Transforming Lesotho’s trade environment

In a significant step toward modernising trade processes and improving the ease of doing business, the Government of Lesotho has made major progress in implementing the Lesotho National Single Window for Trade—a digital platform that streamlines the submission and processing of trade-related documentation.

This ambitious reform aligns with Article 10.4 of the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), which encourages member states to establish electronic single window systems to simplify and harmonise trade procedures.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development, with financial support from the World Bank, and is being implemented under the Competitiveness and Financial Inclusion (CAFI) Project.

The groundwork for the National Single Window was laid in 2017, when the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group provided technical assistance to define the system’s scope.

The objective was clear: to create a centralised platform where traders could apply electronically for licences, permits, and certificates (LPCs), thereby simplifying and digitising previously complex procedures.

In June 2022, the pilot phase was successfully completed under the Second Private Sector Competitiveness (PSC) Project, with two key government agencies connected to the platform:

The One Stop Business Facilitation Centre (OBFC) – responsible for business registration and trade licensing.

The Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA)—now operating as Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL)—responsible for customs clearance and revenue collection.

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the pressure to complete the project before the PSC Project’s closure, the project was executed successfully.

Oversight was provided by the National Trade Facilitation Committee (NTFC), while implementation was managed remotely by a dedicated team of LRA technical experts and international consultants via virtual platforms.

The success of the pilot project—delivered under such challenging conditions—underscores the government’s strong commitment to transforming Lesotho’s trade environment.

Encouraged by the project’s results, the government launched the national roll-out phase in October 2024 under the CAFI Project.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development, this phase aims to connect 10 additional government agencies to the platform by September 2025.

Upon completion of this phase, Revenue Services Lesotho will assume full operational management of the Single Window platform.

The agencies and their respective services being integrated are:

Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition – Marketing Department

Import and export permits for controlled commodities

Department of Livestock (including Fisheries)

Veterinary import and export permits

Department of Agricultural Research

Plant import permits

Phytosanitary certificates for export

Lesotho Dairy Board – Department of Marketing

Dairy import and export permits

Ministry of Health – Environmental Health

Export certificates for human remains

Exemption certificates to import non-iodized salt

Export food safety certificates

Ministry of Health – Pharmaceutical Department

Import permits for psychotropic drugs, narcotics, medicines, and medical devices

Export permits for medicines and medical devices

Ministry of Natural Resources – Department of Mines

Export permits for rocks

Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police – National Police Service

Import and export permits for firearms and explosives

SARPCCO clearance certificates

Ministry of Public Works and Transport – Department of Traffic

Cross-border permits for road transport

Ministry of Sports, Tourism, Arts and Culture

Import permits for alcohol

The CAFI Project Management Unit will hand over the Lesotho National Single Window (LNSW) ICT equipment to the chief accounting officers of the 10 agencies this Friday.

Once fully operational, the National Single Window will provide traders with a unified digital platform for obtaining all required LPCs. This will significantly reduce clearance times, lower administrative costs, and eliminate long-standing inefficiencies in cross-border trade.

The reform is expected to boost Lesotho’s competitiveness, increase trade volumes, and unlock new opportunities in regional and international markets. It will be particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which often face disproportionate challenges in navigating complex regulatory procedures.

This is a transformational reform—one that not only modernises Lesotho’s trade infrastructure but also strengthens the country’s overall business environment, contributes meaningfully to inclusive economic growth, and positions Lesotho ahead of its neighbours and regional peers in trade facilitation.

With strong institutional support, robust project management, and continued partnership with the World Bank, Lesotho is positioning itself as a forward-looking, efficient, and business-friendly trade hub—setting a benchmark for digital trade reform across the Southern African region.

Chaba Mokuku