/facets?
Firstly, it marks 30 years since the restoration of democracy in Lesotho in 1993. Secondly, it marks 25 years since the September 1998 political riots. Wow! Thirdly, His Majesty is turning 60 this year. This means he was only 30 in 1993. And 31 in 1994. Interesting!
This also means it has been 25 years since Sanlam Centre was burnt down in 1998 and never rebuilt. It also means it has been 30 years of political instability and economic stagnation. Yes, since 1993. In other words, we could qualify these years (1993-2023), as 30 wasted years.
Indeed, 30 wasted years and allow me to demonstrate how. We failed to build new universities and killed the only one we have (This is tantamount to treason). Secondly, we killed our national pride, Lesotho Bank and replaced it with…..Haai, ere ke thole. (Let me tool!)
Talking about Lesotho Bank. Do you realise that the Bank Tower building is turning 40 this year? 40-years-old! Yes, it was opened in 1983 and has been the tallest building for the past 40 years.
Damn! It means we’ve been stagnant for the past 40 years. Awee shapo!
Let’s go into this week’s topic. Our obsession to be recognised as a sovereign state inside the belly of South Africa makes us blind and somehow stupid to see low hanging opportunities available in South Africa that could yield fortunes for Lesotho.
However, because we see ourselves as an independent state, we travel all over the world seeking for ‘God knows what’ and leave opportunities lying literally next door. The reason for these silly mistakes that we repeatedly make is because we fail to understand a very simple concept called ‘Supply chain’ or ‘Value chain management’.
Let me make a simple example. The Ford Motor Company injected R15.8 billion (US$1 billion) about three years ago to upgrade the Silverton assembly plant at the Tshwane Automotive SEZ (Special Economic Zone). The reason for this upgrade was to enable the Silverton factory to be a global exporter of Ford Ranger vehicles to 100 export markets. 100!
You won’t believe that Ford South Africa exports well over 200 000 vehicles per annum. R200 000! That’s a lot of vehicles destined for the world. The question is, why isn’t Lesotho part of this value chain? For example, did you know that Ford Ranger engines are manufactured in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)?
Yes, and sent to Pretoria by rail for assembly onto the new vehicles. But the question is: Why isn’t Lesotho part of the supply chain/value chain? Why don’t we manufacture lights or seats? Why can’t we manufacture the tyres? That’s how the value chain works.
But at the same time, it means we need a proper container terminal. Why don’t we extend the rail network to Moshoeshoe One International Airport and have one of the largest inland ports in Southern Africa? Bear in mind that Lesotho has the shortest rail network in the world. Yes, it is in the Guinness World Records. The shortest rail network in the world!
But jokes aside, our obsession to gain recognition as a sovereign state has made us blind to see opportunities in the region. For instance, I’ve been asking myself a very difficult question. Why is Lesotho so obsessed in exporting water to Botswana? Does it even make business sense? Of course not!
What Lesotho should’ve said to Botswana is, “Instead of supplying you with water, let me rather supply you with power/electricity.” This is because the water was meant to supply a new coal fired power station in Botswana. You might as well supply electricity. Why not?
And what people fail to understand is that water becomes cheaper the more you send it in bulk as opposed to electricity. Water is a ‘cheap’ commodity as opposed to electricity. That’s why Lesotho needs to position itself as one of the major electricity exporters of Southern Africa. And it’s possible because of the water.
But let’s talk about the ‘Muela hydro-power plant. Can it be upgraded to generate two thousand (2000) mega-watts of power? If yes, can that power be exported to Eskom in South Africa? The answer is yes! Engineers are meant to solve any problem in the world.
Here is my view, instead of trying to crack our heads on how we can re-open textile factories, we could respond and solve a crisis next-door that could give us immediate/instant results.
Look, an upgrade of the ‘Muela Hydro power plant could cost around R5 Billion and that’s a sizable project according to Lesotho standards. It could also generate thousands of jobs. Imagine the power-lines that would need to be constructed in order to export power to South Africa.
But, before we use our buzz-phrase (it’s impossible), let’s invite consultants from General Electric (GE) or China to see if we can’t up-grade the power-plant. If we can’t, let’s move on to the Oxbow and Makhaleng Dam projects. But let’s move fast.
The window of opportunity is slowly closing. This is the reason why I’ve been insisting that the National Strategic Plan (Part II) is a useless document. It does not respond to immediate needs. Draft a new Development Plan now!
Look at this case for example. There is nowhere in the NSDP document where they talk about exports of citrus fruits. But the value of exports of citrus fruits is in the region of R30 Billion. Why are we not part of this value chain? Zimbabwe and Swaziland are part of it. Let’s take advantage of it and export oranges. Let’s go!
In closing, I think Lesotho has a real opportunity to have a new cash-cow. And that is to export electricity to the SADC region. That is easy money.
According to Minister Gwede Mantashe, load-shedding costs the South African economy R1 billion per day. R1 billion per day! The Shoprite Group said it has spent over half a billion rands on diesel for the past six months to keep stores running during load-shedding. That’s a compelling business case.
But our problem as Basotho is that we are slow by nature. Re batho ba stadig! We are slow to respond to opportunities that lie in front of us. We are procrastinators and love to waste time debating issues and hosting endless workshops.
Unless we see an opportunity in the South African load-shedding crisis, unfortunately, the ‘GRAVY TRAIN’ is going to pass through. Let’s act now and move fast to grab the opportunity in front of us. Let’s-Go!
‘Mako Bohloa
China initiates strategy to influence African parliaments
THE People’s Republic of China has fully financed the construction of at least 15 new African parliamentary buildings and refurbished and furnished several others on the continent.
Its method of donating parliament buildings – controlling their design, construction and long-term maintenance – seems designed to embed its influence in parliamentary institutions in order to have recurrent access to dominant cross-party elites. Innocent Batsani-Ncube examines China’s delivery of one such building in Lesotho.
China’s offer to build a new parliament for Lesotho can be understood as a bid to influence the soul of the Lesotho political system.
The offer was first made during Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili’s trip to China in 2005 and remade during the then-Chinese Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing’s visit to Lesotho in January 2006. It answered Lesotho’s need for a purpose-built parliament building, part of the parliamentary reform programme outlined by the government in 2004.
At the time of Mosisili’s visit to China in December 2005, he was also the incoming 2006-2007 Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson.
In this role, he would later play an important role at the 2006 FOCAC Summit in Beijing. On behalf of SADC, he was given the opportunity to address the opening ceremony of the High-level Dialogue and the Second Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs.
The timing of the parliament building donation was possibly tied to the cumulative strategic importance of Lesotho at the time.
While the donation fulfilled an existing need in Lesotho, the mode of project execution indicates China’s intentions to leverage the gift for long term political influence in the parliamentary institution.
Parliament is Lesotho’s most visible, enduring and central political institution. It consists of the King, the Senate and National Assembly. The King summons Parliament and formally approves legislation through royal assent.
The executive is drawn from parliament and its leader, the Prime Minister has to command a majority in the National Assembly. In essence, parliament is the soul of the Lesotho political system.
In executing the parliament building project, China deliberately side-lined earlier plans developed by the Lesotho government’s multi-stakeholder steering committee. The steering committee that drew members from the Lesotho National Assembly, Senate, Ministry of Public Works’ Building Design Services (BDS), Maseru City Council and Ministry of Finance had produced a design template for the building in 2004.
Instead, China nominated the China Northeast Architectural Design and Research Institute to produce a separate design and appointed the Chinese Yanjian Group construction firm to construct the building. The firm employed Chinese artisans – such as carpenters, bricklayers, plumbers and electricians – in key roles. Basotho artisans were employed as labourers at worst and trainees at best.
The net effect of China’s dominance in the design and implementation of the building project was that the final product reflected more the desires of the giver and less the wishes of the recipient.
The contractor was supervised by a Chinese technical design team instead of the BDS. The role of the BDS was limited to monitoring the technical design team that was supervising the contractors. The Chinese construction firm applied Chinese construction standards and materials specification.
Chinese contractors have been maintaining the building since it was completed. They have established a semi-permanent work compound at the foot of the Mpilo Hill where the Parliament building is located. The compound precast wall is emblazoned with the words ‘Chinese Technical Team,’ taking care of the new Lesotho Parliament building and a visible China aid logo at its gate.
Lesotho government officials have conceded that they do not have the technical people to take care of the building and need to continuously extend the contract for the Chinese technical teams so that they assist in taking care of the building.
The octopus-like grip on the building’s value chain seems to have been deliberate and meant to guarantee China’s long-term presence in Lesotho. In constructing the building in this manner, China sought to make itself indispensable to the management and maintenance of the Lesotho parliament building.
This would grant China continuous access to Lesotho’s political system and secure its long-term foreign policy interests.
China’s direct engagement in Lesotho’s parliament building has partly enabled it to maintain and consolidate relations with successive governments. When China offered to build the parliament of Lesotho, the Lesotho Congress of Democrats (LCD) and Pakalitha Mosisili were the governing party and Prime Minister respectively.
At the time, the Thomas Thabane’s All Basotho Congress (ABC) was the official opposition. However, by the time the building was completed the roles had changed, the ABC was now the governing party with Thabane as the Prime Minister. They have also dealt with two more – the Moeketsi Majoro and Sam Matekane administrations.
In sum, China’s method of constructing the Lesotho parliament building point to a self-interested nature of its parliament development and indicates a stronger vested interest in domestic mutli-party political institutions than most commentators think.
Instead of backing a single political player, China has adapted its strategy to hedge its bets. While political elites come and go, there have been two constants: China and the parliamentary institution.
- Dr Innocent Batsani-Ncube is a Usawa Postdoctoral Research Fellow within the Politics Department’s political economy and infrastructure thematic cluster. He specialises in the politics and political economy of intra-global South relations, in particular, the relations between China (state and business actors) and African, Caribbean and Pacific States.
Let’s establish a national airline
Sesotho se re, mokopi ke mokokomali. Hee feela Basotho ba rata liphallelo. Hell! U fumane ba se ba kokometse ha hothoe liphallelo li teng. Feela, ha u ka re, lemang Basotho, u tla fumana masimo a omme ngo!
I’m referring to a news item I saw on Lesotho Television last week. The American Embassy had invited Basotho to apply for grants for various projects. This was held at the State Library in a section of the library called the American Corner.
Jesus! When the state library appeared on TV, it looked like a slaughter-house from a horror movie or a haunted house from one of those novels written by Stephen King. It looks very dingy for a ‘National Library’.
But I’m sure that five containers of paint (20 litres buckets) could have, at the very least covered the grime on the face of the State Library before it appeared on TV. Television is a very powerful medium.
Look, one bucket (20 litres) of paint costs about M895 and the library needs about five buckets for a face-lift at a cost of M4,475.00 (in total), instead of appearing on TV looking so scary. These are some of the fallen fruits that new RFP administration should have started with. Or should I donate some paint to facelift the library? Do I see any hands/volunteers?
In any case, I’m sure we all remember how our old primary and high school teachers used to embarrass us. They’d hit you with a duster on the forehead and sometimes you’d find you have a new GF in the same classroom and they would see you being smacked on the forehead. With all the chalk-dust landing on the face. The eyes would be red and full of tears due to the embarrassment.
But hey, the dusters seemed to do the work especially when the head refused to dispense correct answers. But we need to bring those dusters back. Ekare boroko bo bongata ka hara ‘muso oa RFP.
We need a teacher with a duster in one of the cabinet meetings. A re wake-up! Wake-up! Wake-up! On the forehead.
But I must be frank though, Ntate Lebona seems to be the only one carrying the entire weight of the new government on his shoulders. That man is a hard worker. He seems to be the only one with a sense of direction and vision.
No, seriously. I don’t know if I’m the only one, but things seem to be pretty much the same under the ‘new’ RFP administration. One doesn’t really get a sense that there’s a new government in charge. Yes, a new broom.
I mean, Kingsway Street is still dirty, filthy and dark at night (Yes, some of the lights are working). The Cathedral Circle precinct is still dirty and filthy. Grown men still urinate on the fence of the Cathedral. The flood-light (Apollo-light) located at the cathedral circle still doesn’t work (Yes, it doesn’t work).
The flag-poles around the Cathedral-Circle are still without the national flags. Guys! How much does it cost to put-up flags around this national monument?
Where are national flags at the border post? Where are the national flags at the entrance of the airport? These are fallen fruits and they don’t cost much to implement.
Why don’t they reinstate the tree-planting day? When was it held? 21st March? This should be a national tree-planting and cleaning day. Baitšukuli should also be forced to clean the Kingsway Road where they work. It’s only fair. This is the main artery of the capital city. This has to be our cleanest street. Let’s just keep it clean!
But I want to talk about a very sensitive issue. The use/usage of Ntate Matekane’s Jet for official trips. Is it right or wrong?
This issue has split opinion on so many levels. Especially when the jet is used by His Majesty for official trips. Now, this always give me shivers down the spine. Kee ke utloe ‘mele oaka o baleha.
You see, the nature of politics is that at one point, you become the most loved person in the world. Then suddenly, you become the most hated person on the face of the earth. Ask Ntate Tom or Ntate Majoro. They can tell you a story or two.
Knowing how the minds of Basotho work, there’ll come a time when Basotho are fed up with Ntate Matekane and want him gone as in yesterday. You’ll hear them all over the radio saying, “Hee rona re khathetse ke ‘muso ona oa barui.”
Now, you don’t want people to bring uncomfortable issues when they want them out of the office. You’d rather play your cards openly and above the table. Unfortunately, this issue of the usage of the private aircraft, is not as transparent as we’d want it to appear.
But Ntate Matekane actually has an opportunity to turn things around. Why not establish a national airline/carrier so that things are above board?
This will also give His Majesty an opportunity to board the ‘national plane’ with a clear conscience. It will also relieve us (the general public) the burden of carrying uncomfortable questions that we’re too afraid to ask.
As a matter of fact, there’s one journalist, Lekhooa Tšolo (Mlani) from Harvest FM that got ridiculed for asking whether Ntate Matekane paid for the recent trip to Mozambique from his pocket or whether the state was taking care of the bill.
In other words, did the Lesotho government lease Ntate Matekane’s jet for the trip to Mozambique? These are obviously, very uncomfortable questions hence the hostility from one of the cabinet ministers. “Ha re’a tla ka taba eno mona”, was his response.
This issue of using private assets also places the army in a very compromised situation. I mean, once you become a Prime Minister, you become an asset of the State and who is in charge of the safety and security of the Prime Minister? My hero, Major General Letsoela.
Now, should anything happen (God forbid) to Ntate Matekane, the sword falls on Ntate Letsoela. He’ll have to account and all eyes will be on him. Unfortunately!
And this reminds me of the stunts that Donald Trump tried to pull when he became president of the US. Yes, Donald Trump has it all. All the riches of the world. He even said, “No, I don’t need your money. I’m here to provide a service and I will work free of charge.”
The State said, Butle Buti. Remember, once you assume office, you become a public servant. And you have to appear on the government/state payroll. We have to comply with the rules and regulations. That is the reason why Donald Trump ended up being paid $1 as monthly salary from the state.
Donald Trump had to use state vehicles and a state owned jet (Air-force-One). Despite owning his own private jets and helicopters. Even now, during his retirement, he’s still a property of the state. Those are the rules and regulations.
In closing, like Major General Lekhanya did with purchasing a jet named Lengau, maybe it is an opportune moment for the state to establish a national airline that will also be used for cargo purposes as well. It could also help to boost the tourism sector.
In fact I have an idea on how we can establish an airline. Why not lease one jet from the Emirates or Qatar Airlines and operate it as Lesotho Airlines (with a national flag/colours), on the Maseru, Johannesburg, Dubai, Beijing/China Route? Do you see the reason why I added Beijing on that list?
And it should be managed and operated by Emirates or Qatar. In that way, we minimise the risk of losses, risk of corruption and we get international exposure. Maybe route-two could be Maseru-Johannesburg-Dubai-New York. For AGOA exports.
And I don’t think the Emiratis would say no to this proposal. So, the China route could also bring a lot of tourists into the Mountain Kingdom. For a new trend in tourism named: Digital detox Resorts (Google search it).
Even here, Dr Matlanyane should negotiate this deal for us as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. It will restore a sense of national pride.
Remember the embarrassment and torment that our army had to face when they had to ship their cargo to Mozambique. Ba tlameha ho kopa lift fofaneng sa Angola. Sesotho se re, mokopi ke mokomali!
‘Mako Bohloa
