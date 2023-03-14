It’s time to go, chief!

ELSEWHERE in this issue we carry a story of a looming power struggle in the opposition Alliance of Democrats (AD) led by veteran politician Monyane Moleleki.

After a decade at the helm of the party, Moleleki could for the first time have to overcome a challenge for the leadership of the party from his own deputy Professor Ntoi Rapapa.

Professor Rapapa, who was seen as fiercely loyal to his political mentor, has accepted nomination from his own constituency to stand for elections as party leader.

This is unprecedented in the AD, a party whose bland type of politics was one of always deferring to the leader.

We understand there is now fierce jostling behind the scenes for the leadership of the AD.

While others might see this as democracy in action, we feel there is a sense of anxiety and desperation by challengers who can’t wait to see Moleleki’s back.

It is understandable that Moleleki fears that this could lead to a bitter split, weakening a party that has never really taken off the ground despite its promises that it was ready to govern over six years ago.

The AD was thumped in last October’s general elections, winning two contested seats in Rapapa’s Moselemane and in Malibamatšo constituencies.

It also picked three compensatory seats under Lesotho’s Proportional Representation (PR) system.

There could be a feeling within the AD that Moleleki has run his course and it is now time for the party to take a new route under a younger, much more dynamic leadership.

Moleleki thus finds himself at a cross-road. Will he continue to prod on, or will he now raise his hand up and hand over the baton to his trusted lieutenant?

If Moleleki decides to run again at the elective conference next month, he will have to face a real contest without being shielded by his own party. If he loses, he could be reduced to political irrelevance. That would be sad.

However, we believe the situation need not be allowed to get to this level.

At 72, Moleleki is no longer a young man. He has been in leadership positions in various political formations for over three decades. He therefore qualifies to be seen as an elder statesman in Lesotho both in terms of his age and his stunning longevity in national politics.

Moleleki has run his race and it may be time to say goodbye!

We hope that he has no appetite to run for the biggest job in the AD when the party meets to elect a new leadership next month.

Of course we have nothing against him as a person. We in fact agree that he is a charismatic, likeable man with a wicked sense of humour. Yet we agree that age is no longer in his favour and it is now time to pass the baton.

Following its dismal performance in last October’s general elections, it is clear that the AD needs a new leadership to set the party on a new trajectory. Moleleki should accept this reality.

If he does, the AD should create a role for him as an elder statesman to provide mentorship to the new generation behind the scenes.

The nascent challenges in the AD point yet again to a political leadership that overstays in power in Lesotho.

With no term limits in place, political leaders tend to hang on to power for years, leaving their parties with no legitimate internal processes to challenge the incumbents.

That is at the root of the many splits we have witnessed in Lesotho’s political parties in the last three decades, which is sad.