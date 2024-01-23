Insight
Towards a future of collective dreams
As the New Year dawns upon us, we stand at the precipice of commemorating significant milestones in the history of Lesotho and South Africa. The year 2024 marks not only the bicentenary of the founding of the Kingdom of Lesotho but also the 30th anniversary of democracy in South Africa. These milestones serve as poignant reminders of our historical journey and the profound resilience and tenacity exhibited by our forbearers in shaping our shared narrative.
However, as we pay homage to our past, we must also recognise that the responsibility for steering our countries towards a brighter future lies within the collective efforts of each citizen. The echoes of our ancestors’ dreams reverberate through time, calling upon every individual, whether at home or in the diaspora, to actively participate in the progress of our nation’s future. A heartfelt plea extends to those in the diaspora, urging their contribution to the prosperity and development of our homeland.
Furthermore, fostering greater collaboration among the diverse segments of society — civil society formations, government, the private sector, and individual citizens — is essential. Together, through unity and collaboration, we can forge a path that transcends the boundaries of division and works towards a future where prosperity, equality, and opportunity are accessible to all.
In embracing this shared responsibility and collaboration, let us honour our past by shaping a future where the aspirations of every citizen are valued and where the unity of purpose propels us toward greater heights of progress and success.
Reflecting on the struggles faced by King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela, we are reminded of their unwavering determination amidst adversity. They didn’t have it easy! King Moshoeshoe I, the founder of the Kingdom of Lesotho, exemplified a remarkable stance in history when faced with what could have been perceived as enemies. He encountered a group of people who practised cannibalism, a culture deeply distinct from his own. Instead of responding with hostility or eradicating them, he chose a path that echoed his innate spirit of reconciliation and nation-building.
Moshoeshoe I embraced these individuals, seeking not their elimination but their integration into the broader fabric of society. His vision extended beyond mere tolerance; he sought understanding and unity among diverse groups. By fostering good neighbourliness and integrating different tribes into a cohesive society, Moshoeshoe I set a precedent of acceptance and cooperation, emphasising the strength in diversity and unity.
Similarly, Nelson Mandela, despite enduring the hardships of incarceration, advocated for reconciliation, paving the way for healing through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post-apartheid South Africa. Both leaders shared a profound belief in forgiveness, fostering unity over division, and choosing the path of reconciliation to build stronger, more inclusive societies.
Their legacies continue to echo through time, reminding us of the transformative power of forgiveness, unity, and the inclusive nation-building that fosters a brighter future for all.
These visionary leaders and their collaborators bore the weight of daunting challenges but clung to hope and faith when circumstances seemed insurmountable.
In the sacred words of Isaiah 40:31, it is said, “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
This verse encapsulates the essence of hope, depicting its transformative power in the face of adversity.
Hope, as Vaclav Havel eloquently articulated, is the essence that infuses life and work with meaning. It transcends the circumstances that envelop us, rendering a life devoid of hope as barren and unfulfilling. Both King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela exemplified this unwavering hope, anchoring their actions in the belief that transformation and unity could rise from the ashes of discord and division.
Please indulge me as I quote Vaclav Havel fully when he said:
“I am not an optimist, because I am not sure that everything ends well. Nor am I a pessimist, because I am not sure that everything ends badly. I just carry hope in my heart. Hope is the feeling that life and work have a meaning. You either have it or you don’t, regardless of the state of the world that surrounds you. Life without hope is an empty, boring, and useless life. I cannot imagine that I could strive for something if I did not carry hope in me. I am thankful to God for this gift. It is as big as life itself.”
Havel’s words must serve as an inspiration for us as we navigate the future.
Similarly, our forebears’ unwavering faith and commitment to reconciliation as an example not only transformed their respective nations but also serve as guiding lights for us in navigating our own turbulent times. It is in clinging to this hope and faith that we find the strength to soar beyond limitations, run with perseverance, and walk steadfastly toward a future built on unity, compassion, and understanding.
As we embark on this significant year, let us strive to create a legacy worthy of the sacrifices made by our predecessors. What defines legacy in our time? Will we be remembered as individuals who pursued self-interest or as custodians of a community’s well-being?
In earnest prayer, I beseech for blessings upon your families and our nations. May unity reign supreme, guiding our leaders to become architects of national progress, focusing on uplifting the marginalised.
My earnest prayers extend to neighbouring nations undertaking elections this year, aspiring for peaceful and progressive transitions both in South Africa and Botswana.
In faith and hope, let us chart a course where the aspirations of our nation triumph over individual pursuits for self-enrichment and power at any cost.
As we commemorate these significant anniversaries, they are not merely about reminiscing for the sake of the past but are about laying the foundation for the future we collectively dream of for the next generation.
Let 2024 be more than just a marker in time; may it be a testament to our unified pursuit of hope and the realisation of our dreams. May this year serve as the launching pad where our collective aspirations take flight, carried by the spirit of unity and resilience. In doing so, let us forge a future that echoes the dreams of our ancestors, a future they would look upon with pride and gratitude.
Bishop David Ramela
Insight
Subject to correction
I ended the last article by encouraging students to copy-edit their work before submission. And this goes for lots of other kinds of writing—official documents, advertisements of items or services for sale, love letters (boy, you don’t want to get those wrong. Don’t let slip through a line such as “I want you to be my awful wedded wife.”) It is, however, difficult to copy-edit one’s own writing, because, once written, the stuff is so familiar it just slips past the eye as one checks it.
With me, I try to finish my work before deadline, so I have at least a week to spare before copy-editing, hence what I’ve written is less familiar to the eye and errors will stand out. An alternative is to ask a trusted fellow student, or a colleague, or an awful wedded wife, to copy-edit your work, and carry out a reciprocal task for them.
Insight
Teaching children communal values
Early in 2023, the Ministry of Education called for public submissions to a process intended to reform our primary schools curriculum.
The ministry’s call was in response to Basotho’s complaints about the dramatic decline in the quality of education at different levels of our educational system, and about how little knowledge graduates of different levels of the educational system possess.
We have neglected the inclusion and teaching of sociable and communitarian values in the content of schools’ curricula on some assumption that Africans are naturally predisposed towards botho.
An unlearned observation suggests that reform of pre-primary and primary school curricula also has the potential to help us with more difficult problems of anti-botho, anti-social behaviour and high rates of crime that are tearing Basotho society apart today.
Proposals Lesotho governments make for solving problems of crime are expensive and, it can be said, seem to be over-the-top and unsustainable. Each time crime escalates governments propose and take measures such as introducing ‘tougher laws’, recruiting more police, buying more police hardware (helicopters, etc.), building more police stations, more prisons, and adopting more and higher technologies.
Money that could be used on all these measures would yield better returns if it was spent on the development of school curricula that include values of botho and community, and to provide teachers and necessary facilities at different levels of the educational system.
Insight
We need a national vision to drive change
Compliments to friends and foes alike.
As we usher in a New Year, how different will it be from the past years? Suffice to say, the Kingdom of Lesotho is a Third World country whose people live their lives just like any other people in developed countries. This is evidenced by the spending patterns not only during the festive season but throughout the year.
With the exception of Botswana, Lesotho, eSwatini, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are all countries that are ruled by monarchs, term them Kings or Emirs, but they are ruled by a royal family.
I am not a super fan of western democracy especially when such systems set to dismantle cultures and traditions which have for decades and centuries held the centre in the founding and sustenance of our nations. I also am not a fan of exploitation of the subjects of monarchs by the monarchs and their inner circle of tenderpreneurs.
Their airports are huge and extremely busy, and are used to invite you back and on the return visit you will this time get into the Kingdoms and not only fly through. That’s how they make money, by becoming the playground of the business world and the extremely wealthy. They have turned their capitals into business hubs as many multinational corporations now operate from these cities.
Lesotho like Qatar, eSwatini and the UAE are ruled by monarchs. The exception is that of the four, one, and unfortunately Lesotho’s monarch had been made to sit back and enjoy without making decisions. We have fallen victim to western democracy, something that King Moshoeshoe, our founder did not use when founding Lesotho.
Come to Lesotho, western democracies have taught us to put into oblivion our Masuphas, our Letsies, our Molapos whom we have been taught that they are descendants of King Moshoeshoe. Today, their positions are taken by councillors who are politically connected.
The late Peter Nthwane sang: Tlohelang lintho sekhooa, ha re tlohelleng senyesemane re khutleleng metsong ea rona.
Fight to exhume Bishop Taaso
Notsi backs new recruits
Fireworks as LDF Ladies, Kick4Life Ladies clash
Towards a future of collective dreams
Time to walk the talk
LEFA casts net wider for players
Sixth prison escapee captured in Bloemfontein
Tortured inmates demand compensation
Heads roll at LCS after prison breakout
Tlali’s bizarre bail
Lawyers say will challenge same-sexmarriages
Outrage over Kabi’s initiation flirtation
Syringes shortage hits vaccination programme
Army boss demands explanation
AD expels two rebels
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
Business1 month ago
Big cheer for Limkokwing job creators
-
News1 month ago
53 dead pensioners paid for four years
-
News1 month ago
Bid to block naturalised Basotho from key posts
-
News1 month ago
Uproar over DCEO recruits
-
News1 month ago
New party courts Phamotse
-
News1 month ago
Robbery suspect dies in police cells
-
Business1 month ago
Information structures to mend relations
-
Business2 months ago
Joang locked in rentals row with tenants