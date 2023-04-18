Sports
LEFA honours Lepono
MASERU – The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has paid homage to former Minister of Sport, ‘Mathabiso Lepono, for her work in sports.
The honorary celebration was held at Lepono’s home in Ha Ramokoatsi, Mafeteng, on Monday.
Lepono, who is now 80 years old, was a long-time minister of gender, youth, and sports under former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili led government.
After an illustrious career, she retired in 2012 and LEFA president Advocate Salemane Phafane said after her departure the association has not felt the warmth it felt under her leadership.
Lepono’s name is certainly synonymous with the country’s politics and sport.
The Thibella native first joined cabinet in 1999 when she was appointed as the minister of environment, gender, and youth affairs and, in 2002, she shifted to the ministry of gender, youth, and sports.
While serving as gender minister, Lepono oversaw the passage of the Legal Capacity of Married Persons Act of 2006 which removed men’s marital power over their wives and gave married women more rights.
She also headed the implementation of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act which, among other provisions, recognised marital rape as a crime.
By 2011, Lepono was one of seven women ministers in the cabinet, alongside ‘Mamphono Khaketla, Mannete Ramali, Maphoka Motoboli, Mphu Keneiloe Ramatlapeng, Mpeo Mahase-Moiloa, and Pontso Suzan Matumelo Sekatle.
As he honoured Lepono, Phafane said LEFA felt it would be irresponsible to overlook what the former minister has done for sports in Lesotho, especially football.
It was under her leadership that the national stadium, Setsoto, and the Leshoboro Stadium in Mafeteng were revamped.
The Rapokolana High Altitude Sports Training Centre located on the outskirts of Maseru was also Lepono’s brainchild. The M55 million sports facility was built by the government in 2005 to develop local athletes.
The facility comprises a state-of the-art gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, football pitch, running-track as well as netball and tennis courts, among its amenities.
“We have not had the warmth we had under your leadership, we have not felt the love we had during your time,” Phafane said to Lepono.
“There has not been one (minister) to match or even come close to what Mme ‘Malepono did as minister. The (Setsoto) stadium we have now was built (by her), it was her vision for us as a country to have a stadium. She built Leshoboro as well. Tell me which stadium was built by another minister besides the two?” he said.
Phafane said unfortunately the Rapokolana centre, along with several other of Lepono’s ideas, has now been turned into a white elephant.
Phafane said LEFA will not honour any other minister until they have made their mark.
“Rapokolana was her idea and it started during her time, there is no minister that can stand here and be proud about Rapokolana except her. It was her wish for football to get the benefit of training there, (but) I am not sure whether that will happen. We know nothing and there are no signs that we will benefit anything there,” Phafane said.
The LEFA president said football no longer has a home in Lesotho because the national team, Likuena, now play their games in Johannesburg, South Africa, because Setsoto is banned by Africa’s football governing body, CAF, for being below the required international standards.
The time to renovate the stadium came and passed. Even the stadium’s artificial turf is no longer up to standard because the sports ministry refused to let LEFA maintain it, Phafane said.
LEFA no longer receives a subvention from the ministry and Phafane said the last time they received it was back in 2012 which was the same time Lepono retired.
Phafane said the money from parliament ends up at the sports ministry and the allowances that players get come from the association itself. The government has all but abandoned its responsibility to the national teams.
“You also took responsibility for the national teams, the last time we received a subvention was in 2012,” Phafane said in reference to Lepono.
“I dare the LSRC (Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission) president to say we are not telling the truth; we don’t get (a subvention). After you left, they started singing a new song that there is no money,” he said.
“The ministry and their workers point fingers when the players don’t do well, shame on them. If I was them, I would hide my finger knowing I did nothing for the team,” he said.
The association gifted Lepono with a trophy, three footballs and a brand new Likuena kit. Accepting the presents, the former minister said it hurts to see Setsoto in the state it is in now, as well as many other projects that she started.
Lepono said she did not think anyone would notice the things she did while she was in office.
She thanked LEFA and proclaimed her love for sport.
“I don’t know what to say, thank you so much,” Lepono said.
“When we were doing these things, we didn’t realise that there were people seeing them. I love football. I love all sports because there is nothing that brings people together like football. Football comes first, people love it, they come together,” she added.
“This is a big thing you have done for me; I thank you,” Lepono said.
Lepono said when she built Setsoto, her ministry had no money but they were willing to make it happen.
“I am not here to criticise anyone but we built Setsoto with tears,” Lepono said.
“Ntate Mosisili was not playing with me, I fought tooth and nail and I prayed that even though there was no money, God would give me money. There was no money given to build the grounds, but
I prayed we would build them, it was unfortunate that I left,” she said.
Lepono said the Rapokolana centre has a football ground which was meant to benefit football but the centre, like Setsoto, has become the white elephant. The centre was also built to take advantage of the country’s high altitude but it is of no use to Lesotho’s athletes at present time.
“This country is not going anywhere if you build a ground it turns into a white elephant,” Lepono said.
“When a new person arrives, they draw up their own priorities, they don’t say: let’s finish the ongoing projects.”
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
50 take part in Cosmos Easter tournament
MASERU – The Cosmos Academy Easter Open Tournament attracted over 50 players who participated in the four-day competition at the National Tennis Courts. The tournament started last Friday and ended on Monday with the best performers being awarded trophies, medals as well as prize monies in both categories.
Kamohelo Khabele (16) and Mpho Leshoele (15) were crowned winners in the girls’ and boys’ categories respectively and they both went home with a trophy, gold medal and M1 500 each.
In the girl’s competition, Khabele played a round robin against two other competitors and came out on top.
That was no less than what she had hoped for as other senior players could not make it due to school commitments. Either way, Khabele said the competition was high.
“There were just a few women of my age who registered for this tournament so I was unable to play the matches I hoped and prepared for, but I think competition was high,” she said.
Khabele also pleaded with parents to help their kids by investing in the sport of tennis. She said young girls have interest in tennis but when they grow older, there is no retention in the sport.
For his part, Leshoele indicated that the competition in general was very difficult because everyone was fighting to win. He said when a young player is on the court against an older opponent, people expect the youth to win but during the games, all the support goes to the adult so that really challenged him a lot.
“Playing with people who are older helps you mentally because you are going to work very hard to win against that person supported by a larger crowd,” he said.
Only the seniors received prize monies, participants in higher age categories were also given caps on top of medals, trophies and awards.
Leshoele said people should be passionate in what they do. He said he was out of the sport for two years but he came back. He said he is an example that there are ups and downs everywhere but one should never quit.
The tournament’s director, Retšelisitsoe Motlojoa, said the tournament was revised to be a round robin tournament where each player gets to compete against all entrants and whoever wins the most matches in the tournament is declared the winner.
He said the next tournament will be held around June.
Winners
Girls Category
Kamohelo Khabele (M1 500, trophy and gold medal)
Manthopane Nkuoatsana (M1 000 and silver medal)
Ntsoaki Mokhere (M600 and bronze medal)
Boys
Mpho Leshoele (M1 500, trophy and gold medal)
Neo Makhakhe (M1 000 and silver medal)
Khosana Khathisa (M600 and bronze medal)
Relebohile Tšepe
Sports
Notsi rallies troops after defeat
MASERU – Linare head coach Leslie Notši has rallied his troops after yesterday’s 2-0 defeat against Bantu in the Vodacom Premier League. He said the defeat does not make Linare a bad team.
‘Tse Tala’ mentor said his players will learn from their mistakes going into their next games and that it is through playing tough games that they can grow.
With four games to go, Bantu control their own destiny in the title race and Linare, like other championship hopefuls, will need big favours from the likes of Lijabatho, while they also need to make sure they do not drop any further points.
Notši said Linare were expecting a tough game, against a big opponent.
“I believe we took the game to them and they did the same to us,” Notsi said.
“Yes, in the second half they scored but we were reaching their box a lot. We made mistakes, especially the second goal which killed us. I still believe in my players, they did well and I still believe it is not yet over, we still have games and we learnt a lot from this one, we will come back on Sunday,” he said.
When Notši arrived at Linare they were sitting mid-table and now they find themselves in the title race mix while also trying to solidify their place in the top four. He said finishing among the league best four is still a possibility.
“We are there and there is still a possibility. I believe in the players, we have played six, seven games winning and scoring.” he said.
“There were mistakes in our defence, you see there are areas where they still lack confidence and we need to fix that,” Notši added.
“People learn from their mistakes and playing will help us. We will continue and I think we will still collect,” he continued.
Notši started the game without one of his key players in John Mofokeng who sat on the bench after returning from an injury that side-lined him for two games. He said Mofokeng still has a role to play in the coming games and that they did not want to put him under pressure.
“He was injured and he missed two matches and he only started training on Tuesday, he didn’t play against Liphakoe and (Lesotho Mounted Police Service),” Notši said.
“There are still big games to come. We did not want to put him under-pressure and the time he was on the pitch (today) he played the way we expected. We are going to need him in the upcoming games to compete in the Top 4.”
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Bantu back in driving seat
MASERU – The topsy-turvy Vodacom Premier League title race offered another dramatic twist yesterday as Bantu defeated Linare 2-0 to open a four-point lead at the top of the table.
Just a week ago Bantu were in crisis.
They had just suffered a crushing loss to Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and their South African coach Abram Mongoya quit his post to return home.
A week later Bantu are once again title favourites after a commanding performance against a Linare side that had title dreams of their own.
The much-awaited fixture was a catch-up game that was put back due to Likuena’s tie against Zambia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers late last month.
And, with both teams contesting for the league title, it was always going to be about who would take their chances.
Bantu did and now they are smiling again.
Bantu caretaker coach, Bob Mafoso, who was roped in last week to save their sinking ship praised his players for beating a dangerous foe in the title race.
He added that there was no time to change anything.
There was also no need to.
The victory has given ‘A Matšo Matebele’ some precious breathing room and Mafoso, who has authored two wins in two games in the space of three days, is proving to be the messiah the people of
Mafeteng hoped he would be.
On the other hand, LDF are suddenly falling apart.
They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) in another of yesterday’s games. This was LDF’s second loss in a row after beating Bantu.
What a difference a week makes.
“It would be unfair for me to say that after seven days it is my work, it’s the teams. I am inheriting a team that has not been doing badly, it’s just that we have not been getting results,” Mafoso said.
“Every team goes through a rough patch which is what I think we went through. Luckily, we won three points today and, more importantly, against a team that comes behind us,” he said.
Both of Bantu’s goals came in the second half through their pair of Likuena stars, Litšepe Marabe and Lehlohonolo Fothoane. From there the Mafeteng side showed their championship mettle to see out the tie.
A fourth league title in the past five years now appears to be loading.
Bantu are first with 58 points. Linare are in second place with 54 points. LDF and Matlama are third and fourth, tied on 53 points. All four clubs have played 26 games and just four more matches remain in the season.
“There is no time to change at this time, it’s just to make the players believe they are doing the right thing,” Mafoso said.
“We have an important game on Sunday (away against Lijabatho), we want to forget about this one. Maybe we are lucky because the teams coming behind us didn’t do well,” he said.
Mafoso said Bantu are expecting a difficult game against Lijabatho. He said it would be a different game altogether to the one against Linare.
“It’s a tricky game, they beat us in the first round,” Mafoso said.
“It’s not going to be an easy game. In the league it is important not to lose. It is a different game. They are aggressive and they believe they can beat us because they did it in the first round.”
Yesterday’s Results:
LCS 0-2 Lioli
Bantu 2-0 Linare
LMPS 1-0 LDF
Weekend Fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Lifofane vs. LDF (Butha-Buthe)
Galaxy vs. Lioli (DIFA Leribe)
CCX vs. Liphakoe (LCA)
Sunday
Naughty Boys vs. Matlama (Leshoboro stadium)
Lijabatho vs. Bantu (Morija)
LMPS vs. Machokha (PTC Ground)
LCS vs. Swallows (LCS Ground)
Manonyane vs. Linare (Nyakosoba)
Tlalane Phahla
