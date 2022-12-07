He needs healing

The trouble with political decisions without grounding in principle is that they are tough to defend.

You can always find precedence to show their hypocrisy and duplicity. Take, for instance, Bro Mokhothu’s decision to snub Uncle Sam’s inauguration.

He told a local newspaper that he didn’t attend the event because he knew that the RFP’s supporters were violent.

And where is the evidence for that? Well, he says it is in the gestures they made during the election campaign.

He said he foresaw that Uncle Sam’s supporters would be like the ABC supporters who, in 2017, carried a mock coffin during the inauguration at Setsoto to “symbolise the burial of the DC”. Fine and dandy.

But fast-forward to what happened in 2020 when Uncle Tom’s government crumbled. Bro Mokhothu could not wait to form a coalition with the same party whose supporters he now claims were violent and had celebrated his party’s defeat with a mock coffin three years earlier.

Suddenly, he had no qualms with the violence and coffin. He didn’t carry out a study to verify if the same supporters who humiliated the DC at the stadium were still in the ABC.

He wanted a piece of the action in government and he got it. Now he says he could not attend the inauguration because he feared the RFP would carry a coffin to humiliate the DC as the ABC did.

So here it is. Bro Mokhothu was scared because he suspected a mock DC coffin would be displayed at the stadium but he was glad to join a government led by a party of confirmed pallbearers (coffin carriers).

Don’t ask Muckraker why anyone would resort to such an illogical argument to bunk a national event because she doesn’t know. Maybe sangomas might decipher the puzzle.

What is certain is that Bro Mokhothu is just spewing boloney. He didn’t attend the inauguration because his heart was sore. He could not stand watching a man he had written off as a political upstart being installed as prime minister.

He had said the RFP didn’t have structures and was unknown to the voters. He claimed the DC owned the rural folks. A few months back he was sure it would be him being installed as the prime minister.

Now someone else whose party was a political toddler was saying “I do swear to serve . . .”

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

