Who’s in, who’s out?: Conclusion

Last week I was writing about Trump’s drive to rid the US of immigrants, whom he regards as losers and ne’er-do-wells at best, as “criminals and rapists.”

Prominent amongst these are thousands of Venezualans, whom Trump is sending back to a country where the dictator Maduro has recently declared himself re-elected President.

Of course the US has in place due process to enable asylum seekers to enter the country and settle, but a legal nicety like that means nothing to Trump.

In stark contrast to this there is one group in the world that Trump is welcoming to the US with open arms, namely, white South Africans and, especially, Afrikaners, whom he claims are being systematically exterminated in their own country.

The New York Times commented on May 23rd: “Since President Trump announced in February that white South Africans would be given an expedited path to resettle in the US as refugees, Black South Africans have responded with jokes that mask deep-seated anger.

After living through decades of brutal apartheid and the inequality that persists, watching the Trump administration cast Afrikaners—the white descendants of the colonisers responsible for apartheid—as victims has been infuriating.”

This saga took a new turn when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House.

Now, Trump has developed a habit of meeting foreign leaders in a room crowded with journalists, in the hope he will be recorded as lording it over his foreign counterparts.

(Trump represents Ego with an E as high as the Hollywood sign).

He did this with Ukraine’s heroic President Zelensky, whom he attempted to humiliate.

With Ramaphosa, Trump held out a sheath of enlarged photos, peeling them back one by one and intoning “death, death, death.”

Then Trump put on a video he claimed showed the graves of murdered white farmers; this was later revealed to be footage of humanitarian workers removing body bags in the DRC.

The New York Times published a photo of the Trump-Ramaphosa meeting that tells it all: Trump holding forth and Ramaphosa, eyes wide, mouth clenched, with an expression that clearly said “what is this brain-dead lump trying to put over on me?”

The paper commented that the meeting was “a stark example of a foreign leader essentially trying to give a reality check to Trump.”

Further insight (and satirical ammunition—for how can one not satirise Trump?) came from the commentary weekly Africa is a Country in a piece by Kanya Mtshali titled “The Great Voetsekkers” (I’m sure I don’t have to explain to my readers that the title is a pun on “Voortrekker” and the exclamation “voetsek”).

Mtshali commented: “truth is immaterial to a US regime hellbent on casting South Africa as a pariah state due to a confluence of geopolitical and private interests.”

Chris Dunton