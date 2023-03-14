Connect with us

Sports

Lintsa dedicates career to blind father

Published

2 hours ago

on

MASERU – Limkokwing University FC striker Lemohang Lintša has been a late blommer receiving his first national team call up at the age of 29 when he thought his career was fast approaching an end.

The lanky forward was picked by Likuena coach Veselin Jelusic shortly after taking over the reins as Likuena coach and has never looked back since making his debut at the 2022 COSAFA Cup in Durban.

Lintša said when he was informed about the national team call-up, he thought it was a prank and was reluctant to attend training with Likuena.

“I must say, it was a big shock for me when I was told of the national team call-up looking at my age and that it’s very rare for one playing in the A-Division to receive a call-up for Likuena,” the striker said.

“I didn’t believe it and saw it as a prank until I talked to coach Bafokeng Mohapi who has been working as the assistant coach for Likuena told me that it’s real.

“It was the best feeling in the world because from a young age, it was my dream to play for the national team but at that time, I didn’t see it coming as I was 29-years-old and was still playing in the lower division,” he said.

The Limkokwing striker says it saddens him that his father never got to watch him play having lost his eyesight when Lintša was a five-year-old boy.

“My father has been a great motivator since I was a young boy pushing me to play football because he believed it was going to save me from a lot of things and indeed it has,” Lintša said.

“It breaks my heart that he never got to watch me play as he lost his eyesight in 1995 when I was five-years-old, but the good thing is that he gets to hear about all the success I have enjoyed as a footballer.

“Getting selected and finally making the team for the COSAFA Cup last year was the biggest story in my family and for the whole of Mohale’s Hoek as we haven’t had a lot of players from there playing for Likuena,” he said.

The forward admitted that he also had a dream of playing in the Premier League though he feels it will never materialise as he has been given a job at Limkokwing, where he has been playing since he joined them in 2015.

“It was my dream as well to play in the premier league as the biggest league in the country and I have had offers over the year, but unfortunately due to work commitments with Limkokwing, I’m not able to leave for other clubs,” Lintša said.

“But I’m happy with the career that I have had so far especially playing for the national team at such a late stage of my career.

“I have enjoyed a lot of success with Limkokwing which has also brought me individual accolades such as being the top scorer in the league a number of times and recently being in the Nedbank 8 tournament last year,” he said.

Mikia Kalati

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

− 5 = 2

Sports

Matlama refuse to give up

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2023

By

MASERU – Defending Vodacom Premier League champions Matlama have been forced to watch from the side-lines as Bantu and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) tussle for their crown.
‘Tse Putsoa’ have not been able to recover from a five-game winless streak four months ago and find themselves lagging behind the top two.
Even though both Bantu and LDF have dropped points in recent weeks, the champions have not been able to capitalise because of costly slip-ups of their own.
Today, Matlama sit 11 points adrift of top spot and, with eight games to go, it is almost impossible for them to win the league. Matlama are in fifth place with 42 points, Bantu are top with 42 while LDF are in second place with 47 points.
However, even though their chances appear slim, ‘Tse Putsoa’ will still have a big say in the title race.
Last week, Matlama dented LDF’s dreams with a 2-1 win over ‘Sohle-Sohle’ at Ha Ratjomose and on Saturday they take on Bantu at Setsoto Stadium.
If they win the race will get even tastier.
Matlama head coach Halemakale Mahlaha insists he believes a lot can change in eight games and, mathematically, the champions can still defend their title.

Of course, but that will require huge collapses by Bantu and LDF, and Matlama winning all their remaining games.

Last seven results between Matlama and Bantu:
October 2022
Matlama 1-2 Bantu
May 2022
Matlama 3-1 Bantu
June 2021
Bantu 0-2 Matlama
February 2020
Bantu 1-1 Matlama
November 2019
Matlama 1-1 Bantu
May 2019
Bantu 2-1 Matlama
February 2019
Matlama 0-1 Bantu

When asked about Matlama being party-poopers for Bantu and LDF, Mahlaha preferred to back his players to get good results.
‘Tse Putsoa’ need them, because they are also at risk of missing out on a top four place completely.
“If they can come to the party then anything is possible,” Mahlaha said.
“They are aware of what happened last week (loss against Liphakoe), one senior player came to me and asked me to repeat some of the sessions we did in the past. That tells me they talked amongst themselves and asked him to come and talk to me,” he said.
Mahlaha also refused to give up on Matlama’s title hopes.
“We still have a chance to contest, eight games are too many (to play). We just have to win our games, I have no doubt that we have the quality in our squad and can win (our remaining games),” he said.
Matlama’s 2-0 defeat to Liphakoe on Sunday further deepened the conversation about the inconsistency the champions have shown this year.
Does success make them complacent?
That is what many supporters wonder, but Mahlaha believes the excitement of beating LDF last midweek went to the players’ heads.
After conceding first against Liphakoe, Matlama lost their heads and were not able to come back from the shock.
On the other hand, Bantu easily dispatched Naughty Boys 5-0 last weekend and Matlama will have to dig deep against a side that ran out winners the last time the two teams met last October.
Matlama will also be without Rethabile Mokokoane who was sent off against LDF. He will be a big miss at the back for the champions but Mahlaha backed his side to cope with his absence.
“An absence of any player affects the team,” he said.

“There are things he contributes, and maybe we will miss him but not that much. We have quality in the team.”

Weekend Fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Bantu vs. Matlama (Setsoto Stadium)
Naughty Boys vs. LMPS (Leshoboro Stadium)
Galaxy vs. LCS (DIFA Leribe)
Lifofane vs. Manonyane (Butha-Buthe)
Sunday (15:00)
Swallows vs. CCX (Morija Ground)
Linare vs. Machokha (DIFA Leribe)
LDF vs. Lijabatho (LDF Ground)
Lioli vs. Liphakoe (Teyateyaneng)

Continue Reading

Sports

Mojakisane swims to fame

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2023

By

MASERU – LESOTHO might be among the few countries classified as rich in water resources. But when many Basotho see a body of water, they see danger. Due to myths that fly around, water bodies are viewed as places to avoid.
Lerato Grace Mojakisane is among the few brave Basotho who feel at home when in different water environments.
“Most Basotho have phobia of water due to founded, perhaps, and unfounded stories about being lured and submerged into water by things such as mermaids,” said Mojakisane, who was exposed to swimming from an early age and has continued pursuing a career out of the skill.
Her attempts to lure more people into the sport are often hampered by fears of water.
“All they think about is drowning. That’s why for ordinary people when you talk about water they think about nothing but drinking, bathing and cooking,” she said.
“It’s hard to remove that fear,” Mojakisane said.
Swimming did not come naturally to Mojakisane.
Mojakisane said she had to learn the art through formal training by a professional swimming body.
“I first came across an association known as Royal Lesotho Lifesaving Association in primary school,” Mojakisane said.
“During weekends we would go for lifesaving lessons, which also included learning how to swim. I got my basic Lifesaving Certificate in 2011. It was enough to inspire and initiate me into swimming. I wanted to advance,” she told thepost.
After attaining the primary training, she didn’t look back and she secured a Bronze Medallion Certificate in Lifesaving by 2017.
With the aim to deepen her knowledge, she took up a programme run by Lifesaving South Africa and was certified to become a Pool Lifeguard Instructor and also got CPR Certified in 2018.
The myths keeping many Basotho out of the water motivated Mojakisane to impart her knowledge to fellow citizens to recruit more people to become lifesavers.
 “In 2021, I decided to host swimming lessons as some parents wanted more time devoted to swimming. Lifesaving workshops are only held during the weekends, I found a need for them over just lifesaving too. I have decided to fully embark on the journey of being a swimming instructor,” she said.
Mojakisane remains one of a few women to venture and excel in a trade that is mostly associated with men due to its strenuous physical activities.
“Lifesaving is a male dominated field in this country but I guess I thrive better in awkward territory. It takes somebody to be confident and fit to rescue somebody in danger,” stated Mojakisane.
According to Mojakisane, the most convenient time for children to learn how to swim is when they know how to take instructions.
She reckons that most children aged four years and above can safely pick up an instruction and execute it accordingly.
“When I teach people to swim, I don’t only teach them how to swim by themselves but I also teach them to be able to make other people feel safe about their presence in water. I have actually started training my own mother who is older than 50 years old to swim and she is doing so well,” said Mojakisane.
Learning how to swim carries other profound benefits and can be therapeutic, she said.
 “I can testify through my life experiences that indeed swimming is also beneficial to mental health. There was a time when I was going through an episode of depression that I had to be admitted at Mohlomi Health Centre. But every time I went out for swimming sessions I felt a great sigh of relief and felt at ease,” Mojakisane said.
“Above all swimming is one exercise which engages all muscles within your body and is good for mental health. With swimming, you get to tone your muscles as all the muscles in your body are in motion and working, thus relieving the mind,” she said.
Calvin Motekase

Continue Reading

Sports

Schools battle in Under-15 tourney

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 14, 2023

By

MASERU – Several high schools are set to battle it out on Saturday in an Under-15 football tournament to mark Moshoeshoe’s Day.

The two-day tournament is organised by the Lesotho Institutions Sports Association (LISA) which hosts different sporting codes to celebrate Moshoeshoe’s Day with Basotho.

This year the tournament includes athletics and other sports. The athletics competition will be held later this month.

So far, four out of 12 schools have confirmed their participation. The schools are Lesia, ‘Matikoe, Abia and Likuena High from Mohale’s Hoek.

If the other eight schools fail to register, the tournament will likely be a one-day event. LISA spokesperson Ntainyane Marabe said the venue has not been confirmed but the possible venues are Lesotho High School or Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

Setsoto Stadium will not be available for the games on Saturday because it will host the highly anticipated Vodacom Premier League clash between Bantu and Matlama. Besides celebrating Moshoeshoe’s Day, the winning school will represent Lesotho at the regional COSAFA Under-15 tournament to be held later this year.

“We wanted to celebrate (Moshoeshoe’s Day) with the Under-15 tournament, another objective is that the team that wins the competition will go to the COSAFA Under-15 as a school to represent Lesotho,” Marabe said.

Relebohile Tšepe

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending