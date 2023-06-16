Matekane says fight fire with fire

THE National Security Service (NSS) says it wants to confiscate Machesetsa Mofomobe’s phones because they contain information about his involvement in the murder of journalist Ralikonelo Joki.

The NSS also claims Mofomobe’s phones could reveal how he compromised national security by receiving highly classified information from a junior NSS intelligence officer suspected to be his girlfriend.

These details are part of an explosive affidavit filed by the NSS Director General, Pheello Ralenkoane, in response to Mofomobe’s urgent lawsuit to stop the NSS from seizing his phones.

The NSS tried to confiscate Mofomobe’s phones two weeks ago but he refused to hand them over.

They were armed with a warrant signed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Limpho Tau, on behalf of Prime Minister Sam Matekane who is also the defence and state security minister.

The warrant was issued two days after Joki was shot dead by unknown gunmen as he left his night programme at Tsenolo FM.

Mofomobe immediately filed an urgent application for a High Court order to block the seizure of his phones.

He claimed the warrant was not only unconstitutional but also personal and politically motivated because of his persistent criticism of Matekane’s administration.

The warrant, Mofomobe argued, was a malicious attempt to intimidate him for exposing corruption, looting and abuse of power in the government.

He also alleged that the warrant could also be the government’s way of getting back to him for fighting against its decision to fast-track the law that limits floor-crossing in parliament.

The High Court granted him a temporary order interdicting the NSS from taking his phones until the case is finalised.

But Ralenkoane, in his answering affidavit, vehemently disputes Mofomobe’s allegations, insisting that the NSS wants the phones to retrieve information about Mofomobe’s involvement in Joki’s murder and find out the nature of the classified information he received from the intelligence officer.

“By and large, 1st applicant (Mofomobe) is suspected reasonably so to be involved in the death of one media icon, Ralikonelo Joki,” Ralenkoane says.

The intelligence officer alleged to have passed classified information to Mofomobe is Ithabeleng Pitso.

The NSS boss alleges that the Basotho National Party (BNP) leader persuaded Pitso to neglect her duties or “to divulge critical and classified information to him…”

Ralenkoane’s affidavit also reveals that Pitso is facing disciplinary charges as she is regarded as a “security risk and continues to divulge classified information using her cellphone or WhatsApp” to Mofomobe.

He says the NSS suspects that apart from Pitso, other intelligence officers could have been giving Mofomobe classified information and endangering national state security.

He also alleges that Mofomobe, Pitso and other intelligence officers were involved in money laundering by running an unregistered money lending operation.

Mofomobe has filed a replying affidavit denying these allegations and making counter-allegations against Ralenkoane (See stories on pages 10 & 11 for Mofomobe’s response).

He however told thepost that Ralenkoane is making scurrilous allegations to avoid dealing with “his illegal action of impounding my phones”.

“I thought he was going to deal with substantial issues of the law but he is obviously resorting to personal attacks and false allegations,” Mofomobe said.

“On his (Ralenkoane) unfounded allegations about the murder (of Joki), I don’t have to remind him that the NSS has no legal authority to investigate crime. That is the responsibility of the police.”

He said he has since written to Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli asking him to confirm if he is a suspect in Joki’s murder as the NSS alleged.

“If I am under investigation I want to know when I will be charged because this allegation from the NSS is a fabrication meant to divert attention from the real issues I have raised in my application,” Mofomobe said in the interview with thepost.

Ralenkoane’s court papers include pictures and transcriptions of the WhatsApp messages between Mofomobe and Pitso.

A good number of the messages don’t seem to have revealed information that could qualify as classified. Many are about information and events already in the public domain.

In one message Pitso is telling Mofomobe about the Senate’s debate about the reforms’ Omnibus Bill. In another, she talks about the squabbles in the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.

She also talks about a scheduled meeting with an unnamed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) official.

In another message, Pitso is asking Mofomobe about fights in the BNP.

“I have heard allegations that you are being insulted in the BNP groups and it is alleged that you are also insulting them back and further that you are now friends with Mokhuthu so BNP members want you to step down. What is going on? We have been given that as brief at NSS to find out what is happening.”

She also asks Mofomobe to intervene so that she is not transferred from Maseru.

Mofomobe’s answers are generally brief: ‘Sharp’, ‘Okay’, ‘Sure’, ‘Not yet’ and ‘Fair enough’.