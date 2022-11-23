Meet the new zealots

Someone should tell Uncle Sam and those around him that there is no political mileage to be gained from having an expensive car with South African number plates in his motorcade. And it doesn’t matter whether that car belongs to him or one of his companies.

The optics are just horribly wrong, especially when he is selling himself as a man of the people. Having fought for public office, Uncle Sam should stop behaving like a private businessman. Those around him should whisper to him that opulence is wrong for political leaders even if they are not using state resources.

Just like gluttony is considered wrong even if you are eating your own food.

Zealots defending that public relations boob know zilch about the power of perception in politics. It’s not about him having the cars and using them to save the government money. It’s about a prime minister of a poor country being seen perambulating the streets of Maseru in a very expensive car in a land teeming with poverty.

It’s about him being chauffeured in a car with foreign number plates. And yes number plates matter because he is not the prime minister of South Africa. It’s not like there is a shortage of number plates in Lesotho.

He can use any number plate as long as it is not foreign. Being driven in a foreign registered car is similar to him being seen in a Bafana-Bafana or Springbok jersey.

RFP zealots, both the originals and the Johnny-come-lately now screaming louder than the originals, should know that not everything has to be defended.

While they were bellowing to defend the public relations disaster, those around Uncle Sam were scrambling to deal with the shame. They understood the implications and how it would look to the public.

But the RFP’s unsophisticated blabbermouths on social media were adamant that there was nothing wrong. It will be years before they understand that their party gets more credibility by simply admitting mistakes and rectifying them.

Nothing is to be gained from playing the nauseating holier-than-thou game on social media. Some of them insist on behaving as if their party is still in the opposition.

They haven’t woken up to the reality that the standards by which their party, and the government by extension, is judged have dramatically changed. It’s time to govern, not scream on social media. Grow up!

Some excitable busybodies seem to have made it their vocation to pelt stones at anyone who criticises the government. You hear it from their whataboutism pervading social media. Muckraker has news for them.

This government is not their aunt’s. It belongs to all Basotho and every one of them has a right to criticise it.

That includes those wretched thieves in the previous ruling parties. Their criticism doesn’t have to be reasonable or justified. Uncle Sam is not the prime minister of the RFP but of the whole Kingdom.

Those who don’t want to hear him criticised should stuff their ears with manure because it’s about to get worse. Emotional charlatans should just get used to that reality.