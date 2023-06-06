Likuena drawn in Group C

MASERU – Former Likuena captain Lehlohonolo Seema has spoken of his relationship with Chippa United that has seen him save the club from relegation in his third stint with the Chippa Mpengesi-owned club.

Mpengesi is notorious for firing coaches and it was expected that he will give the Lesotho icon a contract after helping his team retain its topflight status in the just ended South African DSTV premiership season.

Last season, Kurt Lentjies had two spells at the club while Daine Klate and Morgan Mammila were the other coaches that were sacked before Seema saved the club from the chop on the final days following a goalless draw against Golden Arrows.

However, Seema told this publication in an exclusive interview that he is still awaiting Mpengesi to see if he will be offered a contract to continue coaching the club in the new season.

His love affair with the Chilli Boys started in 2020, when he left his beloved Bloemfontein Celtic, before it was sold, to take over the reins at the Gqeberha-based outfit.

“It’s not twice that I have saved the team from relegation, it’s three times. If you recall back in 2020 when Covid-19 was at its peak and we were playing under the bio bubble, the team was at the bottom of the table, but they managed to finish in 12th position,” Seema said.

“The following season I started the new campaign with the club but was sacked after eight games, however the team had to play for survival in the play offs and I was called in with two games to play. We managed to win those play-offs.

“Now I was called with four games to play with the club once again at the bottom of the table, I came, and the team finished in 14th place and they are safe. So, I can say, he is lucky in that every time he comes for my services, I’m not engaged anywhere, and I don’t want to be lost in football. Any job that comes my way when I’m available, I will always work whether it’s to coach a school or teams in the lower divisions.”

Seema, who at the peak of his playing career captained both Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates in a career spanning over a decade in the South African Premier League, said he is on good terms with all his previous bosses even when they part ways.

“It’s a relationship I keep with all the chairmen I worked with before, I never left any club with bad blood and that is why I’m able to go back to any team I worked for,” Seema said.

“I always maintain good relations. There is no team I left while they were struggling. It’s one of those things that happens in football where the bosses make decisions. I’m in good books with all the bosses I worked with.

“I’m still in contact with former Celtic chairmen, Jimmy Augousti and Max Tshabalala as we speak, the chairlady at Golden Arrows, Mr. David Thidiela of Black Leopards. Whenever I call, they pick my phone and whenever they call, I pick their calls,” he said.

Mikia Kalati