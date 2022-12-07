Muckracker
Let’s do it!
What is this brouhaha about Machesetsa Mofomobe’s comment on South Africa’s callous treatment of Basotho?
One newspaper called his candid remarks incendiary. That’s a big word to mean insulting.
Cheeseman might have stretched it by comparing the Lesotho-South Africa situation to Israel’s evil siege on Palestine.
His clamour for international intervention is also a bit misdirected. But the rest of what he said was on point.
“South Africans neither respect nor want us; they are not making an effort to ensure that we co-exist together as they are our only neighbour,” he said.
Cheeseman said we have to face the reality that the “South Africans we embraced and protected are now killing us”.
“They have forgotten that we were there for them during the Apartheid era”.
He said Basotho should ask themselves if diplomacy has worked with South Africa. No lies detected.
Some pseudo-analysts have questioned why Cheeseman is only speaking so forcefully now when he had a chance to do so as deputy minister of foreign affairs.
There are two possible answers to that question. The first is that his mouth was shackled because he was a deputy minister.
The second is that none of those asking that question were there in his meetings with South Africans. He might have said the same in different words.
Diplomacy doesn’t mean being timid. You can be forceful and diplomatic at the same time. What matters, though, is that Cheeseman has said it and his words are apt.
The newspaper that called his statements ‘incendiary’ also said he urged Basotho to “continue entering SA illegally until they respect us”.
Not a bad idea. Muckraker has a better idea though. Imagine if the thousands of people who attended the Maletsunyane Braai Festival over the weekend were to camp at Katse to spend days defecating and peeing in the dam.
It wouldn’t change much but he who has pinched has fought. Imagine the joy of knowing that Cyril and his imbeciles in Gauteng are drinking water you have sprayed with your manure.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
He needs healing
The trouble with political decisions without grounding in principle is that they are tough to defend.
You can always find precedence to show their hypocrisy and duplicity. Take, for instance, Bro Mokhothu’s decision to snub Uncle Sam’s inauguration.
He told a local newspaper that he didn’t attend the event because he knew that the RFP’s supporters were violent.
And where is the evidence for that? Well, he says it is in the gestures they made during the election campaign.
He said he foresaw that Uncle Sam’s supporters would be like the ABC supporters who, in 2017, carried a mock coffin during the inauguration at Setsoto to “symbolise the burial of the DC”. Fine and dandy.
But fast-forward to what happened in 2020 when Uncle Tom’s government crumbled. Bro Mokhothu could not wait to form a coalition with the same party whose supporters he now claims were violent and had celebrated his party’s defeat with a mock coffin three years earlier.
Suddenly, he had no qualms with the violence and coffin. He didn’t carry out a study to verify if the same supporters who humiliated the DC at the stadium were still in the ABC.
He wanted a piece of the action in government and he got it. Now he says he could not attend the inauguration because he feared the RFP would carry a coffin to humiliate the DC as the ABC did.
So here it is. Bro Mokhothu was scared because he suspected a mock DC coffin would be displayed at the stadium but he was glad to join a government led by a party of confirmed pallbearers (coffin carriers).
Don’t ask Muckraker why anyone would resort to such an illogical argument to bunk a national event because she doesn’t know. Maybe sangomas might decipher the puzzle.
What is certain is that Bro Mokhothu is just spewing boloney. He didn’t attend the inauguration because his heart was sore. He could not stand watching a man he had written off as a political upstart being installed as prime minister.
He had said the RFP didn’t have structures and was unknown to the voters. He claimed the DC owned the rural folks. A few months back he was sure it would be him being installed as the prime minister.
Now someone else whose party was a political toddler was saying “I do swear to serve . . .”
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Meet the new zealots
Someone should tell Uncle Sam and those around him that there is no political mileage to be gained from having an expensive car with South African number plates in his motorcade. And it doesn’t matter whether that car belongs to him or one of his companies.
The optics are just horribly wrong, especially when he is selling himself as a man of the people. Having fought for public office, Uncle Sam should stop behaving like a private businessman. Those around him should whisper to him that opulence is wrong for political leaders even if they are not using state resources.
Just like gluttony is considered wrong even if you are eating your own food.
Zealots defending that public relations boob know zilch about the power of perception in politics. It’s not about him having the cars and using them to save the government money. It’s about a prime minister of a poor country being seen perambulating the streets of Maseru in a very expensive car in a land teeming with poverty.
It’s about him being chauffeured in a car with foreign number plates. And yes number plates matter because he is not the prime minister of South Africa. It’s not like there is a shortage of number plates in Lesotho.
He can use any number plate as long as it is not foreign. Being driven in a foreign registered car is similar to him being seen in a Bafana-Bafana or Springbok jersey.
RFP zealots, both the originals and the Johnny-come-lately now screaming louder than the originals, should know that not everything has to be defended.
While they were bellowing to defend the public relations disaster, those around Uncle Sam were scrambling to deal with the shame. They understood the implications and how it would look to the public.
But the RFP’s unsophisticated blabbermouths on social media were adamant that there was nothing wrong. It will be years before they understand that their party gets more credibility by simply admitting mistakes and rectifying them.
Nothing is to be gained from playing the nauseating holier-than-thou game on social media. Some of them insist on behaving as if their party is still in the opposition.
They haven’t woken up to the reality that the standards by which their party, and the government by extension, is judged have dramatically changed. It’s time to govern, not scream on social media. Grow up!
Some excitable busybodies seem to have made it their vocation to pelt stones at anyone who criticises the government. You hear it from their whataboutism pervading social media. Muckraker has news for them.
This government is not their aunt’s. It belongs to all Basotho and every one of them has a right to criticise it.
That includes those wretched thieves in the previous ruling parties. Their criticism doesn’t have to be reasonable or justified. Uncle Sam is not the prime minister of the RFP but of the whole Kingdom.
Those who don’t want to hear him criticised should stuff their ears with manure because it’s about to get worse. Emotional charlatans should just get used to that reality.
Muckracker
Running chiskops
Whoever told our police and the army that Basotho are thrilled with them running in our streets in the morning will not enter heaven.
Muckraker has had it to the back teeth with those morning jogs that block the traffic at the busiest hours.
There is always some zealous chap in front of the mob, barking orders at drivers to stop or use another lane.
His troopers will be trotting while belting out some Acappella discord that hurt our ears.
There is nothing impressive or entertaining about a group of men and women with chiskops running and singing in the streets.
It’s not a competitive marathon so nothing is interesting about it. It’s neither fun nor funny.
Just a bunch of men and women causing a pointless jam on our roads and causing noise pollution.
If they are not disrupting traffic they are waking the whole villages with their songs. Their hoooooo, hahahahahah, heheheheheh and hihihihihihi starts just after 6am.
Why a simple morning jog has to be accompanied by some shrieking, Muckraker will never understand. Suffice it to say they are irritating even to the most tolerant.
They should run silently at 3am instead of harassing our ears at 8am.
Maybe that will scare wretched thieves breaking into our houses while the police and the army snore. Or better still, they should just find some spots in the mountains for their morning exercises.
If they are as fit as they want us to believe they should be running up mountains, not the Mpilo Boulevard. They should be jumping over real boulders, not street pavements.
As for the police, those morning jogs don’t seem to be helping in their fight against the rampant crime in the country.
When was the last time you saw a police officer chasing a thief in Maseru?
In any case, today’s policing is not about chasing thieves but investigative skills, profiling, intelligence and surveillance. Muckraker is not saying officers should not be fit.
It’s just that the only time we see that the officers are fit is when they are torturing suspects to extract confessions or when they spend hours stretching their hands to collect bribes from drivers.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
