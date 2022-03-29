A rich people’s party

Hooray! A hotchpotch of oligarchs, tenderpreneurs, former executives and wannabe businesspeople have entered the political arena.

This was bound to happen. After funding political parties for years, the oligarchs were always bound to grow weary of the disappointing return on their investments.

You know things are bad when businesspeople seek political office.



It means they are not getting value for their money or politicians can no longer be trusted to return favours. It is no longer sufficient to diligently pay the tithes and royalties with hope of getting blessings.

Power and money are terrible twins. If you have one you seek the other.

Both are alluring in each measure. It doesn’t matter what comes to you first, at some point it will force you to seek the other.

The rich have decided to go to the source of power and they have the financial means to reach it.



Sadly, some naïve souls think the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has been formed to change their lives. They are busy ingratiating themselves with the party’s big wigs.

Clamouring to own a baby they have not sired or birthed.

That is why excitable zealots choked at the launch venue and ululated and gyrated their hips with vigour.



Of course, the new party will pick up some seats in the next election because it is backed by people with deep pockets.

But this story will not end well for the groupies who have deluded themselves into thinking that they own the party or are part of it.

When the cake is eventually shared only a few groupies will be lucky to get some crumbs.

The rest will remain stuck in their misery and poverty.

The excitement will be replaced by anger and bitterness. The wait for Godot will continue.

That’s because the drivers of the RFP are not in it to share their wealth with the great unwashed.



Theirs is not a charity adventure. This is a business transaction.

You are not their cousins or friends but ladders to a place of better profits.

You might be part of their ‘revolution’ but will never share their prosperity.

There will be no showers of money in the RFP. This tortoise on a pole is not yours.

Sam is not your Father Christmas. Keep your heart out of this because the future has heartaches. Don’t say you have not been warned.