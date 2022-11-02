Muckracker
Pray for DC
After years of skiving, Muckraker will be attending church this weekend for some marathon prayers. She will be at the Seventh Day Adventist church the whole of Saturday.
On Sunday she will hop from one church to the next until evening.
Of course, she will pass through the Zion Christian Church for some vigorous dance for the Lord.
Then next week she will fast for five days. Don’t ask why because the reason is as clear as a goat’s behind. The DC needs prayers to heal from defeat and accept that it’s now in the opposition.
Those prayers are urgent because the DC is becoming delusional about its chances of returning to the government. Since October 8, the party has been plotting some shenanigans to slither back to power. This week, they tried to get the AD’s Makoa elected Speaker of Parliament.
Serialong Qoo, the DC’s spokesperson, said this was Mahali Phamotse’s idea.
Even when that plan crumbled Qoo, who lost in his constituency, is still bellowing about toppling the new government through parliament.
While there is nothing wrong with political scheming, it is surprising that Qoo doesn’t see the shame in his plot.
For a start, he is already itching to topple the government even before it’s formed.
Second, he doesn’t explain what wrong the government has committed to deserve to be pushed out. Third, there are yet to be any substantial grievances against the government because it hasn’t started work.
Basotho are still waiting for the government’s policy announcements but Qoo is already gathering his spear and shield to fight it. No minister or civil servant has stolen money yet.
The policies it promised during the campaign have not been implemented and their effectiveness tested.
But that doesn’t faze the power-mongering Qoo who is already furiously gathering wood to roast the government. Qoo is not thinking about the people but himself.
He is so rude that he doesn’t want to give Basotho time to heal from the damage his party caused.
But he is doing something more sinister. He is pulling the middle finger on the voters who rejected his party on October 7.
He wants to foist the DC on the people who have puked it. This is not arrogant but epic foolishness. If the people wanted a DC government they would have voted for it.
They didn’t because they didn’t want it. Finish! The rest are just Qoo’s wet dreams.
But Muckraker believes Qoo is suffering from a post-traumatic disorder. He is yet to recover from the pain of being yanked off the breast that is the government. An unexpected loss of power does that to people.
We don’t have to prescribe any medication for Qoo and his comrades. Time and reality will heal them. In the meantime, they should continue to drink their motoho and thank
Muckraker for praying for their speedy recovery. Ba tla fola!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
’Metse can bite you
Lesotho is capable of many things. But no country beats us when it comes to raising the standards of incompetence.
You think you have seen the worst of the worst but someone somewhere will be cooking a stinker of ineptness that will leave you agog. There is always someone sweating to push the frontiers of mediocrity.
After being showered with praises for running a decent election, the IEC could not take the accolades anymore.
They were obviously bitter that they had failed to mess up the election with their shoddy voters’ roll. They were itching to show the world that they are the masters of bungling.
So they hurriedly organised a brainstorming meeting on how to prove that their good management of the election was an accident they deeply regretted.
In that meeting, the IEC and representatives of the 65 political parties stumbled upon a brilliant idea to mess up the election and pee on all the good work they had done.
They contrived to miscalculate the allocation of Proportional Representation (PR) seats.
The decision to screw up was unanimous. So the DC was allocated three more seats than it deserved. The AD was pelted with five seats instead of four.
Pessy-Pessy, who was still scratching his bums after being spanked by an RFP candidate in Mokhotlong, was denied a seat.
The IEC and the representatives of political parties then trooped out of the meeting and told the nation, without a jolt of shame, that they had the correct allocation of PR seats.
It took them more than a week to come back to their senses and have the courage to correct themselves. They rushed to court to stop the opening of parliament until they corrected their blunder.
Reading their court papers, you would be forgiven for thinking that they were drafted a day after the election. They had the guts to tell the court that the case was urgent.
We are now being told that this was an innocent error and there was no malice intended.
Yet that is not the crux of the matter. The issue is that a whole electoral commission could not interpret an electoral Act written 20 years ago.
This is the same law the IEC has been using to get funding from the government.
The same law has made it possible for everyone at the IEC, from the chairperson of the commission to the messenger, to be paid. It is the very reason why the IEC exists yet we are now being told that the whole commission misinterpreted it when it came to the allocation of PR seats.
They don’t misread laws when it comes to their per diems, salaries and benefits.
Missing from this show is a profuse apology from the IEC.
Their senior management has been perambulating radio stations to disperse blame instead of embracing the mistake and showing sincere contrition.
They reluctantly admit that they made a mistake but insinuate that the representatives of political parties who endorsed the allocation should also have picked the mistake.
Holy dung!
You can bet your last coin that everyone at the IEC will keep their job and pretend that this boob was just a slight misplacement of seats.
Muckraker will not be surprised because that is how we roll in this country.
Nothing is to be gained from demanding that people who got the PR allocation maths wrong should lose their jobs when civil servants who lined their pockets with state funds are still welded to their chairs in government offices. Phew!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Uncle Sam’s retreat
Muckraker is not in the business of proffering unsolicited advice. But there are times when she has to throw in her two cents. Not that it will be heeded. No. She does it for posterity.
Uncle Sam should seriously consider taking a seven-day retreat atop Thabana Ntlenyana.
There are three reasons for this. The first is that he needs time away from some bootlickers and groupies already trying to influence his cabinet appointments.
Some are unashamedly threatening to drown Uncle Sam in their saliva.
The man is already dragged in spit but the tongues keep coming.
The second is that some good-for-nothing functionaries are already jostling to camp in his ears. You can see them on social media, emitting utter nonsense in the name of advice.
People who cannot think their way out of a matchbox are now flogging themselves as experts in governance.
The same people who have appropriated failure as their middle name are pretending to have discovered the key to a successful government.
The third reason is that there are lots of dunderheads trying to rent out their shallow minds to Uncle Sam. Brains that are old and overused are being hawked to Uncle Sam.
Why is Muckraker saying this?
Well, there is a reason why Mokhothu ended up with that radio charlatan as an adviser.
The Rastafarian who eats meat was allowed to set up his shack in Mokhothu’s ear.
We all know that it ended in tears.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
A law full of manure
So the IEC has punished the RFP’s Lephema Lebona for allegedly buying votes in Teya-Teyaneng. His crime, according to those who dragged him to the IEC’s tribunal, is that he promised to build a mall and give jobs during the election campaign.
Lebona has been fined M3 000 for his alleged transgression.
Muckraker will tell you without fear or doubt that those who made that decision were either high on something illegal or have a small piece of pig manure in their heads or were simply confused like cockroaches flipped on their backs. Here is why.
Every politician in this election promised something to the voters.
They all promised to deal with unemployment, poverty and corruption.
One was distributing makoenya while the other dished out blankets and money to villagers.
None of those who promised jobs have created a single job in their lives. The only job they wanted to create was theirs in parliament.
We had unemployed politicians promising to rain jobs on voters. Job seekers promising jobs.
Politicians who cannot feed themselves were threatening to end hunger. Yet none of them was punished.
Instead, the IEC tribunal went after Lebona who has created jobs and built something.
Who is more likely to create a job, someone who owns a multimillion maloti company or some church mouse of a politician pleading for a job in parliament?
There is no evidence that he was lying. After all, he had created something before.
What have those who complained to the IEC built in their lives?
And since when has vote-buying become illegal in Lesotho? It happens all the time.
But that is not what gets Muckraker’s goat.
You see, our electoral law is a pathetic joke. It punishes people who make promises to voters during the campaigns but doesn’t deal with those who fail to deliver on their promises.
So an elected politician can make promises, get elected and then pretend as if he didn’t make any promises.
In other words, elected politicians are allowed to lie when in government but aspiring MPs are not.
Muckraker thought common sense was common. But, alas, it’s a rare commodity.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
