Living in the shadows of dirt
MASERU – IT is the waft of stench that overpowers you as you approach the infamous dumpsite in Ha-Tšosane, some 10km outside central Maseru.
It is here that the Maseru City Council (MCC) has been dumping rubbish collected from all corners of the city, much to the exasperation of residents of Ha-Tšosane.
The practice has been going on for years, with no solution in sight.
Setene Malope, who has lived in Ha-Tšosane since 1980, says every time there is wind “we have to pick up rubbish blown away from the dumpsite in our yards”.
“We pay rubbish collection rates so that the MCC keeps on dumping rubbish in our backyard again, so that we pay again for collecting it. The cycle goes on and on,” Malope says.
The solution, Malope says, lies in bringing back a contractor whose contract was terminated a few years ago.
He says that contractor, Motse Mia, “took care of the dumpsite and we trusted him. He understood us as the community”.
Malope says before Motse Mia was contracted “there used to be dead bodies dumped there as well as dead infants but Motse Mia put an end to that and we were able to find peace”.
“Ever since Motse Mia left, there is no control here, dead infants are dumped in here again and the smell in the evening is unbearable,” he says.
The dumpsite is situated within the catchment area of the Maqalika reservoir.
Water, particularly storm water runoff during the rainy season, flows freely into the dam.
The MCC’s plans to relocate the landfill from Ha-Tšosane to Tšoeneng in Rothe have failed several times since 2001.
Since 2006 every budget speech in parliament has promised to fund the closure of the landfill but there has been no action this far.
The new government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane appears keenly aware of the Ha-Tšosane people’s grievances.
Last week, it dispatched Limpho Tau, who is a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office to speak to the villagers.
Tau had good promises for the people. He says the government has set aside M3 million to produce gas from the dumpsite and neutralise the stench for good.
“Experts came to my office saying they would recycle, use waste to make gas,” Tau says.
Landfill gas (LFG) is a natural byproduct of the decomposition of organic material in landfills.
LFG is composed of roughly 50 percent methane (the primary component of natural gas), 50 percent carbon dioxide (CO2) and a small amount of non-methane organic compounds.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas at least 28 times more effective than CO2 at trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 100-year period according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report.
Tau says there was a time when the dumpsite area was manageable and the smell “was acceptable”. Not anymore, he says.
“The Ha-Tšosane dumpsite make one’s heart sore while looking at it and that should come to an end,” he says.
He says the experts should try to kill the bad stench from the dumpsite.
“There should be control at the dumpsite so that people will know who dumps trash there to avoid the issue of people dumping and burying their dead animals there,” he says.
“They should know who brings the waste.”
“I have not made a formal speech about this but soon I will speak on national television on how I will contribute in this project.”
He apologised on behalf of the past government over its failures to fix the dumpsite issue.
“Leadership is an ongoing process from one Mosotho to another and leadership belongs to King Letsie III,” he says.
One of the residents, Tšasanyane, says the villagers need to be medically checked because they are sick with different diseases.
“Even though the waste is going to be solved, I request that the villagers be checked,” she says.
The Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Pokello Mahlomola, assured the villagers that the government will keep its word on the dumpsite.
“The government is worried about this and we promise that by the end of the year we will come again to give a report of how far we would have worked on this issue,” Mahlomola says.
Another resident, Tšitso, says at least four children have died at the site after consuming contaminated food.
Tšitso says the children would go to the site scavenging for toys but would pick up contaminated food which led to their deaths.
“How soon will the government start the project?” was all that Tšitso wanted to know.
Despite the powerful stench, villagers continue to scavenge at the dumpsite, sorting garbage for sale at recycling companies in Maseru.
It’s a dirty, humiliating and dangerous job which they do without any protective clothing.
“Most of the workers in that landfill are not even people from Ha-Tšosane. They come from Thaba-Tseka and other rural districts. They are promised jobs but they end up here,” says Maliba, a resident whose house is close to the landfill.
Even residents living in the capital city some 10km away from the landfill are far from being safe according to experts.
The government’s promise to intervene comes three months after the Tšosane community filed an application in the High Court seeking compensation for their exposure to health hazards brought by the dumpsite.
They also asked the court to order the government to remove the dumpsite as a matter of urgency.
The MCC had earlier threatened to remove them from the area saying they allocated themselves sites adjacent to the dumpsite.
The village headman, Chief Michael Ramosalla, refuted the charge. He told thepost in an earlier interview that the quarry was first situated some 5km away along the Main North One Road before much of Maseru was populated.
Chief Ramosalla says when the quarry was relocated to where it is now located “there were already people living here”.
“So it’s obvious that the quarry came to the people, people didn’t go to the quarry,” Chief Ramosalla says.
“That’s why I’m saying I don’t support the issue of moving people from where they have been living because the quarry came to the village,” he says.
He says even when the quarry was turned into a dumpsite, the villagers were told that it was a temporary arrangement and they never expected that it would take this long.
The dumpsite was established in 1983, decades after the first group of people moved into the area.
The MCC was only established in 1989, finding people already with legal documents giving them rights to their land.
“The quarry is meant to be the soil that will be used for something but all the trash of Maseru is dumped here. The village has always existed,” Chief Ramosalla insists.
Many residents say they will refuse to move, come what may.
In an earlier interview, the spokesperson for the MCC, ’Makatleho Mosala, said plans were still afoot to relocate the landfill although she didn’t say when and how much that would cost.
She hinted that it could be a long wait for the desperate residents as the municipality did not have money to build a solid waste management plant as well as buy consumables needed to make the new site suitable for waste.
Alice Samuel
Floor-crossing Bill challenged
MASERU – AN attempt by the opposition to block the passing of a Bill that will stop floor-crossing in parliament failed on Monday with MPs from the ruling party voting for the new controversial law.
The opposition could only muster 40 votes with 64 MPs from Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) and its backers voting for the Bill. Sixteen MPs were not in parliament during the vote.
The RFP’s deputy leader, Justice Minister Nthomeng Majara, rushed the Bill to parliament amid fears that several MPs in her party were plotting to cross the floor and pass a motion of no-confidence against Matekane.
Opposition parties this week told thepost that they will now challenge the constitutionality of the Bill in the Constitutional Court once it is enacted into law and receives royal assent.
Machesetsa Mofomobe, who is the leader of the Basotho National Party (BNP), told parliament during debate before the vote that he would approach the Constitutional Court.
“If this Bill passes we will go and challenge it in the Constitutional Court, it goes parallel to the constitution,” Mofomobe said.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao, argued that Chapter Two of the Constitution nullifies any law that contradicts the constitution.
He said it was wrong that the ruling side had pressed on to pass the Bill without first amending the constitution.
“The amendment of the constitution that accommodates this Bill is in the Omnibus Bill, they need to move together so that there is no conflict,” Professor Mahao said.
“We are not against it, it must be done the right way, that is all,” he said.
Professor Mahao said a message making rounds on social media that says no RFP member will vote with the opposition clearly indicates that the party is in trouble.
The Democratic Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu said the Bill should not have been picked out of the Omnibus Bill that aims to amend the entire constitution.
Mokhothu said because the constitution has not been amended to stop floor-crossing, the Bill that seeks to save the government from collapse will be unconstitutional.
The Bill also stipulates that a member who votes against his party during the budget process will lose their seat in parliament.
“The Bill contradicts the constitution, as it stands,” Mokhothu said.
“It is only the High Court that can forfeit the membership in the House,” he said.
Mokhothu was hackled by the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, whose party openly supports the government.
The LCD has three seats in parliament.
Metsing said Mokhothu should not have said what he had said because of his position as the official leader of the opposition.
“This issue will be debated when we go forward,” Metsing said, ahead of the vote that passed the Bill.
Mofomobe told the House that they had played a key role in creating the Omnibus Bill that the National Reforms Authority (NRA) prepared and sent to parliament last year.
He said Justice Majara was obviously trying to deal with troubles in the RFP which saw her hurriedly bringing the Bill to parliament without taking time to consider the constitutional implications.
Mofomobe said some MPs from the government side “are not happy with the Bill too because it is going to deny them their constitutional rights”.
He made it clear that he will challenge the Bill in the Constitutional Court as soon as it is passed.
“There are judgements where parliament was wrong,” he said.
The RFP deputy spokesman, Thabo Maretlane, said Mofomobe should stop talking about the RFP’s internal affairs.
“He should talk about his party and leave us alone,” Maretlane said.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, said to avoid court cases both the government and the opposition parties will have to meet first and discuss the Bill in the presence of legal experts.
The Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) leader Tefo Mapesela’s call to Justice Majara to withdraw the Bill went unheeded.
The bill, once enacted, will limit floor-crossing and the chances of a vote of no-confidence against the government.
It says MPs can only cross the floor during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker of Parliament after three years.
It states that MPs who cross the floor before or after that window will vacate their seat and face a fresh election.
It also says a vote of no confidence can only be moved once during parliament’s five-year tenure.
It also limits the powers of proportional representation MPs to vote against their party’s position in parliament.
Prime Minister Matekane urgently needed to pass the electoral bill to consolidate his power and insulate his government against growing manoeuvres from the opposition that is said to be plotting against him with some of his MPs.
Nkheli Liphoto
Famo gangster convicted for killing soldier
MASERU – A FAMO gangster, Motlatsi Rantaoana, who fatally shot a soldier and injured another at the Maseru Border Post in 2017 has been convicted.
He will be sentenced in the High Court next Wednesday.
The court found Rantaoana guilty of fatally shooting Private Katleho Seliane of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).
Rantaoana was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Private Nkonyane.
He was also found guilty of being in possession of a firearm illegally.
The shooting of the two soldiers sparked a reprisal attack by soldiers. Ten soldiers are being charged with strangling three men and throwing their bodies in Mohale Dam.
They accused the three of being part of the gang that shot Privates Seliane and Nkonyane.
In her judgment, Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese said Rantaoana intentionally shot the two soldiers as he was willing and eager to kill anybody who would come in his way.
She said from the confession Rantaoana made, he was from the funeral of a member of his gang who had been shot dead.
She said Rantaoana was illegally in possession of a gun with intention to kill any opposing gang member who might appear in his way.
“This shows that the accused had an intention to kill any person as the gun was already cocked and ready to kill,” Justice Ralebese said.
She said even though Rantaoana said he was not aware that the two people were members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), he could have used some other means rather than to shoot.
Rantaoana told the court that had he known that the people who wanted to speak to him were soldiers, he could have surrendered and talked to them.
Through his lawyer, Advocate Lehlohonolo Maseli, Rantaoana said he did not know that the people who attacked him were soldiers as they did not introduce themselves to him.
The court heard that during their arrival at the border post, the famo gangsters were attacked by two men dressed in private clothes who wanted their guns.
But they were hesitant to hand them over to them.
Rantaoana said he quarrelled with the soldiers until they physically fought one another.
Later, he backed off and joined his gang but the two men tailed him.
“They seemed very angry and wanted to fight. I feared they were from the Seakhi group,” the court heard.
Faced with a turbulent and volatile situation, Rantaoana said he shot Private Seliane twice on the neck adding he was acting in self-defence.
However, Justice Ralebese reasoned in her judgement that Rantaoana could have at least shot in the air to give the two men a warning that they were in danger.
“You could have told the men that you would shoot to see their reaction,” she said, adding that the convicted would have alternatively shot in the air or listened to his peers as they were telling him to let go of the man.
Justice Ralebese said the court could not believe that he had acted in self-defence as the men he shot were not armed.
She said the convicted had an intention to kill the two people because he was still ‘mad’ after burying one of his own.
Justice Ralebese said the court believed that Rantaoana shot the soldiers in fear as he thought they were members of a rival gang.
“The court accepts that the accused was under the impression that he was being attacked by a Famo gangster hence he decided to shoot,” she said.
She said that act does not justify the fact that he shot with the intention to kill.
“Shooting a person twice on the neck shows that he wanted to kill the person,” she said.
“Therefore the court finds you guilty of murdering Pvt Seliane,” she said.
She said Rantaoana descended on Pvt Halekethe Nkonyane with bullets after fatally shooting Pvt Seliane.
Pvt Nkonyane sustained gun shots on the chest.
“The court still finds you guilty of attempted murder and being in possession of an unlawful firearm,” she said.
Regarding the street vendor who was also fatally shot, Justice Ralebese said the court could not believe that it was Rantaoana who killed him.
She said the crown failed to provide enough evidence that would incriminate Rantaoana.
So the court found the accused not guilty in this murder and was acquitted from the charge.
’Malimpho Majoro
BNP official in big trouble
MASERU – NEWLY elected Basotho National Party (BNP) spokesperson David Letela says the army is after him.
Letela told a press conference yesterday that the army has instructed him to report to the Makoanyane Barracks instead of its headquarters after he criticised the commander during a radio interview.
He said he has declined the invitation.
Letela said he is now afraid to live in his own house after he narrowly escaped being nabbed by individuals whom he claimed were soldiers at his home on Tuesday night.
But the army has denied that it had anything to do with the Tuesday events.
Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola told thepost last night that they do not have any interest in politics.
“It is not true that we called any politician, we are only focused on the security of the country and all the citizens,” he said.
He said the army does not have powers to dictate what people say on radio stations.
“There is freedom of expression in this country,” Lt Col Lekola said.
However, Letela was adamant that the army was out to get him following some remarks he made against Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela. He was speaking during an interview with ACL Radio station on Tuesday.
Letela said he reported the matter to Thetsane police. He said he had told the police that his life was in danger after some individuals he claimed were soldiers had visited his house at night.
The police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he was not aware of the matter when approached for comment last night.
Letela told the radio station that Lt Gen Letsoela “should not forget that those who came before him with the same tendencies are in jail for the fifth year due to bad behaviour”.
“I will not thank the incompetent army of General Letsoela that is doing things incompetently,” he said.
He said he could foresee “a black cloud hovering over the army and its management”.
Letela said the army as an institution “will be destroyed because of politics”.
“He is going to destroy that institution, this is a wake-up call to him,” he said.
Letela said he was in the middle of the interview when the host, Lebese Molati, told him to stop immediately because the army had called him instructing that he should end the interview.
The programme in which Letela was a guest starts at 12 noon and ends at 2pm but on that day it ended abruptly. The radio station switched to music without providing an explanation.
Both Molati and his manager, ’Mantolo Mohale, could not be reached for comment last night.
Letela left the studio and he said he arrived at his house at around 7:30 pm, and he left soon after to go to a nearby grocery shop.
When he came back he saw a car turning off its headlights at his home.
“I then saw soldiers at the gate,” he said.
“I immediately recalled that I was wanted by the army. The army had made several calls instructing me to meet them at the barracks.”
After he saw those soldiers Letela said he fled and hid in a safer place.
“I went back to my house at 1am and found that the soldiers were no more there,” he said.
“I was scared to sleep there and I left the place again.”
Letela said he was scared even to drive to the nearest police station.
Letela had been at the ACL Radio talking about the ordeal of his leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, whose bodyguard’s gun has been seized by the army.
Mofomobe says the gun has still not been returned to his bodyguard.
Speaking at the same conference, Mofomobe said the army had told him that they were going to conduct investigations on the gun.
He said the army told them to fetch the gun the next day at the police headquarters.
He said the army has not handed back the gun to date.
What baffles him is that gun licences are regulated by the police and not the army.
“They took that gun by force, maybe they want to put my life at risk so that I am attacked easily,” Mofomobe said.
He said Letela went to the ACL Radio to talk about the same issue.
Mofomobe said the next day Letela reported to the party that he had received a phone call from a cell number which was revealed by the true caller application as an LDF rapid response contact.
He said a soldier called Ramoroke asked Letela about his whereabouts so that they could meet him.
But he told him that he could not make it as he was far away.
On Sunday, the same soldier called him again asking to meet him but Letela said they could meet at the BNP office at 2pm.
But that soldier did not come.
On Tuesday Letela received another call from the army asking him to go to Makoanyane Barracks.
“I told him not to go there,” Mofomobe said.
He said the soldiers went on to threaten Letela that if he did not come they would come and collect him themselves.
Mofomobe reiterated that on Tuesday night unknown gunmen arrived at Letela’s house. He said it is the police’s responsibility to take criminals to court.
Nkheli Liphoto
