Muckraker

Machonisa on fire

Published

9 hours ago

on

It was only a matter of time before the so-called socialist party owned by a machonisa started unravelling. Now the capitalist owner of the Socialist Revolutionaries is lashing out at anyone who dares to tell him to behave himself.

Teboho Mojapela is moving around his party’s structures with a phafa, leaving his victims scratching their bums.

Muckraker has no sympathy for his victims. They deserve what they are getting.

Having deluded themselves to think that they are stockholders in the SR, they should now enjoy their harvest of thorns. They were guests at Mojapela’s house but tried to tell him how to arrange his furniture and what to eat.

He is telling them to go find somewhere to play because the SR is his personal property.

That the SR is in Mojapela’s armpits has always been clear. He formed and funded it.

It’s just that some were too naïve to realise the obvious.

Thabo Shao packed his bags and left after Mojapela whipped him out of his house. He now mumbles something about Mr Machonisa being a dictator. He says that as if it’s a discovery to be shared with the rest of the world.

Yet anyone with something between their ears would have known that a machonisa who brags about beating his naughty workers could not possibly be a democratic leader.

Only Shao and a few dimwits didn’t know that.

Anyway, Shao’s exit will not change much because he just doesn’t matter. He is a political nonentity who overrates himself.

What interests Muckraker is Mr Machonisa’s nerve to call Shao an uneducated rascal. That hurts because it’s an insult coming from someone who has made it a mission to give education a bad name. Mr Machonisa’s definition of someone educated is Tlohelang Aumane. Hear, hear, and hear. Phew!

Does anyone remember Aumane saying anything either educated or educative?

Muckraker only knows him as a political jezebel incapable of staying in one political bed for more than 15 minutes. He is always itching to be married to the next political party.

Muckraker is tempted to say Aumane is politically horny but she won’t say it for fear of offending the oversensitive souls. The kind that claims to have almost suffocated to death after someone farted in a hall.

But Mr Machonisa doesn’t care about Aumane’s habits because he thinks he is renting a brilliant political mind. A few things will happen in that union.

Mr Machonisa will soon realise that Aumane is just an empty-headed political slay queen always looking for the next partner to get him Ice Tropez (May lightning strike whoever drinks that but cannot afford it. Fire!)

Aumane will realise that Mr Machonisa is a moneyed but unrefined village bumpkin whose mouth has a terrible habit of rebelling against his brain.

Mr Machonisa will find the next brain to rent while Aumane will be putting on his stilettos to find another political lover to smooch on the Maseru streets.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com

Muckraker

The queen Mampara

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 21, 2023

By

Muckraker once promised to say nothing about the Feselady but that Mampara’s mouth keeps running as if it’s connected to Muela Hydro Power Station.

The Feselady told some ABC members who visited her home that she will not associate with the party until it distances itself from the remark of suspended spokesman Montoeli Masoetsa. What made her relapse to her Drama Queen ways was Masoetsa’s attack on her and her hubby. He said the ABC lost because of Uncle Tom and Feselady.

That simple truth, known to even donkeys in Qaqatu, pierced her cheeky heart and got her tummy roiling. She now says she will never wear the ABC’s regalia until the party apologises. Don’t laugh. If this was a threat, the Feselady has lost her touch.

She used to beat people for merely looking at her in a funny way or calling her hubby.

She would harass government officials in public. Now she has been reduced to threatening to avoid yellow dresses and T-shirts to fix the ABC. Boom! Boom! The mighty Drama Queen has fallen.

What remains is just the fading memories of power sexually transmitted.

The transmitter of that power has long ceased to function literally and figuratively.

But the Feselady is too engrossed with herself to realise that she has neither the power nor the capacity to make threats to anyone. She rules only her home, yard and a few idiots still clinging to her.

It takes some sophistication to read irony and the Feselady doesn’t have even a pinch of it. Her people in Mokhotlong rejected her when she tried to sneak into parliament via that hollow popularity garnered through matrimony.

ABC supporters think she is just an uncultured blabbermouth. That she thinks anyone would lose sleep over her threats to burn the party’s regalia or turn them into fatukus is comical. Her tantrums will not change a thing. Her boycott might be the best thing to happen to the party since the October 7 defeat.

Why would the few remaining ABC supporters worry about a garrulous charlatan boycotting their party?

The last time she was wearing the ABC like a wig, it lost more than 200 000 voters, flew to the opposition benches and became a smallanyana party. Nothing hurts more than that. So bring it on mummy!

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com

Muckraker

The RFP's thokolosi

Published

1 week ago

on

March 14, 2023

By

The RFP leaders should fire whoever is advising them on how to deal with constituencies demanding a conference to elect a new executive committee. Their response to those demands has been a comedy of errors.
It’s been nothing short of kindergarten blunders unbefitting of people who sold themselves as the smart ones to lead the country out of darkness.
The secretary general told those bellowing for a conference to take a chill pill and wait for Uncle Sammy to give directions.
Uncle Sammy said those people or their kind are divisive, dragging the party off its agenda and incapable of understanding his dream for the country.
Other leaders have said those clamouring for a conference can go plead their case to a mountain because the current national executive committee will run the party for another six pregnancies.
Never mind the words they use, the leaders are telling the members that they will not be told how to manage a party they started. This is to say the leaders will not be taking instructions from the riffraff. Yes, I said it! Those rubbed the wrong way can curse.
Someone should round up the RFP’s executive committee members, lock them up in a room, throw away the keys and spank them until they understand politics.
They are clearly struggling to make a distinction between a political party and private companies. You would think this is common sense but the human mind is always slow to banish habits.
The RFP leaders were used to being business owners, not political leaders. That is why they cannot understand why anyone who wasn’t there when they started the party can tell them how to manage it.
But make no mistake, reality will grab them by the noses and eyelids back to their senses. They will be taught three simple lessons. The first is that political parties are voluntary entities in which power lies with the members.
The second is that party members are not employees you can just instruct to jump around because you pay their wages.
The third, which is more important, is that the only time a political party is a personal property is when it’s an idea in the founder’s head. Once registered and people join, the members own the party together with its structures, leaders and vision.
The other problem with the RFP’s responses to the demands for an elective conference is that they keep pretending that those three constituencies are just rogues out to sabotage the party. Nothing can be further from the truth.
Those constituencies are small thokolosis of someone right there in the party’s echelons. They represent a growing faction in the party. That faction that is a thokolosi was birthed when the party was still a spirit. It was nurtured when the party was registered and continued to grow during the campaign.
By the time the RFP became government, it was a full-blown thokolosi vigorously doing bedroom things to produce more thokolosis. Now it is granddaddy thokolosi living in the RFP’s armpits.
There is a simple way to find the thokolosi’s owner.
Just round them up and beat them until their parents start wailing. If the parents don’t come out the thokolosis will run to them for protection.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com

Muckraker

How to make a water crisis

Published

1 week ago

on

March 14, 2023

By

Any lingering doubt that we are a broken country was put to rest last week.
We went for a full week without water because two siblings were quarrelling over a debt. Their father, the government, had no solution.
We were not part of that fight but we became collateral damage.
Some pseudo-analysts are now sweating to explain this scandalous episode of the perpetual tragicomedy that is our country.
Nyoe, Wasco should have paid their power bill on time. Blah, blah, LEC should not have cut off Wasco. Nyoe, nyoe the minister should have intervened.
All are missing the point that such a thing should never happen.
There is only one justifiable reason to switch off a whole country’s water supply. One! And that is only when the water source is contaminated by some deadly poison.
Note that Muckraker is saying “deadly poison” because Wasco has been feeding us some terrible water for years. We are not getting sick because our bowels are now resilient customers of that water.
The unalloyed truth is that the whole episode was embarrassingly childish.
Frankly, this was not about an outstanding debt but someone flexing their muscle. A whole country was left squirming because of a problem that should have been sorted behind closed doors.
Even Uncle Sam was using a basekomo. Imagine the finance minister with a bucket. The minister of natural resources quickly realised that he runs nothing.
Muckraker hopes the bottled water companies and retailers have paid some commission to the LEC because they are the only beneficiaries of that manufactured crisis.
Muckraker refuses to believe that debt alone could have escalated matters between the LEC and Wasco. Such blunders are never about money alone.
Maybe there was a cheeky phone call between the bosses.
Perhaps it started as a civil discussion over payment terms but quickly degenerated into something both trivial and darker.
Maybe at some point, Wasco boss said water is more important than electricity and the LEC boss was offended.
Wasco boss: Listen up young man, water is life.
LEC boss: Shut up, if water is so important the government would not appoint someone like you to run the water company.
Wasco boss: Nonsense! You know I found this company in a mess. My point is that water is more important than electricity.
LEC boss: Yeah right! Don’t think I don’t know how you were appointed.
Wasco boss: Hahahahahah, look who is talking? Give me a break. I said water is more important than electricity.
LEC boss: Now you are getting on my nerves. If you think water is more important I will cut the power to your pumps and we will see if you can push it into homes like a wheelbarrow.
Wasco boss: Do that and I will report you to the minister.
LEC boss: Go report while I switch you off. Also, tell him that you irritated me.
They had another conversation a few hours after the power had been switched off and the country was running dry.
Wasco boss: How dare you switch us off? How do you expect me to pump the water?
LEC boss: You can either push it with your hands or give it some energy drink so that it can climb up the tapes. I recommend Red Bull because they say it gives wings.
Wasco boss galloped back to the Minister of Natural Resources hands-over-head and screaming.
And only then did the minister realise that he too didn’t have water.
When summoned to the minister’s office, the bosses behaved like crèche brats.
He started it. No, he started it. No, it is you who started it. No, he is the one who said my electricity was not as important as his water.
No, I only said water is life and he got angry. I was calm until he started bragging about water being life when I demanded that he pay his debt.
Minister, this man said I should pump the water with a Dragon energy drink.
No minister, I said he should use Red Bull.
Do you hear what he is saying, minister?
“Shut up,” said the minister after watching the spectacle for a few minutes.
He told them to sort out their problem.
They continued their argument outside but who cares.
The water is back.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com

