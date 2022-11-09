Muckracker
DJ Waters runs dry
Muckraker has always known that some political leaders will have a torrid time after the election.
Watch them now as they duck boulders from their angry supporters who are nursing sore hearts and are itching to make someone pay for their pain.
As is expected, that blame game is not based on any cogent analyses. Just bar talk elevated to expert knowledge.
The pseudo-analysts have also jumped on the bandwagon with their bags of nonsense.
They are hitchhiking to nowhere because no same person will listen to their usual gobbledygook.
The LCD’s DJ Waters is already being told that the jig is up and they have to find somewhere else to play. His answer to those who want him to vamoose is comical.
He says the LCD lost most of its members to the RFP. Let that sink in. DJ Water’s explanation for the defeat is that his party lost supporters to the RFP.
Hele! That is exactly what happens in an explanation. You win or lose supporters.
That this happened cannot be an explanation. The question to answer is why the LCD lost supporters to the RFP.
You can bet your last coin that DJ Waters doesn’t know the answer to that simple question. Blame it on his political immaturity caused by his decision to cut his apprenticeship short when he was Size Two’s protégée.
He rebelled against his mentor before gobbling critical political lessons.
Size Two simply moved on and formed another political party, leaving DJ Waters to run a mok’huk’hu of a political party.
The LDC has been sliding since then. So those asking why the party lost the recent elections either have short memories or are just certified buffoons.
The LCD started losing elections in 2012 but its decline was in motion much earlier.
The truth LCD supporters have been avoiding is that DJ Waters is a pathetic leader.
The man has no business being in politics. He cannot even persuade a thief to steal his money. He cannot sell either himself or his political ideas.
DJ Waters is incapable of leading himself. Sadly, he thinks he can lead someone. He who thinks is leading without followers is only taking a walk.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Whose Moses?
Muckraker knows the excitement that has come with Uncle Sam’s election. It’s fine.
Hope is good for the soul. But something is nauseating with the way people are now eulogising Uncle Sam. In the past three weeks, he has been described as our saviour, father and Moses (Moshe).
He is neither of those things to Lesotho but just a Mosotho man granted a chance to manage the affairs of this country. Simple!
Nothing is to be gained from burdening him with the responsibility of fathering a whole country.
It cannot be fair to say Uncle Sam is a father of a country with ‘children’ like Feselady, Tšolo, Pessy-Pessy, Phori and that long-haired radio Vuvuzela.
He cannot be described as a saviour either because there is no evidence yet to prove that. As for the ‘Moses’ title, Uncle Sam should reject it outrightly.
It’s not like Basotho were oppressed by another mighty race. They oppressed themselves.
They are their own Pharaohs. The Israelites didn’t vote for Pharaohs. Basotho have been electing Pharaohs for decades.
None of Lesotho’s problems were caused by foreigners. It is we who have been killing ourselves softly.
We elected thugs and they got shocked when they behaved like thugs.
We put thieves in charge of government funds and then got surprised when the vault was empty.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
They have started
Hear, hear, hear. Those people have started. Which ones? Hypocrites!
Those who don’t vote but think their voice matters in government.
And those who vote for other political parties but pretend the victory of a rival party is what they always wanted. You can hear them piling pressure on Uncle Sam on social media and radio call-in
programmes. Matekane is our hope, they say. Really? Matekane should do this and that. Oho! Matekane should appoint so and so to his cabinet. Aha!
They even have a ‘hit list’ of people he should fire. Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe, he should investigate what happened to the M6 billion alleged to have disappeared from the government coffers.
They are talking about the same money that allegedly grew legs when the parties they tried to vote back into government on October 7 were in power.
They obviously didn’t think that mattered when they cast their votes for thieves.
Had their crooks slithered back into government they would not be saying a word about investigating this grand theft.
Those who didn’t vote are worse. Their justification was that voting doesn’t change anything but now that Uncle Sam is prime minister they are suddenly pretending that his election will change something.
They are now saying Matekane is our saviour. Saviour from the same crooks that would have maintained their grip on power because they abdicated their responsibility to vote?
They didn’t participate in the process to elect a government but want to run their mouths about the benefits of a government elected by others.
But Uncle Sam should not be pressured by such hypocrites. He is nobody’s saviour.
He owes no one miracles. He is just a human being trying to clean a mess that has been festering for decades. Chaos created by the same people who now call him their Moses.
And he better be warned not to pretend that he has the power to make a loti out of 15 cents.
Moshe oa rona! My foot!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
’Metse can bite you
Lesotho is capable of many things. But no country beats us when it comes to raising the standards of incompetence.
You think you have seen the worst of the worst but someone somewhere will be cooking a stinker of ineptness that will leave you agog. There is always someone sweating to push the frontiers of mediocrity.
After being showered with praises for running a decent election, the IEC could not take the accolades anymore.
They were obviously bitter that they had failed to mess up the election with their shoddy voters’ roll. They were itching to show the world that they are the masters of bungling.
So they hurriedly organised a brainstorming meeting on how to prove that their good management of the election was an accident they deeply regretted.
In that meeting, the IEC and representatives of the 65 political parties stumbled upon a brilliant idea to mess up the election and pee on all the good work they had done.
They contrived to miscalculate the allocation of Proportional Representation (PR) seats.
The decision to screw up was unanimous. So the DC was allocated three more seats than it deserved. The AD was pelted with five seats instead of four.
Pessy-Pessy, who was still scratching his bums after being spanked by an RFP candidate in Mokhotlong, was denied a seat.
The IEC and the representatives of political parties then trooped out of the meeting and told the nation, without a jolt of shame, that they had the correct allocation of PR seats.
It took them more than a week to come back to their senses and have the courage to correct themselves. They rushed to court to stop the opening of parliament until they corrected their blunder.
Reading their court papers, you would be forgiven for thinking that they were drafted a day after the election. They had the guts to tell the court that the case was urgent.
We are now being told that this was an innocent error and there was no malice intended.
Yet that is not the crux of the matter. The issue is that a whole electoral commission could not interpret an electoral Act written 20 years ago.
This is the same law the IEC has been using to get funding from the government.
The same law has made it possible for everyone at the IEC, from the chairperson of the commission to the messenger, to be paid. It is the very reason why the IEC exists yet we are now being told that the whole commission misinterpreted it when it came to the allocation of PR seats.
They don’t misread laws when it comes to their per diems, salaries and benefits.
Missing from this show is a profuse apology from the IEC.
Their senior management has been perambulating radio stations to disperse blame instead of embracing the mistake and showing sincere contrition.
They reluctantly admit that they made a mistake but insinuate that the representatives of political parties who endorsed the allocation should also have picked the mistake.
Holy dung!
You can bet your last coin that everyone at the IEC will keep their job and pretend that this boob was just a slight misplacement of seats.
Muckraker will not be surprised because that is how we roll in this country.
Nothing is to be gained from demanding that people who got the PR allocation maths wrong should lose their jobs when civil servants who lined their pockets with state funds are still welded to their chairs in government offices. Phew!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
