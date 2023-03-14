Sports
Lintsa dedicates career to blind father
MASERU – Limkokwing University FC striker Lemohang Lintša has been a late blommer receiving his first national team call up at the age of 29 when he thought his career was fast approaching an end.
The lanky forward was picked by Likuena coach Veselin Jelusic shortly after taking over the reins as Likuena coach and has never looked back since making his debut at the 2022 COSAFA Cup in Durban.
Lintša said when he was informed about the national team call-up, he thought it was a prank and was reluctant to attend training with Likuena.
“I must say, it was a big shock for me when I was told of the national team call-up looking at my age and that it’s very rare for one playing in the A-Division to receive a call-up for Likuena,” the striker said.
“I didn’t believe it and saw it as a prank until I talked to coach Bafokeng Mohapi who has been working as the assistant coach for Likuena told me that it’s real.
“It was the best feeling in the world because from a young age, it was my dream to play for the national team but at that time, I didn’t see it coming as I was 29-years-old and was still playing in the lower division,” he said.
The Limkokwing striker says it saddens him that his father never got to watch him play having lost his eyesight when Lintša was a five-year-old boy.
“My father has been a great motivator since I was a young boy pushing me to play football because he believed it was going to save me from a lot of things and indeed it has,” Lintša said.
“It breaks my heart that he never got to watch me play as he lost his eyesight in 1995 when I was five-years-old, but the good thing is that he gets to hear about all the success I have enjoyed as a footballer.
“Getting selected and finally making the team for the COSAFA Cup last year was the biggest story in my family and for the whole of Mohale’s Hoek as we haven’t had a lot of players from there playing for Likuena,” he said.
The forward admitted that he also had a dream of playing in the Premier League though he feels it will never materialise as he has been given a job at Limkokwing, where he has been playing since he joined them in 2015.
“It was my dream as well to play in the premier league as the biggest league in the country and I have had offers over the year, but unfortunately due to work commitments with Limkokwing, I’m not able to leave for other clubs,” Lintša said.
“But I’m happy with the career that I have had so far especially playing for the national team at such a late stage of my career.
“I have enjoyed a lot of success with Limkokwing which has also brought me individual accolades such as being the top scorer in the league a number of times and recently being in the Nedbank 8 tournament last year,” he said.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
Matlama refuse to give up
Of course, but that will require huge collapses by Bantu and LDF, and Matlama winning all their remaining games.
Last seven results between Matlama and Bantu:
October 2022
Matlama 1-2 Bantu
May 2022
Matlama 3-1 Bantu
June 2021
Bantu 0-2 Matlama
February 2020
Bantu 1-1 Matlama
November 2019
Matlama 1-1 Bantu
May 2019
Bantu 2-1 Matlama
February 2019
Matlama 0-1 Bantu
“There are things he contributes, and maybe we will miss him but not that much. We have quality in the team.”
Weekend Fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Bantu vs. Matlama (Setsoto Stadium)
Naughty Boys vs. LMPS (Leshoboro Stadium)
Galaxy vs. LCS (DIFA Leribe)
Lifofane vs. Manonyane (Butha-Buthe)
Sunday (15:00)
Swallows vs. CCX (Morija Ground)
Linare vs. Machokha (DIFA Leribe)
LDF vs. Lijabatho (LDF Ground)
Lioli vs. Liphakoe (Teyateyaneng)
Sports
Mojakisane swims to fame
Sports
Schools battle in Under-15 tourney
MASERU – Several high schools are set to battle it out on Saturday in an Under-15 football tournament to mark Moshoeshoe’s Day.
The two-day tournament is organised by the Lesotho Institutions Sports Association (LISA) which hosts different sporting codes to celebrate Moshoeshoe’s Day with Basotho.
This year the tournament includes athletics and other sports. The athletics competition will be held later this month.
So far, four out of 12 schools have confirmed their participation. The schools are Lesia, ‘Matikoe, Abia and Likuena High from Mohale’s Hoek.
If the other eight schools fail to register, the tournament will likely be a one-day event. LISA spokesperson Ntainyane Marabe said the venue has not been confirmed but the possible venues are Lesotho High School or Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.
Setsoto Stadium will not be available for the games on Saturday because it will host the highly anticipated Vodacom Premier League clash between Bantu and Matlama. Besides celebrating Moshoeshoe’s Day, the winning school will represent Lesotho at the regional COSAFA Under-15 tournament to be held later this year.
“We wanted to celebrate (Moshoeshoe’s Day) with the Under-15 tournament, another objective is that the team that wins the competition will go to the COSAFA Under-15 as a school to represent Lesotho,” Marabe said.
Relebohile Tšepe
Moleleki challenged
Matlama refuse to give up
Mojakisane swims to fame
Lintsa dedicates career to blind father
Schools battle in Under-15 tourney
Relegation battle heats up
Nedbank records strong growth
Traders attack Chinese businessmen in Quthing
Mahao witness crumbles in court
The RFP’s thokolosi
How to make a water crisis
Music in early urban culture
It’s time to go, chief!
Killing them slowly
In the cockpit of audit controls
Weekly Police Report
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
DCEO raids PS’
MP charged with stock-theft
Coalition politics are bad for development
Row over army secrets
Literature and reality
End of the road for Letsatsi
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
How MP’s wife was killed
-
News1 month ago
Kabi to stay on as ABC leader
-
Sports-pst1 month ago
Likuena’s international matches woes continue
-
News1 month ago
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
-
News2 months ago
Suspension was malicious, says Nko
-
Business1 month ago
Trade Minister rejects textile unions’ charge
-
News1 month ago
6 more added to Manyokole’s corruption case
-
News1 week ago
Naledi hitmen paid M50k