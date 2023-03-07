News
’Maesaiah lashes out at ABC leadership
MASERU – THE wife of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) founder, ’Maesaiah Thabane, is an unhappy woman.
’Maesaiah said she will no longer associate with the party after its suspended spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, laid the blame for the party’s disastrous performance in last October’s elections at her feet and those of her husband Thomas Thabane.
She said she would only associate with the ABC again if the party distances itself from Masoetsa’s disparaging comments.
’Maesaiah, who was speaking to ABC members who had visited her home last Sunday said she wants the party to apologise.
“I will no longer be seen putting on the party’s regalia anymore,” she said, adding that the ABC has hurt her family.
She said her husband was also being hurt by the party on a daily basis.
“He is still holding onto it and exercising patience because he is a man,” she said.
’Maesaiah said Masoetsa claimed in an interview with a local newspaper that the party had been weakened by her and Thabane.
She wants the party to distance itself from Masoetsa’s statement or they will never wear the party’s colours.
She said when Thabane left the ABC, the party had 55 seats in parliament but it no longer has a single constituency in parliament under its control.
’Maesaiah said it was unfair for people to blame them for the party’s failures.
The ABC, which was the dominant political party in Lesotho, was spanked out of power by the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) led by Sam Matekane.
’Maesaiah argued that her husband had worked selflessly to set up the party and it was not fair to blame him for the loss last October.
She said she no longer feels at home in the ABC but was still deciding on her next move.
She lashed out at the party’s national executive committee for not opposing Masoetsa’s claim.
“The party’s committee has not yet pronounced itself after Masoetsa’s utterances that we killed the party,” ’Maesaiah said.
She said she would not wear the party’s regalia until the party pronounced itself on Masoetsa’s statements.
“If Thabane is still my husband, he will never wear the party’s regalia anymore,” she said. “I repeat he will not.”
The ABC secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, said Masoetsa has since been suspended from the national executive committee pending a disciplinary hearing “after he made inappropriate remarks about the party’s founder Thabane”.
“We owe no one an explanation because we took disciplinary action against Masoetsa who accused Thabane and his wife for the party’s downfall,” Hlaele said.
“I will not talk much about the matter as it was said by Thabane’s wife and not Thabane himself,” he said.
“Thabane understands politics even more than me. This is a family matter.”
He said Thabane was not given the party regalia by ‘Maesaiah.
“’Maesaiah found Thabane already wearing those colours.”
He said the ABC only has one leader, Nkaku Kabi, “and we will listen to him only”.
He said a person who has a right to call Kabi is Thabane and no one else.
He said ’Maesaiah is responsible for her branch in Mokhotlong and cannot make any decisions for the ABC.
Hlaele is Thabane’s son-in-law and ’Maesaiah is his stepmother-in-law.
Nkheli Liphoto
Stop dismissal of PS’, opposition tells Matekane
MASERU – OPPOSITION parties have petitioned Prime Minister Sam Matekane to stop firing principal secretaries and hiring new ones until the national reforms are completed.
The opposition told Matekane in a letter on Monday that his decision to appoint new people to statutory positions is a “threat to the completion of the reforms”.
The letter was signed by the leaders of the Democratic Congress (DC), All Basotho Convention (ABC), Basotho Action Party (BAP), Socialist Revolutionaries (SR), Basotho National Party (BNP), Popular Front for Democracy (PFD), Mpulule Summit, and Basotho Convenient Movement (BCM).
The parties reminded Matekane that the at a meeting on February 13 they assured him of their commitment to the speedy finalisation of the reform process.
They also reminded him that they cautioned him that the “government must reciprocate to demonstrate goodwill by committing to a moratorium on new appointments to key statutory positions”.
The positions, they said, “are the subject of the reforms and the dismissals of incumbents in those positions”.
“Leaders also proposed that a timetable for the prosecution to completion of the reforms be agreed to,” the letter reads.
“We are however dismayed and disappointed by the fact that the government has decided to unilaterally storm ahead with removals and appointments,” the parties said in the letter to Matekane.
“We are further dismayed that the government has ignored the sacrosanct sub judice principle since court processes are already underway in relation to the unilateral removal of Principal Secretaries.”
They have also said the recent appointments of the new Auditor General ’Mathabo Makenete and the Director-General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), Knorx Molelle, were “outside the framework proposed in the reforms”.
The parties said this is “a further violation of the intended depoliticisation (sic) and professionalism of the Public Service and the affirmation of the independence of these institutions”.
They said the firing of the principal secretaries will have the unintended consequences of undermining the spirit of cooperation between the government and the opposition in parliament.
The cooperation, they said, is “an imperative during the delicate reforms process”.
“We therefore appeal and urge the government to commit to a moratorium on appointments pending the finalisation of the reforms.”
The opposition’s plea to Matekane comes after Public Service Minister Richard Ramoeletsi announced last week that they will part ways with the principal secretaries and recruit new ones via interviews.
Ramoeletsi said they held several meetings to dismiss all 25 principal secretaries despite their resistance.
He said they want to reduce the number of principal secretaries from 27 to 14 to strengthen service delivery in Lesotho and also to save funds.
At least 10 principal secretaries have reacted by dragging the government to court.
Nkheli Liphoto
Matlanyane’s recovery plan
MASERU – FINANCE Minister Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane says the government will soon embark on a massive economic reconstruction and recovery programme in which the private sector will play a key role.
She was speaking as she presented the 2023/2024 budget in parliament on Monday.
Dr Matlanyane said the programme will enhance growth and build resilience through economic transformation from a consumer-based economy to a producer and export-driven economy.
This will be achieved through sizable investments into agriculture, industries that build valued chains to produce jobs, the extractive sector with the aim to enhance beneficiation of Basotho in the exploitation of natural resources.
Dr Matlanyane also said the economic recovery programme will be anchored on the reconstruction of infrastructure and the building of new infrastructure (soft and hard) that will facilitates active participation of the private sector.
She will seek to strengthen governance and accountability in private and public institutions and leveraging on innovative technology for efficiency.
“Private sector development and participation is central in ensuring the reconstruction, recovery and resilience of the economy,” Matlanyane told parliament.
“The role of government is to intervene in ways that crowd-in private investment, thus encouraging growth that exploits the full capacity of our productive potential,” she said.
She said central to economic transformation and diversification are a competitive investment climate, peace and stability, mobilisation and efficient intermediation of savings, technology development and adoption.
She also said a competent and competitive labour force and human capital that is relevant to the needs of the economy, and the effective exploitation of the demographic dividend are important if we are to transform Lesotho’s economy.
She said the road to recovery and growth that produces employment and reduces poverty is anchored on the pursuit and achievement of the restoration of macro-fiscal stability and consolidation of public financial management reforms to entrench fiscal discipline.
“These are critical in rebuilding confidence of local and foreign investors, as well as development partners in our public policy and management,” she said.
Dr Matlanyane said in terms of investment competitiveness in 2019, Lesotho was ranked 122 out of 190 countries, up from 106 in 2018.
“This requires aggressive implementation of the investment climate reform agenda,” the minister said.
“Otherwise, Lesotho will be disadvantaged in attracting the much needed investment in areas where Lesotho has competitive advantages,” she said.
“We are compelled to be forward looking and dynamic and develop futuristic industries that are driven by innovation and technology development.”
“Furthermore, we will build systems and enhance capacity of relevant institutions to fight economic crimes, especially corruption, money laundering and close any potential conduits for terrorism financing.”
Dr Matlanyane said she will focus on enhancing productivity, promoting diversification and value chain development through the use of improved technology and mechanisation, especially in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.
“We shall adopt appropriate technology and advanced mechanisation including appropriate seed and fertilisers inputs as well as climate smart technologies in agriculture to increase yield of basic grains, legumes, vegetables and deciduous (fruits).”
She said the government will facilitate increased production of meats as well as eggs, fish and milk by farmers to satisfy local demand and process these for export.
The government, she said, will up-scale its production of green and renewable energy, through increased capacity of generation of solar, wind and hydropower, with the view to be self-sufficient in energy and export by participation in the regional power pool.
“In this regard, maintenance of the ’Muela infrastructure is key to facilitating energy access,” she said.
She said the government shall upscale efforts to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for Basotho and further forge alliances with countries in the region to build infrastructure that facilitates transfer and distribution of water to the SADC region.
In this regard, Dr Matlanyane said, the government shall continue to invest in water conservation and catchment management, and management of pollution and the environment at large.
She said the government shall improve institutional arrangements for participation in the extractive industry, particularly the mining sector, to ensure better beneficiation by current and future generations of Basotho in these important resources.
“Tourism and hospitality remain a critical growth sector whose potential is yet to be tapped fully,” the minister said.
“The angelic mountains that envelop the white gold, the flora and fauna as well as the unique culture offer a memorable experience which needs to be offered to the world,” she said.
“We therefore also need to conserve biodiversity for now and for the future generations.”
She said Lesotho is ranked 120 out of 140 countries in terms of infrastructure development, which reflects low national investment competitiveness.
“It is important then to rebuild, rehabilitate and build climate resilient key infrastructure. This initiative is meant to facilitate internal and external trade.”
She said the ICT infrastructure development will be aligned with e-government priorities, opportunities in e-commerce and provision of efficient services.
In this regard, she said, the development of complementary skills and change management are key.
She said exploiting the Demographic Dividend (DD), which is the benefit that can be derived from changing age structure of our country’s population also remains critical for sustainable development.
“Lesotho has a youthful population,” she said, adding that the DD study completed in 2022 has recommended investment in high quality education and relevant skills development programmes underpinning the ability of young people to access and create good quality jobs, continual investment in health, in particular sustained funding for prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS, and gender inequalities to ensure that the demographic dividend is realised.
Staff Reporter
Minister moves to plug tax leakages
MASERU – FINANCE Minister Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane on Monday said she will ask parliament to come up with fresh laws to plug tax leakages.
Dr Matlanyane was speaking during her budget presentation in parliament.
She said she will modernize Lesotho’s tax collection through digitization as part of her revenue collection strategy.
She wants parliament to prioritise the passing of the Income Tax Amendment Bill and the Tax Administration Bill.
Dr Matlanyane said the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) will launch e-filing for all taxpayers for Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE), Value-Added Tax (VAT), and Corporate Income Tax (CIT), through the Lesotho Tax Modernisation Project.
“The RSL shall introduce VAT fiscalisation through the e-invoicing solution, to fiscalise all transactions in the wholesale and retail sectors, thereby eliminating the need for output VAT audits and easing the burden of compliance for taxpayers,” Dr Matlanyane said.
On the bi-lateral tax cooperation, Dr Matlanyane announced that Lesotho and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations and are expected to sign a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) during the 2023/24 financial year.
She said the Integrated Revenue Management System and Cashless Collection of Revenue will be implemented during this financial year to ensure that government moneys are protected from leakages.
“Non-tax revenues will be collected through the IFMIS (Integrated Financial Management Information System) system that will issue digital receipts,” she said.
“In order to minimise cash handling,” she said, “we shall utilise cashless collections through the Mobile Network Operators and the banks using all avenues that will eliminate cash handling and promote accountability.”
She said a pilot programme of six ministries is already in operation on computerised receipting of the revenue.
She told parliament that her ministry held a successful Hackathon competition supported by development partners to design and produce the digital signature.
“The transition to digital signatures will minimise fraud and theft of government funds and will improve internal controls,” she said.
Dr Matlanyane said the government will also implement a diaspora policy in order to strengthen diaspora engagement and participation in the development of the country through investments, tourism, skills transfer and humanitarian projects amongst others.
Staff Reporter
