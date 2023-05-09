News
Malnutrition grips Qacha’s Nek
QACHA’S NEK– WHEN ’Matšepo* went to South Africa to check on her nephews, a local hospital was one her first stop.
Her nephews, 19-months-old and seven-years-old, were swollen from malnourishment that she immediately took them to a nearby clinic. They were referred to Machabeng Hospital “because their situation was critical,” said ’Matšepo.
The boys’ mother allegedly abandoned them when she fell-out with her husband where they were staying in South Africa.
’Matšepo said the boys were diagnosed with malnutrition, a condition common among vulnerable toddlers.
Children aged between seven and 18-months-old are said to be most susceptible to acute malnutrition and waterborne illnesses, which makes them most vulnerable to rapid dehydration, infections and death.
“The second-born’s condition only got worse. His belly made some sounds and it swelled. When he was hungry, there was no way to stop him while crying. We did not know why he would cry and we did not know it was an illness until it was spotted and diagnosed. The second day at the hospital, the youngest succumbed to malnutrition,” ’Matšepo said.
The two boys stayed with their parents in South Africa before the fallout earlier last month.
“Just after their fallout, my sister-in-law brought them (already sick) to stay with my parents together with their 13 and seven-years-old cousins,” she said, adding that the seven-months-old who later died was still breastfeeding when his mother abandoned them.
“There was no milk to feed him,” she said.
“My parents already struggled to make ends meet as my mother sometimes brews fermented beer to put food on the table,” ’Matšepo said, adding that it was their ninth day at the hospital and “my (remaining) nephew is recovering well”.
“He is better than how he was when I first brought him here as the swelling is slowing down. I am happy I went to see them as soon as my mother told me about their state.”
The Machabeng Hospital nutritionist, ’Mapoulo ’Moso, expressed worry about the escalating cases of malnutrition in the district that are making stunting the dominant symptom.
She said malnutrition is caused by inadequate food intake, poor quality of diet and when the body is not able to use the consumed food.
She said people vulnerable to malnutrition are people living with HIV/TB, people who diet the wrong way and children under two years old because in the first six months they are expected to be breast-fed.
“Often that is the challenge and at that age, children are already being given a variety of food not just breast milk and they end up malnourished,” ’Moso said.
“Even when they are supposed to eat after six months, their diet is poor leading to malnutrition due to lack of nutrients they need to grow,” she said.
She said symptoms of malnutrition include short stature (stunting), getting ill often and taking a long time to recover and poor concentration in class among others.
She said as nutritionists, they give children under two years supplementary food to curb malnutrition.
Also, when a child is diagnosed with malnutrition, she said they are given a ready-to-use therapeutic food specifically formulated for the nutritional rehabilitation of children “although we currently do not have such commodities”.
She said on a monthly basis, children are weighed by Village Health Workers (VHW) to monitor their growth and once they are seen to be malnourished, they are referred to the nearest health centre.
The Qacha’s Nek District Medical Officer, Dr Thapelo Ramatseka, said malnutrition is proving to be a daunting challenge in the district and at times the children’s ward gets full with such patients.
“It is saddening because the said food is only provided at the hospital until one is released,” Dr Ramatseka said, adding: “It is a temporary solution because permanent treatment is found at home where the challenge is lack of food.”
He said stunting can be prevented in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life.
“It is our responsibility to solve that,” he said.
Dr Ramatseka said Qacha’s Nek, Mokhotlong, Mohale’s Hoek and Thaba-Tseka are the most affected districts.
Reports show that two in every five children under five-years-old are malnourished in Lesotho. Meanwhile, King Letsie III who is the African Union Nutrition Champion and also serves as the African Leader for Nutrition (ALN) Champion, said Lesotho takes seriously its goal of ending malnutrition.
He was speaking at a High-Level Forum on Nutrition Financing event held in Maseru in late March where he hosted leaders from across the continent
“Lesotho takes seriously the continental decisions to prioritise nutrition in their economic and social development programmes. She will ensure that nutrition programmes and activities get sufficient attention in the planning and budgeting processes of the ministry,” the King said.
He said Lesotho is embarking on the establishment and revival of nutrition plans at the community level.
“Extension workers conduct training for nutrition clubs through nutrition, education and demonstrations on production, storage, processing and preparation of food,” he said.
Speaking at the same event, Prime Minister Sam Matekane said nutrition is core to health, well-being and economic development of this continent.
“We can all agree that we can no longer look at nutrition as an issue of food production, yet it involves every sector within the cycle of food systems, that is, from farm to fork,” Matekane said.
Matekane said in an effort to contribute to the continental efforts, Lesotho decided to keep the nutrition coordinating body, the Food and Nutrition Coordination Office in the Office of the Prime Minister to track food and nutrition programmes carried out by implementing agencies.
He said the Senate took a decisive step to form a Health and Nutrition Portfolio Committee, while in the Lower House all portfolio committees are dedicated to supporting food and nutrition initiatives.
“The government is engaged in various food and nutrition initiatives that are meant to address malnutrition at grassroots level,” he said.
“Most food and nutrition initiatives in this country are undertaken with the support of development partners, donors and civil society organisations.”
He said he will ensure that the private sector takes its rightful spot in the fight against malnutrition.
“Let us join hands as governments, legislature and the private sector in combating the effects of malnutrition across the African continent,” Matekane said.
“Let us also remember that coordination, collaboration and multi-sectoral approach are key in achieving better results for all Africans.”
The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, said the Covid-19 pandemic has reminded them that without health, there is no future and no life.
“The consequences of the frequency and intensity of shocks caused by climate change are being experienced in our lifetime, leading to loss of life, displacements, damage to crops and livestock and causing food insecurity for those already vulnerable and marginalised,” she said.
She said current estimates indicate that most countries will not achieve internationally agreed nutrition targets by 2025 either.
“These challenges are plenty and find Africa in an already weakened state of development.”
Following the endorsement of the Abidjan Declaration to “Accelerate investment, implementation and coordination to improve nutrition and food security in Africa”, she said the gathering “is crucial to capitalize on the growing political momentum on nutrition and to develop evidence-based policies and supportive financial instruments that provide impetus for more sustainable food systems (nutrition included) and healthier diets.”
Achieving and sustaining nutrition progress in the continent requires investments, policy coherence and coordinated action among multiple stakeholders (including leveraging our communities, knowledge and traditions of healthy food practices) and across multiple sectors, including health, agriculture, social protection, education, and WASH to mention but a few.”
She added: “Not tackling the issue of nutrition and food systems will impact on productivity, delay economic growth, increase financial burden on the health systems and impede education for many children. Whatever the decision/choice, let us be clear that there will be a cost.”
’Mapule Motsopa
News
Soldier killer jailed 31 years
MASERU-A famo music gangster who was convicted for the 2017 murder of a soldier at the Maseru border gate was yesterday slapped with a 31-year jail sentence.
High Court judge Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese sentenced Motlatsi Rantaoana to 20 years in prison for the murder of Private Katleho Seliane at the border post.
The judge also sentenced the convict to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of Private Halekhethe Nkonyana who survived the shooting.
She also gave him a further year for the illegal possession of a firearm.
The judge however acquitted Rantaoana for the murder of a street vendor, Moeketsi Makhabane, because the crown failed to provide convincing evidence that it was him who killed the man.
However, Justice Ralebese said Rantaoana’s prison terms will run consecutively, meaning he will be in prison for an effective 31 years.
She said the fact that Rantaoana has been in prison ever since his arrest immediately after committing the crimes would not make her reduce the time he will spend in prison.
She said Rantaoana voluntarily decided to be kept in prison for his own protection, fearing that he would be killed if he was released on bail.
Justice Ralebese said that decision had nothing to do with the court as he voluntarily went to prison.
Private Nkonyana, who survived after he was shot, said he was very pleased with the sentencing.
He however told thepost that he remains “very much traumatised”.
“I felt sorry for him as he never thought he would be sentenced to 31 years,” Private Nkonyana said.
“Somehow, I am pleased but deep down I am traumatised as I have suffered a lot,” he said.
He said he spent the whole year of 2018 without going to work as he was still nursing wounds caused by Rantaoana.
“I have an operation which I am still nursing even today,” he said.
Private Nkonyane said he can now have some rest as justice has been served for him and his loved ones.
Rantaoana rejected an offer by the courts to release him on bail saying he feared that soldiers would abduct and kill him as they had done to three men whom they suspected were his friends.
Nine soldiers are facing three counts of murder and abduction in the High Court after they allegedly abducted, killed and drowned Khothatso Makibinyane, his uncle, Paseka Pakela, and Lekhoele Noko.
All three were working at a construction site in South Africa.
Trouble for them began after they were suspected of having had a hand in the fatal shooting of a soldier at the Maseru Bridge in May 2017.
Private Nkonyana was injured in the shoot-out.
The soldiers, who were in plain clothes, had approached a group of young men and wanted to search them after they suspected that they were carrying unlicensed firearms.
Makibinyane and his uncle Pakela were members of a notorious famo music gang called Phula-Bobete (Eaters of boiled blood).
As the soldiers tried to disarm the gangsters, a gun-fight ensued.
It is said members of the new group thought the soldiers were members of a rival gang.
Although Makibinyane and Pakela were part of the gang, there was no evidence that they took an active part in fighting the soldiers.
The police later released them without pressing any charges.
However, their families have said soldiers abducted them and their bodies were later retrieved from Mohale Dam.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Zimbabwean nurse murdered
MASERU-A Zimbabwean nurse who was running a clinic in Upper Thamae was found murdered in her home yesterday.
Veronica Shavi, 67, was running the Hope Clinic for years. She moved to Lesotho from Zimbabwe some 15 years ago.
Her daughter, Miriro Shavi, had just returned from Zimbabwe when she stumbled on her mother’s lifeless body on the bed.
The police confirmed that the nurse was found strangled on her bed yesterday morning.
Miriro told thepost last night that they had been staying in Lesotho with her mother for over a decade.
“We are four in the family,” Miriro said.
“We are two sisters and two cousins,” she said, adding that they were raised by the deceased under one roof.
Her mother’s car was found dumped somewhere in Qoaling, and Miriro believes t those who are behind the killing will be identified.
Police confirmed the unfortunate incident to this publication last night.
Police deputy spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, said nurse Shavi “had marks of being strangled around her neck”.
“Her motionless body was found wrapped on her bed,” Insp Mofoka said.
Inspector Mofoka said they are investigating the murder.
She said the deceased’s daughter had last talked to her mother the previous night at around 8pm as she left Zimbabwe for Lesotho.
When she arrived at their residential home in Upper Thamae, she found that the gate was still locked and that raised serious concerns because her mother would often wake up early in the morning.
She then called a man who usually assists them with some family errands to help her break the gate.
Police said the two found out that the house was also locked.
She said they broke the door too only to be met with items that were scattered all over the room.
They later stumbled over the body of the deceased.
Her valuable items such as mobile phones, laptop and undisclosed amount of money were taken away.
She said her silver BMW car was also missing but was later found abandoned near the police station in Qoaling.
Insp Mofoka said no arrests have been made so far but they are working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book.
The death of Shavi has sent shockwaves to the people of Upper Thamae where she was regarded as a valuable member of her community.
Majara Molupe
News
Afri Ski to reopen after legal battle
MASERU
Afri Ski Mountain Resort will reopen after a High Court ruling put an end to a bruising shareholders’ battle that had forced the resort to close for months.
The battle started earlier this year when Wessel Jacobus Bosman, the founding shareholder, sued his partners after a dispute over shares.
Bosman wanted the High Court to interdict Serene Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd from claiming ownership of the iconic resort.
He argued that Serene Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd had not paid the full amount for his 999 shares in the resort. Although he cited several individuals, companies, banks and other government entities, the crux of Bosman’s case was against Serena Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd, the company to which he sold his shares.
The shares were sold in several tranches.
He argued that because the shares had not been fully paid for, he remains the majority shareholder of the resort. He also said the change of shareholding had not been legally confirmed by registration with the Company Registry and issuance of share certificates. Bosman also wanted the court to nullify the share sale agreement signed in 2007.
In February this year, Justice Hopolang Nthane issued an interim order.
Arguments were heard in March.
Bosman’s temporary reprieve however ended this week when Justice Nthane dismissed his application with costs. The judge said the critical issue was whether Bosman had sold his shares in the resort.
He ruled that there was ample evidence that Bosman sold his shares and was paid.
That evidence, the judge added, was in the form of share certificates as well as sale and transfer agreements showing that Bosman willingly sold his shares.
He said it was telling that Bosman’s lawyers handled the sale.
Curiously, these were the same lawyers that were representing Bosman in his bid to overturn the sale.
“The applicant surely cannot be allowed to somersault and renege from agreements he voluntarily entered into and pursuant to which share certificates reflected as “fully paid shares” were issued by his own current firm of attorney,” the judge said.
He said it was important to note that despite his allegations of being robbed of his shares, being side-lined from management and being denied his dividends, Bosman had remained silent for more than 12 years.
The judge said Bosman conceded that he was happy with the way the resort was managed until November 2022 “when certain demands were made from him”.
Advocate Thabo Lerotholi, one of the resort’s directors, announced the reopening at a press conference last week.
Advocate Lerotholi however said the skiing part of the resort will not be open this year.
Lerotholi said the resort, like many areas of Mokhotlong, gets its electricity supply directly from South Africa and is thus affected by regular load shedding.
“As you may know, producing artificial snow is a complex process that mainly depends on a reliable supply of electricity” Lerotholi said.
Lerotholi said they could have made alternative means of energy were it not for the income loss they suffered due to an abrupt closure by a court order in February 2023.
Bosman started the resort in 1999 alongside Nkuebe Nathanel Masupha.
Bosman had 999 shares while Masupha had one.
Bosman still owns two properties inside the resort, including a restaurant known as Sky Restaurant and a residential property.
Following the judgement Bosman is reported to have arrived at the resort and knocked off an access control boom gate in defiance of a security officer who wanted him to register as per the protocols of the resort.
Advocate Lerotholi said the resort’s management has since opened a case of malicious damage to property with the Butha-Buthe police.
Staff Reporter
Soldier killer jailed 31 years
Zimbabwean nurse murdered
Afri Ski to reopen after legal battle
Aumane on massive SR recruitment drive
Sekata defection hits LCD hard
Mokhothu wants PAC chairperson out
Agony for midwives
Mohlomi finds fame abroad
Malnutrition grips Qacha’s Nek
A chance for rejuvenation
Urban planning and economic growth
Images of Africa
Minister pledges to improve Labour Code
DC Women’s League backs Mokhothu
Big debate on pension funds
Weekly Police Report
DCEO raids PS’
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Coalition politics are bad for development
Musician dumps ABC
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Mokeki’s road to stardom
-
Business2 months ago
LEC to switch off households over debts
-
Business2 weeks ago
Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum
-
News2 months ago
The beauty queen of Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Bumper payout for former mineworkers
-
Sports1 month ago
Premier League unveils People’s Cup tourney
-
Business2 weeks ago
Lesotho’s first tractor assembly plant
-
News2 months ago
Moleleki challenged