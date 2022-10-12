Muckracker
Bring back our fist fight
BEING a leader of a small political party in Lesotho is a tough gig. You have to deal with having yourself, wife, children and nyatsis as the only supporters of your party.
The majority just ignore you like a fart of an elder at a village pitso. The media also pretends you don’t exist. And that is how it is in reality.
Your party only exists in the IEC’s registry and your head. You want to matter but you know you don’t.
Leaders of small and pathetic parties have to defecate on themselves in public to get any media coverage or to be the subject of bar talk.
You know the Mr Bean jokes devoid of words. You just have to watch and laugh. Almost all leaders of small parties in Lesotho are jokes on two legs.
But there comes a time when the media and the public cannot ignore little parties. They force themselves into the national discourse with their tomfoolery.
The leaders of the Revolutionary Alliance of Democrats (RAD) and the All Basotho Victims (ABV) did just that this week when they clobbered each other during a debate at Lesotho TV.
They were fighting over campaign funds the IEC had given their coalition. The M42 800 had been deposited into the RAD’s bank account.
Relebohile Lephoto, the RAD leader, quickly swallowed the money and wiped his mouth like a toddler who had stolen sugar. When the ABV’s William Mohale demanded his share, Lephoto laughed him out of his office and told him to go hang. But Mohale wanted his share and refused to find a tree on which to hang.
He insisted that they dissolve their coalition and that Lephoto gives him his share. Lephoto however pulled out the contract and showed Mohale where it says the coalition is for five years. Checkmate!
What was left was to rearrange each other’s faces but they didn’t have a boxing ring. Luckily, Lesotho TV offered to host the match under the guise of a political debate.
The genius who invited them to the studio deserves a mug of hopose. As they exchanged pleasantries Muckraker was sure a boxing match was imminent.
So during a commercial break, Lephoto tried to grab Mohale. Mohale landed a few blows on a shocked Lephoto. The RAD leader was not prepared for Mohale’s quick blows.
Like a typical bully, he has chewed the ABV’s money and now wanted to spank its leader for good measure. He probably thought Mohale was one of the victims in his party’s name.
Muckraker hears the fight was stopped by one of the soldiers guarding the studio. Imagine that nonsense!
A whole soldier stopping a national drama that was not organised by the army commander. Muckraker will never forgive that soldier for interfering with good drama.
He had no right to play referee or peacemaker.
Also, Lesotho TV should fire the people who kept running the advert while Mohale and Lephoto were fighting.
What nonsense is that? They should have stopped the advert and shown us the fight. An advert can run anytime but a fight between political leaders has no rematch.
You may be asking how the dispute between Mohale and Lephoto should be resolved. Well, there is no honour among thieves.
Mohale should just accept that he had been dribbled and Lephoto should be rubbing his tummy while he chews what remains of the money. You snooze, you lose. Case closed!
Muckracker
Here comes Shao (Part II)
Muckraker never doubted that those trying to use the courts to block Shao’s candidacy would fail dismally.
This is why she is not surprised that the court dismissed the Christian Advocates and Ambassadors Association’s urgent application to get Shao disqualified from the election. The association’s case was so laughable that the judge told the association to find somewhere to play.
So Shao will become the first Chinese to contest an election in Lesotho.
More are coming and there is nothing hatters can do. The Chinese are here to stay.
And it’s not like this is the first time they have been involved in politics. Remember how Uncle Tom had to reward John Jackpot with a top government post after he bought him soap and phofo
when he was in exile in South Africa? Nearly every big political party has received money from John.
MPs and ministers used to get food on credit from Jackpot. John even funded weddings of politicians’ children. If anyone raises a finger to protest Muckraker will mention names.
ABC ministers almost destroyed the wool and mohair sector to please Stone Shi, an overrated snake oil salesman. Wool farmers were harassed to benefit that wool thief.
A few weeks ago, a whole foreign affairs minister was forced to issue a bootlicking statement confirming Lesotho’s support for the One China policy.
The only difference with Shao is that he is direct in his approach. He has cut off the middleman and is going straight to the power.
The Christian Advocates and Ambassadors Association’s noises are therefore pointless.
But Shao’s dive into active politics is not the issue here. What matters is what Advocate Fusi Sehapi of the Christian Advocates and Ambassador Association said in his court papers.
Muckraker thought the bit about Shao’s lack of fluency in English and Sesotho was the worst but she was wrong.
Advocate Sehapi’s other reason for trying to block Shao was because “Chinese eat dogs and aborted babies”. Take a deep breath and remember that this was said by someone who spent five years in law school. Mohlolo! Phew!
Muckraker is sure as Advocate Sehapi wrote those words an abortion was happening somewhere in the villages. No Chinese was holding a torch for that.
And what has eating dogs got to do with being an MP?
It’s not like dog soup makes anyone bark like a dog.
And even if Shao barks after eating s’kopo sa ntja, he will still be in perfect company in parliament because most MPs either sleep or bark in parliament.
Most bark after eating papa and lepu. Maybe they should have dog stew to justify their barking. Perhaps Shao can teach them Kung Fu so they don’t fight like babies.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Get ready for heartbreaks
In the next few days, there will be long faces in Maseru.
Tears of sorrow will be shed.
There will be anguish. There will be gnashing of teeth.
Those without teeth will be given.
Dreams of plum jobs and tenders will be dashed. Many will be back to square one.
The eggs of misery will hatch in some homes.
All the shouting and bumjiving at rallies would have come to nought.
Muckraker cannot wait for the time when politicians and their supporters will land with a collective thud.
And peace will return to our streets.
From thereon we will not hear the loudspeakers bellowing those monotonous political songs.
We will reclaim our open spaces that have been hijacked by politicians and their excitable zealots. Frankly, Muckraker has had it to the back teeth with mobs blocking roads and littering our streets with beer cans and used condoms.
Those who have invested all their hopes in politicians start the waiting game.
Waiting for the liars to deliver on their false promises.
But believe Muckraker when she says they will be Waiting for Godot.
Of course, no saviour is coming.
As your MP is being sworn into parliament you will be swearing at your empty fridge or bank account.
The people you insulted as macongress or manationale will remain your neighbours with whom you share the misery.
Muckraker is not saying people should not vote. Politicians, like underwear, should be changed regularly.
She is just saying there is a danger in investing hearts in politicians.
The reality, supported by experience and history, is that for the majority there is no correlation between a change of government and their change in fortunes.
Your salvation is in your hands.
Those politicians who have been begging for your votes will soon start treating you like someone with a contagious disease.
You have to make an appointment to meet them.
They will not answer your calls.
Some will have bodyguards and drivers.
This has happened before and it will happen again.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Here comes Shao
Muckraker has always known that Shao’s entry into politics will cause commotion. Look now as some people run helter-skelter to either discredit or block him.
Some are losing their heads as they try to explain why Shao should not be allowed to contest the election.
Most of the reasons for the hostility to Shao are either embarrassingly illogical or feeble. You see this skewed reasoning in a recent legal attempt to block Shao’s candidacy.
The case has been filed by some group calling itself the Christian Advocates and Ambassadors’ Association.
Even dimwits would conjure better legal arguments than what the group has concocted in its application. They say Shao cannot speak Sesotho or English fluently.
Hear, hear… hear. Most of the MPs in the last parliament could not utter a single English sentence to save their lives.
Many cannot read or write in Sesotho.
Most are functionally illiterate. Dozens are unable to spell their names under pressure.
You can bet your last coin that it will be the same crew in the next parliament.
Muckraker knows ministers who have nightmares a day before they read a speech in either Sesotho or English.
You know them too.
Those that shock you with their mumbling every time they read something.
The ones who fumble through their speeches as if their bladders are about to open like Katse Dam’s gates. Muckraker admits that Shao’s English and Sesotho are not up to scratch.
But since when has that ever mattered to the Chinese in Lesotho?
He has been communicating with Basotho for years and they understand him.
The MEC didn’t need him to understand English or Sesotho when they were asking him for money.
They probably knocked on his door and said: “Party want money. Please give.”
He understood and asked: “So me give money and party give hat?”
The MEC said: “Maybe tender if win”.
Shao: “Its gudaguda. I take promise tender and give money. You no cheat me, otherwise fight fight start.”
They understood each other and the deal was done.
In any case, the people of Ha Tsolo are not complaining about his lack of fluency in English or Sesotho.
They know at some point he is going to run out of Sesotho or English words and say: “Ua utloa!”
It is hilarious that this language issue is being raised by lawyers.
These are people who cannot greet in Latin but like to sprinkle their court papers and legal arguments with that dead language.
Pretending to be smart and educated spitting phrases from a language you can only find in a museum.
Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe ex parte. Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe pro bono.
Blah, blah, habeas corpus. Locus standi, nyoe nyoe.
Nyoe, nyoe, mutatis mutandis.
Blah, blah ad infinitum.
Yet you cannot say I am hungry or pressed in Latin.
Get out of here!
The issue here is that Shao is Chinese and some people don’t like the idea of a Chinese being an MP in Lesotho.
But they are fighting an idea whose time is about to arrive. Shao might not win the election but the next Chinese might.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
