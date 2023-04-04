News
More trouble for Molibeli
MASERU – POLICE boss Holomo Molibeli, who is facing a contempt of court charge, has been asked to find his own lawyer after the Attorney General’s office declined to defend him.
Molibeli was asked to come before court on Monday.
High Court judge, Justice Tšeliso Mokoko, ordered that Commissioner Molibeli should appear before court with or without a lawyer on Monday.
Advocate Mafefooane Moshoeshoe who appeared for Commissioner Molibeli from the Attorney General’s office, told the court that the Attorney General’s office could no longer represent him.
“The office of the Attorney General has instructed that (Commissioner Molibeli) should find a lawyer of his choice as he has a right to do so,” Advocate Moshoeshoe said.
“I am not ready to continue with the case hence I plead with the court to give him a chance to find a lawyer of his choice,” he said.
Commissioner Molibeli is facing contempt of court charges for ignoring an order instructing him to reinstate the bodyguards of his deputy, Beleme Lebajoa.
DCP Lebajoa wants his boss jailed for ignoring the court order.
DCP Lebajoa’s lawyer, Advocate Salemane Phafane, argued that “this is just a trick and a total waste of time because we are ready to proceed”.
Advocate Phafane told the court that DCP Lebajoa “has suffered a lot of prejudices since the commissioner disarmed him of his bodyguard and now that he is not obeying the court order”.
He said the decision to postpone the matter to Monday would negatively affect DCP Lebajoa because he has to pay his lawyers for appearing in court.
Justice Mokoko however ordered that the case should be postponed to Monday to give Commissioner Molibeli a chance to find a lawyer of his choice.
He however said on Monday the contempt case will proceed irrespective of whether Commissioner Molibeli has a lawyer or not.
He told Commissioner Molibeli that he should not come with excuses that he could not find a lawyer as they are still going to proceed with or without a lawyer.
He further added that since Commissioner Molibeli has wasted the court’s time, the postponement costs should personally come from his pocket to pay DCP Lebajoa’s lawyers.
He was on Friday ordered to appear personally before court to explain why he could not be found guilty of contempt and be jailed.
Justice Mokoko made the order on Tuesday after he was told that Commissioner Molibeli had failed to comply with his order to provide his deputy with bodyguards.
DCP Lebajoa rushed to Justice Mokoko’s court in June last year seeking an order interdicting his boss from transferring him from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) to the Finance and Infrastructure Department (FID).
Apart from seeking to transfer Deputy Commissioner Lebajoa, the police boss had taken away his bodyguards, a move that incensed his deputy.
Commissioner Molibeli partly honoured Justice Mokoko’s order by keeping DCP Lebajoa as head of the CID.
He however did not reinstate his bodyguards, which is an entitlement of his office.
’Malimpho Majoro
Tread carefully on annexation: Majara
MASERU – DEPUTY Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara has warned MPs to tread carefully on their motion to push for the return of Lesotho’s territory annexed by South Africa.
Justice Majara, as leader of the House, was responding to the leader of the Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) Reverend Tšepo Lipholo’s motion that some annexed territories of Lesotho be reclaimed.
His motion, which is already making international news, was seconded by the leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) Nkaku Kabi and the leader of the Basotho National Party (BNP) Machesetsa Mofomobe who are both from the opposition.
Parliament agreed to establish an ad hoc committee to work on the matter and the next steps.
The land in question includes the whole of the Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, parts of Mpumalanga, parts of the Eastern Cape, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Justice Majara told parliament that she does not have any problem with the motion but the approach.
“My issue is that the matter was part of the reforms, why do we rush and take it from the reforms and pass this matter alone,” said Justice Majara.
She said the matter is “huge and difficult”.
“This is a serious and delicate issue that must be handled with care,” she said.
Majara also said she has a document where in 1998 the matter was tabled in the Senate by the now late Advocate Tankiso Hlaoli.
“Before we declare that land, let us form a committee first because SA is our only neighbour which puts us in a disadvantageous position.”
She complained that the matter has been on the table for many past governments therefore they cannot just wake up and change it.
“We are part of AU and SADC and they have a way of addressing issues, not like this.”
She advised the members not to rush and put the cart before the horse as that would not work.
Majara said the two governments should discuss the matter before it is escalated to regional and international bodies.
She said their responsibility is not only to protect Basotho but to nurture and form concrete relations with other countries.
“The problem is not the issue but the approach.”
“Do we really want to forfeit the good relations? Most of Basotho work in South Africa.”
Reverend Lipholo said he will fight until Lesotho reclaims its territory.
“I am not joking when I say the land should be returned,” Reverend Lipholo said.
He said Lesotho’s total territory makes 240 000 square kilometres excluding the present Lesotho of 30 000 square kilometres.
“We only have 11 000 square kilometres of farming land and it is now largely reduced,” Reverend Lipholo said.
Kabi said Basotho living in South Africa are “being chased away in their own country”.
“South Africa should have eased the movement at the borders as they know that they took our land,” Kabi said.
Kabi said some people think the return of land is impossible.
“The matter is over, it has been judged and the judgement must be implemented,” he said.
He recalled that one president once promised to give Basotho access to the ocean.
Mofomobe said he is privileged to be part of parliament that discusses such an important matter.
“Our names will be in the books of history that the opposition was happy about it and the government side was upset and miserable,” Mofomobe said.
He urged all the members to put aside their political differences and work on the issue.
Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane suggested that an ad-hoc committee to work on the matter should be formed.
Nkheli Liphoto
Moleleki snubs diplomatic post
MASERU – THE fear of losing control of the Alliance of Democrats (AD) has forced Monyane Moleleki to reject an appointment as Lesotho’s ambassador to India.
Moleleki was earmarked to leave for India soon and had told thepost as much in a brief chat last week.
“Yes I’m going to India but we can have a proper interview next week,” Moleleki told thepost last Thursday.
But with his grip on the party he started about to be undone Moleleki now says he is not going to India.
The dramatic U-turn comes as Moleleki faces a stiff challenge from his deputy, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, at the party’s elective conference.
The national executive committee, most of whose members are said to be in Professor Rapapa’s camp, has rejected his plea to insulate him from a challenge. His warning that the conference would lead to factionalism that could destroy the party has not been heeded.
Now he has to face off against Professor Rapapa, whose political and professional career he claims to have moulded, at the elective conference on Saturday.
Professor Rapapa has been nominated for the leadership position by 39 constituencies while Moleleki had 20 nominations.
There appears to be a groundswell of discontent against his leadership, with some members blaming him for the party’s abysmal performance in the last election. Defeat could bring Moleleki’s political career spanning over 50 years to an abrupt end.
At what appeared to have been a hastily organised press conference, Moleleki cut an isolated figure as he denied that he was going to India.
Instead, he said the “rumour” that he was to be deployed to India was a malicious lie created by internal enemies who want to confuse his supporters ahead of the conference.
He complained that some people with a lot of money are causing problems in his party ahead of the elective conference.
“I see government vehicles going up and down with people telling lies to the members that I am going to India,” Moleleki said, adding that the party has been infiltrated by enemies.
“That lie is planned to confuse the people who want to vote for me.”
“These created confusions are planned to confuse our members so that they vote for other people, not me as their leader.”
While Moleleki was addressing the press conference a small crowd of Professor Rapapa’s supporters was outside the party’s offices singing, dancing and waving placards written: “Rapapa for leadership”.
Moleleki said what they were doing was a disgrace.
“Are they asking for the media votes too?”
Moleleki said the trouble in his party started soon after the formation of the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) to which the AD’s secretary general, Dr Mahali Phamotse, defected.
He said he is shocked that people he helped elevate in politics have now turned on him. At the press conference, Moleleki was flanked by spokesman Thuso Litjobo, treasurer Mokoto Hloaele, and deputy spokesman Matšana Masiphole.
Moleleki said the rest of the national executive committee members had left him.
“I am with these few members of the NEC because there is a problem amongst us,” he said.
“This party will not be sold in a paper bag.”
He portrayed Professor Rapapa as an ungrateful protégée who has turned on his master.
“I fetched him at the National University of Lesotho, he was very young then, because I loved him,” he said.
He said he started by giving Professor Rapapa a job at the Lesotho Electricity Authority where he worked from 2011 to 2017.
“His term as a public servant was over after six years and he then joined politics.”
He also said he also made Professor Rapapa a deputy minister at the Ministry of Education. He urged the media to ask Professor Rapapa if he still respects his leader or not.
“But I still like him.”
He added that in 2017 Professor Rapapa lost to his brother, Sam Rapapa, at the constituency level. He said Hloaele had more votes but he still chose Rapapa to be his representative in the current coalition government.
“After making him what he is today he no longer reports some of the issues to me.”
Professor Rapapa appears to have assembled a solid faction whose candidates at the elective conference have strong backing from constituencies.
For the deputy leadership position, Hloaele has 50 while ’Maboiketlo Maliehe has two. Tieho ’Mamasiane has 41 nominations for the secretary general’s position while Rethabile Mokaeane has 21 constituencies.
Thabiso Lebese is vying for the treasurer position with 42 nominations followed by Thabo Ramatla with 20 constituencies. For the chairman’s position, ’Maboiketlo Maliehe has 40 nominations followed by Thuso Litjobo with 21.
Litaba Taaibosch has 42 nominations for the public relations position followed by Matšana Masiphole with 21.
Nkheli Liphoto
PS fights to block charges
MASERU – THE Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Thabo Motoko is fighting to block the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from bringing charges against him. Motoko is one of the 10 people who include some Principal Secretaries and business people accused of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and abuse of office.
The charges are related to awarding of contracts and payments to companies that repaired roads during the heavy rains last year. The other nine have been charged and the DPP plans to include Motoko among the suspects.
Advocate Christopher Lephuthing, Motoko’s lawyer argued that those charges cannot be brought against him until the DPP has given him the criminal docket. Adv Lephuthing said a Preparation Examination (PE) should be conducted before his client could be charged. He said so far the only evidence against his client is from a confessed criminal, Paul Ratalane, who threatened to kill people if they do not give him money.
He told the court that Ratalane is the very same person who threatened to kill Baba Ketso, one of the accused, if he did not send him money. He argued they should have a Preparation Examination because nothing apart from Ratalane’s statement implicates Motoko.
Adv Lephuthing said before a person could be charged, he has to be given a docket so that they could prepare their defence. “The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) promised to give it to us after 60 days, how on earth is that possible?”
He said they were told that investigations were not yet completed. Adv Monaheng Rasekoai, who represents one of the accused, said they still did not understand why they were charged without a docket. “If there is no docket, I cannot even advise my clients,” Adv Rasekoai said. “We are now on bail, no PE conducted, no docket. We are also faced with additional charges but when we request a docket we are told we are going to get it after two months.”
“We plead that justice is served and only the Magistrate’s Court has power to conduct the PE,” Adv Rasekoai said.
Advocate ’Mamongonyo Basi, for the crown, said the lawyers should not dictate how the case should be handled. Adv Basi said it is only the DPP who has a right to conduct how a case should be as she has powers to do so. She said the Magistrate’s Court was not a proper forum to determine the issue of the powers of the DPP.
She advised the applicants to approach the Constitutional Court if aggrieved. Adv Basi said regarding Motoko’s application to review and set aside the charges against him, the Magistrate’s Court could only review decisions of the lower courts.“
“The Magistrate’s Court has no powers over decisions of the DPP which are constitutional,” she said.
The crown said Motoko is challenging the directives of the DPP which do not apply to him at the moment. “He has no order to challenge that directive, his application is premature,” it said.
The Magistrate’s Court has no jurisdiction to entertain their matter, Adv Basi said. She said the Magistrate’s Court had exercised its powers to remand Motoko.
Adv Basi said the DPP was right to charge the Principal Secretaries because there is evidence against them. “What Motoko is trying to do is to provide allegations of what might have appeared in the docket,” she said. “If the court allows people to come and say the decision to charge them was irrational so they should not be charged, then almost everyone will come and suspects or criminals will not face the consequences of their actions,” she said.
On the issue of PE, Adv Basi argued that there have to be proceedings first so that it could be conducted. She said the DPP has powers to decide how a case at hand could be held.
“It’s her choice to decide whether a case could go through the PE or not.”
“It is within her powers to decide how and before which court the case should be.”
She argued that the DPP has powers to decide to prosecute a case without a PE.
The Magistrate’s Court will issue its ruling on April 14.
’Malimpho Majoro
