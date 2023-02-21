Minister blasts radio stations over ethics

MASERU – COMMUNICATIONS Minister Nthati Moorosi has criticised radio presenters and journalists for failing to uphold ethical standards in broadcasting.

Speaking during Radio Day celebrations at the State Library in Maseru on Monday, Moorosi said it was worrying that “Lesotho radio presenters are not following their ethics”.

“Radio is a very powerful platform that people believe in but people behind the microphone are losing the ethics and professionalism,” Moorosi said.

She complained that some radio presenters “spend hours talking about things that they know nothing about”.

“People fuel that by making unfounded phone calls,” she said.

It was precisely for this reason that some Basotho now prefer to listen to international radio stations rather than their own, Moorosi said.

She said most radio stations were politically biased.

“People believe what the radio stations (air), they should not be misled,” she said.

Moorosi said radio allows people to interact on different issues and enlighten citizens to interpret policies.

She said what worries her most in the excessive focus on political topics rather than real issues that affect people’s lives.

“You should go down to Basotho and talk about their issues instead of doing easy press conferences,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Lesotho) National Director, Lekhetho Ntsukunyane, lambasted local journalists for snubbing training programmes organised by the institution.

Ntsukunyane said presenters “refuse to come for training, they do not want to be trained”.

Ntsukunyane said MISA-Lesotho has in the past organised several workshops for the local media but only a few attended such programmes.

Those who snub the training programmes continue to practice journalism in an unprofessional manner, he said.

“Sometimes we even take ordinary people for workshops, as journalists refuse to attend,” Ntsukunyane said.

“We already know some media houses that will never attend any (programmes organised by) MISA,” he said.

Talking about the weaknesses and threats of the media industry, Ntsukunyane said the entire sector relies heavily on the government for adverts, making it not strong enough to hold the government accountable.

“The people expect us to tell the truth on what the government is doing,” he said.

Ntsukunyane said the reforms that the past parliament failed to pass were to help change the situation in the media where radio stations focus on party politics and leave out important issues like health.

He said some individuals running some radio stations were affiliated to political parties and seek to use their proximity to power to get government advertising.

“We wanted to reform the way the government advertises, we want them to form an independent advertising agency to mediate in issues such as these,” he said.

He said it will be hard for Lesotho media houses to be independent when the government still calls the shots through the placing of adverts.

He said a strong and vibrant radio industry can play a critical role in promoting a free and independent media, enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

“We also call on the government to take steps to ensure that radio broadcasting remains accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.”

Nkheli Liphoto