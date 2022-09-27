Muckracker
Lesotho Congress for Destruction
From this week Muckraker will be profiling political parties in this election. Notice that she is talking about political parties, not silly jokes owned by individuals and their families.
The threshold is 10 000 votes in the last election. The newly registered should have some decent visibility.
We start with the LDC (Lesotho Congress for Destruction). This one has been a political hovel for years but insists on calling itself a political mansion. The LCD was finished ten years ago.
Now we only hear its leader moaning about this and that. He is running away. He is back. He is out again. He is back.
Nearly all the party’s press conferences over the past two years have been about the leader running away or running back.
He runs more than he runs the party. His Chihuahuas are always on hand to help him moan. On substantial matters, the party goes on voice mail.
When they talk about issues, and that is rare, they somehow find ways to sneak in something about their leader’s problems. They have short memories too.
When they bellow about their leaders’ plight you would think that they never harassed other political leaders when they were in government.
They speak of corruption as if it was invented after they left the government. You would think they ran a squeaky clean government.
It’s as if the looting of government funds and the rigging of tenders started five years ago.
Whoever still supports the LCD is probably smoking dung. It is a notorious fact that the party’s supporters cannot fill a wheelbarrow.
That the LCD is dead as a dodo is a fact known even to those with a pea-sized brain. The party is finished. Muckraker will cut her nose off if the party wins more than ten seats in the next election. It’s a political carcass.
There are four main things we learn from the LDC’s demise. The first is that political parties should change with time.
The second is that a political leader should always surround themselves with people smarter than them. Third, political ambition without strategy doesn’t get you anywhere.
The fourth is that you should never run away from your apprenticeship.
Just because you spent a few weeks observing someone doing something doesn’t mean you can do what they do. MCCD is laughing at his political student who thought he was smart enough to rebel and replace him.
Look at him now as he pretends to be leading. He who leads without followers is only taking a walk. DJ Waters is just strolling to nowhere.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Broke and broken
DID you hear this one? It goes like this. A plane full of politicians crushes into a farm in Leribe. The farmer buries everyone on the plane. Three days later the farmer walks into a police station to report the incident.
He tells a policeman that he has already buried everyone.
Policeman: Were there any survivors?
Farmer: I am not sure but some of them claimed to be alive.
Policeman: So why didn’t you take them to the hospital?
Farmer: I could have done that but you know politicians lie a lot.
We know that politicians are pathological liars. But there are times when they take it to another level. In this election campaign, they have lied that they will build highways and hospitals.
They have promised jobs. We are told Lesotho will be a land of milk and honey. Phew! The latest lie from the government is about its financial crisis.
This week, the government has been telling civil servants that their salaries will be delayed due to technical problems. The reality is that the government is broke.
So to hide its poverty it says there are technical problems. There is nothing technical about being broke. Broke is broke no matter how much you technicalise it. You either have money or you don’t.
It’s not like the government is waiting for some payments from someone who bought its goats. It simply doesn’t have money. You don’t need to ask why because it’s obvious.
This government has been peeing on the private sector for years. The result is that there are less than 50 companies that pay substantial tax in Lesotho.
Did Muckraker say 30? Oops, she lied. She meant to say less than ten. The government pretends to be surprised by the drop in tax revenues yet it knows it is the main causer of the problem.
It has killed the private sector by delaying payments. When the payments do come some government officials cream off the little profits by demanding bribes.
Collecting payment is expensive because everyone on the system wants a cut. Those who don’t pay bribes have their invoices shoved to the pack of the queue.
We have a government that neglects the industry from which it expects to generate revenue.
Ours is a government that thinks the private sector can miraculously generate revenue and create jobs without creating an enabling environment.
It wants to collect revenue from companies it either doesn’t pay or denies opportunities through corruption.
A broke government that controls 40 percent of the economy cannot expect any revenue. It can’t and it will not. Holy dung!
Add the rampant thieving of state funds and you see why the government is broke. Technical problems? My foot!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Small and greedy chancers
MUCKRAKER has not stopped laughing since attending the meeting between the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and treasurers of political parties.
The main agenda was how the parties would share the M5 million allocated for campaign funding. As the sharing formula was being announced Muckraker could see some leaders twisting their faces and fidgeting in their chairs.
The IEC said M1 million would be shared equally among all the contesting parties.
The leaders of smallanyana parties were calm until the IEC said the remaining M4 million would be shared proportionally among parties according to the number of votes they won in the previous election.
Suddenly, the smallanyana guys realised that they would not receive much. They lost their heads and started weaping about justice and fairness.
In the pandemonium, Mohatle Litaba, the Basotho Economic Enrichment (BEE) leader, stood to speak.
“How can the IEC say we should get into the ring and fight Goliaths yet we are Davids?” Litaba said. Muckraker thought she saw a tear drop from Litaba’s left eye as he said those words. It was as if his bread had been stolen.
That David versus Goliath story appeared to be shared by other leaders of smaller parties who thought big parties were getting a lion’s share of the campaign funding.
It was a collective whimpering.
The David versus Goliath comparison sounded reasonable because Litaba was talking about size. His parties and many others are indeed small. The big are big for sure.
The only problem is that the smaller parties are not Davids.
For a start, the real story about David and Goliath is not about size but faith.
David defeated Goliath because he had faith that the Lord would protect him.
Unlike the parties that are demanding more money to fight in the election, David didn’t ask for anything. Instead, he took his sling and picked five smooth stones from the river.
The king offered him an amour for protection but he said it was too big.
So there you have it. David faced Goliath with only faith, a sling and five stones.
The smallanyana parties should do the same if they are real Davids.
They don’t need public funds to win this election.
They should have faith that they will win this election without public funding.
David only fought Goliath because his people were cornered.
Politicians enter an election for power and the benefits that come with it.
They are in it for themselves.
David was the anointed one to lead the nation of Israel. Muckraker doubts that the Lord would anoint the clowns in our politics to lead this country.
Nyoe, nyoe we are Davids. Cut the crap. You are Judas Iscariots.
And the bigger parties should not compare themselves to Goliath either because they are worse.
They have made our lives a living hell.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
