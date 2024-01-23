Connect with us

Towards a future of collective dreams

Published

23 hours ago

on

As the New Year dawns upon us, we stand at the precipice of commemorating significant milestones in the history of Lesotho and South Africa. The year 2024 marks not only the bicentenary of the founding of the Kingdom of Lesotho but also the 30th anniversary of democracy in South Africa. These milestones serve as poignant reminders of our historical journey and the profound resilience and tenacity exhibited by our forbearers in shaping our shared narrative.

However, as we pay homage to our past, we must also recognise that the responsibility for steering our countries towards a brighter future lies within the collective efforts of each citizen. The echoes of our ancestors’ dreams reverberate through time, calling upon every individual, whether at home or in the diaspora, to actively participate in the progress of our nation’s future. A heartfelt plea extends to those in the diaspora, urging their contribution to the prosperity and development of our homeland.

Furthermore, fostering greater collaboration among the diverse segments of society — civil society formations, government, the private sector, and individual citizens — is essential. Together, through unity and collaboration, we can forge a path that transcends the boundaries of division and works towards a future where prosperity, equality, and opportunity are accessible to all.

In embracing this shared responsibility and collaboration, let us honour our past by shaping a future where the aspirations of every citizen are valued and where the unity of purpose propels us toward greater heights of progress and success.

Reflecting on the struggles faced by King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela, we are reminded of their unwavering determination amidst adversity. They didn’t have it easy! King Moshoeshoe I, the founder of the Kingdom of Lesotho, exemplified a remarkable stance in history when faced with what could have been perceived as enemies. He encountered a group of people who practised cannibalism, a culture deeply distinct from his own. Instead of responding with hostility or eradicating them, he chose a path that echoed his innate spirit of reconciliation and nation-building.

Moshoeshoe I embraced these individuals, seeking not their elimination but their integration into the broader fabric of society. His vision extended beyond mere tolerance; he sought understanding and unity among diverse groups. By fostering good neighbourliness and integrating different tribes into a cohesive society, Moshoeshoe I set a precedent of acceptance and cooperation, emphasising the strength in diversity and unity.

Similarly, Nelson Mandela, despite enduring the hardships of incarceration, advocated for reconciliation, paving the way for healing through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post-apartheid South Africa. Both leaders shared a profound belief in forgiveness, fostering unity over division, and choosing the path of reconciliation to build stronger, more inclusive societies.

Their legacies continue to echo through time, reminding us of the transformative power of forgiveness, unity, and the inclusive nation-building that fosters a brighter future for all.

These visionary leaders and their collaborators bore the weight of daunting challenges but clung to hope and faith when circumstances seemed insurmountable.
In the sacred words of Isaiah 40:31, it is said, “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

This verse encapsulates the essence of hope, depicting its transformative power in the face of adversity.

Hope, as Vaclav Havel eloquently articulated, is the essence that infuses life and work with meaning. It transcends the circumstances that envelop us, rendering a life devoid of hope as barren and unfulfilling. Both King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela exemplified this unwavering hope, anchoring their actions in the belief that transformation and unity could rise from the ashes of discord and division.

Please indulge me as I quote Vaclav Havel fully when he said:

“I am not an optimist, because I am not sure that everything ends well. Nor am I a pessimist, because I am not sure that everything ends badly. I just carry hope in my heart. Hope is the feeling that life and work have a meaning. You either have it or you don’t, regardless of the state of the world that surrounds you. Life without hope is an empty, boring, and useless life. I cannot imagine that I could strive for something if I did not carry hope in me. I am thankful to God for this gift. It is as big as life itself.”

Havel’s words must serve as an inspiration for us as we navigate the future.
Similarly, our forebears’ unwavering faith and commitment to reconciliation as an example not only transformed their respective nations but also serve as guiding lights for us in navigating our own turbulent times. It is in clinging to this hope and faith that we find the strength to soar beyond limitations, run with perseverance, and walk steadfastly toward a future built on unity, compassion, and understanding.

As we embark on this significant year, let us strive to create a legacy worthy of the sacrifices made by our predecessors. What defines legacy in our time? Will we be remembered as individuals who pursued self-interest or as custodians of a community’s well-being?

In earnest prayer, I beseech for blessings upon your families and our nations. May unity reign supreme, guiding our leaders to become architects of national progress, focusing on uplifting the marginalised.

My earnest prayers extend to neighbouring nations undertaking elections this year, aspiring for peaceful and progressive transitions both in South Africa and Botswana.
In faith and hope, let us chart a course where the aspirations of our nation triumph over individual pursuits for self-enrichment and power at any cost.

As we commemorate these significant anniversaries, they are not merely about reminiscing for the sake of the past but are about laying the foundation for the future we collectively dream of for the next generation.

Let 2024 be more than just a marker in time; may it be a testament to our unified pursuit of hope and the realisation of our dreams. May this year serve as the launching pad where our collective aspirations take flight, carried by the spirit of unity and resilience. In doing so, let us forge a future that echoes the dreams of our ancestors, a future they would look upon with pride and gratitude.

Bishop David Ramela

 

Insight

Subject to correction

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2024

By

I ended the last article by encouraging students to copy-edit their work before submission. And this goes for lots of other kinds of writing—official documents, advertisements of items or services for sale, love letters (boy, you don’t want to get those wrong. Don’t let slip through a line such as “I want you to be my awful wedded wife.”) It is, however, difficult to copy-edit one’s own writing, because, once written, the stuff is so familiar it just slips past the eye as one checks it.
With me, I try to finish my work before deadline, so I have at least a week to spare before copy-editing, hence what I’ve written is less familiar to the eye and errors will stand out. An alternative is to ask a trusted fellow student, or a colleague, or an awful wedded wife, to copy-edit your work, and carry out a reciprocal task for them.

Nowadays I carry out a lot of copy-editing work for colleagues. I’ve built up a reputation as being good at it; it earns me some very welcome extra income; and, because a lot of it is for Nigerian writers (academic and creative) it keeps me in touch with a country that’s very important to me. Recently I was copy-editor for a book of essays assembled in tribute to a major Nigerian poet, a book to which I also contributed an essay (which, in line with the advice I gave above, was copy-edited by one of the book’s commissioning editors).
Essays in the book by senior Nigerian academics were just fine and needed minimal correction. Some of those by junior academics drove me round the bend, as there is a certain kind of traineee, show-off Nigerian scholarly writing that is headache-inducing: verbose, opting for elaborate, polysyllabic language when simpler expression would be just fine, and packed with redundant adverbs such as “notably” and “undoubtedly.” A lot of metaphorical red ink was spent on those parts of the book.
Having good general knowledge is also a big asset for a copy-editor. In the same book there was a reference to the great Soviet poet Akhmatova, and I was able to correct her first name, not Maria as the author had written, but Anna. It also helped that I know how to spell the name of the capital of Madagascar. And I scored lucky, finding a reference to a Nigerian academic named as Sani Yusuf Sadda and being able to correct the surname to Sada—not because the man was at all well-known, but because he was a friend of mine when he was a junior lecturer in the first university I worked at, in northern Nigeria.
To round off, how strict should a copy-editor be? I would say “merciless” (though in practice I do have my soft side). In the UK the phrase “grammar Nazi” is used for someone who belligerently corrects the grammar of others when they’re speaking. Sure, these people are tedious and rude, but correcting material for publication is a different matter.
I am especially strict on the correct use of the apostrophe. I don’t want to see a cookery column in a newspaper referring to “new potato’s.” Also I absolutely insist on the distinction between “like” and “such as.” The former is used for comparison, the latter to give examples. And so: “Oranges, like lemons, are a good source of vitamin C.” But “African countries such as Nigeria and Ethiopia have a very long history of urbanization.” It is worth noting that.
Chris Dunton

 

Insight

Teaching children communal values

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2024

By

Early in 2023, the Ministry of Education called for public submissions to a process intended to reform our primary schools curriculum.
The ministry’s call was in response to Basotho’s complaints about the dramatic decline in the quality of education at different levels of our educational system, and about how little knowledge graduates of different levels of the educational system possess.

Apart from the decline in the quality of education at different levels of our schools’ system, the teaching of values of botho (humanity) seems to be another area where our schools’ curricula fall short.
We have neglected the inclusion and teaching of sociable and communitarian values in the content of schools’ curricula on some assumption that Africans are naturally predisposed towards botho.
Based on this assumption, instead of developing curricula designed to teach early learners values of community, empathy, ability to think of others, and care for others, we have designed schools’ curricula that inculcate in learners anti-social values of individualism, self-centredness, admiration and ambition for personal wealth, competitiveness, and personal success.
Every day we see evidence that botho is not inherent to being an African, or Mosotho. Such evidence includes the perpetration of crime by some against others; the fact that we are one of the most socio-economically unequal societies in the world; and, related to this, the fact that the majority of Basotho live in conditions of immense socio-economic insecurity.
We make no connection between cultivating these individualistic values, on the one hand, and the prevalence and escalation of crime and other anti-botho conduct, on the other.
An unlearned observation suggests that reform of pre-primary and primary school curricula also has the potential to help us with more difficult problems of anti-botho, anti-social behaviour and high rates of crime that are tearing Basotho society apart today.
If this observation is not inaccurate, as we improve the content and delivery of school subjects, we should consider inclusion, from as early as pre-school level, of curricula, or subjects, intended to cultivate values of botho in students to build them into better human beings, good citizens and members of society filled with an aversion for anti-botho and anti-communitarian behaviour.
The fight against different forms of crime and other conduct harmful to our social order should be borne in mind as reform of schools’ curricula is undertaken.
Proposals Lesotho governments make for solving problems of crime are expensive and, it can be said, seem to be over-the-top and unsustainable. Each time crime escalates governments propose and take measures such as introducing ‘tougher laws’, recruiting more police, buying more police hardware (helicopters, etc.), building more police stations, more prisons, and adopting more and higher technologies.
There are all manner of limits to many of these measures, and they are unlikely to provide durable solutions.
Money that could be used on all these measures would yield better returns if it was spent on the development of school curricula that include values of botho and community, and to provide teachers and necessary facilities at different levels of the educational system.
Countries with low crime rates teach kids sociable and communal values — empathy, care for others, ability to think of others, distaste for crime, etc. — from early childhood care & development. In large part, it was because of this approach to education that some, like The Netherlands, found themselves without prison populations. Prison infrastructure that remained unoccupied was rented out to other countries.
Instilling communitarian values and empathy in children in the early stages of education has the potential not only to turn out better human beings and good citizens but also to reduce crime and other social problems.
This approach is not a quick fix. Like some long-lasting solutions, it will take time but its fruits can be seen in some societies. Quick fixes — more police, tougher laws, more hardware, etc. —are not only unsustainable but they are also not working.
Prof Motlatsi Thabane

 

Insight

We need a national vision to drive change

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2024

By

Compliments to friends and foes alike.
As we usher in a New Year, how different will it be from the past years? Suffice to say, the Kingdom of Lesotho is a Third World country whose people live their lives just like any other people in developed countries. This is evidenced by the spending patterns not only during the festive season but throughout the year.

A Third World country as it is, Lesotho is blessed with talent and skill across the socio-economic spectrum. In the arts fraternity we have had the likes of Bra Tsepo Tsola and Mooki Leepa. I follow their artistic expressions in the form of music and for today’s piece I invite you all to start the year by listening to a few songs from our two departed musicians.
In one of the songs they sing …’o phuthile matsoho o shebile banna ha ba sebetsa…” in another Mooki sings….Afrika unite…
The Kingdom of Lesotho as I am told has a population of about 2.35 million people. It is a bit bigger than eSwatini, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and probably Botswana. These are countries that started developing at the same time and have had similar problems as they evolved from absolute poverty and foreign control.
With the exception of Botswana, Lesotho, eSwatini, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are all countries that are ruled by monarchs, term them Kings or Emirs, but they are ruled by a royal family.
From the four countries or kingdoms, Lesotho and eSwatini are way behind their Arab counterparts. This I allude to the governance system as expressed by each of the Kingdoms.
I am not a super fan of western democracy especially when such systems set to dismantle cultures and traditions which have for decades and centuries held the centre in the founding and sustenance of our nations. I also am not a fan of exploitation of the subjects of monarchs by the monarchs and their inner circle of tenderpreneurs.
Qatar and the UAE have benefitted from their oil and gas. But most importantly, they have had the wisdom of their Emirs to thank, these Emirs knew that the oil and gas reserves would one day get depleted and decades ago they put in place and operation strategies as a prelude to what their next economic centrepiece would be.
With the oil money they invested in becoming the pitbulls of tourism and with the tourism boom they extended their tentacles into aviation and real estate. Within a generation, that is within 30 years they are no longer reliant on oil and gas revenue. The two countries have three of the largest airlines: Qatar Airways, Ethihad and the Emirates.
Their business strategy is that if you choose on their airlines, you will pass through Doha if you use Qatar Airways, Abu Dabi if you use Ethihad and Dubai if you choose to travel Emirates.
Their airports are huge and extremely busy, and are used to invite you back and on the return visit you will this time get into the Kingdoms and not only fly through. That’s how they make money, by becoming the playground of the business world and the extremely wealthy. They have turned their capitals into business hubs as many multinational corporations now operate from these cities.
Lesotho is endowed with natural resources. For decades, Lesotho has been clueless on how it could tap these resources to improve its economy for the benefit of its people. We have three very huge dams where we store water to be transferred to South Africa and soon to Botswana. But nothing can be shown by our government regarding how the royalties are being used to further develop the Kingdom.
Then there are the controversial diamonds, which have among others divided the nation. We have not seen any tangible direct benefits from our diamonds.
Lesotho like Qatar, eSwatini and the UAE are ruled by monarchs. The exception is that of the four, one, and unfortunately Lesotho’s monarch had been made to sit back and enjoy without making decisions. We have fallen victim to western democracy, something that King Moshoeshoe, our founder did not use when founding Lesotho.
Our traditions and cultures are not compatible with the western democracy. The western democracies work where the basic family unit has been broken and blood relations no longer define societies.
Get to Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia you will today hear about Princes and Sheikhs and they have roles that they play in their economies to the inclusion of the commoners too.
Come to Lesotho, western democracies have taught us to put into oblivion our Masuphas, our Letsies, our Molapos whom we have been taught that they are descendants of King Moshoeshoe. Today, their positions are taken by councillors who are politically connected.
We have as a people embraced western democracy to the extent now that our existence, our use of our natural resources is governed by charlatans put in power by the unsuspecting electorate, only for the charlatans to think of nothing but themselves.
This is the reason why instead of Basotho uniting to develop Lesotho, they would rather be baying for each other’s throats in pursuit of getting to be government and then bleed the Kingdom dry.
Today, as we start 2024, we must remember that Lesotho still does not have a vision to guide it. Saudi Arabia has vision 2030, and I guess many counties have their own versions. What do we have? So we are on a journey to nowhere, it’s only a journey of if we get to be in Government! And once we get there, what next?
We had the European-funded national reforms which have been invalidated by our own courts of law. If we can’t even reform our legislation, then what can we achieve as a country and as a people?
Isn’t it time that we rethink our future and not our stomachs?
The late Peter Nthwane sang: Tlohelang lintho sekhooa, ha re tlohelleng senyesemane re khutleleng metsong ea rona.
Mokhosi Mohapi

Continue Reading
