Feselady clapped

Liabolo! Maesaiah! Drama Queen! Feselady! Where are you sister?

She said the people of Mokhotlong were desperate to have her as their MP.

And so she climbed the Mokhotlong mountains to campaign.

She said she was the daughter of the soil and knew their problems.

The people nodded and promised to vote for her. But when the results were announced motor-mouth Liabolo had 190 votes.

Don’t laugh. This is a serious matter. The Feselady got 190 votes in her home area.

All those years of dating and being married to Uncle Tom did not help her.

This is all to say that popularity is not sexually transmitted.

Now she is hiding in Ha-Abia pretending that the results are either yet to be announced or she just didn’t hear them.

All that campaign noise about being dearly loved in Mokhotlong is gone. She now knows that her own people think she is a political clown that has long stopped being funny.

She is so unfunny that she cannot even laugh at herself. Muckraker hopes this is the last we hear of this Drama Queen.

She was used to clapping and spanking other people.

Now her relatives in Mokhotlong have slapped her properly.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

