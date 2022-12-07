Let’s do it!

What is this brouhaha about Machesetsa Mofomobe’s comment on South Africa’s callous treatment of Basotho?

One newspaper called his candid remarks incendiary. That’s a big word to mean insulting.

Cheeseman might have stretched it by comparing the Lesotho-South Africa situation to Israel’s evil siege on Palestine.

His clamour for international intervention is also a bit misdirected. But the rest of what he said was on point.

“South Africans neither respect nor want us; they are not making an effort to ensure that we co-exist together as they are our only neighbour,” he said.

Cheeseman said we have to face the reality that the “South Africans we embraced and protected are now killing us”.

“They have forgotten that we were there for them during the Apartheid era”.

He said Basotho should ask themselves if diplomacy has worked with South Africa. No lies detected.

Some pseudo-analysts have questioned why Cheeseman is only speaking so forcefully now when he had a chance to do so as deputy minister of foreign affairs.

There are two possible answers to that question. The first is that his mouth was shackled because he was a deputy minister.

The second is that none of those asking that question were there in his meetings with South Africans. He might have said the same in different words.

Diplomacy doesn’t mean being timid. You can be forceful and diplomatic at the same time. What matters, though, is that Cheeseman has said it and his words are apt.

The newspaper that called his statements ‘incendiary’ also said he urged Basotho to “continue entering SA illegally until they respect us”.

Not a bad idea. Muckraker has a better idea though. Imagine if the thousands of people who attended the Maletsunyane Braai Festival over the weekend were to camp at Katse to spend days defecating and peeing in the dam.

It wouldn’t change much but he who has pinched has fought. Imagine the joy of knowing that Cyril and his imbeciles in Gauteng are drinking water you have sprayed with your manure.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

