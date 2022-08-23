Muckracker
Don’t be like Khotso
Lesotho’s politicians are like Khotso. Who is Khotso? Khotso is that Machache man who abandoned his family and stayed in Maseru for five years.
While he filled his tummy with k’hotho his wife and two children starved back in Machache.
He eventually lost his job and retraced his way back to the village.
But instead of returning in shame, Khotso arrived home feeling clever and all-important.
He was convinced his time in Maseru had made him smarter than everyone in the village.
He was therefore itching to show off his smarts about town life and international politics.
His chance to show that he was now the village professor came one Friday afternoon when he was having drinks with old friends.
“Have you ever seen traffic lights?” he asked his friends.
When all of them said they had not seen them Khotso roared and rolled with laughter before explaining that they are things that blink ka bokhubelu, botala and bosehla to instruct drivers when to stop or drive.
“Do you know Mpilo Boulevard?” he asked, chuckled again and eloquently explained.
Over the next hour, he peppered his friends with things he thought were sophisticated and chided them for their ignorance.
“Do you know about the war between Ukraine and Russia?”
We don’t. Hahahahaha. How about Boris Johnson? We don’t. Hahahahahaha.
Did you hear about Matekane? No, we didn’t. Kikikikikikiki.
Have you ever been to bar.one? No. Hahahahaha. How about Avani Lesotho? No. Hahahahaha.
What is the job of the Central Bank of Lesotho? Blank faces. Hahahahahaha.
Eventually, one old man who had been watching the spectacle interjected and said he wanted to ask Khotso just one question.
Khotso turned, ready to humiliate the old man.
“Ntate Khotso, do you know Thabo?” the old man calmly asked.
“Who is Thabo and why should I know him?” Khotso answered, sure that he didn’t have to know Thabo.
The old man cleared his throat.
“Well, I think you should make it your business to know Thabo?”
“Ntate, the only Thabo I believe is worth knowing is the Minister of Finance because he is the one who decides the finances of this country. Which other Thabo should I know?
“I think you should still know something about Thabo,” said the old man.
“Which Thabo?” Khotso answered, now irritated.
“I am talking about Thabo. Your neighbour who has been sleeping with your wife while you drank in Maseru bars and stuffed your brain with silly things about bo-Johnson and Ukraine,” said the old man.
Shocked, Khotso stood up to leave but the old man was not done with him.
“And Thabo is very important because he is the father of your last born.”
Having dropped the mic, the old man disappeared into the crowd to dance to Makhadzi’s Mojolo oa nyesa.
Lesotho’s politicians are bo-Khotso. They disappear from their constituencies and then reappear after five years, thinking they are smarter than the people.
The villagers can see through them. They might not know about finances, budgets and reforms but they know an incompetent politician trying to be clever by half.
They know what matters to them and do not need to load their heads with pretentious knowledge. It’s called wisdom and the bo-Khotso will see it on October 7.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

Muckracker
How to buy votes
If politics was a school our politicians would be in a special class. They are slow learners.
You see them now crisscrossing the country and pretending to be with the people.
They are not kissing dirty babies like the Americans but bringing goodies to rallies.
Some blankets here. Some beans there. Makoenya here.
They are doling out cash and other trinkets to villagers they think are dull and unsophisticated.
Those who call this crudity ‘vote buying’ underestimate our people in the villages.
They don’t know what they are talking about.
Pseudo analysts stuck to bookish narratives.
The people are three steps ahead of the politicians.
They are not being bought because they have mastered the game and are playing it well.
They will take the goodies, sing at rallies and listen to the politicians spitting the same old wretched lies.
This week, the DC will bring them maize-meal and the RFP will be coming with cooking oil in two weeks.
The ABC will hand them cash today and the AD will bring blankets tomorrow.
The people don’t discriminate on whose goods they will take.
Each donation will be named after the political leader who brought it.
The blanket from the DC will be called Mokhothu.
The ABC’s packets of beans are Kabi.
You hear them talking about who they will be “eating” or “drinking” this weekend.
They have a schedule of whose food they will be eating every week until the elections.
Experience has taught them that they will be orphans after the elections.
They have to eat now and they are eating. And they will promise to vote for any of the politicians who bring goodies. But don’t be fooled because they know what they are doing.
They know the politicians are pathological and unrepentant liars. Compulsive thieves who will steal even a fatuku if they break into an empty house.
There will be no schools, bridges or jobs.
Muckraker has a brilliant way of buying votes and she gives it to the politicians for free because they like free things.
Don’t bother giving food because that won’t work.
Makoenya are a pathetic bait. They reflect more on the giver than the receiver.
They will vote for someone else while wearing your blankets.
Here is the best way to make sure people vote for you.
Buy 5 000 pairs of shoes and take them to a rally.
Distribute the left shoe to everyone and then promise to give them the right shoe when you win the election.
If they vote for your rival you simply keep the right shoe.
If they vote the wrong way you simply call a rally and ask them to bring some wood because you are slaughtering a cow then.
Then when they come you sing them a song.
It goes like this: U fapantse lieta, u jele bonase.
You dance while throwing their right shoes into the fire.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

Muckracker
Fong-kong government
Muckraker has always insisted that we don’t have a government in this country. Ours is a silly excuse of a government. A fong-kong government. Mr Softie is driving a wire car and pretending to be in a BMW.
You don’t need to strain your eyes to see this.
The police in Maseru have one car for its 15 police stations in Maseru Urban.
This is not a hoax. There is only one patrol car for a city with a population of more than 350 000. Meanwhile, each minister has three vehicles parked at their office, waiting to ferry him around and run mundane errands.
You read that right. While 350 000 people are sharing one police patrol vehicle, a minister has three to themselves. While we are being terrorised our ministers are using government vehicles to campaign.
One driver will be taking the minister to a meeting while the other is picking up his nyatsi. They say it’s their entitlement but they are just being selfish.
Criminals are having a blast because the police cannot promptly react to crime incidents on time. They know exactly where the police’s lone patrol vehicle is at any time.
While the police are rushing to Ha Matala, the criminals are hitting Ha Thamae.
By the time the police get to Ha Thamae, the thieves have moved to Maseru East. It’s not a chase. There is no hide and seek. It is just criminals having fun in a country that pampers politicians while public institutions crumble.
They don’t care yet we still reward them with our votes.
We have ourselves to blame. We deserve the leaders we get.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

Muckracker
The fake smoking gun
YOU know something terrible is brewing when the public, media and politicians gang up on something. It’s a rarity that happens when their diametrically different interests converge.
In South Africa, the public, media and the government have formed a grand coalition of hate against Basotho. Now every rape and murder in South Africa is blamed on Basotho famo and gold gangs.
They have found the culprits to blame for the rampant crime that has been the daily bread for South Africans for decades.
South Africa’s journalists are suddenly finding their way back to the poor communities to gather inflammatory quotes about Basotho being the instigators of heinous crimes like murder and rape.
The proudly incompetent ANC has found a smoking gun.
South Africans, never measured and smart with their mouths, now know the source of the fire in their hell. Some local journalists are adding wood to the pyre.
The truth is putting on its shoes while the lie is sprinting down the streets naked.
So far the evidence that Basotho are committing crimes in South Africa amounts to a few arrests and the absurd testimonies that suspects were wearing blankets and balaclavas.
According to the fabricators of this bunkum, there is a school in Lesotho teaching criminals to wear blankets and balaclavas. South Africans are hopelessly incompetent at wearing blankets and balaclavas.
There is no statistical evidence – collated, concocted or connoted – to prove that Basotho are the main criminals in South Africa. Zilch. And even if there is, it cannot possibly be Lesotho’s problem that the South African police are failing to stop the criminal activities.
It takes Muckraker two hours to write this column.
In that time six South Africans would have been murdered. Not by Basotho but fellow South Africans. That has been the trend and it will continue for as long as the ANC government pretends that the murderers are other people from other countries.
In the next few minutes, a South African woman would have been raped. Not by a Mosotho man but a South African.
The same applies to robberies and car-jackings. Those too will continue for as long as the ANC government keeps looking across the river for a battalion of marauding criminals in blankets.
And since when has it been prudent government policy to blame other countries for crimes committed by their citizens as if there is some training institute for them?
Yes, some rogue Basotho are committing crimes. Yes, the gangs are vile beings. Yes, some of them have murdered, raped and maimed.
But they are doing so in a sovereign country with police, laws and courts.
Catch and prosecute them. Throw the keys away. Build a wall on the borders, Trump-style, if you think that works.
Lesotho hasn’t complained that the guns used to kill dozens of Basotho and in armed robberies are coming from South Africa.
We don’t moan about South Africa creating a lucrative market for our matekoane. We don’t cry that their banks are housing money stolen by our crooks in government. We know that South Africa is the main destination of our trafficked women and children. We fail to deal with those problems every day.
South Africa should do the same with its problems. But you can be sure that it won’t because it keeps denying the obvious reality that it is just another rotten African country.
It is misgoverned, corrupt and broke like many other African countries.
Welcome to the club of misery and tosh comrades. Come fast, we want to grab you by those rebellious ears and kiss you. Mwah, mwah, mwah! Now own and kiss your problems.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

