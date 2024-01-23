Towards a future of collective dreams

As the New Year dawns upon us, we stand at the precipice of commemorating significant milestones in the history of Lesotho and South Africa. The year 2024 marks not only the bicentenary of the founding of the Kingdom of Lesotho but also the 30th anniversary of democracy in South Africa. These milestones serve as poignant reminders of our historical journey and the profound resilience and tenacity exhibited by our forbearers in shaping our shared narrative.

However, as we pay homage to our past, we must also recognise that the responsibility for steering our countries towards a brighter future lies within the collective efforts of each citizen. The echoes of our ancestors’ dreams reverberate through time, calling upon every individual, whether at home or in the diaspora, to actively participate in the progress of our nation’s future. A heartfelt plea extends to those in the diaspora, urging their contribution to the prosperity and development of our homeland.

Furthermore, fostering greater collaboration among the diverse segments of society — civil society formations, government, the private sector, and individual citizens — is essential. Together, through unity and collaboration, we can forge a path that transcends the boundaries of division and works towards a future where prosperity, equality, and opportunity are accessible to all.

In embracing this shared responsibility and collaboration, let us honour our past by shaping a future where the aspirations of every citizen are valued and where the unity of purpose propels us toward greater heights of progress and success.

Reflecting on the struggles faced by King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela, we are reminded of their unwavering determination amidst adversity. They didn’t have it easy! King Moshoeshoe I, the founder of the Kingdom of Lesotho, exemplified a remarkable stance in history when faced with what could have been perceived as enemies. He encountered a group of people who practised cannibalism, a culture deeply distinct from his own. Instead of responding with hostility or eradicating them, he chose a path that echoed his innate spirit of reconciliation and nation-building.

Moshoeshoe I embraced these individuals, seeking not their elimination but their integration into the broader fabric of society. His vision extended beyond mere tolerance; he sought understanding and unity among diverse groups. By fostering good neighbourliness and integrating different tribes into a cohesive society, Moshoeshoe I set a precedent of acceptance and cooperation, emphasising the strength in diversity and unity.

Similarly, Nelson Mandela, despite enduring the hardships of incarceration, advocated for reconciliation, paving the way for healing through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post-apartheid South Africa. Both leaders shared a profound belief in forgiveness, fostering unity over division, and choosing the path of reconciliation to build stronger, more inclusive societies.

Their legacies continue to echo through time, reminding us of the transformative power of forgiveness, unity, and the inclusive nation-building that fosters a brighter future for all.

These visionary leaders and their collaborators bore the weight of daunting challenges but clung to hope and faith when circumstances seemed insurmountable.

In the sacred words of Isaiah 40:31, it is said, “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

This verse encapsulates the essence of hope, depicting its transformative power in the face of adversity.

Hope, as Vaclav Havel eloquently articulated, is the essence that infuses life and work with meaning. It transcends the circumstances that envelop us, rendering a life devoid of hope as barren and unfulfilling. Both King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela exemplified this unwavering hope, anchoring their actions in the belief that transformation and unity could rise from the ashes of discord and division.

Please indulge me as I quote Vaclav Havel fully when he said:

“I am not an optimist, because I am not sure that everything ends well. Nor am I a pessimist, because I am not sure that everything ends badly. I just carry hope in my heart. Hope is the feeling that life and work have a meaning. You either have it or you don’t, regardless of the state of the world that surrounds you. Life without hope is an empty, boring, and useless life. I cannot imagine that I could strive for something if I did not carry hope in me. I am thankful to God for this gift. It is as big as life itself.”

Havel’s words must serve as an inspiration for us as we navigate the future.

Similarly, our forebears’ unwavering faith and commitment to reconciliation as an example not only transformed their respective nations but also serve as guiding lights for us in navigating our own turbulent times. It is in clinging to this hope and faith that we find the strength to soar beyond limitations, run with perseverance, and walk steadfastly toward a future built on unity, compassion, and understanding.

As we embark on this significant year, let us strive to create a legacy worthy of the sacrifices made by our predecessors. What defines legacy in our time? Will we be remembered as individuals who pursued self-interest or as custodians of a community’s well-being?

In earnest prayer, I beseech for blessings upon your families and our nations. May unity reign supreme, guiding our leaders to become architects of national progress, focusing on uplifting the marginalised.

My earnest prayers extend to neighbouring nations undertaking elections this year, aspiring for peaceful and progressive transitions both in South Africa and Botswana.

In faith and hope, let us chart a course where the aspirations of our nation triumph over individual pursuits for self-enrichment and power at any cost.

As we commemorate these significant anniversaries, they are not merely about reminiscing for the sake of the past but are about laying the foundation for the future we collectively dream of for the next generation.

Let 2024 be more than just a marker in time; may it be a testament to our unified pursuit of hope and the realisation of our dreams. May this year serve as the launching pad where our collective aspirations take flight, carried by the spirit of unity and resilience. In doing so, let us forge a future that echoes the dreams of our ancestors, a future they would look upon with pride and gratitude.

Bishop David Ramela