Insight
Journalists are an endangered species in Lesotho
When news broke out that a renowned journalist, Ralikonelo Joki, had been shot dead it sent shock waves around the country. The brazen killing brought international spotlight on Lesotho where we have been characterised as a “little country with big problems”.
A day after Joki’s killing the people’s emotions flared once more as the Minister of Defence and Security Lebona Lephema declared a countrywide curfew on national television. The curfew has since invited criticism and legal action from Basotho who are peeved by the declaration. Critics have expressed disappointment over the government’s approach to the sky-rocketing crime rate in Lesotho.
To say I was disappointed with the declaration of the curfew is an understatement. Fortunately, there are people who share the same sentiments that the government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane is not doing enough to curb the rising rates of crime in this country. The biggest question I have is how long will the curfew remain in force? Will the curfew result in a decrease in the number of homicides in Lesotho?
I should also emphasise that the killings do not just happen at night but during daytime too. I think the current government must amend the constitutional laws and stop selling us pipe dreams. Most of us had high hopes that within the first hundred days the government would implement noticeable changes to improve the security of Basotho.
But that has not happened. I have no doubt in my mind that the curfew will bring negative consequences for businesses that operate at night such as taxis and nightclubs. This will result in a downturn in economic performance especially after the storm of the Covid-19 that wreaked havoc in the business sector. It is going to be extremely difficult to expect businesses to recover and prosper in an economy where there is a high crime rate.
Lesotho has for years hogged the headlines for the wrong reasons. We are generally seen as a violent people. The killing of Joki almost confirmed that assessment. That is why the news of his killing received much international attention. It was such a shame to see one’s country being dragged through the mud.
It was the very antithesis of our democratic credentials.
Freedom of expression is a human right that is enshrined in the constitution of the country and should not be suppressed in any way. Ralikonelo “Leqhashasha” Joki was an outspoken journalist.
It came as no surprise that people have linked his killing to his journalism work.
The media is a watchdog of society and those in power. Without freedom of expression and freedom of the media, it becomes extremely difficult for democracy to prosper. I believe that democracy goes hand in hand with development.
As I write this statement I chuckle a bit and remember an old friend of mine who loves to argue that democracy and development are not necessarily intertwined. He would even go as far as citing examples of countries like China and Rwanda that are thriving when their governing system is seen as authoritarian.
While his argument may be valid, I still would like to believe that democracy cannot be separated from development. Without a robust media, democracy cannot endure for the following reasons:
Media is a platform where civil society can express their views and exercise their freedom of expression. Citizens have a democratic right to question those who have been elected into power about developmental issues. Journalists pave the way for accountability and transparency in any country and have a right to access information so that those in positions of authority are held accountable.
Not long ago, a Zimbabwean journalist working in Lesotho, Lloyd Mtungamiri, was shot and injured. His case is still in the courts. Other journalists have fled into exile after their lives were threatened. While this harassment is going on, other journalists have sought sanctuary in politics by joining politics fulltime. That is sad.
We have politicians in Lesotho who are dangling the carrot to journalists in exchange for promoting the party’s views. The media fraternity faces many challenges in Lesotho. Our small economy with a weak private sector puts serious limitations on journalists. That sometimes forces journalists to turn to party politics to survive.
Most practising journalists who affiliate themselves with politicians are seen to be living flashy lives while others are rewarded with political jobs at foreign embassies. The only way out for journalists lately is to turn to politics for survival. We have journalists who are card-carrying members of certain political parties which kills objectivity and professionalism in the media space.
One cannot be a politician and a journalist at the same time.
As a young person with dreams and hopes, I am disappointed by the current coalition government led by the RFP. I had anticipated that the government would implement a lot of changes by now but unfortunately I do not see the radical changes that I had expected. I am specifically referring here to Matekane’s promises to tackle crime in Lesotho.
The crime rate in this country has really gotten out of hand. People are being killed day in and day out. This is a clear sign that the rule of law is very weak in this country and needs to be tightened.
As a woman I feel very unsafe walking even during the day. It is not just scary but it is very traumatizing to live in my native country constantly looking over my shoulder and worried that any second, I might hear a gunshot.
In conclusion, I would urge the government to clamp down violent crime in Lesotho. We need sustainable solutions to effectively tackle crime. If we ensure greater security for the people, that could translate into more Direct Foreign Investment for Lesotho. That would result in more jobs for Basotho and probably reduced violent crime. The journalists’ right to freedom of expression must be protected. We need free expression to safeguard our democracy.
Matsilo Nkababe
Insight
Youth behaviour and development
As a form of self-care I tend to read books or watch docuseries. I find something mind-soothing about relaxing, reading a book and assimilating new knowledge or watching documentaries and basking in the joy I feel when I am watching and reflecting on the outcome after however many episodes.
I was watching a documentary this weekend and I was reminded of how ill-informed policy makers and providers in their many accolades tend to be about youth behaviour and development.
Do you all remember that one kid in school? The one that could give the teachers kak? The one that was feared by almost everyone at school regardless of how tiny a boy he was in stature?
If it was a girl, she would be famous for ‘leleme le letala’ which means having a raw tongue, unapologetic about everything and nothing, having no filter whatsoever. This is the girl that could cuss out the whole staff room and whoever resides in it. Come on now, we all know these two kids, they are famed for having zero regard for authority and rules.
“All behaviour is communication” is something I learned when I was in my graduate programme. The way my Counseling Field Practicum professor explained is that in order to understand why someone behaves the way they do, it is important to know what they have experienced in their lives. For the longest time we think a quiet child is just quiet and shy. What if they are told to keep it down at home because daddy is a security officer at G4S and he has to be working at night?
When you see a child raise their hand before their classmates in every class to answer questions, have you ever wondered about how their performance at home is complimented? Do you ever ask yourself about the amount of attention that they are getting from their parents, subsequent to the incessant need to secure every teacher’s attention in class?
Deep breaths mommies, I am not about to clamp the wings off your bundles of joy. I am merely drawing attention to behavioural conditioning, reinforcements and/or rewards as well as punishment. I will not go into this, the work B F Skinner aka the father of operant conditioning would be a helpful resource to explore.
The general idea here is that children, adolescents, and teenagers are usually communicating through their behaviours. Never mind the fact that their vocabulary to explain how they are feeling or what is bothering them is limited and is still undergoing development.
I worry that sometimes we miss their communication and equate it with bad behaviour. Ngoana o utloa ka letlalo we say. We punish the behaviour and hope that it will not repeat itself. At this point, it can be the case that we start realising that while ours as punishers work as Basotho, it can also unintentionally lead to childhood trauma that is guaranteed to show up later in their adult life.
On the other side of the globe, we have what is rather an integrated approach. For example, if an eight-year-old was being disruptive, chaotic, inattentive, or behaving out of character at school, the teacher is tasked with the responsibility of connecting the child with the school counsellor.
It becomes a whole process. The school counsellor will play their part and if it feels like there are problems at home, Child Protective Services (CPS) is usually notified. CPS officer(s) will conduct a home visit to determine the living situation at home.
If they find anything worrisome like lack of food, child neglect, child abuse or anything impacting the child’s wellbeing they will either remove the child and place him in foster care or enlist the help of mental health providers and a social worker.
When I meet with children like this, we explore various forms of therapeutic interventions to help them cope with their challenges and continue to live a fulfilled life.
Now, we lack this system or coordinated nehelatsano ea mosebetsi in Lesotho. What do we have that we can explore in uplifting the wellbeing of the young ones? Do not quote me on this but I can think of multiple ways. In fact, some of these interventions have been implemented already. Since we lack foster care homes, we can rely on what we have, which is the extended family system, community connectedness and the school system.
We can rely on what the Lesotho Defense Force (LDF) has been doing, working with troubled teenagers and young men. We can endorse the many projects uplifting girl children and young boys.
Here is something else we can do, we can make it mandatory for schools to have in-house counsellors. We can equally invest in cognitive testing services to assess functioning in children. Bear with me, I am solution-oriented.
While we are working towards uplifting the youth, we will be responding to another problem of being in possession of skilled personnel and the tools to assess learning disabilities and cognitive impairments. These are problems with early childhood onset. The earlier that we can identify them (if any), we can be better situated to have healthier and thriving young ones.
School is for children what workplace is for adults. There has to be a healthy balance between it and home life. We have countless initiatives towards workplace wellness, what about wellness in schools I wonder? I think expecting teachers to embark on this role is unfair, especially in Lesotho where they are not trained in wellness but education. Guaranteed we do have a handful of teachers that have studied towards educational psychology.
A Google search result indicates that educational psychologists are concerned with children’s learning and development. They use their specialist skills in psychological and educational assessment techniques to help those having difficulties in learning, behaviour, or social adjustment.
As the country continues to celebrate the Roger Federer Foundation’s generous donation of nearly M60 million, may we equally be practical in responding to the needs of the children it is targeted towards.
Let us constantly remind ourselves that equitable quality early education in public primary schools is more than attending classes and leaving ha tšepe e lla ka 3:30pm.
It requires that we recognise the needs of these students in and outside the classroom. I beg of you, please have a clear way of tracking project indicators. Be SMART in how you measure impact and effectiveness of the project. I keep saying project because that money has a start and an end.
It will run out. When it does, let us plan to showcase BASOTHO PROMISE STUDENTS that we can reference as success stories of the Roger Federer Foundation.
If you are going to make new hires, be it because they are adequately skillful in being implementers and gatekeepers of this donation.
If letlo arolelana hlooho ea ntsi with the already existing local partners and stakeholders, can it be the ones that are already doing the work? If you are planning to bring in specialists to spearhead the educational projects, kindly search in your own backyard before casting the net in rivers outside Lesotho’s borders. May Lesotho’s leadership and the Ministry of Education and Training be intentional and purposeful in how they distribute this funding.
Until Next Time!
‘Makamohelo Malimabe works as a Psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science. Her views are independent and not representative of her professional roles. She is ambitious about equitable health delivery, health policy and decolonised mental health approaches.
Insight
The immortality of creativity
Do writers die when they die? They do die indeed but in some cases their legacy stays and sometimes institutions are established in their honour. Sometimes their legacy is intangible. Today I will pick on a few interesting examples of the legacies of different writers.
The late Nobel Prize winner, Gabriel García Márquez, who died on April 17, 2014 was considered by many as the greatest author ever in the Spanish language. His fame continues to grow even after his death.
On hearing about the death of Marquez, Barack Obama said the world had lost “one of its greatest visionary writers,” adding that he cherished an inscribed copy of One Hundred Years of Solitude, presented to him by the author on a visit to Mexico. “I offer my thoughts to his family and friends, whom I hope take solace in the fact that Gabo’s work will live on for generations to come.”
Harsimran Gill, writing on Scroll on 6 March 2018 says, “In 2014, a few months after Garcia Marquez’s death, the estate of the writer of the iconic One Hundred Years of Solitude sold the archive of his photos, notebooks, manuscripts and scrapbooks to the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas for $2.2 million. Three years later, in December 2017, the university made over half of the archive available freely in digital form, throwing open a gateway to the private and public life of Gabo, as he is affectionately known, who continues to hold sway over literary critics and the lay reader alike.”
It is said that Marquez’s physical archive arrived in 40 cartons, containing manuscripts of 10 of his books, including 32 pages of an unpublished memoir, over 40 photo albums, 20 scrapbooks, and over 2,000 pieces of correspondence with other writers, artists, thinkers and politicians. It’s not just an unparalleled resource for researchers, but a fascinating portal into the mind of one of the greatest writers of the 21st century. Marquez’s net worth is put at several millions of dollars by various websites. He was clearly a rich and famous man.
Writing eight years after Marquez’s death, Erika Ardila wrote in 2022 that Cartagena, the city of Marquez’s inspiration has several places that keep the legacy of his Nobel Prize, such as the Simon Bolivar Park, where Gabo slept on a bench the first night he arrived in the city.
It is further indicated that in the courtyard of the Cloister of La Merced, the place where the law school of the University of Cartagena was located when Marquez returned to try to study law by order of his father, lie his ashes just as he requested. Marquez’s remains rest under a bronze bust made by the British sculptor Katie Murray, a friend of the family, while large yellow butterflies fly in the surrounding trees.
Other places, such as the Plaza de la Aduana, are an allegory of the Galleon Fair in One Hundred Years of Solitude, the Palace of the Inquisition described in Of Love and Other Demons and the Convention Center, formerly the Cartagena Public Market in Twelve Pilgrim Tales.
Marquez’s most successful work as a writer is the long and expansive novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude, which became a huge success in the years after its publication in 1967 selling more than 10 million copies in more than 30 languages! It made García Márquez a leader of the Latin American literary “boom” and an international phenomenon.
His novels, The Autumn of the Patriarch” (1975) and Love in the Time of Cholera (1985) are some of his greatest masterpieces. But his short stories are also some of the world’s best. My favourite,
“Strange Pilgrims”, published originally in Spanish in 1992 constitutes the author’s fourth short story collection. In “Strange Pilgrims”, the reader finds Garcia Marquez’s Latin American characters doing their best to survive on European soil.
Another case study:
Nearly 50 years after her death in 1976, Christie’s work continues to draw in new readers and viewers as well as inspire writers. It is roundly claimed that the late writer, Agatha Christie, currently holds the title of the world’s best-selling novelist, according to Guinness World Records, as well as the most-translated author in history, her novels having sold more than two billion copies.
Christie, born 15 September, 1890 and died 12 January 1976), was an English writer known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, particularly those revolving around fictional detectives.
The BBC is quoted as having said on 12 January, 1976 that Christie “In the late 1950s, Christie had reputedly been earning around £100,000 (approximately equivalent to £2,500,000 in 2021) per year. Christie sold an estimated 300 million books during her lifetime.” At the time of her death in 1976, “she was the best-selling novelist in history. One estimate of her total earnings from more than a half-century of writing is $20 million (approximately $95.2 million in 2021). By any standard Christie was a rich woman.
Writing in 2022, Avery Kleinman indicates that Christie’s stories have also been adapted many times for both TV and film. Her detectives, such as Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot, are recognised even by those who have never opened one of her books.
Talking to a magazine, The Entertainment Clinic, James says about the stories of Christie:
“She just wrote these phenomenal stories. She came up with these ingenious plots. The thing about great stories is that they last forever, and they cross boundaries. Therefore, we’re still reading them, watching them, whatever it is, 100 years after the first one was published. And we’re watching them and reading them all over the world in multiple languages so it just goes back to that central tenet of she was a fantastic storyteller…”
Here is a third case study: Sahara Reporters of September 4, 2013 say that Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart, continues to be quite a success. They say that according to the late author’s literary agent, the Wylie Agency, at the time of Achebe’s death, he had sold between 15 million and 20 million copies worldwide in 60 languages.
The Sahara reporters indicate that the sales figures “make Mr Achebe’s modern classic one of the bestselling literary novels and the most widely read book by an African author.”
The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) was scheduled to mark the 10th anniversary of Achebe’s death in a big way in a two-day event from the 19th to 21st May, 2023 at the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Abuja. Highlights of the activities lined up for the memorial included tributes and reminiscences on the legend, open conversation between the old and the young writers on the immortality of creativity, and the 10 years after Achebe’s transition. The event would be rounded off with a grand dinner.
About that event, the media is quoted as saying:
“The commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of Achebe’s death, under the theme, “The Immortality of Creativity: Ten Years After Achebe’s Transition,” is a noble effort at recognising the monumental roles of the father of African literature and the founder of the Association of Nigerian Authors – an honour duly deserved. It is, therefore, an occasion for sober reflection on Achebe’s legacies and fruitful discussions on how to sustain and promote them for the development of African literature to which he dedicated his entire life.”
Mr Achebe, who was the David and Marianna Fisher University Professor of African Studies and Literary Arts, died in 2013 on March 21 at the age of 82. It is revealed that Achebe’s works besides Things Fall Apart have garnered numerous international prizes, awards for artistic excellence, and earned him more than 40 honorary doctorates from universities in Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States.
Achebe was a recipient of the Nigerian National Merit Award, his country’s highest accolade for intellectual accomplishment. However, Achebe was to later express his outrage at the desultory state of affairs in his country by refusing to accept two national honours given to him by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan.
In the last 10 years of his life, Achebe won several prestigious awards and honours, including an award for lifetime achievement by the New York-based National Art Society, the Man Booker International Prize (2007) for his artistic output as well as the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize (2010) for using his art and cultural advocacy to make the world a more beautiful place. All these awards must have brought monetary gains to Achebe.
A global literary luminary, Achebe inspired other writers as well as political figures in Africa and beyond. The revered South African leader, Nelson Mandela, once described Achebe as a writer “in whose company the prison walls fell down.”
Achebe’s Thing Fall Apart was listed in 2009 as number 14 in Newsweek Magazine’s top 100 books. Though written in the English language, the novel has been translated into 50 other world languages.
In a fourth case study, which is very unique, Dambudzo Marechera has had a unique legacy! Over my last 15 years at the University of Zimbabwe’s Department of English, I have taught a Level One survey called ‘Introduction to Zimbabwean literature.’ Many of these undergraduates, straight from high school, maintain their cool when you take them through texts such as The Grass is Singing by Doris Lessing and Waiting For the Rain by Charles Mungoshi. But midway, when the students get to read The House of Hunger by Marechera, they become visibly overexcited. They pick a cue from somewhere that The House of Hunger is the text that will change their lives.
When you give them a background on Marechera and the novella, there is a deafening silence. There is always a feeling that you are not telling them a new story and that the audience is following through, walking a separate private path, comparing your information with their own from the Marechera folklore in Zimbabwe. This includes the ever-present but unconfirmed notions that Marechera was mad.
When you proceed to read aloud selected passages from the novella and make the ‘mistake’ of choosing the public rape scene, the students will cry out and whistle in amazement. Some of them stand up to dance and clap their hands. In one year there were several nuns among the students and I thought they would walk out. They didn’t. They stayed alongside the rest, listening to a reading of the ‘notorious’ passage.
The passage goes like:
“The older generation too was learning. It still believed that if one did not beat up one’s wife it meant that one did not love her at all. These beatings (not entirely one sided, because the man next door tried it and was smashed into the Africans only hospital by his up to then submissive wife) were always salted and peppered… The most lively of them ended with the husband actually f… – raping his wife right there in the thick of the excited crowd. He was cursing all women to hell as he did so. And he seemed to s… her forever – he went on and on and on and on until she looked like death.”
For the whole Marechera series, students rarely miss classes or come late, and one is assured of a full house. Reading The House of Hunger is a rite of passage of sorts.
After their first experience with The House of Hunger, at least a third of the male students immediately begin to be overly outspoken. They begin to grow their own dreadlocks, smoke and drink, scribble their own poetry and prose, and you are waylaid by young men and women who plead with you to look at what they are writing. You sense that they want you to confirm that they are now a part of the club.
Their poetry is angry and melodramatic, without being very clear about the causes and targets of the anger. You realise that the anger is targeted toward their parents, their siblings, the University of Zimbabwe, elders, and even anger against themselves. In their notebooks you find lines such as:
‘Nature the yowls of yore in a pun of roguery’
Which is almost senseless, and:
‘The systematic erosion of my being is the cauldron
of sad dreams.
Skin me alive and sell the carcass for a dollar.’
Marechera’s rebelliousness offers a matchstick to the already growing desire of the students to be free. Unfortunately, this influence is not always positive. In fact, Marechera can be a bad influence because some of these students begin to deliberately miss their lectures and fail to hand in their assignments or meet deadlines in line with what they regard as the Marechera tradition.
Some of them eventually drop out and one never sees or hears about them again. The more gifted of them, who manage to stay on, tend to become brusque and antisocial, or dreamy and reserved.
Outside the academic environment, there are high school drop-outs, job seekers, young farmers, budding guitarists, sculptors, and people herding cattle and goats and house servants who prefer Marechera’s Mindblast to The House of Hunger. They enjoy being part of the Marechera legend.
These people redefine reading. For them to read is not necessarily to comprehend, to get to the essence of the text, but to know that what you are looking at are the narratives of one of your own, considered (even by foreigners) as extraordinary. It is not rare to find at rural outposts such as Mt Darwin and Guruve people calling a fellow who does not read much or write, ‘Marechera’!
Indeed, each writer leaves behind a unique legacy.
Memory Chirere
Insight
Why all these murders of women?
“Curiosity killed the cat”. It is a witty expression that demonstrates man’s creative capacity in sentence formation. That should not scare you from turning every stone to find answers to the little questions you have always had in your head.
For a black child, an African child to be precise, the question “why” is culturally, traditionally and morally forbidden and I dare you to take back that “why” you just whispered because “ngoana oa Mosotho ha a botse hobane eng”.
Well this is another cultural perception that comes with being black and showing respect to the elders. Speaking of the forbidden “why” question, I recently asked my boss “why” is it that we refer to countries or states as female? We call them the Motherland. This question was ignited by an article I was proofreading for one of the issues and so I thought to put the internet to rest and pick a brainer from someone African too. This is because oftentimes it is African countries that are given the feminine reference.
The brief explanation I got after my query was very much interesting and I thought to myself, maybe I should do some research on this. And once again we will be talking patriarchy but today, unlike all the other times, with a dash of matriarchy. Like all other borrowed words, matriarchy is a Latin word meaning “mother” (obviously) or to rule. This, in Latin, is a social system where women have more power in a community than men. For women in matriarchal societies, studies have proven that women are happier and healthier than women living in patriarchal societies.
But is this really the case and true especially in countries like Lesotho and South Africa among many others? With an estimated (please note this is not research based) 5/10 women being killed daily in countries where women are supposed to have increased autonomy, excellent social support within the community and an upper or equal hand to men? Should we therefore still consider these countries motherlands or is it high time we switched labels because some men are practically on an elimination contest to wipe women off the face of the earth?
Motherland and Fatherland generally refer to one’s native country. These terms however are used depending on the culture and language of the nationality in question and are a nationalist perception as in they are reminiscent of emotions related to family ties and links them to national identity and devotion. Nations are often regarded as either motherland, fatherland or homeland and this is also just a matter of cultural choice.
This also comes down to cultural or traditional norms whereby we first look between a woman and man who holds the most power and who heads everything hence matriarchal society where a woman is a leader, patriarchal society where a man leads and homeland where sexuality does not play any important role for as long as there is order and serenity. Therefore, to refer to one’s country as a fatherland in what I will call the usual patriotic context simply means the nation of one’s father.
And to refer to a country as a motherland would mean where they were born and raised regardless of where they came from, that is their forefathers land.
But generally speaking, whether one refers to their country as motherland or fatherland is a matter of cultural, traditional or personal choice. But besides these three again, many languages and cultures have for years personified the earth as female.
Now my main concern about these notions of personifying countries comes to these questions:
- Just this past week, how many obituaries of women from motherland countries were killed in cold blood did you come across while surfing the internet?
- Just this past week, how many men stood before the courts of law in motherland countries on counts of murder of women? The same goes for rape cases and other gender based violence cases too.
And all in motherland countries.
In an ideal motherland country, a woman was a powerful human being. She could carry all the community’s weight on her shoulders and never break any bones because powerful and strong best defined her.
In an ideal motherland country, a woman was treasured, cared for and protected because what is a home without her? But in our modern motherland countries a woman is a threat that should be eliminated and a prey that should be hunted and killed.
Now my question is: Why are women being killed at this high rate?
Bokang Masasa
Big protest next week
Likuena drawn in Group C
Paramedics college calls for blood donation
Seema saves Chippa United
Qamo disowns police statement
RFP documents ‘vanish’ at court
Youth behaviour and development
Curfew knocks out night businesses
Journalists are an endangered species in Lesotho
31 Basotho illegal miners feared dead
The widows of famo music
Battle for Golden Boot
Job losses shock labour federation
Mokhachane builds tombstone for late teammate
Push for mediator to drive reforms
Weekly Police Report
DCEO raids PS’
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Coalition politics are bad for development
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Three gunned down in mistaken identity
-
News3 weeks ago
Blind woman wins M500 000 compensation
-
News3 weeks ago
Two nurses deleted for misconduct
-
News3 weeks ago
[BREAKING NEWS] Lebona sets curfew
-
Uncategorized3 weeks ago
M7 million deal for PS’
-
News3 weeks ago
Nurses back at work
-
News3 weeks ago
Matekane courts chiefs
-
Business1 month ago
Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum