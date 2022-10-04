Get ready for heartbreaks

In the next few days, there will be long faces in Maseru.

Tears of sorrow will be shed.

There will be anguish. There will be gnashing of teeth.

Those without teeth will be given.

Dreams of plum jobs and tenders will be dashed. Many will be back to square one.

The eggs of misery will hatch in some homes.

All the shouting and bumjiving at rallies would have come to nought.

Muckraker cannot wait for the time when politicians and their supporters will land with a collective thud.

And peace will return to our streets.

From thereon we will not hear the loudspeakers bellowing those monotonous political songs.

We will reclaim our open spaces that have been hijacked by politicians and their excitable zealots. Frankly, Muckraker has had it to the back teeth with mobs blocking roads and littering our streets with beer cans and used condoms.

Those who have invested all their hopes in politicians start the waiting game.

Waiting for the liars to deliver on their false promises.

But believe Muckraker when she says they will be Waiting for Godot.

Of course, no saviour is coming.

As your MP is being sworn into parliament you will be swearing at your empty fridge or bank account.

The people you insulted as macongress or manationale will remain your neighbours with whom you share the misery.

Muckraker is not saying people should not vote. Politicians, like underwear, should be changed regularly.

She is just saying there is a danger in investing hearts in politicians.

The reality, supported by experience and history, is that for the majority there is no correlation between a change of government and their change in fortunes.

Your salvation is in your hands.

Those politicians who have been begging for your votes will soon start treating you like someone with a contagious disease.

You have to make an appointment to meet them.

They will not answer your calls.

Some will have bodyguards and drivers.

This has happened before and it will happen again.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

