Matekane courts chiefs

MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane is on a charm offensive to persuade principal chiefs to support the controversial National Assembly Electoral (Amendment) Bill in the Senate.

Matekane used his government’s majority to push the Bill in parliament despite a fierce push-back from the opposition.

The opposition accused Matekane of zeroing in on the Bill because it stops floor-crossing for three years and therefore insulates his government from being toppled in parliament. The government however ignored those protests and pushed the Bill through parliament two weeks ago.

But that was only the first half of the battle because Matekane still needs the Senate to pass the Bill. The trouble however is that the Senate is dominated by principal chiefs who are not beholden to his government.

Without the support of the 22 chiefs in the 33-member Senate, the Bill could be dead in the water.

The Senate’s rejection of the Bill could be a major setback for a government eager to cushion itself from rebels who are allegedly plotting to join forces with the opposition to upend Matekane’s administration.

In addition to the embarrassment, a rejection by the Senate could trigger a confidence crisis and vindicate the opposition’s position on the Bill.

The opposition has since threatened to sue if it is passed by the Senate.

Sources close to the issue say the government is not sure about the chiefs’ position on the Bill. Matekane is however not leaving anything to chance and has started charming principal chiefs to support the Bill.

His lobbying skills were on display at the meeting he had with the College of Chiefs on Friday. Although he was speaking about the reforms in general Matekane appeared to be nudging the chiefs to pass the Bill that is before the Senate.

“The government saw it important to engage the chiefs for the sake of transparency and participation,” Matekane said.

Calling for unity, the prime minister said the “reforms process belongs to Basotho.”

He said the chiefs’ presence at the meeting showed that they all wanted “to rescue Lesotho from the claws of hunger and instability” and being a pariah among regional and international organisations.

He told the chiefs that they are renewing the pledge to pass the reforms as their priority.

“Today, I invite you to give direction going forward.”

Matekane said after forming the government last year “the journey towards peace and reconciliation would be taken so that progress is observed”.

“If we do not heal each other we will not pass the reforms successfully.”

He pleaded with the Senate to start with the 10th Amendment to the Constitution Bill or Omnibus Bill, which seeks to overhaul the entire constitution.

“We have a chance now to look at it and nurture it to give us fruitful fruits,” he said.

“I have high hopes that if we can hold hands together we will take Lesotho to where we want it.”

Deputy Prime Minister Justice Majara said the meeting was the government’s way of reaching out to the chiefs to lend their weight to the reform process.

“Upon our arrival, we did not invite the College of Chiefs. This was a mistake because we thought including Senate and principal chiefs meant the College of Chiefs was included,” she said.

The Bill says MPs can only cross the floor during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker of Parliament after three years.

It states that MPs who cross the floor before or after that window will vacate their seat and face a fresh election.

The Bill also says a vote of no confidence can only be moved once during parliament’s five-year tenure.

It also limits the powers of proportional representation MPs to vote against their party’s position in parliament.

