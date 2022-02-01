Ambulance of torture

SOMEONE at the LNIG had the wisdom to donate an ambulance to the police. The police commissioner said the ambulance is just what they needed as he profusely thanked the LNIG for the gift.

But Muckraker wonders why the police need an ambulance.

When was the last time you heard of a police officer injured on duty?

Has any officer ever fainted after chasing a thief for miles?



Those questions troubled Muckraker until she stumbled upon an answer as she showered.

The ambulance is not meant for the police officers but their torture victims.

Now the police can torture suspects, throw them into the ambulance and take them to the hospital.

Along the way to the hospital, the police can continue to torture the suspect.

Knowing our police, they might replace the ambulance’s oxygen tanks with dozens of molamo.



They will probably strip and sell the stretcher beds to raise money to buy more sjamboks.

That ambulance will be the police’s mobile torture chamber.

Imagine a victim suing the police for allegedly torturing him in an ambulance.



Now the police have a perfect excuse to explain their victims’ torture injuries. They can say the victim was injured when he jumped off the moving ambulance.

Judge: Where were you taking the suspect in an ambulance?



Police officer: My Lord, what happened is very simple. The suspect started screaming during interrogation and we thought he was mentally disturbed. So we were taking him to Mohlomi Hospital.



Judge: So how did he get those injuries in an ambulance?

Police Officer: Eish, it’s a funny story My Lord. While we were driving to Mohlomi, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and injured himself.

Judge: So how did he get those deep cuts?

Police Officer: Our investigations indicate that he fell into a pothole with sharp edges or he scratched himself.



Judge: But he says you suffocated him with tyre tubes.

Police Officer: No, he lost his memory after he hit his head on the tarmac.

He is talking about the oxygen we were trying to give him after he fainted.



Judge: But you cannot deny that you poured cold water on the suspect.

Police Officer: Not at all. He got wet when he fell into a pothole after jumping from the ambulance.



Judge: Officer, you cannot lie under oath.

Police Officer: I am telling the truth, My Lord. I swear by my commissioner. May he be fired if I tell a lie.