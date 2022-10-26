Connect with us

Muckracker

Feselady clapped

Published

7 hours ago

on

Liabolo! Maesaiah! Drama Queen! Feselady! Where are you sister?

She said the people of Mokhotlong were desperate to have her as their MP.

And so she climbed the Mokhotlong mountains to campaign.

She said she was the daughter of the soil and knew their problems.

The people nodded and promised to vote for her. But when the results were announced motor-mouth Liabolo had 190 votes.

Don’t laugh. This is a serious matter. The Feselady got 190 votes in her home area.

All those years of dating and being married to Uncle Tom did not help her.

This is all to say that popularity is not sexually transmitted.

Now she is hiding in Ha-Abia pretending that the results are either yet to be announced or she just didn’t hear them.

All that campaign noise about being dearly loved in Mokhotlong is gone. She now knows that her own people think she is a political clown that has long stopped being funny.

She is so unfunny that she cannot even laugh at herself. Muckraker hopes this is the last we hear of this Drama Queen.

She was used to clapping and spanking other people.

Now her relatives in Mokhotlong have slapped her properly.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

88 − = 86

Muckracker

A law full of manure

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

So the IEC has punished the RFP’s Lephema Lebona for allegedly buying votes in Teya-Teyaneng. His crime, according to those who dragged him to the IEC’s tribunal, is that he promised to build a mall and give jobs during the election campaign.

Lebona has been fined M3 000 for his alleged transgression.

Muckraker will tell you without fear or doubt that those who made that decision were either high on something illegal or have a small piece of pig manure in their heads or were simply confused like cockroaches flipped on their backs. Here is why.

Every politician in this election promised something to the voters.

They all promised to deal with unemployment, poverty and corruption.

One was distributing makoenya while the other dished out blankets and money to villagers.

None of those who promised jobs have created a single job in their lives. The only job they wanted to create was theirs in parliament.

We had unemployed politicians promising to rain jobs on voters. Job seekers promising jobs.

Politicians who cannot feed themselves were threatening to end hunger. Yet none of them was punished.

Instead, the IEC tribunal went after Lebona who has created jobs and built something.

Who is more likely to create a job, someone who owns a multimillion maloti company or some church mouse of a politician pleading for a job in parliament?

There is no evidence that he was lying. After all, he had created something before.

What have those who complained to the IEC built in their lives?

And since when has vote-buying become illegal in Lesotho? It happens all the time.

But that is not what gets Muckraker’s goat.

You see, our electoral law is a pathetic joke. It punishes people who make promises to voters during the campaigns but doesn’t deal with those who fail to deliver on their promises.

So an elected politician can make promises, get elected and then pretend as if he didn’t make any promises.

In other words, elected politicians are allowed to lie when in government but aspiring MPs are not.

Muckraker thought common sense was common. But, alas, it’s a rare commodity.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com

Continue Reading

Muckracker

Feselady clapped

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Liabolo! Maesaiah! Drama Queen! Feselady! Where are you sister?

She said the people of Mokhotlong were desperate to have her as their MP.

And so she climbed the Mokhotlong mountains to campaign.

She said she was the daughter of the soil and knew their problems.

The people nodded and promised to vote for her. But when the results were announced motor-mouth Liabolo had 190 votes.

Don’t laugh. This is a serious matter. The Feselady got 190 votes in her home area.

All those years of dating and being married to Uncle Tom did not help her.

This is all to say that popularity is not sexually transmitted.

Now she is hiding in Ha-Abia pretending that the results are either yet to be announced or she just didn’t hear them.

All that campaign noise about being dearly loved in Mokhotlong is gone. She now knows that her own people think she is a political clown that has long stopped being funny.

She is so unfunny that she cannot even laugh at herself. Muckraker hopes this is the last we hear of this Drama Queen.

She was used to clapping and spanking other people.

Now her relatives in Mokhotlong have slapped her properly.

Continue Reading

Muckracker

Shao shocked

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

The second lesson from this election is that either Basotho cannot be trusted or they are just unpredictable. Either way, they will disappoint and leave you with a sore heart.

They will invite you to a party to feed you one chicken wing, a spoonful of rice and a small cup of khemere. Then they will proudly ask if you are full.

They have just done that to one Chinese blada.

Zheng Shao, Zheng Shao, Zheng Shao. Where are you my blada?

Someone give the man motoho to soothe his pain. Mop his tears if you wish. Whisper something kind into his ears.

“Soli my blada, the pipolo love you vely much. Be stilongo. A chance of you will come fast fast. Five years small small time too much.”

Shao needs the therapy now that he has been well-clobbered.

He said the people of Ha Tsolo pleaded with him to enter the race and promised to deliver him to parliament. They attended his rallies in hoards and cheered him on as he said ua utloa. “Basotho

Pele!” they screamed, as they swallowed his free food and wore his T-shirts. Yet when the results came Shao only had 123 votes.

He must quickly learn to say ‘Lekholo le mashome a mabeli a motso e meraro’ to confuse his Chinese friends when they ask how many votes he won.

Otherwise, he will have 123 branded on his face forever. Shao has since found a way to explain his defeat. He claims his votes were swapped with those of the RFP candidate who won the constituency.

That’s a fong-gong excuse. As fake as a Chinese Adidas shoe called Abbidas that comes with a warning ‘not to be worn six times’.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending