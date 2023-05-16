Uncategorized
M7 million deal for PS’
MASERU – IN a spectacular climb-down, the government has agreed to a settlement deal with the 16 principal secretaries it has been fighting in court over the past four months.
thepost can reveal that the deal was sealed on Tuesday following hours of negotiations between Labour Minister Richard Ramoeletsi and the principal secretaries.
The settlement, which allows the government to appoint new principal secretaries, comes after months of a bruising legal battle punctuated by twists and turns.
The principal secretaries rushed to the High Court after the government announced that it was terminating their contracts as part of a restructuring programme.
The principal secretaries were put on administrative leave pending their termination. The government had also said the principal secretaries were free to reapply for the positions, a move that could have been meant to placate them after the termination.
In initial negotiations, the parties appeared to be on the verge of an amicable separation but the talks collapsed after the government allegedly reneged on its earlier promises.
What followed was a court battle that promised to drag on for months with each party refusing to budge.
The principal secretaries argued that their dismissal was unfair and malicious while the government countered that they were using the courts to hang on to their jobs. The impasse however ended on Tuesday.
Under the deal, the termination dates of all the contracts will be May 31, which is the last day the government will pay their full salaries.
The principal secretaries will reserve 30 percent of their salaries for the duration stipulated in their contracts. The government also agreed to continue contributions to their pensions and pay their utilities for the duration of their contracts. The utilities which include water, electricity, housing and airtime amount to about M8 500 per month.
They will also receive a notice of three months and cash in lieu of their leave days. The principal secretaries will surrender government vehicles and other properties that were part of their benefits.
They will also drop their court case and any other claim against the government.
The contracts of eight principal secretaries were scheduled to end in August, five in May 2024 and four in 2025.
It appears to be a win-win deal for the parties. The principal secretaries get to walk away with something that might give them a soft landing while the government gets to start afresh with its own appointees.
In total, the government is expected to spend nearly M7 million for the principal secretaries to walk away.
That is a total of M2 256 000 for the three months’ notice for the 16. Some M2 658 000 will go towards utilities. The salaries will cost the government about M2 538 000. Their pension contributions and leave days are not known. Advocate Christopher Lephuthing, who represented 10 of the principal secretaries, confirmed that there were “some talks” but refused to give further details for fear of jeopardising the deal.
So did Advocate Sello Tšabeha, who represented the other six.
Malimpho Majoro
LEFA honours Lepono
MASERU – The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has paid homage to former Minister of Sport, ‘Mathabiso Lepono, for her work in sports.
The honorary celebration was held at Lepono’s home in Ha Ramokoatsi, Mafeteng, on Monday.
Lepono, who is now 80 years old, was a long-time minister of gender, youth, and sports under former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili led government.
After an illustrious career, she retired in 2012 and LEFA president Advocate Salemane Phafane said after her departure the association has not felt the warmth it felt under her leadership.
Lepono’s name is certainly synonymous with the country’s politics and sport.
The Thibella native first joined cabinet in 1999 when she was appointed as the minister of environment, gender, and youth affairs and, in 2002, she shifted to the ministry of gender, youth, and sports.
While serving as gender minister, Lepono oversaw the passage of the Legal Capacity of Married Persons Act of 2006 which removed men’s marital power over their wives and gave married women more rights.
She also headed the implementation of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act which, among other provisions, recognised marital rape as a crime.
By 2011, Lepono was one of seven women ministers in the cabinet, alongside ‘Mamphono Khaketla, Mannete Ramali, Maphoka Motoboli, Mphu Keneiloe Ramatlapeng, Mpeo Mahase-Moiloa, and Pontso Suzan Matumelo Sekatle.
As he honoured Lepono, Phafane said LEFA felt it would be irresponsible to overlook what the former minister has done for sports in Lesotho, especially football.
It was under her leadership that the national stadium, Setsoto, and the Leshoboro Stadium in Mafeteng were revamped.
The Rapokolana High Altitude Sports Training Centre located on the outskirts of Maseru was also Lepono’s brainchild. The M55 million sports facility was built by the government in 2005 to develop local athletes.
The facility comprises a state-of the-art gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, football pitch, running-track as well as netball and tennis courts, among its amenities.
“We have not had the warmth we had under your leadership, we have not felt the love we had during your time,” Phafane said to Lepono.
“There has not been one (minister) to match or even come close to what Mme ‘Malepono did as minister. The (Setsoto) stadium we have now was built (by her), it was her vision for us as a country to have a stadium. She built Leshoboro as well. Tell me which stadium was built by another minister besides the two?” he said.
Phafane said unfortunately the Rapokolana centre, along with several other of Lepono’s ideas, has now been turned into a white elephant.
Phafane said LEFA will not honour any other minister until they have made their mark.
“Rapokolana was her idea and it started during her time, there is no minister that can stand here and be proud about Rapokolana except her. It was her wish for football to get the benefit of training there, (but) I am not sure whether that will happen. We know nothing and there are no signs that we will benefit anything there,” Phafane said.
The LEFA president said football no longer has a home in Lesotho because the national team, Likuena, now play their games in Johannesburg, South Africa, because Setsoto is banned by Africa’s football governing body, CAF, for being below the required international standards.
The time to renovate the stadium came and passed. Even the stadium’s artificial turf is no longer up to standard because the sports ministry refused to let LEFA maintain it, Phafane said.
LEFA no longer receives a subvention from the ministry and Phafane said the last time they received it was back in 2012 which was the same time Lepono retired.
Phafane said the money from parliament ends up at the sports ministry and the allowances that players get come from the association itself. The government has all but abandoned its responsibility to the national teams.
“You also took responsibility for the national teams, the last time we received a subvention was in 2012,” Phafane said in reference to Lepono.
“I dare the LSRC (Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission) president to say we are not telling the truth; we don’t get (a subvention). After you left, they started singing a new song that there is no money,” he said.
“The ministry and their workers point fingers when the players don’t do well, shame on them. If I was them, I would hide my finger knowing I did nothing for the team,” he said.
The association gifted Lepono with a trophy, three footballs and a brand new Likuena kit. Accepting the presents, the former minister said it hurts to see Setsoto in the state it is in now, as well as many other projects that she started.
Lepono said she did not think anyone would notice the things she did while she was in office.
She thanked LEFA and proclaimed her love for sport.
“I don’t know what to say, thank you so much,” Lepono said.
“When we were doing these things, we didn’t realise that there were people seeing them. I love football. I love all sports because there is nothing that brings people together like football. Football comes first, people love it, they come together,” she added.
“This is a big thing you have done for me; I thank you,” Lepono said.
Lepono said when she built Setsoto, her ministry had no money but they were willing to make it happen.
“I am not here to criticise anyone but we built Setsoto with tears,” Lepono said.
“Ntate Mosisili was not playing with me, I fought tooth and nail and I prayed that even though there was no money, God would give me money. There was no money given to build the grounds, but
I prayed we would build them, it was unfortunate that I left,” she said.
Lepono said the Rapokolana centre has a football ground which was meant to benefit football but the centre, like Setsoto, has become the white elephant. The centre was also built to take advantage of the country’s high altitude but it is of no use to Lesotho’s athletes at present time.
“This country is not going anywhere if you build a ground it turns into a white elephant,” Lepono said.
“When a new person arrives, they draw up their own priorities, they don’t say: let’s finish the ongoing projects.”
Tlalane Phahla
Deal with underlying causes of GBV
When I was in high school, I liked two subjects, English Language and Literature English. We read this one book as a course requirement, a complication of short stories. Of the short stories, one stands out to me, “Life in the Machine.”
The author predicted that by the year 2030, everything will be operated by machines. There was an example of women no longer needing to use their hands to knead dough for bread, since there would be a machine that would do that. This seemed so far-fetched that one day we will be “Living in the Machine.”
I am reminded of that short story based on a video that has been circulated on social media this past week. A reminder that regardless of where one is in the world, news will travel to them as per predicted by “Life in the Machine,” all those years ago. The video is about an altercation between a male security guard and a female (referenced as a patron) of one of the establishments in town.
This article is neither about that man nor the disgruntled young female in the video. It is about one of the most misunderstood challenges in our society: gender-based violence.
For this article I did something unconventional to me, I consulted a dictionary. Let it be a topic for upcoming features why I have a bit of an issue with soliciting definitions from the English dictionary. Anyway, the dictionary definition is that GBV refers to any act of violence that is directed at an individual based on their gender or perceived gender.
This can include physical, sexual, emotional, and economic abuse. It can take place in a variety of settings, including the home, the workplace, and public spaces. Now, in the context of the said video, there is physical abuse from the male to the female, and emotional (specifically verbal abuse) towards the male.
Both are forms of abuse and should be cautioned against. I often hear this in my line of work, “Ke mo roakile hore ke mo siee moo ke mo lebetseng eaba ena osa mphahamisetsa letsoho.” It would seem that when threatened, a woman’s survival instinct lies in their words, whereas for the men it lies in their masculine strength to overpower and attack.
Gender-based violence is not black and white. It requires us to approach it carefully. There is no denying the data and research that exists, that GBV is more prevalent in women than in men. Some of the most heinous crimes against humanity are those perpetuated by males against females.
My perspective maybe somewhat biased because I get to work with women faced with GBV and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).
In like manner, I work with men faced with GBV and IPV. Both are wrong, period! Which brings us to IPV and its dictionary definition. Intimate Partner Violence refers to any behaviour within an intimate relationship that causes physical, psychological, or sexual harm to one or both partners. IPV can take various forms, including physical violence, sexual violence, emotional abuse, and control over financial resources.
A clear understanding of GBV and IPV can inform preventative measures.
To mitigate GBV in settings where it manifests, it is important to take a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes of violence. These include social and cultural norms that perpetuate gender inequality and support violence against women and other marginalised groups.
That is to say, to mitigate why girls and women are being taken out of school in Afghanistan, let us factor in the cultural norms. To stand against senseless killings of women in Iran, what is it that we need to understand about Iranian culture as this might be where solutions lie?
If we want to combat killings of women that identify as gay in South Africa, what is important for us to know about gender identity in this specific context?
Some ways to combat GBV include education and awareness-raising, legal and policy interventions, support services for survivors as well as working with perpetrators.
The same goes for IPV; prevention efforts, screening and assessment to provide appropriate interventions and referrals as needed, support services like emergency shelter, counselling, and legal assistance. If in contexts like Lesotho we continue to equate gender-based violence with women-based violence, we exclude men, “re hamela letanteng.”
During my studies abroad, I learned of the Duluth model. The developers found that when different members of the community coordinated their efforts to protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable, these efforts were more successful.
I have found it helpful to adopt a working mindset that in empowering women against GBV and IPV, it is equally beneficial to teach men the part that they play in it. Therefore, they can be part of the solution.
This is a comprehensive and coordinated approach that is needed to combat GBV and IPV in Lesotho. I saw this on LinkedIn the other day, “Focus on women is essential, primary, mandatory even.
But these young women and girls live in societies that they share with men and young boys. An inclusive model can be helpful. Sidelining the boy child [and men] is perpetuating the very problems we want to ameliorate.”
My takeaway from the video in question is that it displayed how gender-based violence is experienced by men and women alike.
Until next time!
The author works as a Psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science. Her views are independent and not representative of her professional roles. She is ambitious about equitable health delivery, health policy and decolonised mental health approaches.
‘Makamohelo Malimabe
Forced love
It was only a matter of time before the ABC started lashing out. Muckraker knew Montoeli Masoetsa, the spokesperson, was just about to get his mouth burnt when he blamed Uncle Tom and Mr Softie for the party’s embarrassing defeat in the election.
A loose cannon, he has mastered the art of waffling his way into trouble.
He was however right on who was to blame for the defeat. His only mistake was to omit to mention that he too was to blame for the defeat.
The All Basotho Confusion did not light the fire on his mouth then because it was too busy bandaging its wounds. But it wasn’t long before Masoetsa’s mouth chaperoned him into hot water again.
This time he sent out an audio clip with more vulgar info than the usual nonsense.
Muckraker has not had the pleasure of listening to the clip but can bet her last penny that he mentioned some body parts. Kabi, the ABC’s stepfather, later said the clip was so ‘heavy on the tongue” that it could not be tolerated from an age-wise person like Masoetsa.
At that moment Muckraker knew that Kabi had been afflicted with a disease common in the ABC. It’s a fatal combination of selective amnesia and hypocrisy.
That explains why he conveniently forgot to mention that in the ABC age doesn’t come with wisdom alone. You don’t need to go back far in history to know that Uncle Tom, whose age pulled the middle figure on wisdom in the early 2000s, was the master of vulgarity and insults.
He was the headmaster of name-calling yet no one suggested showing him the door.
His wife, the Feselasy, was the queen of insults and Kung-Fu but she remained the party’s mother and was even allowed to embarrass herself by getting 190 votes.
Her hobby of beating and insulting people was not even enough for her to be reprimanded.
That precedence of ignoring thuggish and unruly behaviour would have saved Masoetsa.
The only problem is that he didn’t found the party and was not sharing a bed with the founder. This is to say he misbehaved in a house he didn’t build and some privileges are sexually transmitted.
Masoetsa also mistimed his expletive rant. He misspoke when the party’s wounds were still bleeding. Nerves were still raw.
The party wanted to show that it had broken with its rogue past and Masoetsa delivered himself to be used as an example. He now says he rejects his suspension because he was never given a hearing. He insists he will remain the party’s spokesperson even if Kabi and his leadership strip to their state of nature and bumjive in the bus stop area.
That sounds macho but delusional. No one will listen to him if he insists on masquerading as the party’s spokesperson. He will only be speaking to himself and for himself.
Some things are just obvious but then commonsense stopped being common decades ago.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
