Muckracker
Here comes Shao
Muckraker has always known that Shao’s entry into politics will cause commotion. Look now as some people run helter-skelter to either discredit or block him.
Some are losing their heads as they try to explain why Shao should not be allowed to contest the election.
Most of the reasons for the hostility to Shao are either embarrassingly illogical or feeble. You see this skewed reasoning in a recent legal attempt to block Shao’s candidacy.
The case has been filed by some group calling itself the Christian Advocates and Ambassadors’ Association.
Even dimwits would conjure better legal arguments than what the group has concocted in its application. They say Shao cannot speak Sesotho or English fluently.
Hear, hear… hear. Most of the MPs in the last parliament could not utter a single English sentence to save their lives.
Many cannot read or write in Sesotho.
Most are functionally illiterate. Dozens are unable to spell their names under pressure.
You can bet your last coin that it will be the same crew in the next parliament.
Muckraker knows ministers who have nightmares a day before they read a speech in either Sesotho or English.
You know them too.
Those that shock you with their mumbling every time they read something.
The ones who fumble through their speeches as if their bladders are about to open like Katse Dam’s gates. Muckraker admits that Shao’s English and Sesotho are not up to scratch.
But since when has that ever mattered to the Chinese in Lesotho?
He has been communicating with Basotho for years and they understand him.
The MEC didn’t need him to understand English or Sesotho when they were asking him for money.
They probably knocked on his door and said: “Party want money. Please give.”
He understood and asked: “So me give money and party give hat?”
The MEC said: “Maybe tender if win”.
Shao: “Its gudaguda. I take promise tender and give money. You no cheat me, otherwise fight fight start.”
They understood each other and the deal was done.
In any case, the people of Ha Tsolo are not complaining about his lack of fluency in English or Sesotho.
They know at some point he is going to run out of Sesotho or English words and say: “Ua utloa!”
It is hilarious that this language issue is being raised by lawyers.
These are people who cannot greet in Latin but like to sprinkle their court papers and legal arguments with that dead language.
Pretending to be smart and educated spitting phrases from a language you can only find in a museum.
Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe ex parte. Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe pro bono.
Blah, blah, habeas corpus. Locus standi, nyoe nyoe.
Nyoe, nyoe, mutatis mutandis.
Blah, blah ad infinitum.
Yet you cannot say I am hungry or pressed in Latin.
Get out of here!
The issue here is that Shao is Chinese and some people don’t like the idea of a Chinese being an MP in Lesotho.
But they are fighting an idea whose time is about to arrive. Shao might not win the election but the next Chinese might.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Get ready for heartbreaks
In the next few days, there will be long faces in Maseru.
Tears of sorrow will be shed.
There will be anguish. There will be gnashing of teeth.
Those without teeth will be given.
Dreams of plum jobs and tenders will be dashed. Many will be back to square one.
The eggs of misery will hatch in some homes.
All the shouting and bumjiving at rallies would have come to nought.
Muckraker cannot wait for the time when politicians and their supporters will land with a collective thud.
And peace will return to our streets.
From thereon we will not hear the loudspeakers bellowing those monotonous political songs.
We will reclaim our open spaces that have been hijacked by politicians and their excitable zealots. Frankly, Muckraker has had it to the back teeth with mobs blocking roads and littering our streets with beer cans and used condoms.
Those who have invested all their hopes in politicians start the waiting game.
Waiting for the liars to deliver on their false promises.
But believe Muckraker when she says they will be Waiting for Godot.
Of course, no saviour is coming.
As your MP is being sworn into parliament you will be swearing at your empty fridge or bank account.
The people you insulted as macongress or manationale will remain your neighbours with whom you share the misery.
Muckraker is not saying people should not vote. Politicians, like underwear, should be changed regularly.
She is just saying there is a danger in investing hearts in politicians.
The reality, supported by experience and history, is that for the majority there is no correlation between a change of government and their change in fortunes.
Your salvation is in your hands.
Those politicians who have been begging for your votes will soon start treating you like someone with a contagious disease.
You have to make an appointment to meet them.
They will not answer your calls.
Some will have bodyguards and drivers.
This has happened before and it will happen again.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Muckracker
Lesotho Congress for Destruction
From this week Muckraker will be profiling political parties in this election. Notice that she is talking about political parties, not silly jokes owned by individuals and their families.
The threshold is 10 000 votes in the last election. The newly registered should have some decent visibility.
We start with the LDC (Lesotho Congress for Destruction). This one has been a political hovel for years but insists on calling itself a political mansion. The LCD was finished ten years ago.
Now we only hear its leader moaning about this and that. He is running away. He is back. He is out again. He is back.
Nearly all the party’s press conferences over the past two years have been about the leader running away or running back.
He runs more than he runs the party. His Chihuahuas are always on hand to help him moan. On substantial matters, the party goes on voice mail.
When they talk about issues, and that is rare, they somehow find ways to sneak in something about their leader’s problems. They have short memories too.
When they bellow about their leaders’ plight you would think that they never harassed other political leaders when they were in government.
They speak of corruption as if it was invented after they left the government. You would think they ran a squeaky clean government.
It’s as if the looting of government funds and the rigging of tenders started five years ago.
Whoever still supports the LCD is probably smoking dung. It is a notorious fact that the party’s supporters cannot fill a wheelbarrow.
That the LCD is dead as a dodo is a fact known even to those with a pea-sized brain. The party is finished. Muckraker will cut her nose off if the party wins more than ten seats in the next election. It’s a political carcass.
There are four main things we learn from the LDC’s demise. The first is that political parties should change with time.
The second is that a political leader should always surround themselves with people smarter than them. Third, political ambition without strategy doesn’t get you anywhere.
The fourth is that you should never run away from your apprenticeship.
Just because you spent a few weeks observing someone doing something doesn’t mean you can do what they do. MCCD is laughing at his political student who thought he was smart enough to rebel and replace him.
Look at him now as he pretends to be leading. He who leads without followers is only taking a walk. DJ Waters is just strolling to nowhere.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Muckracker
Broke and broken
DID you hear this one? It goes like this. A plane full of politicians crushes into a farm in Leribe. The farmer buries everyone on the plane. Three days later the farmer walks into a police station to report the incident.
He tells a policeman that he has already buried everyone.
Policeman: Were there any survivors?
Farmer: I am not sure but some of them claimed to be alive.
Policeman: So why didn’t you take them to the hospital?
Farmer: I could have done that but you know politicians lie a lot.
We know that politicians are pathological liars. But there are times when they take it to another level. In this election campaign, they have lied that they will build highways and hospitals.
They have promised jobs. We are told Lesotho will be a land of milk and honey. Phew! The latest lie from the government is about its financial crisis.
This week, the government has been telling civil servants that their salaries will be delayed due to technical problems. The reality is that the government is broke.
So to hide its poverty it says there are technical problems. There is nothing technical about being broke. Broke is broke no matter how much you technicalise it. You either have money or you don’t.
It’s not like the government is waiting for some payments from someone who bought its goats. It simply doesn’t have money. You don’t need to ask why because it’s obvious.
This government has been peeing on the private sector for years. The result is that there are less than 50 companies that pay substantial tax in Lesotho.
Did Muckraker say 30? Oops, she lied. She meant to say less than ten. The government pretends to be surprised by the drop in tax revenues yet it knows it is the main causer of the problem.
It has killed the private sector by delaying payments. When the payments do come some government officials cream off the little profits by demanding bribes.
Collecting payment is expensive because everyone on the system wants a cut. Those who don’t pay bribes have their invoices shoved to the pack of the queue.
We have a government that neglects the industry from which it expects to generate revenue.
Ours is a government that thinks the private sector can miraculously generate revenue and create jobs without creating an enabling environment.
It wants to collect revenue from companies it either doesn’t pay or denies opportunities through corruption.
A broke government that controls 40 percent of the economy cannot expect any revenue. It can’t and it will not. Holy dung!
Add the rampant thieving of state funds and you see why the government is broke. Technical problems? My foot!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
