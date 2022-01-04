NULified brains

THE spoiled adults at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) or somewhere thereabouts are hopping mad over Muckraker’s rather modest barbs last week. One of them was so inconsolable that he threatened to unleash lawyers on Muckraker.

All because she said they are intellectual midgets. Academic charlatans on the prowl.



Only a dunderhead masquerading as an academic can make such inane threats. It takes a special kind of ignorance to threaten to sue for an opinion. The kind of intolerance that comes with being a big fish in a tiny pond.

The sorry rewards of being at the same place. Confusing lack of ambition for loyalty.



The mis-educated adult who thinks he is smarter than the rest of the village even when his education doesn’t change the lives of the villagers.

That this emanates from a community that has made it its vocation to criticise and voice its opinion, makes it doubly tragic.

Muckraker is not a legal fundi but she can bet her mascaraed lower lip that even affable and lovable Justice Mosito, who has to endure being a colleague of those who hog that little toxic corner, will laugh them out of his court.



Even the impressionable Masefokoro will tell them to find somewhere to showcase their tomfoolery.

She might not have the talent to smell tosh from a mile away but she knows it when it enters her court.

Even donkeys and stray dogs in Roma know it is impossible to sue Muckraker.



Their indignation at Muckraker’s gentle chiding epitomises what is wrong with their battalion.

It’s a ragtag of overrated high school teachers who have spent loads of time confusing dictation notes for teaching.

The breed that believes it is their God-given right to be insulated from criticism while offloading their bile on others.

The kind that hides behind a ‘community’ to throw spanners in the works at every turn.



They have fought every vice-chancellor who had the misfortune of being hired at the university.

Foreign, local and acting vice-chancellors have been spanked.

But say some little truths about them and they will get the bonfire ready for your roasting.



Screaming insults as if you have peed in their village well.

Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe Muckraker doesn’t know what is really happening at the university.

You would think they are talking about aeronautics when it’s just a shoddily managed university whose decline over the past half a century can be summarised in a clinic bukana.

Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe there has been some great strides in innovation over the past few years. Holy dung!



And even if some sort of innovation has taken place because no one at the university has tried it before, it’s still nothing worth gloating about at an institution as old as theirs. Move on to greater things. Find something spectacular to crow about. Keep thriving instead of cheering mediocrity.

And maybe, just maybe, the university might catch up with those that came years after it.

Those that were part of it but have grown and excelled while it remains a palace where lazy academics come to sleep, hardworking ones pass through on their way to proper places and garrulous ones clumber desks and bellow their voices hoarse.

The so-called NUL Community is driving an engineless vehicle. Its destination is nowhere. Work done is zero. Muckraker awaits the lawsuit with bated breath.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

