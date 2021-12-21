Mamella Mamello Morrison

This would have been an uneventful year if it had ended without some volley from some political blabbermouth. Luckily, Mamello Morrison obliged and blessed us with some tosh to last us the whole festive season.

She delivered the bunkum in the form of a letter to Mr Softie. It is not clear what inspired the hokum but we can only speculate that she wanted history to record her as having said something sensible about Lesotho’s political crisis. She wanted to sneak in a pinch in the brawl.



She genuinely believes she is the aunty of this country.

Her beef was brief but she beefed it up with some pop shots to make it an N1 of a letter. Incoherence however stole the meaning of the letter, leaving just howls about everything.

She opens the letter by admonishing Mr Softie for addressing a pitso without being flanked by his cabinet. But she quickly trips herself after remembering that it would not have sent the right message for Mr Softie to appear in public with his groupies in these Covid times.



Morrison however hastily recovered with a jab on Mr Softie’s yellow cheeks for allegedly attacking Mochoboroane in his absence. The ideal situation, she hinted, would have been to call Mochoboroane to the pitso and harangue him.



The rest of the letter is some mumbo-jumbo about Mr Softie having to remember that he takes his mandate from the All Basotho Confusion (ABC), a party that has fired, disowned and wants to kick him from office.

In between those bouts of hallucinations Morrison manages to sneak in some bit about Mr Softie being the worst prime minister in living memory, surpassed only by Major General Phisoane Ramaema.



A Biblical verse was summoned to give the letter some oomph. Then as her letter was about to reach Limpopo she got to what was its gist.

She weaped uncontrollably about Mr Softie’s response to Mokola’s letter.

She had finally slapped the mold of dung, spattering it into her face and gray hair.



The letter had nothing to do with Morrison whispering some wise words to Mr Softie.

She simply wanted to ingratiate herself with Mokola. It’s a typical tactic of political turncoats.



They are forever on the lookout for opportunities to lick some boots. Morrison doesn’t say from which vantage point she is writing the letter. We don’t know if she is writing as a concerned citizen, a politician, an activist, former government official, a retired politician or some irritated mokhono.

What is clear is that she thinks her words matter in the broader scheme of things.



Everyone is allowed to have an elevated sense of importance, especially in Lesotho where every Thabo and Nthabiseng can just waffle and demand to whisper in everyone’s ear.

Muckraker however has a few words for Morrison. Now mamella Mamello!

Just because people don’t remind you of your sullied history doesn’t mean they have forgotten. Your attempts to play the nation’s aunty is coming twenty-three years late.



You should have thought of playing that role before actively participating in the 1998 political violence that led to dozens of deaths and cities destroyed. You should be thankful that you live in a country that treats accountability as some minor rash, otherwise you would have done some jail time or at least appeared in court. It’s not Muckraker making this allegation.



The Justice Leon Commission’s report recommended that you be charged for treason or sedition for your role in allegedly inciting political violence. So when you speak, you should do so in a hushed voice laden with shame.

And remember to drink motoho before you say those words because you will need the energy when you get the response.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

