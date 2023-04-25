Business
Lesotho’s first tractor assembly plant
MASERU – LESOTHO now has its first tractor assembly plant.
The launch of the new plant was held on Tuesday at the Maseru West Industrial Area. There is no motor vehicle assembly in Lesotho.
The launch comes a year after Agri Solution Centre acquired a dealership license for the tractors.
The Chief Executive Officer of Agri Solution Centre, Steve Ntoampe, said they are set to build the first six tractors of different sizes.
“With this facility we are seeking to create 50 to 100 jobs up from the current 20 jobs we have created,” Ntoampe said, adding that they will extend their offices to the districts.
Agri Solution Centre was established in January last year and it acquired its dealership licence in June.
The major aim for the business is to sell agricultural inputs after realising that most of the agricultural challenges begin with soil preparation.
“So we decided to sell agricultural inputs,” he said.
Ntoampe said they have been buying their equipment in South Africa including the tractors.
However, they soon realised that there is a high need for tractors in the country.
“We have so far sold about 20 new tractors from October last year,’’ he said.
He said they realised that farmers wait too long to get services for their tractors.
He said this creates room for delays and in turn leads to low production or sometimes no production at all.
Since South Africa, which is the bigger market, imports tractor parts and assembles them, they decided to emulate it.
They also considered the cost of labour in South Africa as compared to Lesotho as well as the cost of importing the tractors in Lesotho which include transportation and tax.
Ntoampe said they realised that Lesotho could save more money as they create more jobs through assembling tractors locally.
“We are seeking to reduce the price of the tractor by 25 percent,’’ he said.
He said the current price for a new tractor ranges from M200 000 depending on the size.
Therefore they are seeking to sell them from M180 000 depending on the size.
Ntoampe said since June, they have been working on making arrangements on importing a container and creating a smooth process to place orders.
He said they have been working on gathering information on insurances, and the fees on train and ship transport which are their main transport modes.
The company imports body parts from India which is the major source for most of the Sub-Saharan countries.
“We have now created a route to import which is a great opportunity for Basotho,’’ he said.
Ntoampe said Basotho will not only benefit from the low prices of the tractors, but also the best services coupled with after-support care.
He said they will provide a warranty of two years unlike before when South Africa would provide one year warranty.
He said they will also be providing a pure Landini brand specifically for their market.
He said the Landini brand stands out with its shape and the casting of the steel.
“This improves their durability,’’ he said.
Ntoampe said they are seeking to transform agriculture from subsistence to commercial farming.
Ntoampe said they are not only seeking to help people who could afford to buy tractors from them but “we are seeking to help every farmer who has challenges of farming”.
“We want to work with everyone to ensure that Lesotho can produce enough with our own experts.”
Refiloe Mpobole
Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum
MASERU – STANDARD Lesotho Bank (SBL) launched the country’s first Infrastructure and Construction Forum where players in the industry can meet and exchange ideas.
Speaking at the launch at ’Manthabiseng Convention Centre on Tuesday, Standard Lesotho Bank CEO, Anton Nicolaisen said they want construction and infrastructure to be at the centre of Lesotho’s development.
He said they see huge “possibilities ahead for the growth of this industry and all those that are involved in it”.
This, Nicolaisen said, will be for the benefit of the industry itself, the wider economy and every Mosotho in this country.
“We are motivated and committed to being a real partner for growth for Basotho with this event,” Nicolaisen said.
“We have set the stage for people to converse, consult and network with peers,” he said.
“And as your trusted partners we have committed to make this conference an annual event.”
Nicolaisen said they appreciate the fact that Basotho businesses are partnering with the bank.
“We have been proudly banking Basotho for more than 25 years in our current format,” he said.
The old Lesotho Bank had been supporting Basotho for many years before Standard Bank Group bought the majority shares.
Nicolaisen said their role is to change lives and make a difference in people’s lives.
He said they want to give their customers confidence so that they can realise their dreams.
The Standard Bank Group has been operating on the African Continent for 160 years.
He said they feel the business is in their DNA.
Over the past couple of decades, the Standard Lesotho Bank group has been involved in various landmark construction developments across the continent.
Nicolaisen said these developments improved the lives of the people.
As the Standard Bank Group, Nicolaisen said they have a powerful purpose.
He said Africa is their home and they drive her growth.
So as the team they firmly believe that they could bring this powerful purpose to the people of the Lesotho.
Nicolaisen said they see themselves driving the growth in Lesotho and understanding their communities and their customers.
He said they have the ability to provide financial solutions that meet every one’s needs, especially in the construction sector.
He said they have the expertise, a knowledgeable team of bankers and the ability to drive the construction ecosystem.
Alice Samuel
LEC to switch off households over debts
MASERU – The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) will from Tuesday next week begin switching off clients who owe it money.
The LEC issued a seven-day ultimatum to all customers who owe it on Tuesday last week. The deadline ends on Monday.
It is expected that the LEC will begin switching off households that have defaulted.
The state-owned power company, however, is not going to touch any government department or business entities that owe it on grounds that they are in payment negotiations.
The LEC move comes barely two weeks after it cut electricity supplies to the Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) thus causing it to fail to pump water to communities countrywide for more than two days.
The LEC says it is owed close to M200 million by government departments, businesses and individuals.
The LEC spokesman, Tšepang Ledia, told thepost that the government and the businesses will not have their electricity cut because they are in negotiations.
“We are in negotiations with the government and businesses and hopefully they will pay,” Ledia said.
“We advise the ordinary people to pay their debts before the 20th of March 2023 or else we cut the services,” he said.
The LEC says it is running short of funds for its daily operations.
In December last year the company increased power tariffs by 7.9 percent on both energy and maximum demand charges across all customer categories for the Financial Year 2022/23.
Last week the LEC boss, Mohato Seleke, said postpaid consumers and sundry debtors owe the company M169.4 million.
He said unless the debtors pay he will be unable to buy electricity from ’Muela Hydropower Project, Eskom in South Africa and Mozambique’s EDM.
This, he said, could cause serious load shedding in the country and could be devastating for businesses.
Seleke said the LEC spends M630 million monthly to buy electricity.
“If postpaid consumers do not settle their debts this could prevent the LEC from being able to buy electricity which can lead the country to encounter load-shedding,” Seleke said.
Seleke said collecting debt from government department ministries was a challenge as there is an understanding that since LEC is a state-owned company, it will continue supplying government agencies with electricity and they will settle their bills when they have funds to do so.
Seleke said the LEC has lost M21 million to vandalism during this financial year.
Relebohile Tšepe
Bumper payout for former mineworkers
MASERU – AT least 11 316 current as well as former mine workers are set for a bumper payout after Tshiamiso Trust began disbursing the first billion Maloti to workers who are suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis.
The payment comes two years after Tshiamiso Trust began processing claims for the historical M5 billion settlement agreement between mineworkers and six gold mines in South Africa.
Speaking at the payment announcement in Maseru last week, the Trust’s CEO, Lusanda Jiya, said it has been two years since they officially began accepting claims.
“Our people come to work every day with the mission of impacting lives for the better, and the first billion rand paid out to over 11 000 families is just the beginning,” Jiya said.
“We know that there is no compensation that will ever be enough to undo the suffering endured by mine workers and their families,” he said.
“However, we are committed to deliver our mandate and ensure that every family that is eligible for compensation receives it.”
Jiya said the Trust is limited both in terms of the time in which they can operate, and the extent to which they can assist those seeking compensation.
Broadly speaking, the eligibility criteria include among others that the mineworker must have worked at one of the qualifying gold mines between March 12, 1965 and December 10, 2019.
Secondly, living mineworkers must have permanent lung damage from silicosis or TB and deceased mine workers representatives must have evidence that proves that they (the deceased) died from TB or Silicosis.
Tshiamiso Trust has a lifespan of 12 years, ending in February 2031.
Over 111 000 claims have been received to date, through offices in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, eSwatini, and Mozambique.
The Trust is working with stakeholders in these countries and others to mobilise its efforts and expand operations.
The history of silicosis in South Africa goes back to the late 1880’s when the first gold mines began operations.
The gold was stored and locked in quartz, a special rock that contains large amounts of silica.
Crystallised silica particles can cause serious respiratory damage if inhaled.
In the earlier days of gold mining, dust control, health and safety standards and the use of PPE (personal protective equipment) were not as advanced as they are today.
Tshiamiso Trust was established in 2020 to give effect to the settlement agreement reached between six mining companies.
The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields.
The settlement agreement was reached and made after a ruling by the Johannesburg High Court as a result of a historic class action by former and current mineworkers against the six gold mines.
Justice for Miners is a coalition of interested parties in the mining sector launched at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg in 2020.
The Johannesburg High Court approved the setting up of the Tshiamiso Trust to facilitate payment by the companies to affected miners.
Keith Chapatarongo
