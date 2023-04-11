Matekane faces big fight

MASERU-PRIME Minister Sam Matekane faces his first real test as anger swells over the government’s proposed minimum wage for the private sector.

Trade unions this week angrily rejected the six percent increase proposed by the government’s Wages Advisory Board.

The proposed wages, published in the government gazette on Tuesday, will only be official after being signed off by the Minister of Labour.

The board is now waiting for stakeholders’ representations on the recommendations before submitting them to the minister.

But unions say they will not accept the “pittances” and are bracing for a fight.

They say they told the board that they will not accept anything less than 20 percent.

Trade unions will meet today to discuss how they will react to the proposed wages.

“We are meeting on Thursday as a coalition of trade unions to discuss the way forward because we are not happy with the government’s decision to increase wages by only six percent,” said Sam Mokhele, the secretary general of the National Clothing, Textile and Allied Workers’ Union (NACTWU).

Matekane had made huge promises to workers during his election campaign last year.

Workers were therefore expecting a 20 percent bump on their salaries as a start before he delivers on other promises.

But as the economy stutters and companies struggle to survive, the government has found itself unable to wring a decent wage increase from employers.

The Wages Advisory Board has to strike a balance between the interests of the workers and those of the employers. With two parties to appease, the board often takes the middle road. That delicate balancing act has angered unions.

“We are not just angry with the government but are also disappointed,” Mokhele said.

“What impact will the six percent increment make on these poor people who have nothing?”

Mokhele said during their several meetings with the government and the Wages Advisory Board, they made it clear that the inflation rate has risen “therefore the salaries should be raised by 20 percent and not less”.

“The government has not even called us to a meeting to explain this disgraceful minimum wage. It has been imposed on us,” he said.

He said during his campaign, Matekane promised factory workers a minimum wage of M4 000, new houses, schools close to their residences and free transport to work.

“He failed to deliver all those promises, he failed us dismally,” Mokhele said.

He said many workers left their political parties to vote for Matekane as they hoped he would change their lives.

“This minimum wage is going to worsen the situation.”

Mokhele said many workers stay on the outskirts of Maseru and have to pay hefty prices for transport every month.”

“I think (the government does) not think about the workers.”

The Independent Democratic Union of Lesotho (IDUL)’s deputy general secretary, May Rathakane, said they are now consulting workers on the way forward.

“So far the workers are not happy,” Rathakane said.

“Prime Minister Sam Matekane is not delivering what he has promised. We need a living wage.”

Nkheli Liphoto