Don’t be like Khotso

Lesotho’s politicians are like Khotso. Who is Khotso? Khotso is that Machache man who abandoned his family and stayed in Maseru for five years.

While he filled his tummy with k’hotho his wife and two children starved back in Machache.

He eventually lost his job and retraced his way back to the village.

But instead of returning in shame, Khotso arrived home feeling clever and all-important.

He was convinced his time in Maseru had made him smarter than everyone in the village.

He was therefore itching to show off his smarts about town life and international politics.

His chance to show that he was now the village professor came one Friday afternoon when he was having drinks with old friends.

“Have you ever seen traffic lights?” he asked his friends.

When all of them said they had not seen them Khotso roared and rolled with laughter before explaining that they are things that blink ka bokhubelu, botala and bosehla to instruct drivers when to stop or drive.

“Do you know Mpilo Boulevard?” he asked, chuckled again and eloquently explained.

Over the next hour, he peppered his friends with things he thought were sophisticated and chided them for their ignorance.

“Do you know about the war between Ukraine and Russia?”

We don’t. Hahahahaha. How about Boris Johnson? We don’t. Hahahahahaha.

Did you hear about Matekane? No, we didn’t. Kikikikikikiki.

Have you ever been to bar.one? No. Hahahahaha. How about Avani Lesotho? No. Hahahahaha.

What is the job of the Central Bank of Lesotho? Blank faces. Hahahahahaha.

Eventually, one old man who had been watching the spectacle interjected and said he wanted to ask Khotso just one question.

Khotso turned, ready to humiliate the old man.

“Ntate Khotso, do you know Thabo?” the old man calmly asked.

“Who is Thabo and why should I know him?” Khotso answered, sure that he didn’t have to know Thabo.

The old man cleared his throat.

“Well, I think you should make it your business to know Thabo?”

“Ntate, the only Thabo I believe is worth knowing is the Minister of Finance because he is the one who decides the finances of this country. Which other Thabo should I know?

“I think you should still know something about Thabo,” said the old man.

“Which Thabo?” Khotso answered, now irritated.

“I am talking about Thabo. Your neighbour who has been sleeping with your wife while you drank in Maseru bars and stuffed your brain with silly things about bo-Johnson and Ukraine,” said the old man.

Shocked, Khotso stood up to leave but the old man was not done with him.

“And Thabo is very important because he is the father of your last born.”

Having dropped the mic, the old man disappeared into the crowd to dance to Makhadzi’s Mojolo oa nyesa.

Lesotho’s politicians are bo-Khotso. They disappear from their constituencies and then reappear after five years, thinking they are smarter than the people.

The villagers can see through them. They might not know about finances, budgets and reforms but they know an incompetent politician trying to be clever by half.

They know what matters to them and do not need to load their heads with pretentious knowledge. It’s called wisdom and the bo-Khotso will see it on October 7.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

