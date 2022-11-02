Pray for DC

After years of skiving, Muckraker will be attending church this weekend for some marathon prayers. She will be at the Seventh Day Adventist church the whole of Saturday.

On Sunday she will hop from one church to the next until evening.

Of course, she will pass through the Zion Christian Church for some vigorous dance for the Lord.

Then next week she will fast for five days. Don’t ask why because the reason is as clear as a goat’s behind. The DC needs prayers to heal from defeat and accept that it’s now in the opposition.

Those prayers are urgent because the DC is becoming delusional about its chances of returning to the government. Since October 8, the party has been plotting some shenanigans to slither back to power. This week, they tried to get the AD’s Makoa elected Speaker of Parliament.

Serialong Qoo, the DC’s spokesperson, said this was Mahali Phamotse’s idea.

Even when that plan crumbled Qoo, who lost in his constituency, is still bellowing about toppling the new government through parliament.

While there is nothing wrong with political scheming, it is surprising that Qoo doesn’t see the shame in his plot.

For a start, he is already itching to topple the government even before it’s formed.

Second, he doesn’t explain what wrong the government has committed to deserve to be pushed out. Third, there are yet to be any substantial grievances against the government because it hasn’t started work.

Basotho are still waiting for the government’s policy announcements but Qoo is already gathering his spear and shield to fight it. No minister or civil servant has stolen money yet.

The policies it promised during the campaign have not been implemented and their effectiveness tested.

But that doesn’t faze the power-mongering Qoo who is already furiously gathering wood to roast the government. Qoo is not thinking about the people but himself.

He is so rude that he doesn’t want to give Basotho time to heal from the damage his party caused.

But he is doing something more sinister. He is pulling the middle finger on the voters who rejected his party on October 7.

He wants to foist the DC on the people who have puked it. This is not arrogant but epic foolishness. If the people wanted a DC government they would have voted for it.

They didn’t because they didn’t want it. Finish! The rest are just Qoo’s wet dreams.

But Muckraker believes Qoo is suffering from a post-traumatic disorder. He is yet to recover from the pain of being yanked off the breast that is the government. An unexpected loss of power does that to people.

We don’t have to prescribe any medication for Qoo and his comrades. Time and reality will heal them. In the meantime, they should continue to drink their motoho and thank

Muckraker for praying for their speedy recovery. Ba tla fola!

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

