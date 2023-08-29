Insight
Understanding the narrative effect
What effect does a piece of writing has on the reader? This is a very interesting question we want to explore today. To illustrate, let’s explore an extract.
“I peered out into the street. On the other side, there was a street lamp with a dying bulb. I was opening my mouth to say ‘What?’ and then I saw it. Half a block from us, an enormous shadow was moving along the street.”
Have you seen how the extract aptly captures a sense of a disserted street in a very sombre mood or atmosphere? The night evoked a sense of fear in the reader. Think of the faintly glowing street lamps aptly expressed using good word pictures, the street lamp had a ‘dying’ bulb!
When we talk or refer to the effect of a writing, we are basically focusing on the mood/atmosphere and the emotions invoked by the piece of writing or text. To produce that effect, a writer uses/employs various strategies; he uses his words skillfully, utilising word pictures (imagery) such as similes, metaphors and the right choice of words, that is, diction.
Are you also seeing that a beautiful narrative carefully blends mood and setting? This is so because the setting of the extract above is the night, in a deserted and cold night. And then, a very big shadow appeared. One can see the terrifying night being painted by the stroke of a pen here. Mood must aptly capture certain elements of place, time and weather. It also captures the scents, colours and hues associated with a certain place, time or events. A good piece of narrative must engage the reader, captivate him or make him frightened; it must make someone feel or visualise the thing or object thus painted.
Narrative effect is that which is evoked by the text in the mind or heart of the reader. If it is cold, the reader, as it were must shiver. Let’s demonstrate this through another colourful extract. In the following extract the narrator, using his poignant pen to bring the narrative effect, aptly argues that professional hunting is not that bad.
“You must properly respect what you are after and shoot it cleanly and on the animal’s own territory. You must fix forever in your mind all the wonders of that particular day – the blue of the sky, the smells, the feel of the breeze, the scent of the flowers. Then you will not merely have killed an animal; you will have given a kind of immortality to a beast because you loved him and wanted him forever, so that you could always capture that moment.”
What an evocative and enchanting piece of writing! As you were reading, what were your feelings? I think you have appreciated how the narrative justifies professional hunting in a very enticing way. Look at how the animal being killed is given an ‘immortality’ through the impression of the prey, taking to heart the scent of the flowers, capturing the sky, the weather and the totality of the animal’s existence and the environment around it.
This brings to mind what one writer has said about the narrative effect and how it blends with mood or atmosphere, “If the atmosphere is to be foreboding, you must forebode on every page. If it is to be cold, you must chill, not once or twice, but until your readers are shivering.” What an interesting and exciting way of expressing how a piece of fine reading can make you feel as you read. Let me show you how a fine writing can make you ‘experience’ winter in a warm, cozy environment. As you read, focus on the atmosphere painted.
“When we came back to Paris it was clear and lovely. The city had accommodated itself to winter, there was good wood for sale at the wood and coal place across our street, and there were braziers outside of the good cafes so that you could keep warm on the terraces.”
Have you seen the warm mood and the painting of Paris? As you read, you get a ‘feel’ and ‘air’ of Paris. Paris is captured as an enchanting and glamorous city. It’s depicted as a blossoming, beautiful city. Let me once more furnish you with another example. The passage colourfully narrates a character’s first sight of a very huge elephant, we will call the narrator Natalia. Let’s go!
“Its ears were folded back against the domed, bouldered head with big-lidded eyes; the arched roll of the spine fell away into the hips; dry folds of skin shook around the shoulders and knees as it shifted its weight. It seemed to take up the whole street. It dragged its curled trunk like a fist along the ground.”
In the extract above the narrator brings to the reader’s attention Natalia’s horrifying experience at meeting the huge and hideous elephant during the night. Her impressions of the elephant are that it was very hideous or grotesque, to say the least; the elephant’s huge and lumpy body and features are captured using word pictures such as “bouldered head” and “big-lidded eyes.” One can simply imagine the huge head and huge eyes almost bulging out. The writer was awed and overwhelmed by the ordeal or experience, this is brought by the writer’s evocative statement, “It seemed to take up the whole street.” It seems as if everything around the writer and the street just stood still and the elephant was the whole street, the whole world, as it were. The elephant further “dragged” its trunk, one can see that the elephant was moving with difficulty because of the enormity of its rough and hideous features
As we learn the art of creating effect through writing, we will get to a point where we immerse ourselves in the texture on the text, listening to the sound and the hues of the text, the colours painted, the smell, etc, which the writer presents to us through the skillful and evocative use of language.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Ban on Zodwa a shallow and hypocritical low point
I am not a fan of setjoetla or those who perform such acts but bans on persons, individual or collective, should be done on a flimsy claim to threats to national security. Kannete mona ho batloa nale moferong. How does Lesotho declare Zodwa Persona Non Grata arbitrarily on hearsay? She hasn’t said anything against Lesotho that would be seen as a threat to our national security.
If it is alleged that she does acts of social indecency, why doesn’t Government prescribe a dress code to her so that it limits her to just dancing and miming? We are now in the Month of the African Woman, hona le ba bangata ba tlo tsamaea mona ba tenne lithethane which reveal way too much, something that just falls short of what Zodwa does indoors and not outdoors but bona they walk around semi-nude .
The regalia, lithethane, while deemed to be traditional, and based on the premise that Lesotho is a Christian nation as it appears in the instrument issued by the Honorable Minister of Home Affairs and not church affairs, is not welcomed in Christian churches as it does not fully conform with or to the prescribed Church dress code.
Besides, those who will don the traditional regalia and prance in public do provoke sexual innuendos unintentionally or deliberately to many a male observer. The whistles and non verbatim responses that arise from the sight of a Mosotho woman clad in the traditional regalia is a disruption and distraction to many a mam so it has the same effect as that of Zodwa.
The difference here is that men will express their will to go and watch Zodwa in her act by paying to see her while the donning of traditional regalia is imposed unto the men on the basis that it might arouse improper thoughts.
I guess Lesotho should effect a blanket ban on nude and semi-nude performances as well as banning certain television channels. Has anyone watched Shaka Ilembe? The nudity on that series is the one that has many a normal man to be glued to their screens on Sunday evenings.
The immorality depicted on some soapies go against the same soft Christian morality as stated in the letter. In one popular soapie there is a Doctor who jumps from one man’s bed to another, does this teach our youths who want to be doctors that doctors are characterised by bed-hopping? Why aren’t they banned by decree of government too?
Is it because the name Zodwa is proving to be a brand to the extent that it has attracted a government response? Well by banning Zodwa, our government is simply promoting her. She is now so popular in Lesotho that she doesn’t need to perform her usual dance manoeuvres.
What if Zodwa is invited by a Mosotho entrepreneur to promote the African Woman Month to wear the Lesotho traditional gear just as Connie Ferguson had attended a popular dinner in Maseru? Yes I mean just to wear the same traditional regalia as Basotho women wear it locally during this month. I am sure some tourist operator can organise something of this nature and state in bold that she won’t dance to amapiano but traditional koriana music.
In fact, how about the Hon. Minister of Gender, Arts and Culture and that of Social Development organising a luncheon to celebrate this month, invite our local Omali, Omali features Zodwa (instruct her to wear a black or brown full nickers) together with his dancers to also be his back-up dancer wearing the same traditional regalia as won by our own Sotho Kids…..then sing …ke rata ha a shebile koana, ngoanenoa o pakile ‘seka re ba falla ako tjeke Zodwa….let us see the effect of that…the body, the name Zodwa and all will do it more than any speech during the same luncheon. We all know it.
Will the Christian clerics refuse to endorse our celebration of the African woman, really….I doubt it…..ke ba ba kae ba shebellang the reed dances ea KZN and eSwatini…Hypocrisy must fall ke sa pheta….
I reiterate my stand, I for one won’t pay to watch nor even go to see Zodwa perform setjoetla, but to ban her even before she performs setloetja is wrong. There is an abundance of setjoetla already in Lesotho either in the physical or as content on TV or social media.
Why isn’t there a blanket ban including shutting down YouTube because Zodwa’s content is readily abundant on social media…why don’t you ban Thope tse Khang songs because they are sexually suggestive?
Is Lesotho as a Christian state teaching us to discriminate? We have rights and must be allowed to choose to exercise them how we want. Don’t ban Zodwa, but yes ban her public indecency. The letter would make sense if it said Lesotho doesn’t have a problem with Zodwa as a person coming to visit Lesotho for we need tourists and anything that can boost our tourism but will not allow her to transgress local law pertaining to public indecency as enacted.
How many people who perform such acts but are unknown to the Minister and the clerics have been allowed to enter the country, some to sell sex? Does this mean the sale of sex is legal in Lesotho? Why doesn’t the Minister serve letters on those who sell sex publicly? What about the salient sale of sex in exchange for material possessions or alcohol?
Ke cho tjena.
Mokhosi Mohapi
Mastering the craft of narrative writing
Narrative writing is like a journey; a beautiful, picturesque, and peaceful journey which takes you through the landscape and, as you travel, you enjoy the flowers, the scent of the flowers, the mountains, you enjoy the soothing air as you climb the beautiful hills. Good narrative is immersive and relaxing and world-changing. You sit there reading a beautiful narrative, and, there you are! The narrative opens vistas of knowledge and worlds to you.
Good and effective narrative writing is gripping as well as immersive; it allows you to drench as it were, in the pulse of the narrative. Like every skill, writing effective narrative is a craft, a delicate skill that can be learnt and perfected. Today we focus on the art or craft of writing good narrative. The narrative streak, as we have seen, is similar to taking a good journey in which you enjoy and revel at the picturesque environment and soak yourself in its being and heartbeat.
I often like to use the term “narrascape” in which I invent the confluence of narrative and landscape – the physical landscape as well as the emotional landscape and intensity which a text evokes. The landscape I conjure is not only physical, but it is more mental and emotional. Writing takes you to new places and allows you to experience meeting people from different places and see new objects and hear new sounds and watch the beautiful landscape and its hues and fragrances. The narrator, as an astute storyteller, leads you in the journey. The narrative depends on the effectiveness of the storyteller and his ability to excite, surprise and complicate the narrative through various twists in the tail just like a beautiful journey would be complicated by the contours unfolding on the narrow paths as the being and pulse of the landscape unfolds and recoils to itself.
Here is a fine and compelling example of narrative writing.
“He knew he would find her sitting on the big, flat rock by the river. She was scribbling in her diary again and seemed oblivious to the sound of the birds and the gurgling water of Mohokare River. She kept on writing, her small frame shadowing him from the big black diary that had almost become a part of her, part of the landscape he called home. He knew she had worn the pink, layered skirt for him. She looked up, saw him coming, and quickly climbed down from the rock and ran towards him, her arms outstretched, her pink skirt floating and swirling around her. She was barefoot but the long skirt gracefully covered her small feet.”
This narrative is gripping as well as it is colourful and intriguing. It creates suspense. Have you seen the narrative acumen of the omniscient narrator, penned in the third person narrative style? An omniscient narrator is an “all-knowing” narrator who is alive to everything about the character. I hope you have seen how the narrative beautifully brings the girl to us; the girl is absorbed in her world and is gracefully captured. She is also in love. The narrator captures her feelings, thoughts and the salient features of the landscape to create an atmosphere of romance, heightened by nature’s hues – the gurgling water, the chirping birds and her seeming obliviousness to everything around her. She is also absorbed, completely immersed in her diary. She is writing and the writing has become her world.
Have you seen how an excellent narrative strives to paint atmosphere through the interaction of text, setting, characters and the general landscape? Atmosphere refers to the general mood and effect a certain piece of writing evokes.
Let’s focus on another extract showing the craft of effective narrative writing.
“At first I thought it was a tram, but its shape was too organic, too lumpy, and it was going far too slowly for that, making almost no noise. It was swaying, swaying up the street with an even momentum in a rolling motion that was drawing it away from us like a tide, and every time it rocked forward, something about it made a soft dragging sound on the rails. As we watched, the thing sucked in air and then let a deep groan.”
The narrative above is so intense, vivid and gripping. The extract describes a narrator’s impressions of an elephant she meets during the night. I hope you have also seen the importance of good observation in writing good narrative. The writer had to watch everything so closely; the hideous appearance of the elephant, its graceful walk, its huge and grotesque features and the sounds it made. Look at the use of the word “thing” to emphasise the hideous and grotesque nature of the elephant.
As we have seen writing good narrative is a craft, it is a journey in which the narrator takes us into the pulse of events and we observe.
Vuso Mhlanga
An open letter to my government
Dear brothers and sisters, subjects of His Majesty King Letsie III
I come in peace but with grave concern regarding our existence as a nation in the 21st century.
It has been 30 years and three months since Lesotho returned to the multi-party democratic rule. This after the army deposed the then BNP government in January 1986. Thirty years of democratic rule that has seen traditional revolutionary political parties start the democratic dispensation as ruling parties and indeed in fulfiment of the late Dr Ntsu Mokhele’s prophecies: ‘Lefika le tla thetheha ho fihlela le shatleha mme le fela’, and the mighty parties have split to the degree that they can’t garner enough votes to get even one parliamentary seat.
The 30 years have produced more GD6 owners than the delivery of basic amenities for the very same Basotho who queue on election days to bestow governments into office. The creation of the much spoken about DCEO has not been the deterrent that the government wanted regarding the rampant corruption among the entire spectrum of servitude.
Dear government, I write to you after having lived through the entire democratic era. By 1993 when Lesotho returned to democratic rule, I had already completed my secondary school studies and some of my tertiary education, so believe me when I say I am well versed in what has been happening. I have seen it all and I can’t be fed alternative facts, not at my age.
As a patriot of this Kingdom and a taxpayer I feel compelled to exercise my constitutional rights, particularly my rights pertaining to access to information as well as those of being protected by the state. I am of sound being and in good standing with the state, hence me being a truly free man who is not incarcerated.
I love my country and will do anything possible to protect it. In return I expect my country to provide services and security for me and my fellow brothers and sisters.
That is why I never complain about the tax I pay. I pay it willingly and would pay more if my government were to demonstrate that it can invest my tax for the betterment of my life and that of the nation as opposed to turning Lesotho, my fatherland, into a land of milk and honey for those who have the opportunity of dipping their hands into the cookie jar without fearing any legal repercussion simply because of them being acquainted to the ruling elite.
Leadership, it is a fact that the food that we eat today, and this is for the lucky few because many go to bed on empty stomachs and no one cares, but the food we eat today is the cause of many diseases we are forced to live with lately. I do understand that this is one of the unfortunate evolutions of mankind, but my biggest worry is that if I am to fall ill, I mean really ill, does this country that milks me thousands of Maloti have a healthcare system that can prolong my life amidst the illness in order for me to continue sharing and contributing the skills I have learnt over the years in pursuit of building our economy?
Do we have medical practitioners and specialists in the numbers required to treat us in time of need? How many hospitals are adequately equipped with modern and relevant medical equipment? I hate to say this, there is more paracetamol in our hospitals than what is really needed to keep the lives of Basotho afloat….the reason being, the medical sector is not adequately staffed and resourced and this doesn’t seem to bother anyone in leadership.
I have friends and family who many will die from the most common diseases which in other countries would not even have problems finding medical assistance for. How many cardiologists do we have in Lesotho? How many medical facilities have cardiology equipment? This is just but the tip of our medical requirements but imagine how many people have access to the basic scanners which would help diagnose illnesses that can be cured or managed and lives be saved?
Countries whose main export are palm oil products are way ahead of Lesotho, a country that exports water, white gold and diamonds. Isn’t this something to worry you my leaders?
I won’t dwell into my field of study and career, sport and recreation because you have long decided that sport and recreation are not the Lesotho government’s priorities. Yet acquisition of GD6 vehicles using ill-gotten gains is something to be celebrated when taxpayers lives are hanging, and just.
Today, the DCEO is battling to prove their cases before the courts of law and it is not because they don’t have tangible cases, but because the courts of law are said to be a vibrant stock exchange not economic one but justiciable one…the deeper your pockets the better the chances that your freedom will attract a fulfilling price to the demise of the economically challenged.
Suppose I were to fall ill, it will happen to one of us tax payers and or our non-tax paying dependents, what assurance can you as leadership give me that the state can do anything to consider to be an attempt to save me and my fellow brothers and sisters?
Firstly the only city we have, Maseru doesn’t even have paramedic services, the type we see in other cities across the border. If we were to have them, I am sure they would not be resourced with response vehicles, they would be standing without wheels, I know my leaders you know why . . . if they were to have vehicles, with the state of our roads, the vehicles would long have been parked due to the effect of the roads. My point is: without roads, nothing can efficiently work.
I could say more but in the interest of your dinners, I opt to end it here but will release a sequel about the imbalances of the economic situation of Lesotho households as dictated to by corruption that goes undeterred.
As you wait for the sequels, I beseech you to think why me and many Basotho who are waiting in vain to see their government deliver basic amenities to them. Until then, have a great day.
Sincerely
Mohapi
