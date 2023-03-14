Insight
Killing them slowly
There is a Sesotho proverb that says: Lela le lapileng ha le na tsebe, that can be loosely translate as “an empty stomach is deaf”.
Former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, a great orator and master of proverbs, would probably be making noise about one of these if he was still in office and heard about the trouble that is happening with the school feeding programmes in Lesotho.
Years ago during Ntate Leabua Jonathan’s regime, there was trouble in keeping Basotho students in schools because of food shortages and poverty. And no one could concentrate on an empty stomach.
So Ntate Leabua put together a feeding scheme across the country where students would be provided with breakfast and lunch, free.
The programme acquired a name “mme mphe papa” and so all the government schools were then known as “sekolo sa mme mphe papa”.
Lebese la toroto, mahe a sekolopata and leshele-shele la lehala le nontloeea were some of the food on the menu.
And this really helped keep students in schools and attract more.
Emigration rates dropped a little because the need to fend for food at an early schooling age had been met halfway.
Child labour which is often a result of poverty also subsided a little because children could now fill their stomachs and fuel their knowledge at a go.
The programme continued after Ntate Ntsu Mokhehle took office and later on when Ntate Pakalitha Mosisili took the reins along with the free primary education that has been a saviour of many struggling Basotho and those that live under the poverty line. Now kids could not only be fed in schools but they could also acquire academic knowledge as well.
The feeding scheme not only benefited the students but the communities as well. This is because tenders to feed in schools were normally allocated to individuals in the community.
That selection too still had its challenges but none that ever made it to the media and threatened the success of students that solely relied on the programme to fill their stomachs.
It has been a while now since free primary pupils have been starved because of a shortage of food or no food supplies in schools at all.
Traditional initiation schools, early child marriage, lack of school fees and poor infrastructure, are said, of late, to be the reasons for the high dropout rates in primary schools. But has anyone ever thought if starvation (the imbalance in the feeding programmes in schools) is also a contributing factor to the high dropout rates?
Sabotage can present itself in different forms. One may argue that it is not sabotage but petty politics affecting a system that has been going on well for years but later slagging with new developments and moving times.
Private schools and private education, for the elite; middle and first class is slowly spreading over the country and taking over.
Pressure to level up, move children from free primary to private education is affecting a huge number of Basotho.
Neglect of the free primary education system can be proven in the countless strikes teachers always embark on, threats to bunk classes until their needs are met, lack of free stationery that was normally allocated to students and the programmes that have been there for years collapsing with no effort to try to bring them back so they can work well again.
The free primary education along with the free school feeding programmes are the backbone of more than 50% of Basotho who most of them are factory workers, the same factories that sustain the huge part of the economy of Lesotho.
The cry for help to ease life for factory workers has left many orphaned, widowed or childless.
We cannot also let the fight to stabilise the feeding programme leave many futureless and hopeless. You can deny a black child food but not education because denying them education would be killing them slowly.
But to deny a black child both (education and food), that would bring their sudden death.
Bokang Masasa
Insight
Music in early urban culture
There is an elderly African woman in Harare, Zimbabwe, who has turned her house into an archive of music and culture and people visit that house for old music and rare pictures of musicians! Joyce Jenje-Makwenda is a journalist, producer and performing artist. She is an independent scholar, archivist, historian, researcher, author, lecturer and ethnomusicologist.
She has more than 30 years of experience covering areas of early urban culture, music, politics, education, religion, media, fashion, sex, sexuality, cultural issues and women’s histories in Zimbabwe.
Her house is now formally called the ‘Joyce Jenje-Makwenda Collection Archives’. It is a private social history archive located in her house in Harare, hosting materials such as video and audio interviews on music, transcriptions, press cuttings, photographs, vinyl LPs and artefacts, that include instruments, gramophones and typewriters for scholarly and historical purposes.
But that is not all! Joyce Jenje-Makwenda’s book of 2005 is something to talk about too. It is on Zimbabwe township music. It is both informative and exhilarating.
It offers the reader an over 75-year flitting glance into different aspects of a musical form loosely tied up and called ‘Township Music’ in Zimbabwe and the world of black people in general. It is called Zimbabwe Township Music.
This collection is difficult to place for various reasons. One is torn between categorising it as serious history or coffee-table book.
The beautiful pictures of beautiful musicians of various generations from Harare to Bulawayo makes one forgive the sometimes restless and scanty details on each star and epoch.
The impression you get from this book is that Joyce was overtaken by a whirlwind at some point and decided to write about every beloved musician and every version of township music. She is inspired and relentless.
She is clearly indebted to each of the musicians covered here. And many of them great names; Moses Mafusire, Sonny Sondo, Lina Mattaka, Simangaliso Tutani, Roger Hukuimwe, Louis Mhlanga, Jacob Mhungu, Alick Nkatha, Sarah Mabhokela… One feels Joyce Makwenda’s love for each of them in this breathtaking fast-paced narrative.
This is a labour of love and care. The pictures breathe passionate life from the page and you cry with panoramic joy as you go through this book. The pictures compete against each other and even almost outdoing the narrative.
Dorothy Masuka’s pictures are the most outstanding. Turning the pages, you realise that during her days, Dorothy could ‘pose’ for a ‘photo’.
She comes across as a timeless African beauty. Tallish, dark and with a full bust – she is a suitable model woman from the country between the Zambezi and Limpopo.
In her more recent photographs, in this book, she is chubby, less cheerful but clearly combative, with her eyes closed as she belts out into the mike.
Described here clearly as the best ever woman musician from Zimbabwe, Dorothy sang for over 50 years!
She went to school in South Africa from where she discovered her voice. Sophiatown swallowed her and she shared the stage with other great women musician like Dolly Rathebe and Miriam Makeba.
Penning great and timeless classics like ‘Hamba Notsokolo’ and ‘Imali yami Iphele eshabeni,’ Dorothy came back home, crossed borders into Malawi, Zambia and England.
Known simply as ‘Dotty’, she was once married to Dusty King, a great soccer star of the 50’s. And her single wish now: “Someday a local football stadium be named after her former husband.”
The several pictures of Josaya Hadebe in this book portray a handsome African cowboy with no horse! He should have broken many girls’ hearts in the 1940’s and 50’s. He played ‘Omasganda’ and his favourite tunes tended to be ‘derogatory and vulgar.’
However he recorded over 15 songs with Gallo recording company. And the crowds just loved Hadebe!
When he visited the Bantu Sports club in Johannesburg in 1951, he caused a riot ‘as the crowds followed him through the tunnel, obstructing the soccer spectators from all sides of the field.’
However for Joyce, one Augustine Musarurwa must be the most outstanding male Zimbabwean musician of all times. His prominence in this book is done justice by a very close and touching narrative of his diary.
His song ‘Skokian’ (an illicit township brew) is a song that crossed borders and various musicians made numerous versions of it. These include the great jazz trumpeter, Louis Armstrong himself, Nico Carsten, Robert Delgado, Sandy Nelson, James Last, Paul Lunga and others.
Born in Zvimba at Musarurwa village, Augustine Musarurwa was not only a world-class saxophonist but also a decent policeman with a knack for the three-piece suit.
When the African-American musician, Armstrong, made his famous visit to Rhodesia in 1960, Musarurwa personally paid tribute to Augustine and played alongside him.
Later, in 1970, even Hugh Masekela made his own version of Musarurwa’s Skokian.
Joyce Jenje Makwenda’s definition of Township Music is all-embracing and not limiting. It is defined as music that originated in the new urban centres in the 1930’s and grew from strength to strength up to the 1960’s and is still growing after slowing down in the 1970’s because of the war of liberation and exile.
It is a fusion of many traditional African music forms from the whole Southern African region like tsabatsaba, kwela Omasganda, marabi and others. There is also fusion with African-American jazz from America.
The township musicians played guitars, saxophones, and pennywhistles. They also employed vocals and foot-stamping to provide entertainment in the growing townships.
The first organised Township Music was a group from Mbare called Bantu Actors that was led by Kenneth Mattaka in 1932.
Besides being a wholesome book that asks the reader to browse on and on, Makwenda’s book has some useful sub-sections.
In the ‘Recording History’ section, one learns that the recording of music in Zimbabwe started in Masvingo (then Fort Victoria) in 1929. Hugh Tracy who was interested in collecting African folk music did the recordings.
Individual musicians got prominent recording by Gallo in the 1940’s. Josaya Hadebe, George Sibanda and Sakale Mathe were some of the very first to be recorded.
In the section called ‘Venues’ one learns about the centrality of venues like Mbare’s Mai Musodzi and Stodart halls and Bulawayo’s Macdonal and Stanley halls in the development of Township Music.
The story of an Asian man called Mohammed Bhika or Karimapondo is also touching. He built the Bhika Brothers restaurant to allow blacks to have a decent spot to have meals and drinks and music.
Africans and Asians were not allowed in the whites only city centre spots. Josiah Chinamano was reported in the African Daily News of 17 November 1956 to have said, ‘the restaurant is a real pride to all Africans who will patronize it.’ In such places township music blossomed.
The ‘Kwela Music’ section of the book has a more interesting scenario. Kwela music is pennywhistle music. It was first played by the street side, attracting both black and white passersby who were quickly displaced by the police as Kwela usually indicated that there was some gambling going on nearby.
The police would order those arrested to climb into big vans and would shout “Kwela! Kwela!” and that became the name for this sharp music. Spokes Mashiyane is considered the most prominent Kwela musician.
There is a way in which township music tended to express the presence of black folks in the urban centres. It became a rallying point for black people and the colonialists tended to disperse people who congregated around an Omasganda or Kwela musician.
It is no mistake that names of some nationalists like Daniel Madzimbamuto and Webster Shamu are associated with either recording or general development of Township music.
Although Jenje-Makwenda’s book is not and could not have exhausted all issues to do with township music it is a very useful starting point in understanding both the music and the times.
There is need for other writers to go into some sub-themes and explore them in greater detail. This won’t be easy though because Township music has resurfaced again in Zimbabwe with the likes of Tanga weKwaSando, Dudu Manhenga, Prudence Katomeni and others.
But that is not all! Joyce Makwenda has another book called Women Musicians of Zimbabwe: a Celebration of Women’s Struggle for Voice and Artistic Expression. It was published in 2013. In this book she chronicles the lives of virtually all Zimbabwean musicians up to 2013.
For this book, she was honoured by female musicians in the country for playing a significant role in promoting women participation in the music industry. The event occurred a year later in 2014 at the then Book Café in Harare as part of its celebrations to mark World Women’s Day.
In an interview with The Patriot, Jenje-Makwenda said she wrote the book after realising the low representation of women in the music industry.
“What struck me most during my youth days, and a trend which has continued today, is that in Zimbabwe very few women take music as a career, unlike men,” Jenje-Makwenda said.
“If they do, they are either employed as backing vocalists for male musicians, or dancers. The book is therefore, a celebration of women’s struggle for voice and artistic expression in very challenging circumstances. It is a tale of resilience determination and triumph.”
Jenje-Makwenda further said her book revealed that most women in Zimbabwe were failing to realise their full potential in the music profession due to stereotyping from the society.
“I interviewed more than 100 women including the young and old, new and seasoned musicians, and corroborated the interviews with oral history and archival materials, which included newspapers and books,” she said.
“I felt the need to explore the role played by women in the development of music genres in Zimbabwe and to explore why there are very few women musicians in Zimbabwe compared to men,” she continued.
In her book, Jenje-Makwenda profiles various female artistes who have contributed to the development of the music industry in the country that included Lina Mataka, Susan Mapfumo, Stella Chiweshe, the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Dudu Manhenga, Selmor Mtukudzi and Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana among others.
But that is not enough yet! Her novel, Gupuro of 2006, deals with gender related issues affecting African women in developing countries such as her Zimbabwe.
It is about the contradictions that the rise of the middle class in the townships often went through. She also has another novel in Ndebele called USenzeni, published in (2007) which tackles similar issues.
Makwenda was born in 1958, in Mbare to David Jenje and Canaan Matiza Jenje. She is the first born of that family. She has managed to scoop many awards in her career that include, ‘Best Television Producer of the Year’ in 1993, ‘Second best Television Producer’ in 1994, ‘Freelance Woman Journalist of the Year’ in 1999 and the ‘Population Development and Gender Writer of the Year’ in 2002, among others.
When she was growing up, she enjoyed and loved music. She was very artistic not only in music but remembers designing and making her own dress at seven years, a very tender age.
Makwenda has been the recipient of the 2017 ZCCD (Zimbabwe Cultural Centre of Detroit) Research Resident in partnership with the Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series (University of Michigan) and Njelele Art Station in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Her month-long residency was intended to be about researching cultural connections between Detroit and cities in Zimbabwe, focusing on the role of music in early urban culture.
Memory Chirere
Insight
Budget unfair towards civil servants
First things first, we have a reason to celebrate this week. I have good news that we need to celebrate. But before we do that, this issue of being referred to as Ankele (uncle) makes me sick.
I tell you, every time I’m in the gym there’s this guy that always comes over to greet me and says, “Sure Ankele.” Ankele! Imagine a cool guy like me being called Ankele.
But Malomes (Malome) takes the cup. “Sure-da Malomes.” And I stand there thinking, am I that old?
Yes, are the champagne glasses ready? Firstly, I’ve just had a conversation with my property team at Shoprite and they have confirmed that Checkers is finally being rolled out in Lesotho. Yes! The first store will be opened at Maseru Mall in September this year. Cheers!
I’m lobbying hard for the next Checkers to be opened at the LNDC Centre. For the existing Shoprite to be converted to a Checkers. Wouldn’t that be refreshing?
You know, the LNDC centre breaks my heart. It looks like a shopping centre found in a place called Marabastad. It’s not reflective of a shopping centre found in a capital city.
Anyway, more good news! At long last, a new 20-storey tower building way taller than the Lesotho Bank Tower is about to be developed in Maseru City. Yes, at long last, the record will be broken after 40 years. Guys! After 40 years. 40! Cheers!
Thirdly, now this is a big one and wait for it. My father told me that his doctor (Doctor Roos) has told him that he knows Elon Musk at a personal level. Now, if you want a connection to Elon
Musk, I’m the go to guy. I suggest, we rename Kofi Annan Road to Elon Musk Highway. Yes, cheers!
You know, I wish the budget-speech would have been full of good news as well. But what the Minister of Finance proposed as salary increase/increment for the public servants just broke my heart.
No man, 2.5 percent is just not on!
You see, as much as we go on and on about how bad public servants are, a vast majority of them are hard working and dedicated people that want to do their work with diligence. However, these hard-working people are often undermined by corrupt public servants that are simply unpatriotic.
I mean bad people contaminate clean water. That’s a sad situation. But that does not justify giving people an increase of 2.5 percent. This is just a spit in their faces.
Why do I say that? Inflation! Inflation has caused a nightmare to the working class. The cost of living is unbearable. Look, I recently took a taxi from Mazenod to the City Centre and was shocked to find out that it costs a staggering M15 for a one-way trip. 15!
So, imagine a scenario where a mother that happens to be a public servant and heads a household made up of two high-school students. I don’t even want to complete this story because we can already see that things don’t add up.
That is why public servants are pushed into corruption as a means of survival. No, seriously, I don’t condone corruption but corruption ends up becoming a means to an end.
Public servant salaries are already shocking low. Shockingly low! The Minister of Finance, Dr Matlanyane further elaborated that inflation will average 5.4 percent in 2023 and I disagree. It will be way higher than that.
Check the price of fuel over a 12-month period. What about the price of food? Check how much a loaf of bread costs nowadays, as compared to a year ago.
What about the cost of transportation? Taxi fare? This is way above 10 percent. Then how does the 2.5% then make sense?
Okay, let me put it this way. The problem with low salaries is that they breed all sorts of social ills. Well, the first problem is that you end up with a terribly low output due to a very low staff-morale.
Let me tell you one interesting story. About five years ago, there was a gentleman called Tlelima that used to work at my mothers ‘Chicken Farm’. Chicken what what! You get my point.
So at one point, the chickens were just not laying eggs but consuming a lot of chicken feed. This was a problem. We needed the eggs in order to buy more feed but the formula was just not working.
The chickens kept on eating but not laying any eggs.
Being an expert on almost anything you can think of, I asked Tlelima whether he was feeding the chickens adequately and he said, “You see Ntate ‘Mako, my nature is to save. I believe in saving so
I rotate the chicken feed.” (Well, not in English of course) And I discovered where the problem was. Yes, the chickens we eating, but not enough to lay the eggs.
So I said to Tlelima, “pump up the chickens with more food and let’s see what happens.” The answer was no. Tlelima believed in saving the animal feed. Then I took matters into my own hands and started feeding the chickens every morning at 6am and really filled the feeding tray and guess what happened?
The chickens starting laying eggs. Not only that, but they started laying very large eggs and I asked Tlelima to come and see the results. I had won the argument and he had egg on his face. Voila!
But here is the gist of this analogy. Salaries are already painfully low. I mean teachers are paid peanuts. Check how much lecturers get paid at the National University of Lesotho and you’ll cry.
What about our policemen? How do they support their families?
Low salaries are catalysts for low-productivity and corruption. Then what would be the solution if I were Minister of Finance? I would increase salaries of public servants by 50 percent. Yes, by 50 percent. Yes, I’ve done my calculations.
This would mean adding about M3.5 billion to the annual wage bill of M11 billion. Yes, the IMF would get angry but it would be necessary. Yes, there would be fear of exacerbated inflation but my theory is that people need to catch-up with inflation.
But can you imagine how much that additional M3.5 billion can do if it were to be pumped into the economy?
Man, let me tell you, the economy would be abuzz. There would be life. Productivity would shoot up. Patriotism would increase. Crime would go down because money would exchange hands at a very rapid pace and this would cause a very high multiplier effect.
I mean this M3.5 billion would end up gaining value to as high as M21 billion (factoring the value multiplies by six). That will happen provided we plug all the leakages.
I tell you, tax revenue would shoot up because VAT would be up from all the trading. Priorities would shift because people would have more disposable income and I believe more and more people would start going into agriculture.
But the good thing is that even though the bulk of this increase would go into consumption spending, this would help shopping malls like Maseru Mall to gain more shoppers. Families would start eating out. Yes! Churches would have more collections and my priest, Father KK, would jump for joy.
Yes, this would be a true revolution for prosperity. But you see, if the government wants to plug the leakages and prevent money from leaving the economy, it should then set up funds. For instance, why not create a medical aid fund/scheme for public servants and deduct a percentage of the money from the increased salaries?
Do you realise that it would then create a totally new industry? We would start seeing proper private hospitals such as Medi-Clinic and Life Health Care mushrooming all over.
Lastly, why not float some shares on the Maseru Securities/Stock Exchange (MSE) exclusively for government employees? I am even surprised that Dr Matlanyane made no mention of the MSE yet it’s her baby. The MSE has potential to revolutionise our economy if used effectively. But we need to invest our government employee pensions in the MSE.
You see, you then deduct a percentage from the increase and finance a portion of the shares. This would work both ways because it would increase liquidity in our entities (Lesotho Post Bank) and give our public servants a chance to earn dividends.
You see. Then, we all become rich. This would also decrease the level of witchcraft (ma-flying-squad and ma-fly-by-night) in our country, hoba hee Basotho baa loea. Baa thagatha! Ebile ba mona.
Ebile ba khopo.
So, to conclude, this is a very bad budget. It is a repetition of what we have seen over the past ten years because it offers nothing new. It does not bring any revolutionary thinking.
What the RFP administration needs to be aware of is that, there are thousands of public servants that just go to work to simply ‘show up’. Yes, they are there physically, but their hearts and minds are elsewhere and this is costing the economy dearly. This is also chocking the private sector.
Yes, people show up at work on a daily basis but nothing get’s done on the ground. I say this out of experience because I have pending proposals on construction projects dating as back as 2020.
Nothing is moving on the ground.
So, expect more corruption, more absenteeism, low productivity and no commitment from the public servants in the year 2023-2024.
Last word, Dr Matlanyane would make an excellent Minister of Foreign Affairs.
‘Mako Bohloa
Insight
Statues and monuments as stories
In many countries across the world, statues and monuments are a people’s way of writing public statements of identity. Statues and monuments tell stories that are central to the history of the people in particular places. The Statue of Liberty in the US is an example. It is noticeable and outstanding due to its presence.
The Statue of Liberty is described as “a colossal neoclassical sculpture.” It is situated on Liberty Island in the New York Harbor in the United States. Standing 305 feet (93 metres) high including its pedestal, it represents a woman holding a torch in her raised right hand and a tablet bearing the adoption date of the Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776) in her left.
It is on record that the Statue of Liberty, designed by Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904), was a gift from France as a symbol of American freedom, and has watched over the New York Harbor since its dedication on October 28, 1886.
The statue was presented to the US, taken apart, shipped across the Atlantic Ocean in crates, and rebuilt in the US.
Orature says it all started at dinner one night near Paris in 1865. A group of Frenchmen were discussing their dictator-like emperor and the democratic government of the US.
They decided to build a monument to American freedom — and perhaps even strengthen French demands for democracy in their own country. At that dinner was the sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi. He imagined a statue of a woman holding a torch burning with the light of freedom.
The tall statue was the tallest structure in the US at that time. A plaque at the pedestal’s entrance is inscribed with a sonnet, “The New Colossus” (1883) by Emma Lazarus. It was written to help raise money for the pedestal, and it reads:
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
The Statue of Liberty is one of the most instantly recognisable statues in the world, often viewed as a symbol of both New York City and the United States. An elevator carries visitors to the observation deck in the pedestal, which may also be reached by stairway, and a spiral staircase leads to an observation platform in the figure’s crown.
Some of the tallest statues in Africa are the 9 metres-tall bronze statue of the late former South African president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the African Renaissance Monument which stands on top of one of the twin hills of Collines des Mamelles outside Dakar, Senegal, the Egyptian Sphinx of Giza or just the Sphinx, is a 20.21 metres-tall limestone statue of a reclining sphinx.
The Colossi of Memnon in Egypt are two massive stone statues of the Pharaoh Amenhotep III and the Moremi Statue of Liberty located in Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.
The 9 metres-tall bronze statue of the late former South African president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was erected at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, in recognition of the statesman’s extraordinary life and impact on the world.
The statue was unveiled on the Day of Reconciliation on December 16, 2013 by president Jacob Zuma bringing the official mourning period of ten days to a close, after Mandela died on December 5.
It is made of bronze and weighs approximately 3.5 tonnes. From fingertip to fingertip, it measures 8-metres.
In his speech during the unveiling, Zuma is quoted as saying: “You will notice that in all the statues that have been made of Madiba, he is raising his fist and at times stretching it. That derives from the slogan of the ANC. This one is different from many. He is stretching out his hands. He is embracing the whole nation. You shouldn’t say this is not Madiba because we know him with his one [raised] hand…”
About the statue, someone was to write in December 2021: “Tourists take this monument for granted, as something that has always stood here. However, the Mandela monument has been standing on this place for only nine years. Previously, there was a monument to the hero of the Second Anglo-Boer War, the pre-war Prime Minister of the Union of South Africa Barry Herzog. He was as much a symbolic figure for Afrikaners as Mandela is now for the black majority. Replacing Herzog with Mandela was a symbolic assertion of power….”
But rather critically, somebody else writes: “Mandela opens his arms vaguely resembling the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Not by size, by posture. From an artistic point of view, the statue is not of particular interest. Frankly speaking, not a masterpiece… Mandela opens his arms vaguely resembling the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Not by size, by posture. From an artistic point of view, the statue is not of particular interest. Frankly speaking, not a masterpiece…”
The statue was cast in 147 pieces at four different foundries before being assembled in Cape Town, where the engineering work had been done by the Knight brothers at Sculpture Casting Services Foundry.
Mandela statues can be found in over 24 places around the world, if not more from Cape Town to Cuba, Washington to Ramallah in Palestine, South Africa to Brazil, and elsewhere.
The African Renaissance Monument, which stands on top of one of the twin hills of Collines des Mamelles, outside Dakar, Senegal, is said to be the tallest statue in Africa! It stands tall at 49 metres while others say it is actually 52 metres. Completed in 2010, it is the sculpture in which a man, woman and child stands as a symbol of defiance and future prosperity.
Built overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in the Ouakam suburb, the statue was designed by the Senegalese architect Pierre Goudiaby after an idea presented by president Abdoulaye Wade and built by Mansudae Overseas Projects, a company from North Korea.
The project was launched by the then Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade who considered it part of Senegal’s prestige projects, aimed at providing monuments to herald a new era of African Renaissance. It shows a family drawn up towards the sky, the man carrying a child on his biceps and holding his wife by the waist, described as “an Africa emerging from the bowels of the earth, leaving obscurantism to go towards the light.”
On April 3, 2010 the African Renaissance Monument was unveiled in Dakar in front of 19 African heads of state, including the President of Malawi and the African Union, Bingu wa Mutharika, Jean Ping of the African Union Commission and the Presidents of Benin, Cape Verde, Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania and Zimbabwe, as well as representatives from North Korea, and Jesse Jackson and musician Akon, both from the United States, all of whom were given a tour.
President Wade said, “It brings to life our common destiny. Africa has arrived in the 21st century standing tall and more ready than ever to take its destiny into its hands”.
President Bingu of Malawi was quoted saying, “This monument does not belong to Senegal. It belongs to the African people wherever we are.”
In Zimbabwe, the Statue of Mbuya Nehanda is a bronze monument of a Zimbabwean Shona spirit medium and heroine of the 1896-1897 First Chimurenga war against British colonists. The monument is erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julias Nyerere Way in Harare’s central business district.
The 3-metre high statue crafting was guided by a photograph of Mbuya Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana that was supplied by the National Archives of Zimbabwe. It was crafted by David Mutasa, a bronze casting artist at Nyati Gallery; construction of the site was carried out by Zimbabwe CRSG Construction.
Construction began in June 2020 and during construction, portions of Harare CBD roads including Samora Machel Avenue between Leopold Takawira Street and First Street and Julius Nyerere Way between Sam Nujoma Street and Kwame Nkurumah Avenue were temporarily closed.
Construction was scheduled to be completed by August 2020 but took longer than expected. In December 2020, Zimbabwe President, Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered the statue to be re-crafted after public criticism of the statue’s structure, which did not depict how the only known photo of Mbuya Nehanda looked like, after the statue’s images went viral on social media during the president’s visit to Nyati Gallery.
Charwe, in full Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana, (born 1862?—died April 27, 1898), one of the major spiritual leaders of African resistance to white rule during the late 19th century in what is now Zimbabwe. She was considered to be a medium of Nehanda, a female Shona mhondoro (powerful and revered ancestral spirit).
Charwe was born among the Shona people, one of Zimbabwe’s major ethnic groups. She is believed to have become a Nehanda medium during the 1880s; she acquired the mhondoro’s name as a title and was subsequently known as Nehanda Charwe.
A defining characteristic of the Chimurenga was its great reliance on African religion, with mhondoro playing a critical role. Nehanda Charwe, along with the mediums of two other mhondoro—Mukwati in Matabeleland but especially Kagubi in western Mashonaland—found herself organizing and directing her people’s resistance to foreign assaults.
Statues have been produced in many cultures from pre-history to the present; the oldest-known statue dating to about 30,000 years ago. Statues represent many different people and animals, real and mythical. Many statues are placed in public places as public art.
It is claimed that the world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity, is 182 metres (597 ft) tall and is located near the Narmada Dam in Gujarat, India. It is often considered that monuments have a spiritual character and iconic value, in the sense that they offer a space for the formation or discovery of meaning.
However, statues have received a fair share of criticism from certain sectors. They are often seen as a waste of resources as their enactment usually involves huge sums of money and consume a lot of time and attention.
They are often seen as objects that demonstrate the domineering nature of those in power at any given time.
Some African societies also view statues as outside their culture, approaching idolatry.
Regardless, statues still represent the enduring founding values of the people who take time to make and erect them in public places.
Memory Chirere
How to make a water crisis
Music in early urban culture
It’s time to go, chief!
Killing them slowly
In the cockpit of audit controls
Majara pleads for time on reforms
Asian influx worries minister
Police smash Honda Fit syndicate
We’ll bounce back, says Kabi
You were cheated, says Mokhothu
Senate in turmoil as chiefs almost exchange blows
Blind man wins M150k damages
SR men’s league backs Mojapela
Matlama sink Bantu
Stop dismissal of PS’, opposition tells Matekane
Weekly Police Report
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
DCEO raids PS’
We have lost our moral indignation
MP charged with stock-theft
Coalition politics are bad for development
Row over army secrets
Literature and reality
End of the road for Letsatsi
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
How MP’s wife was killed
-
News1 month ago
Kabi to stay on as ABC leader
-
Sports-pst1 month ago
Likuena’s international matches woes continue
-
News1 month ago
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
-
News2 months ago
Suspension was malicious, says Nko
-
Business1 month ago
Trade Minister rejects textile unions’ charge
-
News1 month ago
6 more added to Manyokole’s corruption case
-
News1 week ago
Naledi hitmen paid M50k